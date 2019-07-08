Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: The Case Of YouTube And 'Hacking' Videos
Last week there was a bit of an uproar about YouTube supposedly implementing a "new" policy that banned "hacking" videos on its platform. It came to light when Kody Kinzie from Hacker Interchange, tweeted about YouTube blocking an educational video he had made about launching fireworks via WiFi:
We made a video about launching fireworks over Wi-Fi for the 4th of July only to find out @YouTube gave us a strike because we teach about hacking, so we can't upload it.
YouTube now bans: "Instructional hacking and phishing: Showing users how to bypass secure computer systems"
— Kody (@KodyKinzie) July 2, 2019
Kinzie noted that YouTube's rules on "Harmful or dangerous content" now listed the following as an example of what kind of content not to post:
Instructional hacking and phishing: Showing users how to bypass secure computer systems or steal user credentials and personal data.
This resulted in some quite reasonable anger at what appeared to be a pretty dumb policy. Marcus "Malware Tech" Hutchins posted a detailed blog post on this change and why it was problematic, noting that it simply reinforces the misleading idea that all "hacking is bad."
Computer science/security professor J. Alex Halderman chimed in as well, to highlight how important it is for security experts to learn how attackers think and function:
I've taught college-level computer security at @UMich for 10 years, and the most important thing we teach our students is how attackers operate. YouTube's new policy will do nothing to stop bad guys, but it will definitely make it harder for the public to learn about security. https://t.co/1wvB63c5aB
— J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm) July 3, 2019
Of course, some noted that while this change to YouTube's description of "dangerous content" appeared to date back to April, there were complaints about YouTube targeting "hacking" videos last year as well.
Eventually, YouTube responded to all of this and noted a few things: First, and most importantly, the removal of Kozie's videos was a mistake and the videos have been restored. Second, that this wasn't a "new" policy, but rather just the company adding some "examples" to existing policy.
This raises a few different points. While some will say that since this was just another moderation mistake and therefore it's a non-story, it actually is still an important point in highlighting the impossibility of content moderation at scale. You can certainly understand why someone might decide that videos that explain how to "bypass secure computer systems or steal user credentials and personal data" would be bad and potentially dangerous -- and you can understand the thinking that says "ban it." And, on top of that, you can see how a less sophisticated reviewer might not be able to carefully distinguish the difference between "bypassing secure computer systems" and some sort of fun hacking project like "launching fireworks over WiFi."
But it also demonstrates that there are different needs for different users -- and having a single, centralized organization making all the decisions about what's "good" and what's "bad," is inherently a problem. Going back to Hutchins' and Halderman's points above, even if the Kinzie video was taken down by mistake, and even if the policy is really supposed to be focused on nefarious hacking techniques, there is still value for security researchers and security professionals to be able to keep on top of what more nefarious hackers are up to.
This is not all that different than the debate over "terrorist content" online -- where many are demanding that it be taken down immediately. And, conceptually, you can understand why. But when we look at the actual impact of that decision, we find that removing such content appears to make it harder to stop actual terrorist activity, because it's now harder to track and to stop.
There is no easy solution here. Some people seem to think that there must be some magic wand that can be waved that says, "leave up the bad content for good people with good intentions to use to stop that bad behavior, but block it from the bad people who want to do bad things." But... that's not really possible. Yet, if we're increasingly demanding that these centralized platforms rid the world of "bad" content, at the very least we owe it to ourselves to look to see if that set of decisions has some negative consequences -- perhaps even worse than just letting that content stay up.
The First Word
Re: If impossible, cut them down to size. No right to exist at a
(during good behavior by common law terms)
Couldn't pass that one up - What law are they violating again? Please cite!
And to be clear - are you saying:
"Google is breaking the law"
or
"Corporations - ANY corporations - should be banned under the premise of Cabbage Law."
Go on - I really want to hear this one!
Wow, out of all of the companies that could possibly fail to understand Kerckhoff's Principle, you really wouldn't think Google would be one of them!
For those who aren't familiar with computer security, Kerckhoff's Principle is one of the most counterintuitive, yet most important fundamental principles of the entire field: "the enemy knows the system." It means that any discussion of information security is not valid if it doesn't begin with the ground-level assumption that the bad guys already know every detail of how your system works, and therefore if you aren't secure even with that knowledge being out there, you aren't secure period.
So what does that mean in this context? It means the bad guys already know about hacking--and probably not from YouTube. Taking hacking information off of YouTube isn't going to shut down any attacks. What it will do, as Professor Halderman pointed out, is exactly the same thing that people using secrecy and obscurity in defiance of Kerckhoff's Principle always accomplish: it makes it more difficult for the good guys to level the playing field.
Cliff Stoll made the same basic point in his classic book The Cuckoo's Egg, which described in detail the techniques that a hacker used to break into his computer network and several others: he didn't feel any qualms about publishing this information because the "people in the black hats" already know this stuff, and teaching everyone else about it allows them to be better informed and better able to defend against such attacks.
Frankly, in the light of Kerckhoff's Principle alone this decision doesn't add up, but it just looks worse when you consider research that suggests that approximately 89% of people are basically honest. Any intelligent admin who knows that there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 8 good guys for every bad guy would want to do everything possible to recruit and empower them, rather than keep them in the dark!
"bypassing secure computer systems"
Doesn't DeCSS do this?
Does this mean any video mentioning it should go?
Does this mean any videos from his other companies should go?
Re:
That is what the premise was years ago.
If impossible, cut them down to size. No right to exist at all.
Since by your notions, mere users don't have any right to use the platform (during good behavior by common law terms), then you can't argue that you're for The Public. So X that basis out...
Then you're just as always arguing for corporate profits with ZERO responsibility.
Again round on this! Can't you come up with any topic NOT blatantly pro-corporation propaganda?
NO, because you're paid by Silicon Valley capital and Evil Central to spew this view:
https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png
Re: If impossible, cut them down to size. No right to exist at a
Copyright is anti-user and anti-creator.
Let’s discuss corporations using copyright to censor the speech of third parties. How’s that for anti-corporation propaganda, hmm?
Re:
There are lots of things that are impossible. That doesn't mean we should ban those things from existence. Human flight was once impossible, do you want to ban that too?
Rights vs. privileges, learn the difference. No, no one has the "right" to use platforms, but they do have the "privilege". However, as like young child with a toy, that privilege can be taken away if they misbehave. Rights cannot.
The public has a right to free speech, free from government oppression. They do NOT have a right to use any private platform they want to while violating the rules established by said platform.
And you still don't understand freedom of speech does not mean guaranteed access to online platforms.
I completely agree.
Can't you come up with something other than sheer idiocy and conspiracy theories?
No he's not and you continuing to link to that image doesn't make it true, no matter how much you want it to.
Re: If impossible, cut them down to size. No right to exist at a
(during good behavior by common law terms)
Couldn't pass that one up - What law are they violating again? Please cite!
And to be clear - are you saying:
"Google is breaking the law"
or
"Corporations - ANY corporations - should be banned under the premise of Cabbage Law."
Go on - I really want to hear this one!
"Instructional hacking and phishing: Showing users how to bypass secure computer systems"
How secure is it when you can so easily bypass? They want you to think it is secure, but it is not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You gotta hand it to Alpha/GoogleYouTube, they're just reading from the same page in the same book as the SESTA/FOSTA protagonists (gubbermint) - "if you can see it, you can make it go away by making sure that on one else can see it". We're all familiar with how that's working out, right?
Similar to that are the gun control activists (my inner warrior wants to use a much more derisive adjective here) who believe that if you can't buy a gun, then you can't commit a crime. I'm not even gonnna ask for a break here, I'm just gonna go find some cleaner air space that doesn't contain so much wasted oxygen.
But there is one saying in the pro-gun community that should be co-opted into the computer security field, and that is: "An armed society is a polite society." I'd express it thus: "A knowledgable computer owner owns a safe computer". That goes for everyone from individuals all the way up to the top of the ladder. And it's the very bottom-most underpinning of my personal computing philosophy: I practice safe hex. No one else can do that for me, it's my fault if I get taken down/out, and no one else's.
Ya know, after a few moments in review (before hitting Submit), I've come to realize something.... why is it that we can (have to) have all kinds of oversight, which I read as Big Brother-ism, and yet when things go wrong, we can't sue those entities, public or private, that "promised" we'd be safe if we just follow their instructions? Seems like a lop-sided way of doing things, eh?
sumgai
Wait a second...
Just last week I was told that YouTube can host or not host whatever it does or does not want to, and I had to just shut up and take it. Complaining was forbidden! If I didn't like it, I could take the half a trillion dollars I have lying around and go build my own video hosting platform.
Now there's a whole article on Techdirt bemoaning the fact that YouTube is doing what so many last week said they have every right to do.
So which is it?
Re: Wait a second...
The point is there is a difference between complaining and saying that they should be forced to host it.
It is like saying that a publisher who refuses to print the letter "I" shouldn't be illegal but is fucking stupid as a policy.
Re: Wait a second...
World of difference between 'Shouldn't' and 'Shouldn't be allowed to'.
There's no conflict between arguing against the idea of forcing private platforms to host content they don't want to and also pointing out when they make a bad call.
Re: Wait a second...
Agreed. If you accept the premise that Youtube has full control over the content it allows on its platform, there is no such thing as a "bad call". they can ban whatever the hell they want.
If you don't accept that premise, then you are accepting that there has to be some check on Youtube's ability to police its own site. And if you accept that premise, it's better to have a formal process than to just rely on social pressure from influential users to dictate what is "proper".
Re: Re: Wait a second...
Edit: If Youtube had an appeal process that actually worked for the average user, that could suffice. But that's impossible, because it just kicks the "content moderation at scale" can down the road: eventually the bad actors will just start appealing everything and overwhelm the appeals process.
Re: Re: Re:
And trying to moderate all the content on their site with 100% accuracy is no different, it's completely overwhelming. Hence the point of this article.
So tell me, why is moderating billions of users who make multiple posts a day somehow magically possible but an appeals process for far less DMCA requests is completely overwhelmed and impossible? Hm?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Can do' does not always mean 'smart to do so'
Agreed. If you accept the premise that Youtube has full control over the content it allows on its platform, there is no such thing as a "bad call". they can ban whatever the hell they want.
Just because someone has the ability to smash their hand with a hammer does not mean it wouldn't be a 'bad call' for them to do so.
Re: Re:
That's actually not how that works. Chess players are well within their rights to play however they want. That doesn't change the fact that putting your king deliberately into a checkmate isn't a bad call. Same applies here, they are within their rights to do it, but that doesn't mean it isn't a bad call and people can't criticize them for it. I mean come on, you're criticizing them for booting off Nazi's, the scum of the earth, so why is it suddenly hypocritical for someone else to do the same thing you are?
No, that's not how it works. Just because they have the right to police their site how they want doesn't mean that everyone has to agree with it. You are saying that everyone's speech (online or offline) should be policed just because you don't particularly agree with them.
No, it's really not. And the reason why is because that formal process by definition is a violation of the First Amendment. As soon as the government starts dictating what speech is or is not allowed, it runs flat into the First Amendment. Why is it so hard for you and your ilk to understand this despite being told innumerable times?
Re: Re: Re:
The attemps at framing are transparent and silly, no?
Re: Re: Wait a second...
"If you accept the premise that Youtube has full control over the content it allows on its platform, there is no such thing as a "bad call". they can ban whatever the hell they want."
That is completely false. The point of the article is that some of YouTube's actions are arguably bad for society as a whole, such as making it harder to educate the public on how to protect themselves against hacking. Just because they're entitled to do something doesn't mean they can't be legitimately criticized for it. That makes the rest of you comment equally false.
Re: Re: Wait a second...
"If you don't accept that premise, then you are accepting that there has to be some check on Youtube's ability to police its own site"
No, it just means that one private group can exercise its freedom of speech to criticise the way another private group chooses to exercise theirs.
"it's better to have a formal process "
Yes, which is why people are criticising the messy and opaque process YouTube currently have in place. That doesn't that people accept that the only alternative is for the government to come in and prevent them from moderating their platform. Stop with that false premise.
Re: Wait a second...
Still "YouTube can host or not host whatever it does or does not want to".
It sucks when they choose to block something you or I don't think they should block but it's their platform and they can host or not host at their whim.
Stop making strawman arguments and false equivalences that you know are bullshit. You look like a fool in doing so.
Re: Wait a second...
Just last week I was told that YouTube can host or not host whatever it does or does not want to, and I had to just shut up and take it.
Your reading comprehension isn't very good is it?
At no point did we tell you to "shut up and take it." We explained why your plan to make use of the law to require companies to host content it did not wish to associate with was a real problem.
This post, on the other hand, is highlightling a specific problem with the nature of moderating content.
These are not mutually exclusive views.
Complaining was forbidden!
No one said that. What we said was bringing in the state to force companies to host content they felt was problematic was, itself, a huge problem. That's not about complaining. Complain away. Just don't bring the government in to force companies to host content they find offensive.
Now there's a whole article on Techdirt bemoaning the fact that YouTube is doing what so many last week said they have every right to do.
Yes, they have every right to do it. We also can point out why it's a bad idea. But that's different from what you said last week, which was that you wanted a law that REQUIRED them to host all content.
Can you really not tell the difference?
So which is it?
One of us is creating a strawman. The other is having an adult conversation.
Figure out which is which.
Re:
Well if you could stop misrepresenting and lying about what was said you might have a point. Since you can't, you don't.
No one said any of what you claimed they did. What you want is to have the government FORCE companies to do something. We're not wanting to force them to do anything, but we are pointing out that this particular policy is a fairly bad idea, but they are still within their rights to disagree with us and move forward with it anyway.
Also, note that the article is about how it's impossible to do what you want it to do and as an example brings up this fact where the hacking videos were removed BY MISTAKE. So you're taking an example that unequivocally proves you wrong and arguing that somehow we're being hypocrites. Right.
Re: Re:
apparently we are also hypocrites for arguing against his "position". shit is apparently FORBIDDEN if you don't agree with it, or even more outrageously, have a counterargument. freeze peaches, you know.
Re: Wait a second...
Both. YouTube should not be forced by government agents to host certain content, but if they privately choose to block content in ways that we believe is not the correct way we can still criticise them for making the wrong decision.
Life is far easier to deal with if you stop trying to apply false dichotomies to everything and learn to deal with shades of grey.
Regardless of how it's implemented, the platform owner will always be a single, centralized organization making all the final decisions about what's "good" and what's "bad".
I suppose you could argue that a user could "go find another platform", so it's not really centralized. But again, that argument applies for extremist videos as much as it applies for educational hacking.
Re:
And that's your first mistake. They aren't making final decisions about what's "good" or "bad". They are making decisions about what they do and do not want to allow on their platforms. A Star Wars fan site has every right to ban all fan discussions about Star Trek. This is no different, just on a larger, more inclusive scale.
And that's your second mistake. Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc... are not the internet. The internet by design is decentralized. It's impossible for ANY single company to control everything that goes on online. So yes, a user can just go find another platform, or they can make their own. You can create a free blog in 10 minutes, or with maybe a day or two's worth of work, you can stand up your own Mastodon instance and create your own social media platform.
Yes it does, but nothing says we can't criticize Youtube for a decision we don't agree with. You want to take that decision away from them.
Re:
"But again, that argument applies for extremist videos as much as it applies for educational hacking."
It does. Then, the people who don't want to host extremist videos are free to refuse them, while authorities have a nice place to go and see who is saying what without monitoring thousands of hours of non-extremist content every day to find the potential terrorists since they've already self-identified. Win/win.
YouTube's new policy will do nothing to stop bad guys, but it will definitely make it harder for the public to learn about security.
Plenty of recent decisions - and plenty of less recent decisions - are aimed at making the public complacent and ignorant about security.
How else are the NSA going to get their backdoors without the public throwing a well-deserved shitfit?
Re:
sure, that must be the reason for youtube's (or whomever's) moderation choices.
YouTube makes lots of "mistakes" now and they are fooling noone
There's so much data showing the reality distortion YouTube does in the USA for the big media outlets that aren't Fox. A CNN story that nobody views and might get 500 likes will trend when PewDiePie doesn't. The major media outlets that aren't Fox (fox never trends on youtube now) control YouTube now for Google.
Re: YouTube makes lots of "mistakes" now and they are fooling no
"A CNN story that nobody views and might get 500 likes will trend when PewDiePie doesn't"
If you think that latter is a news organisation, you have bigger problems that anything YouTube can handle.
Hi! You made an absolutist statement wherein one example can prove you wrong. Here’s that one example. (It currently sits at #40 on Trending, but still, it’s there.)
By all means, share it.
