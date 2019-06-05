Daily Deal: The 2019 Data Scientist Architect Bundle
Trump Whines About AT&T, Ignores His FCC Has Spent Two Years Kissing The Company's Ass

As Germany Floats The Idea Of Encryption Backdoors, Facebook May Already Be Planning To Undermine Its Own Encryption

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the really?-backdoors-for-content-moderation? dept

Wed, Jun 5th 2019 10:44amTim Cushing

The German government's desire to mandate backdoors in encrypted communications had barely been expressed when it was discovered Facebook might be willing to let them do exactly such a thing.

The German proposal is nowhere near ready to become law but the gist of it is this: it's too difficult to break into encrypted devices so maybe tech companies could just start storing encrypted communications in plain text... just in case these agencies ever need to access them. Sure, encryption makes things more secure but it's just creating some sort of criminal/terrorist Wild West and we can't have that -- even when that doesn't actually appear to be happening.

Facebook may already be making backdoored communications a reality. This isn't happening because it wants to be the inflection point for undermining encryption but because it really, really wants to keep accessing users' communications for its own purposes. Kalev Leetaru of Forbes points out Facebook put its encryption-undermining plans on display earlier this year, while discussing its plans to address another request being made by multiple governments: content moderation.

Touting the importance of edge content moderation, Facebook specifically cited the need to be able to scan the unencrypted contents of users’ messages in an end-to-end encrypted environment to prevent them from being able to share content that deviated from Facebook’s acceptable speech guidelines.

[...]

Even more worryingly, Facebook’s presentation alluded to the company’s need to covertly harvest unencrypted illicit messages from users’ devices without their knowledge and before the content has been encrypted or after it has been decrypted, using the client application itself to access the encrypted-in-transit content.

If so, Facebook's proposed moderation efforts are encryption backdoors. If Facebook can access the content of encrypted communications, so can governments. And so can anyone else who can access the "encryption removed here :)" point where Facebook grabs communications to monitor content and train its moderation AI.

At this point, this effort is still in the research phase. It has not been implemented yet, but once more governments realize the implications of this content moderation effort, pressure will be applied. And this pressure will be applied to all companies offering encrypted communications under the not-unreasonable theory that if Facebook can do it, anyone can do it. Those refusing to comply with backdoor demands will have Facebook's efforts used against them during legislative sessions and criminal prosecutions.

The argument against backdoors isn't that they aren't technically possible. They are and always have been. The argument is that they make the encryption useless by converting the protection to an attack vector. Facebook's move may solve some of its own problems, but it will be sacrificing its users' security to appease ridiculous moderation demands being made by a handful of governments. And while these governments wring their hands about terrorist content, other governments unconcerned about terrorists or their content will be leaning on the company to grant them access to the communications of critics, dissidents, and activists.

Filed Under: backdoors, content moderation, encryption, end to end encryption, monitoring
Companies: facebook, instagram, whatsapp

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Gary (profile), 5 Jun 2019 @ 10:10am

    Unecrypted

    So not only would those messages be available to every government for the asking. (And to everyone else once that leaks), it would be super easy for FB to use the contents for their own purposes.
    Sounds legit to me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2019 @ 11:02am

    Facebook specifically cited the need to be able to scan the unencrypted contents of users’ messages in an end-to-end encrypted environment

    In which case it is not end to end encryption, and no more useful than https. In fact why bother when https is available, other than as advertising a feel good factor to users.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2019 @ 11:55am

    When can we expect Masnick's "this isn't Facebook's fault, blame GDPR" post?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2019 @ 1:06pm

      Re:

      Why don't you go ahead and ghost-write that post and leave it here for Mike. That will get it to the readers sooner and make sure that it covers all the points you are expecting.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The 2019 Data Scientist Architect Bundle
Trump Whines About AT&T, Ignores His FCC Has Spent Two Years Kissing The Company's Ass
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:58 Settlement In Tom Brady Photo Case Leaves Issue Of Copyright On Embedded Images Unsettled (0)
11:57 Trump Whines About AT&T, Ignores His FCC Has Spent Two Years Kissing The Company's Ass (12)
10:44 As Germany Floats The Idea Of Encryption Backdoors, Facebook May Already Be Planning To Undermine Its Own Encryption (4)
10:41 Daily Deal: The 2019 Data Scientist Architect Bundle (0)
09:17 European Court Of Justice Suggests Maybe The Entire Internet Should Be Censored And Filtered (18)
06:18 US Telcos Are Giving Up On Residential Broadband And Nobody Seems To Have Noticed (19)
03:19 Australian Federal Police Raid Journalist's Home Over Publication Of Leaked Documents (13)

Tuesday

20:10 Caterpillar Inc. Bullies Cat And Cloud Coffee Shop Over Its Store's Apparel (17)
15:35 New Study Shows That All This Ad Targeting Doesn't Work That Well (45)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 214: Blame Fox News Before Facebook (4)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.