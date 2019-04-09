Techdirt Podcast Episode 207: MEP Julia Reda Explains What's Next With The EU Copyright Directive

from the post-vote dept

Unfortunately, as you know by now, the EU Parliament approved the current (disastrous) version of the EU Copyright Directive, which is now on track to become the law of the land. It's not good, but things aren't quite over yet. For this week's episode, we've got returning guest MEP Julia Reda — who has been a key force opposing the terrible articles in the Directive — to talk about what happens now.

Filed Under: copyright, eu copyright directive, europe, julia reda, podcast