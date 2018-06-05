30,000 Cameras Can't Be Wrong: Chicago... >>
<< Has Facebook Merely Been Exploited By Our...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 168: Rob Reid's...
 

Copyright

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jun 5th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
copyright, eu, europe, julia reda, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 169: MEP Julia Reda On EU's Dangerous Copyright Proposal

from the copyright-problems dept

As we've noted recently, the current copyright reform proposal being considered by the EU is full of extremely dangerous ideas, from mandated filters to a "link tax". This week, we're joined by European Parliament member Julia Reda to talk about the details of the regulatory process and the problems with the current proposal.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
30,000 Cameras Can't Be Wrong: Chicago... >>
<< Has Facebook Merely Been Exploited By Our...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 168: Rob Reid's...
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 169: MEP Julia Reda On EU's Dangerous Copyright Proposal (0)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 168: Rob Reid's Mind-Bending Podcast (1)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 166: How The Courts Created The Surveillance State (8)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.