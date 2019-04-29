Texas Senator Pushing A Bill That Would Allow The State To Sue Twitter For Banning Conservatives
Since some conservatives are convinced social media companies are trying to turn their platforms into liberal paradises, weird and ignorant noises are being made by a handful of government figures. I blame Ted Cruz.
Last year's Facebook hearing was marked/marred by Republicans incorrecting [h/t n-gate] each other about Section 230 immunity and its supposed reliance on Twitter, Facebook, et al maintaining their position as "neutral public forums." Section 230 does not require this, but it's become somewhat of a DC urban legend at this point. Since this highly-inauspicious beginning, the Senator from Texas has pitched a "Fairness Doctrine" for the internet and aligned himself with Rep. Louie Gohmert to misunderstand the internet as much as possible.
Back at the state ranch, a member of the Texas Senate has decided he's going to force social media platforms to be neutral. Bryan Hughes has crafted a bill that would allow the state's attorney general to sue Twitter, etc. for booting people off their platforms. There's a big "if" in the bill that pretty much ensures it will never be enforced, even if it somehow manages to survive a Constitutional challenge.
“Senate Bill 2373 tries to prevent those companies that control these new public spaces, this new public square, from picking winners and losers based on content,” Hughes said in the committee hearing. “Basically if the company represents, ‘we’re an open forum and we don’t discriminate based on content,’ then they shouldn’t be able to discriminate based on content.”
This is Hughes' attempt to route around Section 230 while co-opting Ted Cruz's completely wrong assumption that those protections are tied to platforms maintaining political neutrality.
If a social media company claims it's an open, neutral forum but performs any act of moderation Texas government officials don't like, the state AG can bring a lawsuit against the company. The violations include all of the following [PDF]:
(1) block a user's speech;
(2) censor a user's speech;
(3) ban a user;
(4) remove a user's speech;
(5) shadow ban a user;
(6) de-platform a user;
(7) de-boost a user's speech;
(8) de-monetize a user; or
(9) otherwise restrict speech of a user.
So, pretty much any moderation effort would trigger this. As would any perceived moderation. Or anything any platform does that feels subjectively to the user like any of the things on the list, whether or not it actually happened.
Platforms are still free to remove content that is "obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable." It's not difficult to see how protected moderation efforts could clash with unprotected moderation efforts, leaving it up to the Texas AG's discretion whether or not a moderation effort was "good faith" or a violation of Hughes' stupid law.
But let's get back to the "if." This law relies on a social media company "representing" that the service is "viewpoint neutral, impartial, or non-biased." Represent how? Wouldn't the state need something a bit more legally-binding than Jack Dorsey saying something to that effect during a conversation with an interviewer or state legislators? Maybe a signed affidavit, especially since this whole thing is going to be running through the state's courts? The bill provides no clarification on this point. Without more than what's present here, it seems any social media company could avoid having this idiotic law wielded against them by simply stating they will continue to moderate their platforms to "provide the best user experience" or whatever.
You'd think something this unconstitutional and dumb wouldn't make its way past the initial grandstanding that accompanies far too many legislative submissions. Unfortunately, even the dumb is bigger in Texas.
Senate Bill 2373 would apply to social media companies that claim to be impartial and unbiased, and the measure was motivated by complaints of discriminatory treatment by conservatives and conservative groups, said the bill's author, Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
"If you hold yourself out as being an open forum and that you don't discriminate based on viewpoint, then you have to keep your word," Hughes told the Senate.
The Senate voted 18-12 to send SB 2373 to the House. All Republicans but Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, supported the bill. Democrats were united against it, with Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. of Brownsville absent.
The bill now heads to the House. Who knows what will happen once it's reviewed there. Maybe the other half of the legislature will realize the bill is doomed for failure, even if it is passed and enacted. Senator Hughes may be pitching this as an extension of the state's deceptive trade practices law, but any attempt to enforce it will result in a Constitutional challenge the state cannot hope to win.
The battle for neutrality
If they want a neutral platform, then wouldn't tit for tat make sense? If you take down some 'conservative' comment then they could take down some 'liberal' comment chosen by say a blind person throwing a dart at a wall of numbers listing all the 'liberal' comments.
Of course, the dividing line between 'liberal' and 'conservative' is subjective as all get out, so the next argument will be about where that line is placed. Then they will argue about how far right one comment was while the other wasn't left enough or too left to be comparable. Ad infinitum!
Then we get into the weeds...
/s
Re: The battle for neutrality
There's a university with a symmetrical campus where it is said that if a tree falls down, a crew immediately goes out to cut down the corresponding tree on the other side of the campus.
States Rights
I am not opposed to this, More states should enforce state laws within their own borders. Just because you live on a coast does NOT mean you should dictate to those that do not...
(because Feelz)
[I also support the electorial college, for the same reason]
Re: States Rights
Please tell us which part of any comment on any platform resides in Texas, with the remaining parts of said comment spread not just throughout the remaining 49 states, but the rest of the world? Oh, and what if Oklahoma (or pick a state) disagrees?
Re: States Rights
I support all votes counting equally, even those as uninformed as yours.
Re: States Rights
The law does not seem to require anything actually happen in Texas. If someone is unfairly censored by an internet company based in Texas, I could see this possibly as a state's right's situation, but the law seems to be trying to enforce a rule (that makes little sense btw) on companies and individuals in other states or countries.
Moving on, Twitter kicking off someone that tweets things Twitter disagrees with IS SPEECH. The state is attempting to quell speech they disagree with using a law that they are claiming is necessary for free speech.
Re: Re: States Rights
Not according to the past century or so of First Amendment jurisprudence.
While it's true that when the Constitution was first ratified, it only restricted the federal government, and states were allowed, for example, to pass laws that restricted speech in a way that federal laws couldn't, the SCOTUS ruled in 1925 that the Fourteenth Amendment's due process clause means states can't do that anymore.
The First Amendment doesn't merely restrict Congress from passing laws that infringe free speech; it restricts state legislatures from doing so, too.
Yes, exactly. And for that reason, this bill is unconstitutional. It infringes on Twitter's First Amendment right to kick people off its platform based on the content of their speech.
Re: Re: Re: States Rights
This law says they lose that right if they claim to be neutral.
Existing consumer-protection laws cover this, however. It's basically false advertising.
Re: States Rights
https://www.popehat.com/2016/06/11/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-the-firs t-amendment/
Re: Re: States Rights
Ken "Popehat" White is one lawyer with one opinion. He is not a judge, and certainly not on the SCOTUS.
On "The View" today, the hosts were saying that free speech is one thing, but 8Chan is another, and that speech is inciting too much violence. They didn't seem too enamored with the first amendment.
Re: Re: Re: States Rights
Inciting violence can be against the law. The First Amendment right to free speech isn't unlimited. See also: fraud, libel, slander, espionage, et al.
Re: States Rights
the State is superseded by the Federal powers.
Texas is trying to regulate speech and interstate commerce. Sounds like this is a poor argument to make.
Re: States Rights
Apology in advance if I've mistakenly fallen into a Poe's Law trap.
Are you serious? First of all, this is adding a (poorly-written) law to the state code, not enforcing state laws.
Second, there are nowhere near enough term definitions in the bill as written. What the fuck is a shadow ban? Does the state senator truly believe that he would get the same answer from even ten people, or even a consensus opinion for that matter?
Lastly, this is so overly broad it's laughable. If Twitter takes one of those actions against a non-Texan, it should be clear that the action is beyond the jurisdiction of the TX AG, but no such limiting language is present in the bill.
I guess that it's unacceptable for coastal dwellers to "dictate" to those that do not, but it's perfectly acceptable for the state of Texas to dictate to each of the other 49 states.
And the bit about de-monetizing users is about as big government as you can get. We've gone from trying to point out that corporations aren't the government and have no obligation to protect their users' free speech except as dictated by their market to the government telling corporations that not only do they have to publish speech they don't want to but that they have to pay the author of that speech as well. Talk about picking winners and losers. Absurd.
Good For
Well this would make Twitter safe for Nazi's again. I'm sure plenty of folks are glad to hear that.
Obviously Twitter can and should drop the ban hammer for TOS violations. As stated many times here - that is an impossible job to apply consistent judgement.
Solution: Anyone that thinks Twitter is doing it wrong should start their own better service that doesn't have any bias and see how that goes.
If the Alt-Right movement doesn't like being banned, perhaps they shouldn't be pushing so hard to have social media ban terrorists.
Is there something presently prohibiting the Texas Attorney General from suing whom ever they please for whatever they dream up? Why do they need a new law? Perhaps this grandstanding.
I imagine that in order for platforms to maintain political neutrality in the eyes of these people said platform would have to agree with everything they think and say while disagreeing with all their competition/enemies/whatever. Now, since they can not agree amongst themselves I suppose there would be no platforms able to maintain their political neutrality for very long.
Re:
A better way would be to just make them common carriers and require a court order to ban someone.
Re: Re:
A platform isn't a carrier, and ISP is. ISP's aren't the ones being targeted here, platforms (specifically social media platforms) are.
Re:
Is there something presently prohibiting the Texas Attorney General from suing whom ever they please for whatever they dream up?
De jure no, the Attorney General can sue anybody for anything. However, if they sue someone for something which is not illegal then not only will they not get anywhere in court, but the government will almost certainly be hit with a countersuit and have to pay out a bunch of money, so de facto they are limited to the extent the government doesn't want to pay money to people.
Currently, moderating in the way covered by this law is not illegal, and therefore the Attorny General de facto can't sue anyone for it and de jure can't win any lawsuit they decide to bring despite this. However, if this law is passed then said moderation will be illegal, and therefore they Attorney General could possibly win such a lawsuit, and even if they lose the government won't necessarily be vulnerable to a countersuit.
The definitions of their TOS violations are what is slanted. The law is based on consumer-protection laws rooted in stopping false advertising. There was a case where Yahoo lost 230 protection because of this.
The only problem with this law is that it's about twenty years too late. The horse left the barn in 1996.
The media makes twitter matter
The media will literally pretend a tweet is a story now. You have donald trump to thank for that. He's keeping twitter afloat single handedly. So if the media are willing to pretend twitter matters, it does. That makes it a public marketplace of ideas. That means if they get caught acting with obvious malice, they can get sued. Just Funimation can and did.
Re: The media makes twitter matter
LOL. You mean the lawsuit a voice actor files against Funimation for refusing to work with him after many complained about his conduct?
Open to all.
If you advertise that you are "open to all" and you are not, that is false advertising. Funny how each state has it's own fraud laws. In Michigan, twitter is commiting fraud, if I was a "twit" (twitter user) I could claim such.
Re: Open to all.
[citation needed] Where does Twitter say this?
But also, it's technically true. It's open to all, provided you agree to abide by their TOS.
Tech giants are banning moderate Democrats as often as middle of the road conservative views.
We've got a civil war schism in the Democrat camp between extreme identarian intersectional views, more moderate working class traditional Democrat base, and the establishment neolibs trying to cater to both sides holding on for dear life.
In prior decades the religious right engaged in moral policing and intolerance. The identarian left operates as a nontheistic religion today, they've created circular firing squads with their version of morality police intolerance. Anyone not signalling alignment get the hot pokers. This is the dominant camp in tech giants and they use the tools at their disposal to go after everyone. Moderate Democrat. Social left conservative. Libertarian. Green party. Looks indistinguishable as the enemy to the eyes of the identarian left.
These identitarian adherents look for any reason to silence and censor those they disagree with. There is no forgiveness in their ideology. An apology considered a guilty plea then used to justify the most extreme social retribution measures. This sets up a terrible world where apologies no longer matter. Any perceived slight real or imagined used to destroy completely anyone in the way. And the circular firing squads rise out of this.
The identarian left is a regressive culture. Moderate Democrats and Conservatives need to refuse to cede ground to the extremism. Step into the lash of the whip, take the whip out of their hands, and kick their intolerance out of institutional positions of power relegating them back to obscurity with neo-Nazi's and other extremist identarian factions.
Identarianism is always racist and bigoted foundation.
Treat people by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin.
"Otherwise objectionable"
So, how does that last clause work? Has any platform ever taken down speech that nobody thought was objectionable? Whose opinion matters?
It seems to neuter the whole law. They could have just called it a non-binding resolution a.k.a. politicians blowing hot air.
So, if I own a restaurant and some individual has come in and is spewing hate speech at the top of his lungs, I can legally kick him out. "We reserve the right to refuse service to anybody"
Why is it so hard for people to understand that Twitter has the same right to kick him out. Just because it happened "on the internet" should not make a damn bit of difference.
