Supposedly Disadvantaged Conservatives Not Exactly Rushing To Support Josh Hawley's Anti-Section 230 Bill
Senator Josh Hawley's ridiculous and unconstitutional bill to remove CDA Section 230 protections from internet giants was clearly designed to appeal to conservative voters who have been fed a nonstop myth that the big internet platforms are "targeting" them for their conservative views, when the reality is that the platforms are mostly targeting trolls, harassers, Nazis, and assholes. If those factors are disproportionately impacting Republicans, then perhaps that's more an issue for the Republican party than the internet platforms.
Either way, given that the myth that platforms are "targeting" conservatives has some traction, it seems likely that Hawley thought the conservative movement and conservative organizations would likely rush in to support his nonsense bill. It appears he miscalculated. FreedomWorks, the organization closely associated with the Tea Party movement put out a tweet mocking Hawley for thinking "conservatives are too stupid to realize he's trying to kill free speech online."
Senator @HawleyMO thinks conservatives are too stupid to realize he's trying to kill free speech online.
Like unhinged leftists, he wants gov't to smite those he disagrees with.
All Republicans should oppose government controlling online speech. #ampFW https://t.co/q1riC3wiyb
— FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) June 20, 2019
The group Americans for Prosperity put out a very strong statement against Hawley's proposal:
“Senator Hawley’s misguided legislation sets the table for stricter government control over free expression online. Eroding the crucial protections that exist under Section 230 creates a scenario where government has the ability to police your speech and determine what you can or cannot say online. Senator Hawley has argued that some tech platforms have become too powerful, but legislation like this would only cement the market dominance of today’s largest firms. This bill would punish success in the next generation of innovative startups and prevent them from achieving their full potential. Lawmakers should reject this legislation.”
Over at CATO, John Samples highlights how Hawley's own bill seems to go against conservative ideals:
Sen. Hawley’s bill seeks to undermine an older American conservatism. Not long ago, the Reagan legacy spoke powerfully to conservatives. Of course, the Reagan administration ended the Fairness Doctrine and in general, supported markets free of government regulation. Some now believe that times have changed and the ideals of 1980 no longer should guide conservative thinking. If that was “then,” Sen. Hawley is definitely “now.” But if conservatives are turning their backs on timeless ideals like free markets and free speech, what could conservatism mean beyond political necessity and the rage of transient majorities?
But perhaps the best response from a traditional conservative to Hawley's nonsense comes from David French at the National Review. As he notes, Hawley's bill is an "unwise, unconstitutional mess." The article should be required reading for any "conservative" who thinks Hawley's bill makes sense.
In reality, it’s a bill that would inject the federal government directly into the private social-media business and grant it enormous power over social-media content. It would enable public censorship in the name of limiting private control.
French also does a great job laying out why Section 230 makes sense -- even highlighting an argument I made decades ago, that Section 230 is simply locking in common sense in how to properly apply liability:
Section 230 codifies online a concept we easily understand in the offline world. For example, if you attend a congressman’s town-hall meeting, and he instructs his audience that their comments are limited in time, that they cannot use profanity, and they should remain on topic (moderating the platform), does that transform their speech into his speech?
If I’m in a public university classroom, where the professor can rule discourse with an iron fist, are my comments his comments — even if he shuts down students he doesn’t like or imposes strict rules of civility and decency?
But there’s a difference between student-classroom comments and a college newspaper publishing a student symposium, where it selects, edits, and fact-checks the submissions. These distinctions have become so obvious over time that we scarcely discuss them, and these distinctions exist online as well. In many ways, Section 230 — far from creating a “special break” for computer services — codifies common sense. My Facebook comment is fundamentally my speech.
Indeed, there was a time when I used to argue we shouldn't need a Section 230 at all since it was such common sense... but after seeing so many people perplexed by the internet and suing the middleman, rather than those actually responsible, I've come to appreciate the procedural benefits of Section 230.
However, the point that French raises above, about how Section 230 is codifying common sense is important in another way as well: in debunking the other big myth that Section 230 is somehow a "gift to the tech industry." It is not, and has never been. Over and over again people wrongly insist that this is some "special privilege" to the big internet companies. Hell, Hawley himself just tweeted that it's some sort of "special immunity." It's not "special." It's just properly applying liability in a common sense way. We wouldn't need it if people didn't keep falsely blaming internet services for the actions of their users, but as long as people like Josh Hawley want to blame the wrong party, then it's what we'll end up with.
And, of course, French highlights just how obviously unconstitutional Hawley's bill is:
Hawley’s standard is most assuredly not the viewpoint-neutrality standard seen in First Amendment case law. It’s a carnival funhouse version that would invite an enormous amount of bureaucratic meddling. For example, conservative sites and posts often do very well on Facebook, in part because of its older user base and partly because conservative Facebook users have gotten quite good at creating viral content. Will a Kamala Harris administration decide that disproportionate conservative success violates political neutrality?
Laws that purport to regulate First Amendment–protected speech bear a special burden of precision and clarity. They have to clearly explain what is prohibited and permitted. Vague or overbroad laws violate the Constitution in part by failing to provide fair notice of government standards. Hawley’s bill, as written, is extraordinarily vague. Terms such as “disproportionate” are very hard to define. Disproportionate to what? User percentages? Population percentages? User engagement? The standard is extraordinarily malleable.
I am sure that there will be some "conservatives" who will come out in favor of Hawley's bill, but so far, it appears that many conservatives are pointing out how anti-conservative it is. Hilariously, it seems that the main thing linking those who support Hawley's effort is not any particular ideology other than blind hatred for internet companies, and an attitude that anything that hurts the big internet companies must surely be good, just because. That's one way to make laws, but it's certainly not a principled one, nor a good one.
Reader Comments
So much common sense in one statement. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that statement?
Re:
Precisely because they don't want your free speech.
Re:
There is a type of person that Believes what he is told..Period.
He has no reference to look up information, he will never Look in a dictionary, encyclopedia, Any reference to what has been said. "The Moon is Blue and made of cheese." And that person will believe it. Until its proven Wrong..
The Worst part of this, is WHO do they listen to MORE, or respect enough to Believe them Over anyone else.. Give me a wall of Fake Licenses, and Credentials and they will listen.
The Big one is that we are TOLD all our lives that the Preacher is telling us the truth..and some of those a NUT CASES...including the TV ones.
Money and laziness
Because Facebook has lots more money than the overwhelming majority of those using it's service, such that when it comes to suing someone they make for a much more lucrative target than some random user on their platform.
It's also much easier to go after one target(Facebook in that case) and force them to play whack-a-comment of anything that might be problematic rather than going after the individual posters.
Re:
"My Facebook comment is fundamentally my speech."
"So much common sense in one statement. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that statement?"
Why is it so difficult? Because it makes no sense, that's why.
Even if this person was handicapped, limiting ones self is not the fault of others.
Re: Re:
Wait, what? What are you smoking?
Re: Re: Re:
If one thinks the only way to voice an opinion is via FB, then isn't that a self imposed restriction and therefore it's your own fault.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You might want to re-read that line then, because that's not what it says.
He is saying that his comments on Facebook belong to him, he is the one writing and posting them, not someone else. He isn't saying that's the only place he can speak.
In no way can you read that sentence as saying he is limiting himself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Doesn't matter because FB does not have to host one's speech, I just thought I'd point out how silly your argument looks.
Even if the big Internet platforms were suppressing conservative viewpoints (and, it bears repeating, they're not), that still wouldn't mean the government should prevent them from doing so.
There's a difference between saying "you shouldn't do that" and "you should be legally prohibited from doing that."
Obeying the Constitution, limiting government interference, and respecting free markets are conservative values. I may not always agree with guys like David French, but I respect their consistency in upholding those values even when it's not convenient or expedient.
Hawley...well, he represents a different brand of "conservatism" that's rather a lot different from what the word has traditionally meant.
Re:
I like to call it "preservatism". Technically not true, as they're trying to re-capture some never-existent utopia, but it fits their "movement" as pretty much everything they stand for is technically not true.
Re: Re:
Reactionaryism is the harsher but more accurate term for them. They react to changes and angry about it and pursue a past that never was in reaction.
what myth?
what myth are you talking about? Considering there are easy ways to see the bias in the platforms. Even Project Veritas just released a new video, they showed just one way the Google uses its ML to modify results. I believe TimCast showed enough credible evidence on how Twitter and YouTube have been biased. But you go ahead and continue to ignore facts and call them myths. Techdirt is becoming less relevant when you choose a narrative instead of presenting unbiased news and allowing people to decide for themselves.
As for 203, I disagree with the Josh's approach. Allowing individuals to present proof to a government body to have a website's 203 shield removed. This gives the public a forum, a chance for the company to change, and a deadline before the lawsuits begin. Transparency is the only way.
Re: what myth?
It's nice to believe in things without facts. But it's called "Religion."
Citing moderation isn't the same as proof of widespread censorship.
Re: what myth?
How is anybody able to take your comment seriously when you can't even get section 230 correct?
Re: In this case however I will make an exception
“As for 203”
I don’t usually make fun of spelling errors.
Re: what myth?
The myth you're attempting to perpetuate by conflating bias-based shaping of results with naturally occurring bias IN the results.
All results will have bias. Usually, that bias is due to people holding certain viewpoints also having certain methods of communication that are considered socially unacceptable no matter who uses them.
These systems aren't at fault for the bias; it's the fault of the people attempting to abuse the system, because that's what's actually being filtered. The message being transported is largely ignored.
It's like saying that mountainsides are biased for donkeys and against elephants. The solution here isn't that the mountainside should be made more elephant-friendly.
Re: Re: what myth?
Apparently all science has a liberal bias since no one on the right can talk to a scientist without screaming, "Conspiracy!"
Re: what myth?
Did you mean Copyright Section 203?
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/203
Or Common Carrier 203?
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/47/203
Nice of you to argue for taking away consumer protections.
A bit off topic though since we are all talking about CDA Section 230 anyway.
Pfft, stop, you're going to make my drink go up my nose from laughing unexpectedly.
Re: what myth?
I'm sorry but we publicly encourage critical thinking (and credible sources) here in the TD comment sections
Re: what myth?
Is this supposed to be a John Smith parody?
A+ for effort, but far, far too civilized.
Re: what myth?
"Even Project Veritas"
lol
Oops! Google DOES intentionally suppress "conservative" views!
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/24/insider-blows-whistle-exec-reveals-google-plan-to-prevent- trump-situation-in-2020-on-hidden-cam/
So how long will the Techdirt editorial cabal sit there with eyes closed and fingers in ears droning "La, la, la, I can't hear you?"
Re: Seriously
Fuck off nazi scum
Re: Oops! Google DOES intentionally suppress "conservative" view
Yeah....because that is such a reputable website.
Re: Oops! Google DOES intentionally suppress "conservative" view
So how long will the Techdirt editorial cabal sit there with eyes closed and fingers in ears droning "La, la, la, I can't hear you?"
Until you come up with something better than fucking Project Veritas.
Re: Oops! Google DOES intentionally suppress "conservative" view
Try finding a source that isn't out to try to make people out as liars, dude...
Re: Oops! Google DOES ... error evidence not found.
My favorite was the line that conservative news is not always paired with correct news. Of course its not! When you have someone stating something that is a lie I hope it isnt paired with a correct source.
What I find funniest about this article you listed is how it is not very well written nor are the statements backed up with evidence beyond here is a doc with a screen shot, believe us. The article doesn't explain the context of each claim and document screen shot. Like the search results image, yes if you type "Hillary Clinton emails" no more auto type text appears. But you know what? If you type "Donald Trump emails" the same thing happens. Weird it's almost as if the algorithm knows you want the emails and not other bull crap because you put an -s on the end of the search term word email.
Too bad the article is very big on smoke and not so big on showing actual fire.
Are there bias views by personnel in Google? I'm sure there are, just like every major corporation out there will have people of all leanings employed. But if you take things out of context you can make anything good or bad.
Re: Oops! Ignorant motherfucker strikes again!
Your mental heath has deteriorated quite a bit over the years, if you think linking to projectveritas helps your cause, rather than making you more of a laughing stock than you already are.
Well, I guess your username is accurate since only someone with pudding for brains would likely take that group seriously.
Re: Oops! Google DOES intentionally suppress "conservative" view
How long will it take you to realize that most people find your politics abhorrent, and you are mistaking rejection for a conspiracy against your views.
Re: Oops! Google DOES intentionally suppress "conservative" view
If you use Project Veritas as anything other than obviously made-up propaganda, you've already lost (and made a fool of yourself).
/educated conservative
Re:
Let's say, for the sake of argument, you were right. Shouldn't conservatives be up in arms supporting this law that supposedly helps them?
It's almost like even the target audience of your proposed law knows it's shit...
Who knew? Conservatives can make sense after all!
Re:
Eh, I don't know about that.
That's sane, nicely done.
Oh for the love of...
Hmm... would this be the same Project Veritas that paid out $100K to settle a lawsuit bought to the Acorn employee that reported their sting operation to the police? Or the one that got caught trying to wiretap a senator's office? Or perhaps the one that got caught trying to trick the Washington Post into posting a false story?
I think their problem is that they thought Project was a verb.
'You shut up when I'm talking for you!'
Oops, looks like some of the 'poor maligned people' who were supposed to be cheering him on have seen through his (not even remotely) clever trick and spotted the blatantly unconstitutional attempt to give the government control over private companies and violate their free speech and property rights.
Now, if the politicians involved will follow suit and kill that legal abomination before it has the chance to do some real damage, that'd be great.
Re: 'You shut up when I'm talking for you!'
Like I said in the previous thread, I don't expect any bill premised on "Facebook is discriminating against conservatives!" to gain much traction with Democrats.
There's been bipartisan legislation that succeeded in weakening 230 before, and there could be again. But I don't think this bill is it.
Re: Re: 'You shut up when I'm talking for you!'
Hopefully not, my concern is that they'll see the goal(strip away 230 protections from large companies), and look the other way when it comes to the 'justification' presented for it.
Re: Re: Re: 'You shut up when I'm talking for you!'
But that seems to me like it's basically the opposite of what happened with FOSTA. Its near-unanimous passage was almost entirely down to the messaging, not its practical result.
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'You shut up when I'm talking for you!'
Same general idea though, namely 'will this help me to support/pass?' With FOSTA it was beneficial to support it because none of them wanted to be smeared as 'pro-sex trafficking' even if they didn't support the result, whereas with this the justification could take a backseat to the goal of stripping out 230 protections.
It's entirely possible I'm worrying over nothing and there will be sufficient pushback to kill the bill before it gets anywhere, however at this point my default assumption is that a politician will always consider their own needs/wants first and act accordingly unless presented a strong enough reason not to, and with people on both sides dumping on 230 I imagine it would be mighty tempting to take the bait that is this bill.
Apart from the fact in English, "every noun can be verbed", "project" is a verb (of which "projection" is a very common noun-shaped inflection.)
Of course, I must leave it to you to construe what action they intend to convey by the word "project" and in what way "veritas" would be its object/goal/victim/whatever. I do this because, um, I'm, like, projecting apathy all over all the gangs involved.
I was beginning to fear that this sort of eminently sensible conservative thinking had been going extinct. Unfortunately, the loud idiots tend to drown out the sensible people of every stripe, unless you know where to go and find them. (Which, incidentally, is pretty much why i come for the posts and comments here.)
