The Good Censor Document Shows Google Struggling With The Challenges Of Content Moderation
from the thoughtful-analysis dept
Last week, the extreme Trump-supporting media sites went positively ballistic when Breitbart released a leaked internal presentation entitled "The Good Censor." According to Breitbart and the other Trumpkin media, this is somehow "proof" that Google is censoring conservatives, giving up on free speech and planning to silence people like themselves. To put this into a context those sites would understand, this is "fake news." I finally had the time to read through the 85 page presentation and, uh, it paints a wholly different picture than the one that Breitbart and such sites have been painting.
Instead, it pretty clearly lays out why content moderation is impossible to do well at scale and that it will always result in decisions that upset a lot of people (no matter what they do). It also discusses how "bad actors" have effectively weaponized open platforms to silence people.
It does not, as some sites have suggested, show a Google eager to censor anyone. Indeed, the report repeatedly highlights the difficult choices it faces, and repeatedly highlights how any move towards increased censorship can and will be abused by governments to stamp out dissent. It also is pretty self critical, highlighting how the tech companies themselves have mismanaged all of this to make things worse (here's just one example of a much more thorough analysis in the document):
The presentation actually spends quite a lot of time talking about the problems of any censorship regime, but also noting that various governments basically are requiring censorship around the globe. It's also quite obviously not recommending a particular path, but explaining why companies have gotten more aggressive in moderating content of late (and, no, it's not because "Trump won"). It notes how bad behavior has driven away users, how governments have been increasingly using regulatory and other attacks against tech companies, and how advertisers were being pressured to drop platforms for allowing bad behavior.
The final five slides are also absolutely worth reading. It notes that "The answer is not to 'find the right amount of censorship' and stick to it..." because that would never work. It acknowledges that there are no right answers, and then sets up nine principles -- in four categories -- which make an awful lot of sense.
- Don't take sides
- Police tone instead of content
- Justify global positions
- Enforce standards and policies clearly
- Explain the technology
- Improve communications
- Take problems seriously
- Positive guidelines
- Better signposts
So while this document is being used to attack Google, it actually is yet another useful tool in showing (1) just how impossible it is to do these things right and (2) how carefully companies are thinking about this issue (rather than just ignoring it, as many insist). I recognize that's not as "fun" a story as slagging the big bad tech giant for its plan to silence people, but... it's a more accurate story.
SO after a week: IF "impossible", then Google IS doing it WRONG.
Your #2 is FLAT LIE: NO ONE said Google is "ignoring it"! In fact, the complaint -- ADMITTED RIGHT THERE BY GOOGLE -- is that Google / Facebook / Twitter ARE CENSORING, with the further point also substantiated in that PDF that they focus on "conservative" or Republicans as problem. -- YES, are some "leftists" or "terrorist" examples, but in practice says Trump stole the election.
Re: SO after a week: IF "impossible", then Google IS doing it WRONG.
Google is just trying to find a cover story for its attacks on free speech of political opponents -- and for its intent to gain money in Communist China REGARDLESS.
And then, Google tries to push all blame off onto "governments", even though are no examples of that given.
That's why legislation and court cases are in the works. -- My bet is that Kavanaugh strongly affirms my opinion that "platforms" ARE the new Public Forums and that corporations ARE violating First Amendment Rights of "natural" persons, NOT free to "moderate" as wish which Masnick constantly tries to put over. -- IF NOT the current "MNN" case, in another.
Feeble defense of your "sponsor", a week late, and FLAT LYING, the best one can expect from a Google shill.
New readers, if any, substance for the charge is:
https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png
NOTE ALSO that Masnick NEVER mentions that "sponsorship" here, as any journalist is ethically required to: Masnick is NOT a journalist, and has only Goolge's interest for his ethics.
Re: Re: SO after a week: IF "impossible", then Google IS doing it WRONG.
If the straitjacket fits…
In which case, you can say goodbye to virtually every comment section on a blog (including this one), ever social interaction network, and every other kind of website that allows third-party submissions. No “platform” will ever allow third-party submissions if they cannot moderate the platform as they see fit.
Re: Re: SO after a week: IF "impossible", then Google IS doing it WRONG.
I still say the stupid people in the audience need to be sterilized, and until we do that, it's pointless to try to save these slugs from themselves. We're a world overridden by idiotic slugs who shouldn't be allowed to breed, and who are poisoning the gene pool to the point where extinction is threatened.
Yes, I'm being hyperbolic. I do not actually support Eugenics...for now.
Which means you support it, but you are unwilling to own your position until the Overton Window moves close enough to said position that it becomes acceptable.
Just say you want to sterilize “the poors” (or whatever segment of the population you want to start sterilizing) and get it over with. I promise, no one here will think any less of you than they already do.
Re: SO after a what?
Your #2 is FLAT LIE: NO ONE said Google is "ignoring it"! In fact, the complaint
Your accusation is a flat out lie. It is not untruthful, or in anywhat incorrect to say people have accused Google of ignoring problems. Clearly, many people have said this!
Google/Twitter/FB absolutely can not operate without moderation. As the article states, moderation is imposed by various legal and extra legal factors.
What your comment fails to do is show that this moderation is designed to silence your faction? (Please cite.)
Re: Re: SO after a what?
Saying Google has ignored "problems" does not imply they're ignoring "this issue". "Problems" could refer to specific ignored instances of an issue they're not, in general, ignoring.
Re: SO after a week: IF "impossible", then Google IS doing it WRONG.
(You didn't read it, of course.)
Re: SO after a week: IF "impossible", then Google IS doing it WRONG.
Re: Breitbart
Not only Trum-supporting media sites.
As a Democrat voter I firmly argue for anti-trust breakup of the major tech companies in response to their efforts to censor free speech of American citizens.
This goes beyond the invasion of a plain language reading of the Fourth Amendment online. What has transpired in the UK is absolutely Orwellian beyond what we have thus far in the US. Reading through The Good Censor, the central argument is that Google wants to apply the UK system of censorship in America.
That hill I deem worth dying on.
The loud censorship happy portion of the Democrat voter base is an over-vocal minority. The much larger silent majority strongly disagree with censorship. On that point I'm happy to agree with the current administration.
Win through words and argument. When you can't win through argument of your words, you've lost to the better idea. Revise and improve on the platform.
Re:
If people wanted free speech online, USENET would still be thriving, but it's not. Every time a company tries to censor people, the market fixes the problem long before regulators ever could. Censorship is what destroyed AOL and it took all of four years.
Re:
Re:
What efforts have Twitter, Google, etc. undertaken to prevent the average person from using their voice? I mean, what have they done to stop you, me, or anyone else from spinning a one-user personal Mastodon instance, self-hosting a personal blog, or literally anything else that will allow people to express themselves without relying on the privilege of using platforms owned by Twitter, Google, etc.?
And yes, use of those platforms is a privilege, not a right. You are not entitled to force Twitter into hosting your speech; the same goes for Google, Facebook, and any other platform which you do not personally own. By the same token, those platforms cannot legally prevent you from jumping onto another platform—i.e., Google cannot stop me from using Twitter, Tumblr, or Mastodon to bitch about Google’s moral and ethical shortcomings. If you have a law, statute, or court ruling that says otherwise on any of those points, now would be the time to present it.
That explains why Republicans have done their best to disenfranchise voters, gerrymander voting districts, and make voting a much harder process.
Re: Re:
If people want free speech, let's all go back to USENET, or boycott companies which censor. Perhaps we can apply USENET's SPAM rules and "throttle" spammers without censoring anyone or let people opt-in to "total free speech." Some company will jump profitably into this vacuum if it's a real problem.
YouTube bans very few videos, and Vimeo bans even fewer. Search engines do index controversial material. People who search for news using specific search terms will generally get unbiased results.
Re: Re: Re:
Pray tell, how has Twitter’s uneven moderation prevented anyone from using any other platform besides Twitter?
That's just the tip of the iceberg. Shadowbanning is rampant online, but even then, the market can handle it. New companies will always spring up to monetize the audiences ignored by the more established outfits. Twitter was once such a bastion of free speech, until it got big. This story has played out dozens of times since it first happened on AOL, where censorship of conservatives inadvertently led to what would become the alt.right.
Whatever this site's agenda, if what it says is true, or false, that will ultimately come to light. The internet detects censorship and damage and routes around it. Always has, always will. That's the nature of a decentralized communications medium that was designed to survive a nuclear war.
Re:
Re: Re:
Were it proven, would you call it bias?
There are enough public examples not to need mine.
It is if you refuse to offer any proof that it happened, up to and including the Twitter usernames of everyone involved as well as uncensored, undoctored screenshots of the tweets in question and (if possible) direct links to those tweets. Provide the proof and we will judge it for ourselves. Until then, your anecdote is bullshit and we will continue to call it such.
Re: Re: Re:
So yes, we don't need your anecdote (still presented with zero evidence, of course), or any anecdotes.
Re:
Damn, but you love to otherword people.
No, it is unequal moderation. The whole point of this article, like others in its vein, is that moderation does not properly scale when a platform grows as big as Twitter. Mistakes will be made, hopefully (but not always) in good faith. When those mistakes hit you, you can either “route around” them—more on that in a bit—or you can get irrationally angry about a platform denying you a privilege you thought was an entitlement. Your choice.
(By the by: Those other fuckers should have been banned on principle, while you should have received only a metaphorical ass-kicking in your mentions.)
What, then, makes people like you feel the need to get all pissy about Google when y’all can “route around it” with ProtonMail, the Mastodon and PeerTube protocols, DuckDuckGo, and any non-Google service or protocol that competently recreates the functionality of existing Google services?
Re:
So when someone isn't banned from Twitter for threatening to come to my home to kill me, and another claims to be standing outside my home, ready to shoot me, but when I get a ban for suggesting #metoo is hypocritical, that's not bias, just "good censorship."
This is a strawman. We never said that's "good censorship." Indeed, even if we take your version of events that happened to you as an accurate depiction (which I find unlikely, but let's take it), that only serves to further prove the point: content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. It will always lead to mistakes. No one is saying that's "good censorship."
But we should be encouraging platforms to be thoughtful and careful in how they manage these things -- because they're under tremendous pressure to "do something." So mocking companies for having a thoughtful approach is just as ridiculous as saying they "shouldn't do anything."
Re:
Here we go again!
I've been reading about how Instagram also enables abuse, noticing comments about irrelevant garbage showing up in the mmasnick twitter feed, and thinking:
What should be censored is *very* contextual...same content is OK or not depending on presentation. So garbage for *YOU* is fine in *MY* abuse collection. Oh, and at the moment, there are no consequences to anyone, hardly, for abuse. The difficulty also arises from "free" platforms...moderation has to come from somewhere, and 20K paid employees just aren't going to cut it for a billion users.
Therefore:
1) push decisionmaking to the end users, who are crowdsourced. (See "flag" button on Techdirt, seems to work pretty well)
2) Every area/channel has an "owner"...for youtube it is who posts the video, for twitter it is the person whose feed it is, etc. Allow OWNERS to have good tools for the comments, including filtering out "burner" accounts, closing comments, etc.
(Yes, I've got a content farm of long-running burner accounts with lots of followers for sale, but anonymous horribleness has to have a cost somewhere)
3) Allow for multiple rating bodies...half the US is panicking about "pornography" while the other half is wondering when the first half will wake up to reality...and of course wants to ensure that their prissy employer's computers don't access anything NSFW so as to stay out of Title IX trouble!
