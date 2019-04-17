EU Parliament Votes To Require Internet Sites To Delete 'Terrorist Content' In One Hour (By 3 Votes)
A bit of deja vu here. Once again, the EU Parliament has done a stupid thing for the internet. As we've been discussing over the past few months, the EU has been pushing a really dreadful "EU Terrorist Content Regulation" with the main feature being a requirement that any site that can be accessed from the EU must remove any content deemed "terrorist content" by any vaguely defined "competent authority" within one hour of being notified. The original EU Commission version also included a requirement for filters to block reuploads and a provision that effectively turned websites' terms of service documents into de facto law. In moving the Regulation to the EU Parliament, the civil liberties committee LIBE stripped the filters and the terms of service parts from the proposal, but kept in the one hour takedown requirement.
In a vote earlier today, the EU Parliament approved the version put for by the committee, rejecting (bad) amendments to bring back the upload filters and empowering terms of service, but also rejecting -- by just three votes -- an amendment to remove the insane one hour deadline.
Since this version is different than the absolutely bonkers one pushed by the European Commission, this now needs to go through a trilogue negotiation to reconcile the different versions, which will eventually lead to another vote. Of course, what that vote will look like may be anyone's guess, given that the EU Parliamentary elections are next month, so it will be a very different looking Parliament by the time this comes back around.
Either way, this whole concept is a very poorly thought out knee-jerk moral panic from people scared of the internet and who don't understand how it works. Actually implementing this in law would be disastrous for the EU and for internet security. The only way, for example, that we could comply with the law would be to hand over backend access to our servers to strangers in the EU and empower them to delete whatever they wanted. This is crazy and not something we would ever agree to do. It is unclear how any company -- other than the largest companies -- could possibly even pretend to try to comply with the one hour deadline, and even then (as the situation with the Christchurch video showed) there is simply no way for even the largest and best resourced teams out there to remove this kind of content within one hour. And that's not even touching on the questions around who gets to determine what is "terrorist content," how it will be abused, and also what this will mean for things like historical archives or open source intelligence.
This entire idea is poorly thought out, poorly implemented and a complete mess. So, of course, the EU Parliament voted for it. Hopefully, in next month's elections we get a more sensible cohort of MEPs.
The case for the rest of the Internet geofencing the EU until they come to their senses continues to get stronger...
Re:
I keep seeing this, and while I agree that effectively geo-fencing the EU is the likely result, I don't think we should call it a case, because it's a disaster in the making. I think it will happen because the vast bulk of the internet (by site count rather than userbase) won't have any choice but to do so, but it will be awful for the global economy and the health of the internet as a whole.
If geofencing the EU from the rest of the Internet were to become a disaster, it would be one largely of the EU’s own making.
Re:
There are a whole lot of people in the EU besides the politicians who voted for this.
I'm in the US and Lord knows our government's done some pretty heinous things over the years. I wouldn't want to be kicked off the Internet over "a disaster of the US's own making".
In my experience, the Techdirt community is usually pretty opposed to innocent people being denied access to the Internet just because their country has bad laws.
I am opposed to both innocent people being denied Internet access and the bad laws that would deny them such access. The two are not mutually exclusive positions. But if major Internet companies (e.g., Google, Twitter, Facebook) decide to geofence the EU so they can avoid dealing with the bullshit law described in the article, I would not find fault with that decision.
Re: Re:
It's not much of a disaster if it doesn't last long. So let's look at the historical precedent. The SOPA blackout took all of one day to utterly destroy the bad laws it was targeting. I don't expect that this would be that fast, because in this case we're dealing with a bill that has already been passed, but I don't expect it would take very long either.
Re: Re: Re:
If what you're suggesting is the equivalent of the SOPA blackout -- only scheduled for one day, and designed to draw attention to the issue but not actually render major sites unusable -- then I could get behind that.
An open-ended commitment to fence the EU off from the global Internet entirely, on the other hand, would be disastrous, and quite possibly counterproductive.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, it would lead to a majority of people in the EU using VPN to route around the geofencing. Once enough people are doing that in order to enjoy the internet they had prior to this disaster of a law passing, it would invalidate the law and draw attention that it needs to be removed.
Re: Re:
When people are saying it will happen, I don't read any subtext of "...and it won't be a disaster".
One possibly positive (but unlikely) effect would be an increase in sites encouraging anonymous access. If I run an Onion site, it'll be really hard to prove I knowingly let a European in—I can't possibly know where my users are (...until I try to accept money).
Re:
Isolating Iraq, Iran, North Korea etc. brought hose regimes to their senses .. not, bit had a big role in turning the citizens against the west because of the suffering that it caused. Do you want to turn European citizens against the US, , because that is who will be blamed for the damage. The politicians will play the our rules are reasonable, and the geofencing is unreasonable card with great success.
Re: Re:
Disagree.
As the article points out, there's an election a month away.
Block them NOW for a few days, and see how that influences the coming election.
They can't claim the big baddie US is the bad guy when it's laws THEY (the current office holders) passed that built the fence.
Re: Re: Re:
Until the laws take effect, they can claim US blackmail to stop the laws being enacted, and stir up anti US sentiment, just like Trump has stirred up anti-Latino sentiment.
That's a mighty false hope you have there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.
I expect the EUP to vote this sucker into law with nary a peep, no matter who is sitting in the seats. Never underestimate the ability of stupid people in groups—or government—to screw things up.
I certainly hope that all those who voted for this and articles 15 and 17 now lose their jobs! Ignoring what the voters want in preference to what these MEPs want is not how things are supposed yo eork. Now they should pay the price!
You're also assuming any politician has any idea what sensibility is. Very few do, though. Consider the kind of mind that seeks power, that wants that control over others. They are unlikely to willingly give any of it up no matter who they are.
Those who seek power should never be allowed to have it.
Geofencing
I think the biggest problems are going to be within the EU itself. Before they start going after foreign sites they are going to have to do some test prosecutions of EU countries to sort things out.
Re: Geofencing
Yeah, that's one of the things that gets me about the whole "just block the EU" argument; I talked about this a bit yesterday.
It's not like the operators of foreign websites are going to be extradited for violating these laws. The companies who are concerned about it are ones that have operations inside the EU. Either they're multinationals who have the resources to fight this in court, or they're smaller companies that only do business within the EU, in which case geoblocking the EU isn't really an option.
Re: Re: Geofencing
No, not extradited, but you might see the occasional employee grabbed while on vacation in (or transit through) Europe. That might make hiring difficult for these foreign companies which are theoretically disinterested in Europe.
Is there any chance Axel Voss will be voted out in the upcoming elections?
EU Parliament, not big fans of subtlety
They've already made clear that they want to cripple and drive out all open platforms from the EU via the link-tax and mandatory filters, leaving only large companies to offer service(if their short-term greed overwhelms their sanity), but damn, they are really working overtime to drive people and services out of the EU.
Be nice if they put even half of the energy they've devoted to hamstringing the tech and creative industries, culture and economy into actually serving the public, as I imagine they could have solved so many actual problems if they went that route.
