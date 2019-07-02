WSJ Op Ed Warns: Killing Section 230, Kills The Internet
from the good-to-see dept
Rupert Murdoch and his Wall Street Journal have frequently attacked Google and other internet services, often in ways that suggest little understanding of how things actually work. Sometimes this has dipped into conspiracy theories and totally bullshit news stories whose sole purpose seems to be to attack Google in a misguided way. So, it's actually nice to see that the WSJ at least agreed to publish the latest Andy Kessler op-ed about the importance of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to keeping the open internet. The title, while a bit hyperbolic, is important: Kill Section 230, You Kill the Internet.
Should Section 230 be repealed? Heck no. We don’t want politicians, as Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suggests, forcing private companies to host content they find objectionable—a slippery slope. Facebook and others will likely end up neutral on their own, invoking the Michael Jordan rule: Republicans buy sneakers too. Leave Section 230 alone.
Kessler highlights how most of the "proposed" ways of dealing with the power of big tech won't actually solve any of the problems they're targeting. Instead, he suggests much greater transparency in how these companies operate -- which I agree is a good start, but not nearly far enough. He also suggests a slightly odd "ratings system" using user voting to determine if content is trustworthy. That's a creative idea, but would be gamed so fast that it would almost certainly be useless about 30 seconds after launching.
Either way, it's good to see that the WSJ isn't so on board with the "kill Section 230" nonsense that it wouldn't publish Kessler's op-ed...
Filed Under: andy kessler, cda 230, intermediary liability, internet, section 230, transparency
Companies: wsj
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Viewpoint Neutrality
Well as a Newspaper they seem to understand that even if they solicit submissions, the government can't force them to accept articles written by the Proud Boys or Illinois Nazi Party if they don't want.
Unlike some commenters that would be perfectly happy forcing speech on FB and Twitter because "We don't like those companies."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Viewpoint Neutrality -- NO immunity without The Deal
You are a corporatist is want "platforms" immunized yet maintain full editorial control.
Other day you stated that 230 was for The Public, not corporations. So how is The Public better off with the exact same editorial control of print, BUT also can have even Constitutional material / views suppressed? HMM? HOW IS THAT GOOD, let alone better?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Viewpoint Neutrality -- For the voices in your head
I’m the real Gary!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Better question: For what reason should the law force Twitter to host any speech its admins don’t want on the platform?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Twitter and Facebook want to act like both publishers and platforms and get the benefits of being both at the same time.
Guess what? That's wanting your cake and eating it too.
As Tim Pool points out, regularly on his two youtube channels, regulation is coming, Twitter, Facebook and Google all know it, it's why they're stocking up on lawyers. They wouldn't have to if they had just been neutral to free speech, but those companies have admitted to be wanting to move away from American-styled Free Speech and more to European-styled regulated speech.
Facebook has recently come out and said they were going to interfere in the 2020 election. Twitter has rules going forward that will stifle the ability of politicians to speak. Democrats like Elizabeth Warren are calling for Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor people.
Now, with all of that, you're going to try and tell me that there's no problem?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s a whole lot of not answering my question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Twitter and Facebook want to act like both publishers and platforms and get the benefits of being both at the same time.
People keep saying this and it's nonsense. There is no fundamental difference between being a "publisher" and a "platform." It makes no legal matter whatsoever, and no one is trying to "act like both" and "get the benefits of being both" at the same time. You are spewing ill-informed nonsense.
As Tim Pool points out
LOL. Oh go on...
Twitter, Facebook and Google all know it, it's why they're stocking up on lawyers. They wouldn't have to if they had just been neutral to free speech, but those companies have admitted to be wanting to move away from American-styled Free Speech and more to European-styled regulated speech.
Oh bullshit. They're not stocking up on lawyers for any such reasons -- and if they HADN'T moderated their platforms to try to stop trolls/harassers/abusers/spam etc then you can bet they'd be facing just as many (if not more) screaming politicians threatening to regulate for allowing "bad stuff" on the internet (see the calls from Dems to create a "responsibility" to moderate in response to the Pelosi videos). The idea that if they'd just done nothing they wouldn't face regulation is fantasy land bullshit from ignorant people.
And, no they HAVE NOT said they wanted to "move away from American-styled Free Speech and more to a European-styled regulated speech." You are totally misreading a third party report that Google commissioned to highlight the impossible choices there are in content moderation (including not moderating at all). We wrote about it here: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20181014/00295940834/good-censor-document-shows-google-struggling- with-challenges-content-moderation.shtml You are totally misrepresenting it.
Facebook has recently come out and said they were going to interfere in the 2020 election.
No it did not.
Twitter has rules going forward that will stifle the ability of politicians to speak.
No it does not.
Democrats like Elizabeth Warren are calling for Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor people.
Which is why you're in fantasy land if you think that allowing MORE assholes on their platform would have resulted in fewer calls for regulation.
Now, with all of that, you're going to try and tell me that there's no problem?
Who said there's no problem?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Facebook has recently come out and said they were going to interfere in the 2020 election.
Yes? By preemptively closing ads recommending that eligible Americans stay home instead of voting. You have a problem with this why, exactly?
Twitter has rules going forward that will stifle the ability of politicians to speak.
Oh no, less ad hominem attacks in my politics feed, whatever shall I do?
Democrats like Elizabeth Warren are calling for Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor people.
You mean the same politicians demanding for these "big tech monopolies" to be broken up?
Seriously, Herrick, go back to bitching about landlords and waiters being creeps. Or the fact that you're angry that Masnick has a spouse. Your rants are far less effective (not that they were great to begin with, mind you) when I can literally verify what was actually said by somebody else and find it doesn't align with your "but muh mailing lists" narrative.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Viewpoint Neutrality -- NO immunity without The Deal
You're ignoring one huge difference between print and internet platforms:
Everything that is visible on a printed newspaper has been looked at and approved by at least one person who works for that newspaper. There is no way that any unapproved content can get there.
Almost nothing that is visible on a UGC website has been looked at and approved by anyone overseeing that site. Almost everything is unapproved content.
That's why (as one example) print doesn't get 230 protection, but UGC websites do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How §230 should read...
(2) Civil liability No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of—
(A) any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, UNLESS such material is constitutionally protected; or
(B) any action taken to enable or make available to information content providers or others the technical means to restrict access to material described in paragraph (1).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For what reason should the law force Twitter to host any speech its admins don’t want on the platform?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We constantly get people spouting drivel about "The constitution should apply to private buisnesses (even though it's only about the extent/limits of government poiwer)". There are so many rebuttals, detail many reasons (basically non of which any serious objection to has been raised), that I can't help but wonder "Maybe they can't actually read English? Maybe they are bots/trolls?"
Do most humans not think about what other humans say (especially if the other person is arguing for something they don't believe in)?
I wonder if anyone has blog posting about "Terrible ideas people propose on TD and the top 50 rebuttals for each"...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Are you really advocating we go back to "Whites Only" signs? Your statement that the constitution only applies to government and not businesses would make those signs legal again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Thank you.
You just proved the point those who complain about Twitter/Facebook/Google have been saying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
No. As an insightful winner last week stated... One is a protected class, the other (having a particular political view) isn't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So the Constitution does or does not apply to private businesses?
Let me know when you pick one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Constitution applies to the government in re: the limits of its power. The laws made with Constitutional limits in mind apply to private businesses. Show me a private business that the law can force to host White supremacist propaganda, and I’ll show you a business that is being forced to do what you want done to Twitter and its ilk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When you limit it to solely "white supremacist propaganda" (whatever that is), you're deliberately arguing in bad faith.
Government forces businesses all the time to host speech they don't like or want (that isn't in your extremely-limited example), yet Twitter, et al., are the only ones you seem to care about defending.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, I’m using a deliberately provocative example of speech plenty of people find distasteful but is still protected speech. White supremacists probably think of Black Lives Matter propaganda as distasteful — but should the law force a White supremacist forum into hosting it? The same goes for any kind of speech you consider offensive, distasteful, or straight up evil but is still legal. For what reason should a site like Twitter be forced to host a specific kind of legally protected speech if the site admins explicitly don’t want to host it? For what reason should the government have the right to force an association between that site and that speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
From what I've read, white supremacist scumbags have private forums and don't say they're open to the public. If Twitter doesn't like to host legal speech, they could do the same and make their site private, too.
You're either open to the public, or you're not. If you are, then be ready to cater to customers you don't like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What they have are privately-owned websites. Whether they’re private is a whole different matter. Stormfront, for example, was open to the public until it closed off access to everyone but paying users in 2018 because of financial struggles.
If a brick-and-mortar business can’t be forced to host third-party speech against the wishes of its owner(s), for what reason should the opposite apply to Twitter?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So now it's not 'speech they don't like' (or don't want to host), it's 'third-party speech'.
You've pivoted away from your original argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, I haven’t. A public accomodation business (which Twitter is not, by the by) cannot be forced to host any sort of third-party speech. But if its owner chooses to host such speech, the government cannot tell them to host all such speech.
The same logic applies to Twitter: It hosts third party speech, but the government cannot force Twitter into hosting specific types of speech. If Twitter doesn’t want to host White supremacist propaganda or furry porn or @dril’s hilarious bullshit, it has every right to say so and back its position up via moderation. What you want is to change CDA 230 so that Twitter doesn’t get a say in what speech it chooses to host.
And if you happened to run a blog that hosts a comments section, that change would apply to you as well. Spam, racist slurs, homophobic comments? All of it is legal. And you couldn’t do a damn thing to stop your comments section from being flooded with it. Deleting it would risk your protection from legal liability outlined in the now-altered CDA 230. And you would have no one to blame but yourself for that — after all, you’re the one who advocated for that change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If I didn't like hosting certain speech I could always make my site private. But if I say my site is open to the public, it should be open to the public and I shouldn't be censoring any legal speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What is this legal distinction you seem to think exists between a "public" website and a "private" one? Because it does not exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think it’s similar to the confusion between “private” and “privately owned”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If I make a site that only allows my friends to join (or any other like-minded individual I choose to post there) that site is private and I have complete control over what is said there.
If I make a site that is open to the public, the site is public, and I shouldn't be censoring legal speech there if I truly am open to the public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I will ask again, and point out that it is really telling about you that you refuse to answer a couple of my simple questions:
My restaurant was open to the public, and I also had the right to kick somebody out, permanently even, (only ever had to once in 15 years.) Why can't Twitter do the same thing, even though we are both "open to the public"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Can you point to the law defining this breakdown in "private" and "public" because, it doesn't exist. This is all in your imagination, not reality.
Meanwhile, a separate question: in this fantasy world that exists in your head, is a "public" social media platform allowed to remove spam? Or does that violates Snape's Law too?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, it isn’t. It is still a privately-owned website. Such a website can still be open to the public — much like, say, a privately-owned public accomodation business. And last time I checked, the government can’t force those businesses into hosting third-party speech of any kind, let alone third party speech with which it disagrees.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
My restaurant was open to the public, and I also had the right to kick somebody out, permanently even, (only ever had to once in 15 years.) Why can't Twitter do the same thing, even though we are both "open to the public"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don’t use this word much when asking questions these days, but I’ll make an exception here: Why shouldn’t the government allow you to delete legal third-party speech from your website if you don’t want it there? Your website would not be a public accomodation business. It would be a privately-owned platform that allows for the submission of third-party speech. First Amendment jurisprudence says you can choose whether you associate with specific people/forms of speech. For what reason would you ever give up that right voluntarily, much less force everyone else to give up that right by force of law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why would you force a bakery or florist or photographer to associate with someone they don't like? You can't have it both ways. If those businesses must associate with those they dislike, why not Twitter, et al.? Maybe a little consistency in your application of logic?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Jim Crow laws weren’t made to protect the consciences of white business owners. They were made to exclude black people from the general public. If excluding gay and lesbian couples from the general public is the purpose behind refusing to serve them, that shouldn’t be allowed.
Everyone should be invited to the marketplace. If you feel that the presence of gays and lesbians in the marketplace means you can’t be there, that’s your decision. No one has forced you out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I owned a restaurant for over 15 years, we were forced by the government to put up signs, but those signs, for all practical purposes, were government speech.
The EOE sign, the "Employees Must Wash Hands" sign, the "If you appear intoxicated, you will not be served" sign, the "Must Be 21 to purchase alcohol" sign, "Max Occupancy" sign, etc... But again, they were all government speech that I was hosting, as required by law.
They were not some random signs that contain speech from some random person that the government forced on my business. And to add to that, there were 100s of times where people would ask to hang a flyer in the window, third party speech in other words, and you know what, sometimes we did and sometimes we didn't. That was our right as the business owner. Why shouldn't Twitter have that same right?
And why didn't you answer my question, if a restaurant can kick somebody out yelling for racial slurs, then why can't Twitter?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Nobody has to be forced to host speech they DO like. And, by definition, speech they DON'T like is coming from someone else--the "third party". So, for practical purposes, the discussion is only speech that is BOTH from a third-party, and objectionable to the persons running the business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Are you really advocating we go back to "Whites Only" signs? Your statement that the constitution only applies to government and not businesses would make those signs legal again.
John, that is the single stupidest thing I've heard all day. The "Gay Cake" rulings from the right could do that. The only parts of the constitution you, myself, or Youtube has to follow are the parts enshrined in law.
"Make no laws" for speech means the Feds don't get to say what we can or can not print/blog/type.
Show me a law that says I must host Nazi's.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you say you're open to the public, then be open to the public, not just a subsection of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’ll rephrase, but the general question is still the same: For what reason should the law force speech upon an Internet platform?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Government forces speech on businesses all the time.
My store must have specific signs at specific sizes at specific locations inside. Could I say 'no' to posting these forced-speech signs? Will you pay my attorney fees when they fine me for not posting them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re intentionally misconstruing the question. So let me add to it.
For the sake of argument, assume you run a platform like Twitter — a standalone Mastodon instance, if you will. When you started that platform, you decided to ban the promotion of White supremacy (e.g., Klan propaganda) and other, similar ideologies. You didn’t want it on your forum at all. When it shows up on your platform, you delete it.
One day, you learn that the law has changed: All platforms, regardless of size or any other factors, must host all legally protected speech or lose their CDA 230 protections. The government has now told you that the speech you once banned must be allowed. If you refuse to allow it, you face a penalty (loss of your CDA 230 immunities) under the law.
How would you feel about the government forcing you into hosting White supremacist propaganda on your forum against your explicit desire to not host it? For what reason should the government ever be able to force speech upon an Internet platform?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Just like they force speech on any other type of business. If you don't want to host free speech from everyone, either create a closed system for just you and your like-minded friends, or close your doors in protest.
Don't pretend you're open to everyone when you're not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, you mean like Hands On Originals, which was forced by law to print a rainbow T-shirt with the words “Lexigton Pride”.
…oh wait
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Since you couldn't read what I posted earlier:
Just because it doesn't fit in your narrative of what forced speech is doesn't mean it's not forced speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It’s almost as if this is done for the benefit of customers. Imagine that~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Forced speech is still forced speech. Just because you think it's beneficial doesn't mean you can force it on anyone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then how do you justify wanting to force speech upon platforms such as Twitter?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I post the signs because I'm open to the public. If I didn't want to post the forced speech, I could create a private club and exclude the general public. If Twitter doesn't want to post forced speech, they can create a closed, private forum for their users and not say they're open to the public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question: Do these signs contain third-party speech, and if so, how did the government ever get away with violating your First Amendment rights by forcing you to host such speech against your will?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So now it's not 'speech they don't like' (or don't want to host), it's 'third-party speech'.
You've pivoted away from your original argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So you don't think a restaurant should have the right to kick somebody out if they are yelling and screaming racist slurs?
If a restaurant can have a sign that says "We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason", then why can't Twitter have the same sign?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Sure! Let's put out the "Whites Only" or "No Irish Need Apply" signs, right? They're totally legal, right?
Again, if you say you're open to everyone, then be open to everyone.
Don't like it? Either close shop or make it a private club.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I like how you conveniently didn't answer my first question:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
that depends, are they yelling at a liberal, or a conservative?
only one will get you kicked out
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Womp Womp
You used to actually have interesting things to say other than shouting RWNJ talking points.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Make it a private club and you won't have to worry about people screaming in your restaurant. Ma Maison made their restaurant private and never published their phone number or allowed walk-ins. You can do the same if you don't want to be open to the public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You mistake “public” (i.e., owned by the public/the government) for “open to the public” (i.e., privately owned but open for use by the general public).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Now you're just reaching as it appears that you have no real answer.
I mean you seriously think that I should be forced, by the power of the government, to allow somebody in my restaurant, which is privately owned, but publicly open, to stay there and yell and scream (racial slurs or not) and disrupt an enjoyable evening for everybody else? And not be able to kick that person out permanently?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Twitter is open to everyone. Literally anyone (who hasn’t been banned) can join the site. But Twitter still gets to say “[x] speech isn’t allowed here” and boot anyone who breaks that rule. Show me a business that is forced to host any and all third-party speech against the wishes of its owner(s), and I’ll show you the end result of your proposed change to CDA 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Like bakeries?
like the ones that have been forced out of business?
like those right??
thats ok right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If a bakery goes out of business because it couldn’t afford to pay either its bills (thanks to a dropoff in business for some reason) or a legal fine (thanks to its breaking the law for some reason), well, that sucks for said bakery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sometimes, the bakery wins too.
like when the local politicians fuck it all up, by being biased
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Technically, Masterpiece only won on that procedural fuck-up. SCOTUS didn’t rule on the merits of the case, and every court that did so said “you lose” to the bakery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh right, they didn't "exonerate" the bakery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A court can’t exonerate the bakery. Hell, the baker admitted he discriminated against a gay customer for being gay. What a court can do, however, is say “that’s legal for the baker to do despite Colorado anti-discrimination law saying otherwise because [x]”. No court has yet done that. If I had to bet on it, no court other than a heavily conservative one (coughscotuscough) would do so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
can they exonerate a president? you just said no, I will save this, thank you
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, I didn’t. Don’t put words into my mouth that didn’t first come from it, you weasel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
not procedural, it was bias
"Kennedy added that some of the commissioners “disparaged Phillips’ faith as despicable” and “compared his invocation of his sincerely held religious beliefs to defenses of slavery and the Holocaust.”
Because of that, his opinion concluded, when the “Colorado Civil Rights Commission considered this case, it did not do so with the religious neutrality that the Constitution requires.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nice own goal, doofus
So what you’re saying is they didn’t follow the established procedure and therefore lost the case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Nice own goal, doofus
well did they forget a comma?
did they file in the wrong court?
what caused them to not follow precedure? you tell me, You ARE the lawyer yes??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Twitter, Facebook etc. are like clubs, you can join if you accept their rules, and if you do not, go and find a club more to your liking. Unless you join the clubs, you cannot use them to host your speech, and if you join, you follow their rules on speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It’s almost like they made some laws about this
No shoes, no shirt, no service. Is perfectly legal for a public facing business. No Blacks or Catholics isn’t. Websites aren’t public accomodations so even those laws don’t apply. I’m not sure why that’s so hard for so people to understand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Even places that are open to the public can kick you out if you don't follow their rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I kinda know where you are coming from, but you are using the wrong type of law.
it's not the "open for everyone" that is the issue, it's Advertising that you are open for all when you are not.
Look at bait and switch laws. those will have traction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A public accomodation business can advertise itself as “open to the public” but still kick out people based on how they carry themselves as customers and not get in trouble for false advertising. For what reason should Twitter be treated any differently?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
public accomodation is not the same as a web platform, you said so yourself.
why would the two be the same for advertising laws?
saying you are open for all and advertising you are open to all are under different laws yes?
you can say what ever you want publicly, it does not mean you are advertising.
Advertising you are open to all when you don't allow some speech but do allow similar speech is bait and switch.
example Political speech is not protected speech, however if you allow some political speech and not other political speech that is false advertising that you are indeed Open to all.
at least that is the Michigan advertising/bait and switch law
I only know about this because of having gone to court, for sears
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Facebook saying both “anyone can use the service” and “we don’t accept that speech here” doesn’t make those two concepts the same. Nor does the second one make the first one a lie — anyone can use the service so long as they follow the rules on what speech is and isn’t allowed. If someone feels the rules are too restrictive and doesn’t feel welcome on the service as a result, that is their problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I advertised my restaurant open to anybody, but I still reserved the right to kick your ass out the door if you became unruly, disruptive, or just plain being an asshole to the staff and/or other guests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sure, it's "conspiracy theories and totally bullshit"...
when you don't agree, but not when you do?
Way to undermine your source, silly boy.
More of your having everything all ways at once, which works on your fanboys with the memory of gnats.
You've spent TWENTY years writing and haven't even to not undermine your source AND self. Sheesh.
It's also obvious that you position it so can claim "even the anti-corporate WSJ..." -- when it's the Wall Street Journal, the surveillance capitalist's main organ! Double sheesh!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Blues mind is 100% conspiracy theories and total bullshit
You’ve spent 12 years screaming into the void here. And all you have to show for it are 27 Bangladeshis who dunk on you like Jordan every chance they get. Good job, you ignorant motherfucker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Blues mind is 100% conspiracy theories and total bullshi
at one point he even admitted to IP theft, I got to remind him of if it for about 5 months after that, it was fun
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sure, it's "conspiracy theories and totally bullshit"...
Where did Mike say the WSJ was anti-corporate?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Sure, it's trolls all the way down
Where did Mike say the WSJ was anti-corporate?
I'm not sure, I was laughing too hard that someone was quoting Tim Pool.
But One thing I know for sure - that they will never ever address - Balls and Snape would never in a million years run their website to the standards they want Twitter to adhere to. "All leal speech or no speech."
Well, I guess "No Speech." They can live by that. Balls can't lift a finger to do his own marvelous blog.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That made no sense to me either. Right there in the first paragraph, the first line, it says "Rupert Murdoch and his Wall Street Journal". The day Rupert Murdoch becomes anti-corporate is going to be the heat death of the universe.
Then again we're probably giving blue far more credit than he deserves by assuming he read the article to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Im surprised that nobody has mentioned that Kamala Harris, the current Democratic Party front runner... has no love for CDA Section 230 and has spoken out about it many times in her public warpath against backpage...
Fuck kamala harris.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I've heard rumors as to whom she has been with, no, no thank you, I'd rather not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply