Court Will Decide If AT&T Is Liable For Cryptocurrency Theft Caused By Shoddy Security
from the ill-communication dept
Wireless carriers are coming under increasing fire for failing to protect their users from SIM hijacking. The practice involves posing as a wireless customer, then fooling a wireless carrier to port the victim's cell phone number right out from underneath them, letting the attacker then pose as the customer to potentially devastating effect. Back in February, a man sued T-Mobile for failing to protect his account after a hacker pretending to be him, ported out his phone number, then managed to use his identity to steal thousands of dollars worth of cryptocoins.
T-Mobile customers aren't the only users who've experienced this problem. US entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor Michael Terpin sued AT&T last summer (pdf) for the same thing: somebody ran a SIM hijacking scam on AT&T, then stole his identity and, in turn, stole $23.8 million in cryptocurrency. And while AT&T tried hard to have the case dismissed, a Los Angeles federal judge last week issued a mixed ruling that nixed AT&T's request to dismiss the case, but demanded that Terpin do a better job highlighting how AT&T is directly responsible:
"Wright agreed with AT&T that Terpin had not adequately explained how the hack of his account led to the theft of his cryptocurrency or why AT&T should bear responsibility. As a result, he dismissed claims that relied on Terpin's claimed $24 million loss. However, Wright dismissed the claims with "leave to amend," meaning that Terpin has 21 days to file a new version of his lawsuit that more fully explains how the cryptocurrency was stolen and why AT&T should be held responsible."
AT&T, as you might expect, has argued in court and in public that it's not liable for, well, anything. Ever.
Carriers frequently aren't keen on talking about the problem, in part because their employees keep getting busted for helping the scammers. And keep in mind AT&T keeps having these kinds of problems. Repeatedly. In just the last few years AT&T has been: fined $18.6 million for helping rip off programs for the hearing impaired; fined $10.4 million for ripping off a program for low-income families; and fined $105 million for helping "crammers" by intentionally making such bogus charges more difficult to see on customer bills.
In short this isn't a company with a great track record when it comes to ethical behavior or protecting its subscribers from scams. Terpin, for his part, has been given an additional three weeks to beef up his case before it proceeds:
"I am grateful that Judge Wright is allowing my case to proceed," Terpin said. "We must hold AT&T accountable. If AT&T demonstrated the same zeal to totally revamp its porous security system as it does to suppress the damning evidence of its callous indifference to its customers, we would not be in court."
Filed Under: cryptocurrency, liability, michael terpin, security, sim hijacking
Companies: at&t
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Liability aside, we need to re-think how we use our phones for security. They are an insecure mess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We could always go back to the days when a phone was a phone instead of an all-in-one device. Flip phones are still around, y’know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'll take my horse and buggy into the market place and get me one of those right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A flip phone would not have made any difference in the case described by the article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And they're just as vulnerable to SIM swap attacks as smartphones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This should be interesting
If he amends, gets to continue the lawsuit and eventually wins, what will AT&T do? Will you be required to go to an AT&T store with ID and give a fingerprint to do a sim swap? Since he had previously told AT&T to increase the security on his account, it does seem that they should have some liability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This should be interesting
Using only your telephone-number for authentication (via SMS etc) isn't very secure, the better solution is to use for example Google Authenticator or one of the alternatives for OTP that's tied to your physical device. It's not foolproof but it's magnitudes better.
For a company like AT&T it should be quite easy to implement OTP et al, but the question is: are they willing? It all hinges on what will make more profit for them given their track-record.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Holy Ayyadurai, out_of_the_blue! AT&T was criticized again!" wailed Hamilton.
"QUICK," declared blue as he randomly capitalized a word. "To the Horizontal Linemobile!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Where's Poochie?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
IMEI
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You should not be able to get a sim card replaced unless you go to
a store with photo id .
Sms is not secure ,its easy to hack into,
it was not designed for security in the age of apps and smartphones .
IF i had 1 million dollars in crypto currency i would put my crypto wallet
on a pc which would be very secure with multiple passwords
and which would only be acessed with a finger print reader or maybe a usb dongle.
It should not be possible for someone to use your smartphone to
acess your crypto currency account .
if someone gets my sim card they cannot acess my
bank account ,
i have no banking apps or sign ins on my phone .
Had he no pin no,s or password s on his bank account ,
were all the apps on his phone hacked into
as well as his sim card .
If you have weak security on your apps and bank account pin
is ATT responsible for any hacks that accur on your phone ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply