German Officials Think German Citizens Need Less Security, More Encryption Backdoors
from the GET-OFF-THE-WORLD-STAGE dept
There's another player on the world's anti-encryption stage. Some German government officials apparently feel it's OK for people to have encryption, but not secure encryption. The German government is exploring the idea of
asking forcing tech companies to backdoor their encrypted communications platforms, presumably for the greater good of insecure humanity.
Government officials in Germany are reportedly mulling a law to force chat app providers to hand over end-to-end encrypted conversations in plain text on demand.
According to Der Spiegel this month, the Euro nation's Ministry of the Interior wants a new set of rules that would require operators of services like WhatsApp, Signal, Apple iMessage, and Telegram to cough up plain-text records of people's private enciphered chats to authorities that obtain a court order.
This is a move designed for efficiency, not security. German law enforcement is limited to pulling communications from seized devices currently -- one of the few places where encrypted communications can be found in plain text. Of course, device encryption is a thing these days, so this option is rapidly becoming about as productive as demanding tech companies hand over communications they don't actually store in plain text.
Something's got to give and it seems it won't be the government doing any compromising. But it won't be an easy push for anti-encryption legislators. Opponents within and without the government are expected to push back hard on this dangerous idea.
The new rules are set to be discussed by the members of the interior ministry in an upcoming June conference, and are likely to face stiff opposition not only on privacy grounds, but also in regard to the technical feasibility of the requirements.
As is always the case when encryption is on the line, those pushing for backdoors are claiming this not-all-that-new method of shielding stuff from prying eyes (the government's included) has done little but allow criminals and terrorists to operate with impunity. And as is always the case when these claims are made, zero evidence is presented that supports these theories.
One fact, however, cannot be ignored: a handful of European governments have pitched encryption backdoors over the past several years. But so far, not a single one has managed to actually implement such a mandate.
Filed Under: backdoors, encryption, germany
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
If they honestly think backdoors are a benefit, give them one
Since they feel that backdoors are for the best, they clearly wouldn't mind the public having a backdoor into their most secure networks, the public should have a free look at their files. If that sounds insane, so does the idea of having an insecure network and backdoors into anything. With quantum computing, the most secure networks can be cracked within a day or two. Anyone who claims otherwise needs to be fired since they clearly don't care about the people they work for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If they honestly think backdoors are a benefit, give them on
I'm sorry but this is simply not true, at least not in the broad strokes that the statment paints with.
It IS true that quantum computers, with Shor's algorithm, has the potential to comprimse ECC, and RSA, which are two asymetric encryption algorithms. However see post-quantum cryptography (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post-quantum_cryptography), which currently a developting field.
Note that, last I checked, there is no publically disclosed quantum computer cabably of launching these attacks.
Also note: while wikipidea can not be considered an authoratative source, for general ideas about what a subject/topic is, it is generally sufficent.
AES, probably the most commonly used symetric algorithm, does not suffer as much from the enhancements of quantom computing (there is an effect but no where near that gained against asymetric algorithms). Typically doubling the key size is sufficent for symetric algorithms to regain their security (so AES-256 would be approximate security, against quantum computers, as AES-128 is against classical attacks).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If they honestly think backdoors are a benefit, give them on
The problem is they only intend the backdoor to be applied to citizen's encryption.
Notice they didn't say all encryption just the common chatting apps used by citizens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rules for thee, not for me.
The backdoor-mandates conversation always goes this way. Our governments don't want true transparency, and they argue national security to hide their communications and evade public oversight.
But then they expect the people to hobble their own communications security so the state can spy on them (again in the name of national security) not addressing that it makes them vulnerable to other aggressors (such as business rivals and corporate espionage groups).
Strong communications security (including robust crypto) is essential for any business in an industry where there are competitors, and rather than stay within the law, we can expect businesses to circumvent it, utilize steganography or ignore the law the way we ignore speed limits and age gates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While we're requiring people to provide things theydon't have...
What do you mean, 'end-to-end encrypted' implies that you don't have the conversation in plain-text? You're required by law to provide it to us, so you better go get it for us! How? We don't care how!
Oh, and while you're at it, you're also legally required to provide us with the Crown Jewels of England and a copy of Homer's Iliad written by the author's own hand.
Now, hop to it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why don't they just demand that all internet traffic from individuals, along with their phone call meta data and audio, are stored unencrypted, along with a government logon to the database so that it is available to the authorities whenever they feel a need? Better tell the postal and parcel companies that the contents of all packages and letter are to be imaged and stored as well. That way the only people able to conspire to rob and cheat the public will be the politicians, and whoever they extend their protection to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's easier to just start rooting for the fascists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Everything old is new again
Erich Mielke would be proud of his successors actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Karmic Cautionary Tale
Perhaps the example of one, modern, first-world nation ravaged by the effects of broken encryption in the context of the contemporary world will shake other governments awake to the dangers.
<s>Maybe a generous history will record Germany as the brave, self-sacrificing country that destroyed itself to provide the much-needed wake-up call about encryption.</s>
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply