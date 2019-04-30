Austrian Government Wants To Outlaw Online Anonymity
In response to who knows what -- maybe just a desire to make it easier for the government to track/investigate internet users -- the Austrian government wants to eliminate online anonymity in its country by 2020. The proposed law says pseudonyms are still allowed, but they'll be linked to accounts that require users to provide site operators with a ton of personal information.
Those in Austria wishing to post a comment on the internet in the future will no longer be able to do so anonymously. According to the Government's new draft law on "Diligence and Responsibility on the Web," users want to provide their first name, last name and address to platform operators. In the event of an investigation, operators would have to provide information to government agencies or, in some cases, to private persons in cases of insult or defamation.
How this will be accomplished is anyone's guess. One theory is this will rely on two-factor authentication linking users' accounts to their phones. In Austria, the purchase of a phone or SIM card requires the purchaser to turn all of this information over to the retailer. More security but less privacy, I guess.
This law would apply to any site that has more than 100,000 registered users or exceeds 500,000 euros in annual revenue. Good thing there's that much revenue involved, considering violators could be hit with 500,000 euro fines, which rise to one million if there are repeated violations.
The deployment and enforcement logistics are only part of the problem. The other hurdle the proposal faces is being upheld by the European Commission, which may take a dim view of a law that does so little to protect the privacy of internet users.
Tech law expert Lukas Feiler from the Baker McKenzie law firm believes that the draft law is a violation of the EU e-commerce directive. Feiler recently told STANDARD that service providers on the web only have to the laws of the country in which they are located. As such, Austria may not impose laws that are stricter than those in an operator's country of origin.
The law also imposes more costs on site operators, requiring sites to staff a liaison position -- one that must be receptive to government requests 24/7. This includes sites not located in Austria but which have enough registered users -- or earn enough revenue from Austrian users -- to be subject to the law's coverage. There likely will have to be additional compliance personnel hired to ensure the law is being followed and vet info provided by users registering for accounts.
And to what end? The proposal's backers suggest the single beneficiary of this proposed law will be the Austrian government, which will find it much easier to unmask internet users for purposes of law enforcement. The public receives no benefit, unless making it easier to engage in defamation lawsuits can be considered a net benefit for the public at large.
Opponents of the law see it for what it is: an attack on the free and open exchange of ideas under the protection of anonymity. This law will hit the most marginalized members of Austria hardest and make it prohibitively expensive for local sites to continue to do business in the country. There's no societal good being proposed here, just a way to give the government a bit more control of the greatest communication tool ever invented.
Filed Under: anonymity, austria, free speech, online anonymity, privacy, security
Reader Comments
Nazi that coming.
Re:
Like father like son they say.
An just like his father he going to lose that race against people who are better runners.
Re: Re:
Go fuck yourselves you austrian assholes.
Is it the sites that could be hit with fines for allowing anonymous posts or the posters themselves? I presume it's the former since the EU has declared war on the internet rather than going after the actual persons committing crimes.
Re:
Is it the sites that could be hit with fines for allowing anonymous posts or the posters themselves? I presume it's the former since the EU has declared war on the internet rather than going after the actual persons committing crimes.
The internet is the weapon these actual persons use.
It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness like here.
First, note the focus tucked away up there:
So long as you "woke" SJW NPCs keep casting "conservatives" as outright Nazis -- as was done in Techdirt headline just this week -- instead of merely ordinary people reluctant to fully go along with your pushed agenda, then this is almost necessary. You kids won't tolerate any disagreement here, won't stay on topic, but jump to so vile of ad hom as can think off, with intent to run off the few reasonable who drop in.
Your "free speech" doesn't have to be vile. You wouldn't speak so in person. You wouldn't tolerate a bar that enforces the orthodoxy of here. The Internet is not separate, doesn't need relaxing of rules.
So this is reasonable reaction from reasonable people.
YOU are the problem and the cause of this. -- Now you'll prove it with ad hom and censoring.
Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness like he
Bingo.
Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness like he
Wrong, it is people with thin skins, like you, who are the cause of this, the rest of us are capable of shrugging off insults, and allowing other people to have different political views.
Re: Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness lik
Defamation is not "insults." Anonymous defamation (for which one cannot even find the "original publisher" and for which all republishers are immune) can destroy anyone. This is just a check and balance against that.
Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness like he
So long as you "woke" SJW NPCs keep casting "conservatives" as outright Nazis -- as was done in Techdirt headline just this week -- instead of merely ordinary people reluctant to fully go along with your pushed agenda, then this is almost necessary.
No headline said that conservatives were nazis.
Don't lie.
Re: Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness lik
Neo nazi is what? A self-proclaimed nazi? Or a conservative nazi? or is. it a nazi with blacck hair? I forgot. Its be such a long time since they let me out..
Re: Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness lik
Sorry but that is EXACTLY as I understood the headline too!
Re: Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness lik
No, it just said that AI couldn't tell the difference between Republicans and Nazis.
Re: Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness lik
We don't call Conservatives "Nazis", we call people that undermine democratic values like "anonymity" Nazis.
Which of course is wrong in that context, as the accurate term would be "fascist".
Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness like he
No AC.
People are still going to do those things Becuase “fuck Austria”
You just won’t be one of them. Haha
Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness like he
Re: It's a logical Troll
YOU are the problem and the cause of this, but jump to so vile of ad hom as can think off about Blue's Mom
Says the AC slinging Ad-Hom attacks, regular anti-jewish attacks, and outright lies. (Cabbage Law!)
Re: Re: It's a logical Troll
Cole's Law is derived from Cabbage Law.
Re: It's a logical reaction to just unnecessary vileness like he
So, we're going to totally dismantle free speech and enact a dystopian government tracking and censorship program, because someone was mean to you on the internet.
And you wonder why people call you fascists.
Banning Anonymity
I take double exception to that!
unless making it easier to engage in defamation lawsuits can be considered a net benefit for the public at large.
Huge benefit.
Re:
Huge detriment.
Fixed that for you.
Promoting commerce in other countries
I bet that there are many Austrians walking around with cellphones purchased in bordering countries. What a way to move business away from your constituents.
Re: Promoting commerce in other countries
Same in Switzerland. And yes, that is nothing a democracy should ever do.
But then, fascism is en vogue again. In Switzerland as in Austria as in the USA.
*rolleyes*
Yes Austria, please give full name and address to every unsecured piece of shit website out there and make things much easier for identity thieves and general jackass. It'll be neat seeing EKO-Cobra or WEGO on the news for once instead of US SWAT teams I guess.
Re: *rolleyes*
Yeah Austria give the EU the reputation The US has with its voters hahaha
Comment on USA suggesting this....
From a congress, that loves to HIDE who is voting for what..
Love'd my monikor on FB, until they DEMANDED I use my own name.. it was NotEd..not ed(noted).. funny part is that my OLd school friends found me under that name..
Now for a special comment..
DO we really care if an A-hole is an A-hole, or just a idiot??
Knowing who they are, WHO CARES??
If someone spouts the truth about you, it would nave been WISE to let everyone know in the FIRST PLACE.
Big #1..
we are all idiot, we were all Young, we all are stupid, we were all young, We dont know everything, and a GREAt person listens MORE then he speaks..
The only reasons SOME use anon. tends to be repercussions, and being afraid of WHAT YOU ARE STUPID ENOUGH TO DO...
So which elected leader got called a mean name & instead of launching a lawsuit decided to try to pass a stupid law so they will never been offended online ever again?
Re:
I think it was the Archbishop Duke Ferdinand
misread Austria as Australia
Why do I misread Austria as Australia?
Re: misread Austria as Australia
Psychic platypus mind control...
This is the country that started WWI.
Making online anonymity illegal
Yeah. Good luck with that.
If the platform is not in either Austria or the EU, they are not subject to Austrian law.
So good luck to Austria trying to enforce that on sites in the United states
