San Mateo Dumps Red Light Camera Program After A Decade Of Continuous Failure

Earlier this month, the city of San Mateo, California, decided to end its red light camera program. The official reason given is pure spin -- a transparent attempt by the city to distance itself from its failed program.

According to the city, an evaluation of the program determined that the safety benefits of the program have plateaued as it has also become more challenging to administer.

You see? No one's responsible for this mess. It's just entropy or something. Not, oh I don't know, the fact that the city couldn't run the program competently to begin with. If safety is the stated goal, what the hell's going on here?

The decision comes after the discovery of an error in yellow-light timing at the intersection of Saratoga Drive and Hillsdale Boulevard. The yellow-light timing when driving south on Saratoga Drive was inadvertently set to 3.4 seconds during a construction project. The state-mandated minimum for yellow lights is 3.6 seconds.

Thanks to this, almost 1,000 tickets are being dismissed and refunds are being issued. But this decision to call the whole thing off shouldn't have taken a decade. Dave Price of the Palo Alto Daily Post points out the city has been aware of yellow-light timing issues since 2009.

In January 2009, the Post received a tip that the yellow light was set too short at an intersection monitored by a red-light camera in San Mateo. Drivers were getting caught in the intersection unexpectedly and given tickets. So a Post reporter set up a video camera that records 30 frames every second and recorded the stoplight cycle. He then checked the recording frame by frame and discovered that, indeed, the yellow light was shorter than federal regulations. Then we contacted an outside expert to check our work to make sure our conclusions were correct. They were, and we printed the story.

The response from the city back in 2009 was just as exonerative, but nowhere near as littered with bureaucratese. The city claimed the Daily Post was "irresponsible" and only published the story for the clicks. The city also claimed the Daily Post was wrong. It backed this claim with zero evidence. The city never tested the lights itself.

Six years later, an NBC affiliate performed the same testing at San Mateo intersections. Again, it was determined the city's yellow light timing was below federal guidelines. This time, the city refunded 948 tickets.

The city did nothing to prevent this from happening again. So, naturally, it happened again. And, finally, the city has decided to toss the program, rather than be forced to periodically confront its failure to run a legal red light camera program.

I'm sure the money had something to do with the refusal to kill this program earlier. According to numbers obtained by Price, the city netted at least $266,000 last year from red light cameras. Its partner -- Redflex -- did just about as well, collecting $239,000 in fees. That's two sets of vested interests with quite a bit of power between them.

Behind all the cash-grabbing is the repeatedly disproven claim that unmanned cameras with the power to automatically issue tickets make drivers safer. It doesn't work anywhere else. It didn't work in San Mateo.

Supporters of red-light cameras have argued that they reduce T-bone crashes by people running the light. But studies have shown that over time, the number of rear-end crashes caused by people trying to avoid a photo ticket surpasses the T-bone crashes. In San Mateo, the number of accidents at the red-light camera intersections are higher now than they were when the cameras went in.

Thankfully, the program is dead and seems unlikely to be resurrected. More cities should make their drivers safer by doing the same thing.

