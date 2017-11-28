How Patents Have Contributed To The Opioid Crisis

Over at Quartz, there's a very interesting article about how patents may have contributed to the opioid crisis in the US. It's based on a recent paper, May Your Drug Price Be Ever Green, by law professor Robin Feldman (who has done lots of great work about problems in our patent system) and law student Connie Wang.

For many years, we've written about how the pharmaceutical industry has become so overly reliant on patents for their business model, that's it's become destructive. We've argued that the misaligned incentives of the patent system, especially in pharmaceuticals has so distorted incentives that the big drug companies basically have become focused solely on keeping exclusivity that it has lead to a lot of tragic game playing, where the cost has literally been people's lives. This went into overdrive a decade or so ago when big pharma realized that many of their biggest sellers had patents expiring, and their pipeline had failed to come up with new drugs to replace the monopoly rents of the old. This resulted in all sorts of gamesmanship designed to allow big pharma to retain monopoly rights even after a drug should have gone off patent. This included pay for delay schemes, whereby big pharma effectively paid off generic makers to keep them out of the market for longer.

And then there's the trick of making basically the same drug, but with just a slight, non-essential change, and getting a patent on the new drug. Of course, you might wonder why that would stop people from moving to generics. There are all sorts of games played over this, including misrepresenting the "new" drug as somehow better, or even tarnishing the reputation of the old drug for no other reason than to drive people to the new one. Or, a really nefarious trick: stop selling the older drug a little while before it's gone off patent, to effectively force patients who need it onto the new drug, making it much less likely they'll go to the generic copy of the old drug, since there's a big gap in when it was available.

Another trick is Big Pharma threatening doctors for prescribing generics.

Basically, if there's been some sort of sleazy underhanded way to make people pay more for drugs than they really should, Big Pharma companies have probably done it. And that takes us back to Feldman and Wang's study. Basically it puts some numbers to the anecdotes and examples we've talked about over the past few years:

This study examines all drugs on the market between 2005 and 2015, identifying and analyzing every instance in which the company added new patents or exclusivities. The results show a startling departure from the classic conceptualization of intellectual property protection for pharmaceuticals. Key results include: 1) Rather than creating new medicines, pharmaceutical companies are recycling and repurposing old ones. Every year, at least 74% of the drugs associated with new patents in the FDA’s records were not new drugs coming on the market, but existing drugs; 2) Adding new patents and exclusivities to extend the protection cliff is particularly pronounced among blockbuster drugs. Of the roughly 100 best-selling drugs, almost 80% extended their protection at least once, with almost 50% extending the protection cliff more than once; 3) Once a company starts down this road, there is a tendency to keep returning to the well. Looking at the full group, 80% of those who added protections added more than one, with some becoming serial offenders; 4) The problem is growing across time.

And what does that have to do with the opioid crisis? Well, Purdue Pharmaceutical, the makers of OxyContin -- the key drug that's at the heart of the crisis -- has messed with the formulation of OxyContin 13 times to effectively "extend" the patent. Some of these may have good intentions behind the modifications, such as the changing of OxyContin to "abuse proof" pills that are much harder to crush and snort. But, as the Quartz article notes, the constant revamps of the formula and the extending of the patent cliff allowed Purdue to continue promoting the drug. And, famously, Purdue got tons of people hooked on OxyContin by falsely claiming that it was non-addictive. The story of the rise of OxyContin and the false marketing involved in its success is legendary and has been written about in academic papers and the press over and over again. Indeed, the New Yorker just did a giant article on the rise of OxyContin and the dark legacy of Purdue Pharmaceutical's aggressive and misleading marketing. The short summary from that article:

Purdue launched OxyContin with a marketing campaign that attempted to counter this attitude and change the prescribing habits of doctors. The company funded research and paid doctors to make the case that concerns about opioid addiction were overblown, and that OxyContin could safely treat an ever-wider range of maladies. Sales representatives marketed OxyContin as a product “to start with and to stay with.” Millions of patients found the drug to be a vital salve for excruciating pain. But many others grew so hooked on it that, between doses, they experienced debilitating withdrawal. Since 1999, two hundred thousand Americans have died from overdoses related to OxyContin and other prescription opioids. Many addicts, finding prescription painkillers too expensive or too difficult to obtain, have turned to heroin. According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, four out of five people who try heroin today started with prescription painkillers. The most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that a hundred and forty-five Americans now die every day from opioid overdoses.

That part about how it led many to switch to heroin, because OxyContin is too expensive? Well, that all goes back to patents. Obviously Purdue held the key patent on OxyContin for a while, but that expired in 2013. And yet, four years later, there still aren't generics to take its place. As the Quartz article explains:

The company is still profiting off “abuse-deterrent” OxyContin. Though there are currently “authorized generics” of OxyContin available, these are made by manufacturers with licenses to use Purdue’s formula. In other words, Purdue makes money off them. And there are currently no approved abuse-deterrent generics in the US. In September of this year, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that soon the agency plans to issue guidelines to assist companies who are trying to file applications for these types of generics. No word on when that document will be published, however.

Obviously, this is not the sole reason -- or perhaps even a major reason -- behind the opioid crisis. But it has clearly contributed to it. Purdue Pharma certainly deserves much of the blame for everything its done. And it took doctors way too long to realize the problems and risks of these drugs. But the artificially inflated prices of OxyContin, driven not just by patents, but by the games played by Purdue and other pharma companies, certainly helped keep the prices ridiculously high, often driving people to heroin or other, even more dangerous opioids.