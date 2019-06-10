Whining About Big Tech Doesn't Protect Journalism
I've been as frustrated as anyone by the fact that the internet advertising business models have not filtered down to news publishers, because it does seem like a real lost opportunity. However, it's kind of weird to see a couple of laid off journalists announce a project to "protect" journalism that seems to consist entirely of whining about big tech. It's literally called the "Save Journalism Project" but they have no plans to actually "save journalism."
Their new project will be set up as a nonprofit, according to Eddie Vale, a Democratic consultant whose firm is helping launch the effort. Vale pitched Bassett on the idea, and the two of them brought in Stanton. Vale said initial funding had been secured from “someone who doesn’t want to be public so Google and Facebook don’t go after them,” and the group plans to continue to fundraise. So far, the pair have coauthored testimony given to the Senate Judiciary Committee highlighting the tech giants’ impact on the news industry — “since being laid off, we’ve made it our mission to understand how the digital marketplace works and how Big Tech is killing the journalism industry,” they wrote — flown a plane above Google’s I/O conference, and authored op-eds.
Wow. Flying a plane over a Google conference. That'll save journalism.
At the moment, Stanton and Bassett are more focused on warning the public and the industry about the issue than on proposing solutions.
“I do think that everyone is starting to see a need to break up and regulate these companies or something along those lines,” Bassett said. “And with regards to how they’re going to make journalism viable again, I don’t frankly know...I think right now we’re starting with just getting this conversation out into the public and making people aware of exactly what’s going on. I do hope at some point we graduate into saying, ‘here’s a list of policy proposals, here’s exactly what needs to happen.’”
Even if you believe the (debatable) claim that Google and Facebook are somehow to blame for the decline in advertising revenue to news sites, I'm left scratching my head over what good complaining about big tech actually does. Also "break up and regulate or something along those lines"? Again, I think there's a valuable discussion to be had about how best to help fund journalism. It is pretty damn key to my own livelihood. But, this organization isn't set up to have an "open" discussion. It has already insisted what the problem is ("big tech") without being able to support that argument, and then says "something must be done" and so far it's just whining about big tech.
I fail to see how that's productive. There are lots of smart, thoughtful people who have put a lot of work into a variety of arguments about how to deal with the big internet companies. Some of them I agree with and some of them I don't, but I'm at a near total loss as to how merely whining does anything at all to save journalism.
How are people who don't already visit a news site meant to find articles on that site, if not for search engines?
news aggregators are parasites who siphon revenue from the industry.
People go online to see content, yet the content creators have to pay the tolltakers first.
Lots of independent sites are doing fine btw.
Re:
Uhm, it's a fact that news-aggregators actually drives traffic to sites which mean more revenue.
And please tell us, who do the content creators pay? You know, like real world examples of it.
When Spain introduced the link-tax on news-aggregators, what happened to the independent sites? Did they thrive or did they die off?
Re:
Who are the news aggregators? You certainly aren't talking about Google which is merely a search engine to help drive traffic to the news sites.
Re: Re:
They get first crack at the traffic they "drive" that then goes back to the search engine.
Re: Re: Re:
Who are "They"?
Re: Re: Re:
How are people who don't already visit a news site meant to find articles on that site, if not for search engines?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The earlier comment was likely wrong to suggest people are accessing stuff via search engines rather than aggregators like Google News. It doesn't make sense to access a significant amount of news via search engines. You'd need to know what to search for, i.e. you'd only find different articles about stuff you already know about.
Re: Re: Re:
If the person wants to find something on the web, then yes, they'll go back from the news site from to the search engine, because search engines and news sites fulfill different purposes.
Re:
Parasites, eh? Maybe that flight over a google conference was to do a little cropdusting.
Hmm... it might, actually. The aviation industry has managed to lumber along despite airlines being famously unprofitable. "Historically, air travel has survived largely through state support, whether in the form of equity or subsidies. The airline industry as a whole has made a cumulative loss during its 100-year history." (Wikipedia)
So, turn your newspaper into an airline, transfer the investigative reporters to the "in-flight" magazine department (which has ground subscriptions as a "side" business), and figure out how to get some government money.
made it our mission to understand how the digital marketplace works and how Big Tech is killing the journalism industry,”
Uh... it was your employers' job to figure out how the digital marketplace works and then monetize their product, which no one seems they can be arsed to do. Whatever, dumbasses.
A Democratic consultant...
Oh, yes, good, good. Excellent first move.
Newspapers still haven't figured out that they are not, and never have been in the business of 'selling news'. The newspaper business has always been about aggregating reader attention, and then selling that attention to advertisers.
For the better part of a century newspapers pretty much had a monopoly on advertising. Even Radio and Television didn't put much of a dent in that.
For most of that time, the big cash cow was the classified ad section of the newspaper. Page after page of ads at ten cents per word adds up to a lot of money, way more than the subscription fees.
That cash cow is now gone. It's not Google and Facebook that killed the newspaper business model, it's Kijiji, eBay, and Craiglist.
