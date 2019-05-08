YouTube Copyright Filters Suck: The 'Beat Saber' And 'Jimmy Fallon' Edition

US Bandwidth Consumption Surges As Usage Caps Pose A Looming Threat
 

from the beat-down dept

Wed, May 8th 2019

At this point, it's plainly obvious that YouTube's ContentID platform for doing automated takedowns of videos that supposedly infringe on copyrights is a full on mess. That mess is multi-pronged. The filters themselves suck at identifying actual infringement, and throw up all kinds of false positives. The filters are also so broadly applied that building any nuance into what is blocked and what isn't is basically impossible. Finally, the whole system is so wide open for abuse that it's laughable.

The latest iteration of this concerns Beat Saber, a virtual reality rhythm game where you essentially wield two lightsabers to match the beats and rhythms that go along with the music. The game has become so wildly popular that it was recently featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. That's where things went sideways.

Brie Larson played Beat Saber on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which resulted in the video being uploaded to the show’s YouTube channel. Unfortunately, subsequent uploads with similar gameplay are getting copyright strikes because it appears to share similar gameplay footage, possibly from the same levels as played on the show.

Here is one of the tweets that highlighted the issue about the Beat Saber copyright strikes:


In case you can't see that tweet, it's essentially Beat Saber's team responding to one of the many people who had a let's play video taken down due to a takedown notice... from Jimmy Fallon's show. Confused as to why NBC is taking down videos that include only game footage of Beat Saber? Well, Fallon and his guest played those same levels on his show, leading the ContentID filters to think that the let's play videos were playing part of Fallon's show, when it was actually the other way around: Fallon's show included game footage. In other words, ContentID got it exactly backwards.

And, it should be noted, the folks behind Beat Saber absolutely do want you to upload video of game footage to YouTube.

“This was not planned by anyone, that’s just a really messed up youtube algorithm,” stated a subsequent tweet on Beat Saber’s account. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Jimmy’s team didn’t even know about the fact that this is happening. I will reach out to Jimmy’s team. Maybe they can help, but I am not sure about that. :(”

The Beat Saber team has turned off ContentID detection for the track, but this particular situation is somewhat out of their hands. Fortunately, the developers may have a solution underway for the Beat Saber copyright strikes. A follow-up tweet states that the people behind The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are working with YouTube to resolve the issue. In the meantime, the developers advise that it may be helpful for uploaders to dispute the claim should they be one of the affected videos.

And, yet, there are hundreds of these takedowns. No, Beat Saber folks aren't being copyright jerks. No, NBC wasn't trying to takedown let's plays of Beat Saber. Instead, everyone is relying on an automated system that fully sucks at getting copyright questions correct. It sucks so bad, in fact, that they get the order of operations here backwards.

If you need another example that automated filters can't do copyright enforcement, you will never be satisfied.

Filed Under: beat saber, censorship, contentid, copyright, jimmy fallon, takedowns, youtube
Companies: youtube

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 8 May 2019 @ 3:53pm

    And, lest we forget, filters like these are now mandatory in the EU.

    I say "like these" -- actually, most companies don't have Google's resources. Filters are now mandatory in the EU -- and most of them will be worse than ContentID.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 May 2019 @ 4:31pm

    Dirty pirates....

    Obviously those @BeatSaber guys are just dirty pirates trying to steal Jimmy Fallon's show from NBC.

    I for one am glad they got the #BeatDown they deserved. This is what happens when you kids try to steal from those intertube things, now get off my cloud.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 8 May 2019 @ 4:32pm

    First to File

    It's simple really - Copyright is a "First to File" system. Doesn't matter who created it, the first one to file their work with ContentID gets the credit and everyone else becomes an infringer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TKnarr (profile), 8 May 2019 @ 4:42pm

    I think what Beat Saber should do is publish a letter from it's own lawyers stating that the content i question is owned by Beat Saber, not NBC Universal, it's use on the Jimmy Fallon show is an authorized use, the use by all the uploaders is also authorized by Beat Saber, and that NBC Universal has been informed that it's attempting to claim ownership of material copyrighted by Beat Saber. Then every single person who receives a notice files a DMCA 512(f) claim with that letter attached. Judges may be willing to toss individual 512(f) claims, but I'd bet that if every judge in say Los Angeles was suddenly faced with a couple of hundred 512(f) claims each with a letter from the actual copyright holder attached saying the defendant knew they didn't hold the copyright and weren't authorized to issue a takedown notice that those judges would be much more skeptical of the defendant's claims that it isn't liable for issuing false takedowns.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 8 May 2019 @ 6:02pm

      Re:

      NBC Universal has been informed that it's attempting to claim ownership of material copyrighted by Beat Saber

      It isn't, though. It's attempting to claim ownership of a clip of a TV show that includes gameplay of Beat Saber.

      I've discussed this before: when a rightsholder uploads a video that it partially owns but which also includes material it doesn't own, then filters don't know how to tell which parts are which. Because computers are not magic.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 May 2019 @ 6:08pm

      Re:

      faced with a couple of hundred 512(f) claims each with a letter from the actual copyright holder attached saying the defendant knew they didn't hold the copyright and weren't authorized to issue a takedown notice

      Except for one major point, this was NOT a DMCA takedown request, this was Google's own ContentID that is an automated system that will remove / de-monetize / disable a video without ever needing a DMCA takedown request.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 8 May 2019 @ 6:17pm

        Re: Re:

        Also - Judge still wouldn't care. Hundreds or Thousands of bad notices (even official DCMA ones) are the price of doing business. There is no wristslap forthcoming.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 May 2019 @ 6:56pm

        Re: Re:

        Doesn't content ID need some input from a copyright holder for it to match to? Yes it does. Someone put sufficient information into ContentID to make it respond this way. Now the real question is, who was that, and how to berate THEM.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 May 2019 @ 5:46pm

    It was copyright for the people's sake, clearly. If Beat Saber footage wasn't copyrighted why would Jimmy Fallon ever be motivated to appear on TV again? /sarc

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 May 2019 @ 5:59pm

    This just means there needs to be a review system that minimizes incidents like this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


