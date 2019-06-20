Can't Have Copyright Enforcement Without Destroying Privacy Protections
Last week, Tim Geigner wrote about the Spanish soccer league, La Liga, getting hit with a GDPR fine because its mobile software just happened to sneakily include a surreptitious surveillance feature, turning on users' microphones to try to capture who was watching/listening to unauthorized broadcasts of matches. I wanted to write a little more on this, inspired by a comment from Professor Annemarie Bridy, who pointed out that anti-piracy enforcement goes hand-in-hand with surveillance:
People underestimate the extent to which anti-piracy enforcement involves surveillance. https://t.co/uv9KRfYnnc
— Annemarie Bridy (@AnnemarieBridy) June 13, 2019
This is an important point that often gets overlooked. Rick Falkvinge, the founder of the original Pirate Party, has repeatedly explained why Pirate Parties often view copyright policy, encryption, and privacy as all parts of the same issue. Indeed, he's argued that copyright enforcement efforts, by definition, are anti-privacy efforts.
Enforcement of copyright is fundamentally, conceptually incompatible with privacy of correspondence. You can't have the sealed and private letter in existence at the same time as you enforce copyright, once communications have gone digital. This is the reason you see VPN companies and other privacy advocates fight copyright enforcement and copyright law: because society has to choose between privacy and copyright, and basic civil liberties are considered more important than one particular entertainment business model.
Of course, that's why it's so ridiculous that Hollywood and its various front groups are out front-and-center (and also, very much behind the scenes with their lobbyists whispering in policymakers' ears) bashing internet companies for not respecting users' privacy. You know, without a doubt, that if internet companies were truly pushing for stronger privacy and real end-to-end encryption for internet services that Hollywood and its friends would be first in line arguing that this would only be used for piracy and must be stopped.
Copyright and privacy can co-exist -- but aggressive copyright enforcement all too frequently relies on surveillance and invasive privacy-eradicating demands. At some point, people are going to need to decide if they really want privacy, it's going to mean that copyright enforcement will have to take a backseat.
Filed Under: copyright, enforcement, privacy, surveillance
Reader Comments
Copytheft
Copyright steal your rights and hands them over to large corporations.
Seems pretty clear to me.
Re: Copytheft
State which of your Rights have been handed over.
State what rights you have to/in someone else's work.
State ANY way in which you are harmed by someone else having an "intellectual property" Right. -- No, not getting their work for free isn't an actual harm.
I'll wait.
Copyright is stated to be an exclusive Right in the Constitution because the creations are due to specific source who's morally due the rewards for creating.
Copying is not a "natural" right because it cannot be done before someone else has created.
The body of "common law" -- as clearly defined in thousands of court decisions, for your view -- is that such work is to be protected from both individuals and large commercial thieves.
Of course that's not clear to pirates because you wish to STEAL the work-products.
Re: Re: Copytheft
Ummmm... WRONG!!!! There are no moral rights in US copyright law.
Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
Right. And I didn't state there were specific "moral rights" in US law (as in European), that's just a red herring you fling in to stink up the thread.
The Constitution guarantees "EXCLUSIVE RIGHT" to control copies. Period.
Now, NO, it doesn't guarantee income, but an EXCLUSIVE on trying to gain it, YES.
And NO, the system isn't perfect. It won't stop thieves, but if caught, fines / jail is punishment that civilized folk will inflict on those who can't follow the simple rule that IT'S NOT YOURS.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
The Constitution guarantees "EXCLUSIVE RIGHT" to control copies. Period.
You might want to give back your constitutional law degree.
The Constitution makes no such guarantee. It solely gives Congress the right to grant such exclusive rights for a limited time IF (and only if) those monopolies "promote the progress of science" (by which they meant "learning").
The Constitution does no such thing. Here is the text of the copyright clause:
The clause does not enact copyright law. It gives Congress the power to enact (and therefore change or repeal) copyright laws.
Re: Re: Copytheft
I have new for you, for most of human history copying was the what creators wanted, because it was the only way that their works would survive. Without copying we would not have most of the historic works that enrich society.
Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
In most of human history life was "savage, brutal, and short". I don't want you cavemen hitting people over the head to steal all they have. We live in such a wonderful age because people began to respect The Law which is for the common good.
And all you have to do now to enjoy luxury and entertainments is pay a bit of easily gained money to those who create.
But instead you act like savages and STEAL their work.
People enjoy entertainments all the time without having to pay money. They borrow books and movies from friends, for example. Where do you draw the line between “legal” and “illegal” in that regard?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
The only savage here is you, who attacks everyone who does not agree with you, and supports lawyers running extortion schemes.
Re: Re: Copytheft
You lose your right of ownership, right to privacy. As we've discussed many times (even in the article above.)
You give up the right of ownership on that nifty printer you use because it used copyrighted ink. And your neighbors John Deer Tractor can't be repaired, because it's a Federal Crime to tamper with the copyrighted software.
Common Law - the body of court decisions - for freakin everyone - supports the legality of copyright.
However did you ever notice that the concept of Copyright is embedded in the body of the constitution? Can you tell me what happens when a constitutional amendment is passed? It supersedes the previous? So the First Amendment abolishes copyright. (Just saying!)
Again - Copyright law gives your rights to Corporations.
Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
Specifically:
What ownership have you lost?
What privacy? -- As the references below show, that's more or less inherently lost on teh internets. -- And I want to know EXACTLY where your "right to privacy" is stated.
There's no such thing.
It's "Deere", and of course it can be repaired. You're complaining only about "sharp" business practice that limits repair parts, for which are good sound reasons: John Deere can't be expected to honor warranty when some hick tries to "soup up" his tractor by changing values in the software.
Now, you tried putting up a lot of text without actually answering my questions in bold. Try again.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
Copyright is granted by the Feds. You love the Feds having authority over you, right?
Yawn Not going to pick at your nonsense phrases in bold, thanks.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
False. The Federal Gov't didn't even exist when the Copyright Clause was written. It's an individual Right that the Gov't is to try and protect from thieves, which is simply the practical WAY to promote Arts and Sciences.
I do meaning when protect my life, work, freedoms, and property from thieves of all kinds.
Fine. They stand as true, and regardless whether do.
FYI: The Copyright Clause gives the federal government the right to establish and enforce copyright. For copyright to exist, the government had to establish it first. Ergo, copyright is a government-granted right.
Also: For someone who rants and raves about corporations not having rights, you sure don’t seem too upset when corporations enforce copyright.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
Fine. We agree that you look to the Federal Government to take away your rights, and enjoy that Corporations can steal your right to free speech.
I can live with that.
Free speech - that is a "Right" in your "unwritten laws" isn't it?
Careful how you toss around the stealing accusation. If I copy a song, I've made more! (Not theft.) When Corporations take your right of speech, you've lost it and that is actual theft.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
You can contradict and divert endlessly, "Timmy", clearly just dodge. You CANNOT answer specifics, meaning you've no basis in Law.
Now, AGAIN, that browser session which made several posts quit working, so I conclude, reasonably, that Techdirt poisoned it.
Or maybe your browser sucks. Have you tried upgrading from IE6?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
meaning you've no basis in Law
As pointed out by like 5 different people just now, your law arguments are nonsense so I really can't answer them.
Copyright is a power of the government to restrict your speech to the benefit of corporations. Accepting copyright means accepting that corporations have authority over you. Enjoy your submission.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
The copyright clause is part of the document that forms the government. It only has power insomuch as there exists a federal government to enforce it, and only with the consent of all 3 branches of federal government. You only have protection for copyright because of the laws passed by congress (legislative), You can't get relief from infringement without a grant of copyright from the copyright office (Executive), and require the power of the judiciary to enforce your copyright.
Copyright is not granted by the constitution, it is authorized by the constitution, but granted by the government, by statute enacted by the government. if the copyright act were repealed, copyright would not exist in the US.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
SO? All your truisms add up to an individual Right that the gov't is to enforce. As I state. So thanks for confirming? Or do you intend that to contradict?
Correction: They add up to an individual right that the government can choose to enforce. The copyright clause gives Congress the right to enact copyright laws. It doesn’t say Congress must do so.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
You claimed the power isn't granted by the government, because the copyright clause comes from the document that forms the government.
My point was that without all parts of the government working in concert, copyright doesn't exist. The copyright clause doesn't grant copyright. It grants the authority to establish the laws governing copyright to congress. Copyright is a grant from the government.
The right of free expression can be superseded by copyright (primarily though the DMCA). Whether your expression uses part of a copyrighted work under the principles of Fair Use doesn’t matter.
Re: "Stone", answer the actual question, not divert.
You can all dodge and divert and endlessly contradict, you are EXPERTS at that, but won't answer what I asked.
You asked which rights are handed over to copyright. I answered. That you don’t like the answer doesn’t make it any less of one.
Re:
That you don’t like the answer doesn’t make it any less of one, NOR does dodging give you any substance.
You (all) are down to simply diverting and ad hom attacks. Big deal. Any ankle-biter can do better, yapping its fool head and pretending it COULD bite, but just drools on your shoes. It's funny. -- So, thanks for the hoots, "Stone"!
I'm out, no further point. "Hide" and ad hom all you want.
Then why is everyone still running rhetorical rings around you, Blue? 😁
Re:
Then why is everyone still running rhetorical rings around you, Blue?
I believe the answer to that is he really doesn't understand the arguments he is making. He runs over to Reason or InfoWars, sees something that looks neat like "Cabbage Law" or "A1 Racist" and runs back over here to make a half assed declaration.
Like when Burkhardt above pointed out that everything he just said was wrong and he declares All your truisms add up to an individual Right that the gov't is to enforce. Or how he looks askance at the actual dictionary definition of Common Law as wrong somehow.
No no, he understands his arguments.
The problem, then, is that his logic is understandable only to him.
Re: Re: Copytheft
The original copyright law of the US wasn't bad at all. It's just that it is now. Sorry, but libraries and people lending each other stuff far, far predate copyright enforcement regimes of today.
Is mass infringement of readily-available works ethical or fair? No. But that hardly means that you get to examine everyone's personal life to maybe find a possible infringer somewhere.
Never mind the fact that infringement rather tends to be a huge avenue for actual sales - sales which never would have occurred if people were not exposed to works via infringement. So the "loss" factor isn't an argument.
Now, copyright extends to a lot more than some creative person's works. It extends to stuff (like code) arbitrarily shoved into unnecessary places so that no one may improve or fix items they bought with their own hard-earned cash. (Even while some of these things invade privacy and create wombo attack surfaces and wave them around in the ether.)
Copyright in the Constitution was far more limited in a time period where one could not possibly hope to reach as many buyers in a lifetime (let alone the copyright period) as creators or the corporations they sold out to can reach in a single day today. The longer copyright does nothing to promote the exchange of ideas or information, and the enforcement schemes allowed, as well as the illicit ones, today, do nothing to fulfill the contract in the Constitution. In fact, they are in direct opposition, keeping works locked away from the public domain for ridiculous periods.
Copyright maximalists are beyond disingenuous in appealing to the Constitution. They at least should appeal to the corporate-sponsored laws which come closer to what they claim the law says, and be honest about it.
Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
We don't live in that time. Copyrighted products are FAR more valuable, you're right, therefore need FAR more protection, especially since gadgets make THEFTS easier than ever.
Thanks for your support!
Quick question, champ: When a corporation DMCAs a video off the Internet, how is that not corporate censorship?
Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
I agree, but only to the extent that there is not really an ethical aspect to copyright at all. If there is one though, surely it’s more ethical to freely share works meant for some degree of public consumption than it is to prevent it so as to make money. (Works not intended for the public shouldn’t be copyrightable at all; they don’t merit it)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copytheft
"(Works not intended for the public shouldn’t be copyrightable at all; they don’t merit it)"
Maybe that should be not for sale.
Cory Doctorow has frequently noted that DRM is, by its nature, spyware, because it works by trying to determine how you're running a program, and whether you're running it in a prohibited way.
That's true of all DRM, even offline DRM. DRM with an online component is, of course, even more obviously a type of spyware.
DRM (initialism for “Digital Rights Management”) — noun — closed-source black box code that acts as the digital equivalent of an ankle bracelet tracking device for paying customers that does nothing to prevent copyright infringement carried out by non-paying customers; a stupid fucking idea
Copyright is this magical growing blob...
It gulped down the right to get paid well after the artist is dust, it gulped down the right to veto technology (something something Boston Strangler in every home!!), it gulped down the right to get a tax on things they imagine can be used for piracy, it gulped down the right to claim a song you wrote belongs to someone else, it gulped down the right to demand you give them 95% of your total profits...
For every gulp the "problem" remains the same, they can't seem to stop 'piracy' so they look for more things to gulp down to protect copyright & the rights of citizens mean nothing if they imagine it might cost them a dime in imagined income they are 'owed'.
We've sometimes dropped a little dry ice on the monster, showing that the world doesn't end if it doesn't get to grow. Now it wants the right to spy on everyone every waking moment just in case...
It's a pity that in gobbling up all of these things, they never gobbled up common sense or the idea that if you make the content easily available people will pay you.
Privacy? What privacy? -- And since you have none now,
why worry ONLY when the purpose is copyright? -- Because you hate copyright, period. Enabling piracy is always the key to any Techdirt piece on copyright.
But look at the recent biggie on "privacy":
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/facebook-lawyer-no-expectation-of-privacy/
And this direct from the horse's ass says same thing only by lying too:
Did you note the escape clause Schmidt made? -- And in the rest of "things", go so far BEYOND as possible.
Re: Privacy? What privacy? -- And since you have none now,
What a fucking mess of text and badly placed markdown, etc. Maybe if you learned a little bit about how markdown worked, your post wouldn't look so fucking stupid.
I see a poorly formatted blob of text like yours and my first instinct is to hit the "report" button... so have a click on me, free of charge
Re: Re: Privacy? What privacy? -- And since you have none now,
Thanks!
And even more thanks for sheerly diverting based on your esthetic notions, showing that you've no substance.
A quick search of TD articles shows this to be laughably false. But keep lying, you only hurt yourself.
See above response.
That literally means nothing and also doesn't mean he's right. That's like saying "it's only cheating if you get caught". Everyone has a certain amount of right to privacy no matter where they are or what they are doing. Now in some cases you may forfeit specific areas of that right by choosing to go out and do things in public, but that doesn't mean you don't have ANY right to privacy in those situations. And in the case of Facebook, users expect Facebook to guard their data, they share it with Facebook, they don't expect Facebook to sell it to anyone who comes asking. And Facebook more or less states that they won't. The fact that they did is why people are upset.
Where is the lie? I'm not seeing it. Also, what does this have to do with anything?
Words. In. People's. Mouths. You've never said you don't have intimate relations with goats so I'm going to assume you do. No different than what you are implying here.
Re: Privacy? What privacy? -- And since you have none now,
Don't SEE the lie? You blockquoted my clarification!
By stating "policy about a lot of things" Schmidt appears to be specific, but in fact opens up a whole areas about which he doesn't state that Google does not go too far. It's a semantic TRICK much favored by the dishonest -- and works on the unwary, evidently YOU.
Re: Privacy? What privacy? -- And since you have none now,
lol we know what they say about privacy, and have done, for years. are you insinuating that everyone uses fb or google? just whatevs so you have an "argument", yeah?
i don't think everyone hates the entire idea of copyright, but you and your idols, keep it up, and no one will give a damn about nuances, just like you clowns.
GDPR vs. Article 17
This is likely to be a key point from Poland and other countries before the EUCJ: Enforcement Provisions in Article 13/17 conflict with privacy and consent requirements in the GDPR.
Filters
Hey if all your email and posts have to be scanned before they are allowed, that seems like a pretty big assault on your right to privacy.
But if Copyright means the right of corporations to do that, then I'm sure it was what the founders hand in mind, right? /s
