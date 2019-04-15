As Expected, EU Nations Rubber Stamp EU Copyright Directive
As was widely expected, the EU Council (made up of representatives of the EU member states) has officially rubber stamped the EU Copyright Directive that the EU Parliament passed a few weeks back. There had been some talk of various countries, such as Sweden, Germany and the UK possibly changing their vote. Sweden, in the end, actually did do so, but to stop the Directive, it was necessary for the UK or Germany to do so as well, and they did not.
There is some irony in the UK (still a part of the EU for the moment) voting to approve this. After the EU Parliament passed the Directive, the UK's Boris Johnson (who is somewhat famously buffoonish) tweeted about how this was yet another reason for the UK to leave the EU.
If you can't read that, it says:
The EU's new copyright law is terrible for the internet. It's a classic EU law to help the rich and powerful, and we should not apply it. It is a good example of how we can take back control.
The only problem with this is that Boris' own Tory government has been strongly supporting the law all along and, of course, voted happily for it today. Boris Johnson being full of shit is perhaps not newsworthy, but it's at least worth pointing out just how silly the whole thing has become.
A few countries besides Sweden also voted against the law: Italy, Finland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Belgium, Estonia and Slovenia abstained from voting. So, basically most of the larger countries voted for it.
And, now, the big question is how will the various countries implement the law. Technically, they have two years to do so, and this should be watched closely. France's culture minister has already said he's hopeful that France will implement the law by the summertime, so that country may be the first. That would be interesting, considering that France has also been the most committed to the absolute worst ideas around the law. France may then "set the standard" for how to implement Articles 11 and 13 in a manner that some smaller countries may mimic. Of course, if France actually follows through on the dumbest of all implementations (a decent possibility), it will also make for an interesting test case to see if companies simply decide to block services in France.
Either way, once the laws are implemented, we expect there will be legal challenges to them, and then we'll have years of court battles to fight, while the EU continues to wonder why successful internet companies don't seem to ever come from the EU...
Money, money, money with apologies to The Who
There are three things standing in the way of the EU realizing why their actions prevent successful Internet companies in their domains. The first has to do with money. Money that comes from legacy industries that do not comprehend how to deal with the Internet in a manner that will sustain their businesses, often due to their unwillingness to change they way they do business. How does one get advertising revenue on their site along with the users to view those ads? Their past brick and mortar practices just won't work on the Internet, but changing the way they work, or to accept new financial realities are a something they just cannot accept...yet. The government entities that go along with this are impacted by money, though I have yet to see particular evidence of this (I am also not looking for it in any substantial way), it is just not possible for EU MEP's to vote contrary to what the public has demanded without such an outside influence.
The second also has to do with money. The money that is being paid to prevent non EU Internet companies from succeeding on their turf. It isn't their turf as the Internet does not have borders, though it sure seems like they are trying to create borders on the Internet. That won't resolve problem first (see above). It may cut off a huge amount of the world as a market.
Third is the attitude over control. Control of money as it is processed by the Internet (though there are other forms of control at play as well). They want a greater share of money that passes through the Internet, but are not willing or able to provide something (service or content, or a way to get hard goods that isn't non EU). They need to come up with a way to show their direct constituents (EU residents) that they have something that is different and better than offerings from someplace else. If they are not careful, it won't be Amazon, but Alibaba that fills in the gaps. They need to take some risks, and do it, try it, fix it until something works, something better. Amazon has lots of faults, it wouldn't be terribly hard to be better, but it might take some effort and investment to become recognized.
"You want me to risk WHAT? Yeah, not happening."
If they are not careful, it won't be Amazon, but Alibaba that fills in the gaps. They need to take some risks, and do it, try it, fix it until something works, something better. Amazon has lots of faults, it wouldn't be terribly hard to be better, but it might take some effort and investment to become recognized.
Ah, but therein lies the kicker: They've ensured that the potential new startups that might have presented a competing service will never get off the ground. A large company like Amazon or Alibaba can deal with the hassles of the new laws, but a new company, without a hefty legal warchest? Not a chance.
"I don't get it, why did our economy just tank...?"
Well, RIP the creative and tech industries in the EU, may the festering corpses and empty silence serve as a warning to other countries, hopefully enough to prevent them from also shooting their creative/tech industries in the back in an attempt to appease the eternally hungry parasites that drove this.
Similar to as it's noted in the article, there's a hope that France really does go full-steam on this, as while they will never admit to being wrong(ever), I imagine it will nicely highlight just how bad the new legal abomination actually is, both economically and with regards to culture, given how absolutely nuts the country has been on all things internet related the past few years.
So you say Boris Johnson is wrong:
I think he's wrong too.
The internets has for far too long fostered piracy and other crime. That must change.
Sheesh. So you're one of those who think that corporations will just forego all revenue in a major country? -- This isn't like Spain's very similar (at least on the snippet tax) law. This is literally Continental. If, say, Google decides to try and punish France, there's already precedent in EU for heavy fines. -- So that's actually just your petulance: "they'll be sorry!"
My bet is that EU will move quickly from now, especially to shorten litigation. They already know that the big companies will use every trick that high-tech fiends can come up with to dodge, evade, work-around, and go slow. Patience is already nearly at end.
By the way, all any small business has to do to stay clear is watch for OBVIOUS copyrighted content. It's not so difficult as you claim. -- Just look at how successful Reddit has been in controlling the piracy forum. Ruthless works.
So enjoy.
Re: Sup liar
Why you still here bro?
Re: So you say Boris Johnson is wrong:
Sheesh. So you're one of those who think that corporations will just forego all revenue in a major country? -- This isn't like Spain's very similar (at least on the snippet tax) law. This is literally Continental. If, say, Google decides to try and punish France, there's already precedent in EU for heavy fines. -- So that's actually just your petulance: "they'll be sorry!"
You're arguing that the EU can force Google to offer service in a country? On what do you base that?
Re:
If, say, Google decides to try and punish France, there's already precedent in EU for heavy fines.
Okay... you're missing the part where you explain how France gets to stop Google from leaving once they decide the money isn't worth paying. You know, like what happened when Spain and Germany decided to chase Google News away. How'd that turn out for them again?
My bet is that EU will move quickly from now, especially to shorten litigation.
A look at lawsuits brought forward by Sony, the RIAA, Prenda Law and Malibu Media indicate that litigation is not the end goal. It's settlement money. Your loverboy John Herrick Smith himself noted that forcing people to lawsuits would not be beneficial for "smaller content creators" (you know... the people all these copyright laws were supposedly meant to benefit), likely due to the amount of money up front they'd have to put up for suits.
all any small business has to do to stay clear is watch for OBVIOUS copyrighted content
Just like the time Viacom sued YouTube for allowing Viacom to upload content and the time HBO asked Google to delist and take down HBO.com. You wouldn't know "obvious" if it made you pregnant, blue!
You are missing the obvious thing
France traded their objection to the Russian-German Pipeline for Germany's objection to Articles 11 and 13/17.
Brexit just got an extension of 6 months right before this vote was up. What reason is there not to believe that the big EU countries traded the extension of Brexit for Britain not voting against the copyright directive?
Especially since the extension came in at the last second the British may have blackmailed the rest of the EU politicians that want this directive passed with a threat of blocking it with their vote on their way out from a No Deal Brexit.
Sinking Ship
looks around at the sinking ship
Gentlemen, it's been an honor fighting with you.
Let Them Eat ... Schmidt
There's another possibility: when the Minister of Foie Gras chirped about his filtering fetish, there could already be A Plan afoot.
Enter Dragonfly Lite. Pncheye, for all his chortleing before the US Congress about American Values may well have been thinking of the American Capitalistic Caste System, not actual Freedom.
Schmidt no doubt has contacts in France dating back to the SMI days.
Could there be A Deal here?
Scroogle can bring a bunch of Dragonfly out of the closet (already rumored) and resume working it in earnest. France (the first domino) gets their Cultural Condom. Legacy 'entertainment' in the 'Free World' is elated: they can spooge about how this could Go Global!
YoobTubeTV.fr anyone?
Re: Let Them Eat ... Spacecake
I remember the first time I got high too bro.
Irony in the UK?
So Mike wants to be Ironist? What would Johnny Rotten think?
