Another Way In Which Patents Contributed To The Opioid Crisis: Hospitals Ordered Not To Use Better, Less Problematic Medicines
Two years ago, we wrote about a stunning (and horrifying) study that explained how patents deeply contributed to the opioid crisis. It described the lengths that drug companies -- including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma -- went through to block any and all generic competition. It was quite a story.
However, on a recent episode of Terry Gross's "Fresh Air" she interviewed medical bioethicist Travis Rieder about his new book, In Pain. It tells the story of how, even as a "medical bioethicist," Rieder himself got addicted to opioids after being in a severe motorcycle accident -- and then was shocked to find that none of his doctors either knew how or cared enough to help him get off the painkillers. The story is fascinating -- and harrowing.
Deep into the discussion, however, one part caught my attention. Rieder tells a story about how, rather than putting him on opioids, they could have just given him acetaminophen:
GROSS: One of the pain killers that you were given when you were in the hospital was intravenous acetaminophen. And you thought that that was really, surprisingly effective as a painkiller, but you were only given a few doses, even though you kind of begged for more more because it was effective and not habit-forming. So why couldn't you get more of it?
RIEDER: Yeah, this is such a wild story. I didn't know for a long time, and so all I had was this immediate experience where, after that fifth surgery, when I was really behind the pain, the pain management team upped all of the doses of everything I was on, but then also gave me three doses over 24 hours of IV acetaminophen. And for me, the way I described it at the time, it was as good as morphine in the short term, but it didn't knock me out. It didn't sedate me. I didn't have to worry about my breathing. And so I really liked it for that reason, and I asked for more.
And I remember one of the residents being kind of hesitant - you know, one of these young doctors in training - and kind of mumbling something about, I don't think you can have more because of your liver, or something. I didn't question it.
But, turns out, it's got nothing to do with his liver:
Months later, I'm an invited speaker at an anesthesiology conference, and I'm hanging out with some of the docs over a coffee break. And I'm telling them the story because I'm like, hey, I've got these, you know, really smart people. I'm going to pick their brains. And I get to the point where the resident mumbles this excuse to me, and they all chuckle. And I look at them, and I say, what? Is that not the reason? And I can tell in that moment that they all know something and that they all know that they all know. And one of them looks up at me and says, they're not giving it to you because it's too expensive.
(Laughter) And my mind was blown. I was like, wait a minute - what do you mean it's too expensive? It's just Tylenol, right? They said, yeah, but the IV form is still on patent. And so once it goes off patent, it'll be standard of care because it works great. But, you know, for now, it's too expensive, so most of us have hospital orders not to use it.
So, let's get everyone hopped up on addictive and destructive opioids, because this form of Tylenol is still on patent. That's just great. He continues:
I think what it started for me was a dive down the rabbit hole of, how does money play a role in how we treat pain and how we overutilize opioids for pain, right? Because what it made really clear is that opioids are dirt-cheap because a bunch of them have been off patent for decades, and that these other sorts of therapies can be really expensive.
For all the talk of how patents create incentives for new life-saving medicines, it's important to recognize that they create some pretty fucked up incentives at times as well.
Filed Under: acetaminophen, drug prices, healthcare, opioids, pain medicine, patents, travis rieder
Reader Comments
Patents? -- MONEY is the incentive.
You can't state the simple and obvious cause without it leading to where you don't want to go.
But it's all about the Benjamins.
Good to see you agree that healthcare shouldn’t be a for-profit industry. 👍
Re: Yes, I've noted that I'm more "socialist" than YOU, "Stone"!
Starting with TAX THE HELL OUT OF THE RICH!
Why don't you join me on that BASIC, instead of attacking me false claims of racism?
Why don't you join me against corporations as persons as Masnick and Mitt Romney believe?
Why not join me against what Masnick claims that corporations having gov't-conferred power to totally and arbitrarily "deplatform" people for views which are okay by common law?
Can't you see where Masnick's views lead? To Nazi-like gov't-corporate control.
But no, you support "capitalism" even while it eats you alive!
Re: Re: Yes, I'm a Troll
Why don't you join me on that BASIC
Sure - Start by denouncing that tool of corporate censorship - Copyright. Go for it!
Re: Re: Re: Yes, I'm a Troll
I hope what ever he has is not communicable
Re: Re:
To Nazi-like gov't-corporate control.
This is what you ask for every single time you demand for jailing refugee children and suing grandmothers for porn downloads, you fucking numpty.
Because (a) you’re an asshole regardless of whether you’re racist and (b) you won’t denounce filthy rich corporations using copyright to censor legally protected speech.
Because (a) people are not entitled to the use of someone else’s platform and (b) “common law” says a corporation that owns a platform can ban someone for breaking the rules of that platform even if the speech that someone uses to do so is legally protected.
Re: You’re definitely a Karin with a Y.
Read that back and think to yourself. Do I sound like Jean Valjean or the local drunk/street preacher/Karyn complaining about the fries?
IP making our lives better...
Not trying to minimize the harm that patents like this cause, but I'm not completely sure about this story -- which seems to be a matter of "dueling anecdotes". The resident is correct, and the doctors might be blowing smoke -- acetaminophen is seriously hepatotoxic, even in the oral form.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: how harmful is IV acetaminophen?
I am not a Dr, but I Google:
https://www.pharmacytimes.com/publications/health-system-edition/2012/jan-2012/-iv-acetamino phen-ofirmev-
...
So it's safer than taking pills, at least from what I'm reading.
Re: Re: how harmful is IV acetaminophen?
Ah, thank you for this, it makes a lot of sense. Sounds like I might have been mistaken.
Re: Re: Re: how harmful is IV acetaminophen?
And in the proper doses still so much safer than opioids.
Patented?
Is there something more than "crush this up and mix it with water/saline" in the patent? It sure sounds a lot like those "known thing but on a computer" patents the Supreme Court struck down.
Re: Patented?
Your talking about Compounding, this exists, but due to cost it's uncommon unless the drug is very exotic or requires dosing that is incompatible with standard available drugs.
Compounding acetaminophen may have risks, it may not be water soluble when simply crushed, It may react with salt, binding agents may need to be removed as its not commonly found in powder form. Almost anything going directly to blood requires an extra level of care as your body cant filter it.
All of the above is why it was re-run through clinical trials etc.
So no, this is not as simple as crush it up and mix.
Not just patents
A large part of this isn’t just the patents, but also downstream liability for later complications. Paracetamol (Tylenol) IV is safer than other routes because it bypasses first pass metabolism, but unlike opiates there’s also a ceiling effect.
If you have a patient with severe pain, you can start with low dose morphine and just keep titrating up until the patient gets enough relief. You can’t do that with paracetamol, so for a patient for whom you think it won’t be enough, you just start with morphine.
Where this gets more interesting is that there are drugs that cause neither addiction nor dependence, and are much stronger than anything other than an opiate, but that have their own potentially negative effects. Toradol is a commonly used example of that, but which can fry your liver if used too frequently (and the “too frequently” dose is pretty close to the effective dose).
So from a hospitals perspective, the real driver is ease of administration. You can give a mix of many different drugs to optimize effect, or you can use only OTC and morphine, which has the benefit of being easy to administer, easy to monitor, and cheap.
But if you try to do the best for each patient you’ll inevitably give a patient too much toradol and pay out millions after litigation.
Don't throw pain patients under the bus
I suffer from ongoing pain due to arthritis and about the only thing I'm offered any more is oral acetaminophen (or paracetamol as we call it here is Australia). Unfortunately for me it doesn't seem to have any effect while opiates work well and have negligible side effects - but because of political and media grandstanding I've been almost completely weaned off them.
When I was on a reasonable dose of opiates I had a life and a (part time) job, now I have no life, no job and I barely make it out of the house most days. While some so called "pill mills" actually involved fraud the majority are just good doctors, some of the few still willing to buck the public pressure and actually care for their patients. By being one of the few not scared away from treating pain they therefore get a good reputation for helping and end up seeing more patients in need.
A bunch of pharmaceutical lobbyists in D.C. buying off the servants of the people and making them their own. Hell, even the SCOTUS says corporations are people too. That is until they lose a lawsuit and they have to open their wallets to buy off a few selected public servants, again.
