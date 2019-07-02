You Don't Own What You've Bought: Microsoft's Books 'Will Stop Working'
The latest in our forever ongoing series, recognizing in the digital age how you often no longer own what you've bought, thanks to DRM and copyright: this week, people with Microsoft ebooks will discover they're dead.
Microsoft made the announcement in April that it would shutter the Microsoft Store’s books section for good. The company had made its foray into ebooks in 2017, as part of a Windows 10 Creators Update that sought to round out the software available to its Surface line. Relegated to Microsoft’s Edge browser, the digital bookstore never took off. As of April 2, it halted all ebook sales. And starting as soon as this week, it’s going to remove all purchased books from the libraries of those who bought them.
Other companies have pulled a similar trick in smaller doses. Amazon, overcome by a fit of irony in 2009, memorably vanished copies of George Orwell’s 1984 from Kindles. The year before that, Walmart shut down its own ill-fated MP3 store, at first suggesting customers burn their purchases onto CDs to salvage them before offering a download solution. But this is not a tactical strike. There is no backup plan. This is The Langoliers. And because of digital rights management—the mechanism by which platforms retain control over the digital goods they sell—you have no recourse. Microsoft will refund customers in full for what they paid, plus an extra $25 if they made annotations or markups. But that provides only the coldest comfort.
This tweet kind of sums up the insanity here:
Reminded that the Microsoft ebook store closes next week. The DRM'd books will stop working.
I cannot believe that sentence.
"The books will stop working."
I keep saying it and it sounds worse each time.
— Rob Donoghue (@rdonoghue) June 26, 2019
As Cory Doctorow points out in discussing all of this, he has been predicting this kind of nonsense for years now -- including in a 2004 speech delivered at Microsoft.
This puts the difference between DRM-locked media and unencumbered media into sharp contrast. I have bought a lot of MP3s over the years, thousands of them, and many of the retailers I purchased from are long gone, but I still have the MP3s. Likewise, I have bought many books from long-defunct booksellers and even defunct publishers, but I still own those books.
When I was a bookseller, nothing I could do would result in your losing the book that I sold you. If I regretted selling you a book, I didn't get to break into your house and steal it, even if I left you a cash refund for the price you paid.
People sometimes treat me like my decision not to sell my books through Amazon's Audible is irrational (Audible will not let writers or publisher opt to sell their books without DRM), but if you think Amazon is immune to this kind of shenanigans, you are sadly mistaken. My books matter a lot to me. I just paid $8,000 to have a container full of books shipped from a storage locker in the UK to our home in LA so I can be closer to them. The idea that the books I buy can be relegated to some kind of fucking software license is the most grotesque and awful thing I can imagine: if the publishing industry deliberately set out to destroy any sense of intrinsic, civilization-supporting value in literary works, they could not have done a better job.
For everyone who likes to (laughably) claim that supporting copyright is about supporting property rights, this (and all those other) stories show the exact opposite is often true. Copyright is often used to destroy property rights and to destroy ownership.
Hardcopy?
It seems astonishing to me, as predictable as it was, that something like this is really happening. Perhaps they should be required to replace those books with hardcopy.
To fix or not to fix, that is the question
Calibre. I understand that it might remove DRM (though I have never used it for that purpose), but if nothing else they could probably just make a copy in a different format and or directory that might work after Microshaft performs their dirty deed.
People have looked at me askew because I download every audible book I buy (>200 titles) and strip the DRM. I started this project 3 years ago, and was concerned Audible wouldn't survive Amazon's inevitable collapse (this was before amazon started reporting a profit). Now I keep it up for any number of future catastrophes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is a bit of a conundrum that you have to commit a crime (route around DRM in violation of CFAA) to make sure something you bought stays available for your own use. This is the same craziness of not allowing ripping CDs or DVDs. I want to put the thing I bought in a place I find convenient and can make sure doesn't get destroyed. How is this a crime?
Of course this plays against certain business's future revenue streams. They can't make me pay 2, 3, or 4 times for the same thing because it doesn't get broken, become unavailable, or can't be format shifted to the newest tech.
Re: Re:
I don't really consider it like that. We're loooooong past the point where anyone should consider 'illegal' to be equivalent to 'immoral'.
There are laws that make sense - so I obey them. There are laws that don't or are actively evil. I disobey them when I need to and think I can get away with it.
Re: Re:
There is actually a serious question if my process is considered bypassing a technical restriction as defined in the DMCA. I run a program that plays back the file via normal and legal means and captures the output as a new audio file. Under the most common 'Access' test whereby bypassing a TPM that can prevent access is a violation, it is likely a violation of the DMCA, though it depends on if the court determines that after the legal decryption of the audio stream the TPM remains in effect such that capturing that stream is bypassing the TPM. (the CSS encryption case relied on the illict access to the DVD encryption keys, something I do not need as I am using iTunes to play the file legally)
However, under the Nexus test used in the fifth circut it becomes a lot more questionable. The TPM does not seem to prevent the actual rights granted by copyright (copying, distribution), except perhaps "public performance" right, but that seems to fail as well. Therefore, it might be that the TPM would fail the second prong of the Nexus test.
Re: Re:
You've got the general idea right but you're off-base on a couple of details.
The CFAA does not address DRM. You're thinking of the DMCA.
Ripping DVDs is illegal under the DMCA. CDs are unencrypted, and as far as I know it's legal to copy them for backup and format-shifting purposes.
While there were some attempts to build copy protection mechanisms into music CDs, they were never terribly effective. I'm not aware of any court cases that tested whether CD copy-protection measures were strong enough that working around them constituted a DMCA violation. (For example, in the Sony rootkit case, all you had to do to rip the CD was disable autoplay. Or use a Mac, or any other non-Windows computer.)
But, circling back to your main point: yes, stripping DRM off media you've "purchased" is illegal, even if what you do with the content afterward isn't. And that's completely nuts.
Re: Re: Re:
Only when encrypted. It's not unheard of for studios, even major ones, to release DVDs unencrypted to save the 25 cents or whatever CSS costs. (The Blu-ray group fixed that problem—licensed factories are forbidden to press unencrypted discs.)
Re: Re: "TripMN": archiving is NOT a crime. Why claim is?
You're trying to meld a corporate position into Law and then attack copyright as such.
Now, soon as another person uses one of those copies while the first exists, then it IS a crime (in fine point). You probably won't actually get punished for it, so de facto civil offense.
Quit worrying and quit attacking copyright for what it isn't! As The Bible says: The guilty shriek before they're even suspected.
If it's important to you, when possible, don't buy digital.
Re:
It might be that digital books have some weight, and a certain amount of volume (on a hard disk), they compare very favorably with dead tree books. 3500 digital books fit easily on your tablet or smart phone, while the same number of even paperbacks would take a wall of space and quite a lot of weight.
Re: Re:
If it's important to you, don't buy DRM!
Re: Re:
There are various...alternate...sources of digital books without these shenanigans. The publishers like to call them thieves, but the providers of these much better products have never gone into my computer to remove books they provided.
This is why the first thing I do when I buy a digital book is strip the DRM. It doesn't really matter to me whether it's technically legal or not (it is in almost all cases), it's that I want a backup copy I know I can restore at a later time even if the device I originally used it on no longer functions. It needs to be in a format that I could read as bits off of the backup medium and manually re-create into something legible myself. This severely limits the number of acceptable file formats for backups.
I find it stupid
That E-books are written in a format that CAN self destruct..
Cant there be a reader that DOES NOT read the DRM part...and just works(HINT HINT)
Isnt there a way to Copy/reformat/transfer without the DRM built in?? (hint hint)
Music is interesting and unless they FIND a proprietary FORMAT, all thats needed is to MOVE the file... Apple wont tell you that, as well as NOT USE apple products if you want to KEEP your music.
(HINT HINT HINT HINT)
YOU have a right to BACKUP your data...(DVD(most) cant be erased..NOT easily..)
Re: I find it stupid
PLEASE stop WITH the RANDOM word CAPITALIZATION for NO apparent REASON. Your POSTS are REALLY hard TO read AS a RESULT and I don't GENERALLY bother. I DOUBT I'm ALONE in THAT.
Re: Re: I find it stupid -- "ECA" been doing that near 12 years!
A glance at history should convince of the futility trying to get "ECA" to change. You'd do better to rail at ME.
And you seem to think some sense can be gleaned! HA, HA!
My bet is that "ECA" is an early attempt at Artificial Commenting which they keep as a control and to see if ever changes.
Otherwise, you cannot explain TWELVE YEARS of the same schtick without any evidence of self-awareness! It's inhuman.
Hey now, don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re not that bad.
I disagree. This is the best possible outcome. Everyone will get their money back and can go elsewhere to buy the same books or totally new ones if they've read and don't care to re-read books they purchased. I couldn't ask for a better outcome.
They've no longer paid. Refunded so no basis to object.
And of coiurse they never "owned" the books in first place. LICENSED TO VIEW ONLY.
Microsoft is a vast corporation. Any user of its services is a mere user. The End User Licensing Agreement was/is a contract between Microsoft and User that allowed this.
Masnick, you ardently support corporations and EULA when serves your purposes. Here your purpose is to attack copyright so shriek about some vague violation of "rights".
And you ardently support copyright no matter what. How do you feel when copyright is used by corporations to censor speech without a court order?
100k+ ebooks in my collection
I have been collecting ebooks for decades now. I have calibre and use it to strip out DRM for any books I acquire that have it, but I avoid DRM'd books above all else. No store closure will ever affect my collection. I have also given away copies of it to friends and family to prevent a fire from destroying it. The only thing that could stop me enjoying my ebooks in old age is death or Electronic death via Carrington Event or nuclear/EMP warfare.
