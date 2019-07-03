NASA, NOAA, and the Navy Tell The FCC Its 5G Plan Will Harm Weather Forecasting
from the ill-communication dept
The Ajit Pai FCC has pissed off yet another subset of the population still reliant on factual data.
Scientists and researchers at NASA, NOAA, and the American Meteorological Society (AMS) have been warning that the wireless industry's use of select bands for 5G could interfere with transmissions of weather-satellite imagery. In a letter (pdf) sent to the FCC last month, warning that the industry's plan to use 24GHz band could severely hamper weather forecasting. The FCC recently auctioned off spectrum in this band for private companies, but a growing roster of scientists say precautions weren't taken first:
"NOAA and NASA have conducted studies that show interference in passive collection at the 23.6-24 GHz band from the adjacent 5G band (24.25 GHz); as such it is expected that interference will result in a partial-to-complete loss of remotely sensed water-vapor measurements. It is also expected that impacts will be concentrated in urban areas of the United States first."
More plainly, water vapor emits radiation at 23.8GHz. Both the NOAA and NASA say monitoring these vapors won't be possible if the neighboring band is too noisy. Things like hurricane forecasts, they say, could take up to two to three days longer if adequate protections aren't put in place. There's far more detail in this recent article in Nature, where academics note that while far more scientific study is needed, the interference potential here is a very real threat.
AT&T and other industry players recently gobbled up spectrum in the band at auction, and have an obvious vested interest in getting the spectrum in place quickly as they look to cash in on fifth generation wireless (5G). This being Ajit Pai, his response to the concerns has been to tell the NOAA, NASA, Navy, and AMS that they don't know what they're talking about. Senators have since pressed Pai to provide insight into exactly what his agency did to mitigate the potential harm:
"Explain and provide supporting documentation related to the FCC's public interest analysis, including any cost-beneﬁt analysis, on the FCC's emissions limit. In particular, explain how the FCC addressed the costs to taxpayers from the loss of billions of dollars of investment in weather-sensing satellites, the costs to public safety and national security, and to the nation's commercial activities that rely on this critical weather data."
As if on cue, representatives of the "American Consumer Institute" (a non-profit pretending to be a consumer advocacy firm but actually backed by big telecom companies) has been pushing editorials trying to claim the problem doesn't actually exist either, and that the Navy, AMS, NASA, and NOAA are all somehow suffering from some form of scientific delusion. Meanwhile a separate but similar controversy has emerged over the FCC's plan for the 1675-1680MHz band. There too the American Geophysical Union (AGU), American Meteorological Society (AMS), Boeing, Accuweather, and National Weather Association (NWA) have all been warning the FCC that its spectrum sharing plan for that band could also cause forecasting problems.
It's yet another example of the discord created when you have a regulatory agency driven by ideology, alternative facts, and a blind fealty to big companies involved in overseeing issues that require nuance, objectivity, and at least a fleeting regard for science and data.
Filed Under: 5g, ams, fcc, interference, nasa, noaa, weather forecasting
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The fuck with science! We have consumers to screw over! - Telecoms
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Voters in FLA will not be pleased to find out how little our government cares.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It does not look like Pai has responded at all, but I think this comment from the linked Ars article says it best:
"I mean it isn't some libtard making this up. It is the friggin US Navy who considers weather forecasting to be pretty damn critical to doing their job."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He has; here's a more recent Ars article: Ajit Pai says NOAA and NASA are wrong about 5G harming weather forecasts
It's about what you'd expect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He rushed through the auction knowing that studies would take time to complete, knowing what they would say, and then when they are finally done, he has the gall to call them "bad data" and promptly use bad data as part of his argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Turns Out Mother Nature Isn’t So Bi-Polar After All
So that’s why my Weather App screws up from time to time? Forecast calls for screw-ups and 5Gs of t-bagging the American taxpayer, while FCC’s sucking the sausage of the corrupt practices of the 21st century.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What we're missing is the long term plan the telcoms are putting into play here.
They want to get 5G up and rolling, and screw up forecasting.
They want more super storms to wipe out their copper lines & the FCC to give them a pass on having to rebuild.
They they will have everyone on cellular data & be able to rake in more profits than every before.
Whats a few more dead people when corporate profits are at stake?
I mean its not like there are rules that make sure landlines can still function during power outages for a period of time & that locating a landline when someone calls for help is much easier than hoping the cellphone can ping the GPS satellite through the 5G haze...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While NASA, the Nava and NOAA have completely ligitmite arguments in the science arena: to they have a crediable reason to believe 5G device will actually be deployed in proximity to weather sensors (I mean: do they have credible evidence that teleco will ... build? ).
Of course that's not a reason to ignore their agument, but it's probably the most credible defense Pai could raise
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They'll have to build anywhere there's a large group of customers, so cities and suburban areas WILL be saturated. That means you'll only get useful data from sensors in areas that the phone companies don't care about - the most rural of rural areas. But you need sensor data in inhabited areas, too. After all, that's where the weather will have the greatest affect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"That means you'll only get useful data from sensors in areas that the phone companies don't care about"
That appears to be "everywhere", so perhaps it isn't such a big issue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
While I am loath to do this: I shall explain my remark, and destroy it's subtilties.
I was implying that telecos wont actually invent in deploying 5G on insignificat scale (because that will require spending money)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Space-based networks are great for desolate areas, but in cities it's not hard to add ground-based sensors. Would that help get around interference?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
No, not at all. Ground-based sensors are useful but they don't tell the whole picture, not even a significant portion of it. Satellite-based sensors provide a much broader view of weather systems and can help parse weather patterns for longer-range forecasting. Longer than a few hours that you're lucky to get from ground-based sensor data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The sensors are up in orbit. It's the proximity to what they're sensing that's the problem. The satellites measure the very faint amounts of radiation that water vapor emits in order to measure the vapor content of the air. What Pai wants is to put high-power emitters (5G) next to the low-power emitter (vapor) and say everything will be fine because techomagic. It'll like trying to watch the flickering of a candle flame next to a car flashing its highbeams at you. Experts predict at least 77% data loss if Pai's sellout goes through as planned.
And it doesn't matter that 5G won't be deployed absolutely everywhere. Hurricane prediction relies on being able to monitor what the weather's doing on the land; weather systems that move west-to-east end up crossing and influencing the hurricane's track.
Blind the monitors over the US, and it becomes irrelevant that nobody put 5G over the ocean.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For more information on that, that band is used to allow anyone with a receiver to get realtime weather data from the GOES weather satellite system. Aviation, shipping logistics, environmental monitoring, disaster response all rely on these systems. All they need to run is a power source.
The main company pushing for the auction is calling itself Ligado, and wants that adjacent spectrum to run 5g IoT devices. They claim, agaominst evidence, that "there's no reason to be concerned" about interference with weather satellite transmissions.
While claiming there's no risk of interference, they also claim that the interference isn't their problem.
Ignoring the "eavesdropping on public information" stupidity, an internet-based system is absolutely not a valid solution. How often does the internet go down during a major natural disaster?
Ligado was formerly known as "LightSquared," the company that bought spectrum adjacent to GPS, similarly swore that there would definitely be no interference, proceeded to cause interference, and blamed the problem on the GPS receivers for obeying physics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Things like hurricane forecasts, they say, could take up to two to three days longer if adequate protections aren't put in place."
If the sensors are in space and hurricanes form over oceans, I'm confused at how hurricane forecasts will be impacted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The data will be hard to collect and may take many attempts to get uncorrupted data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Read the bottom of my reply to the other guy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The ephemeral elephant in the room
If transmissions in the 23.6-24 GHz are subject to interference from a band separated by 0.25 GHz why didn't NASA/NOAA secure a band from 23.35-24.25 GHz? Did they expect that the neighboring spectrum would remain unused forever?
Pai is a dick, for sure, and 5G is maybe the biggest boondoggle to come along in a generation but this seems like bad planning on NASA/NOAA's part. Not something they're known for. They also could have participated in the auction to lock down neighboring bands.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply