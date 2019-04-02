Facial Recognition Tech Now Capable Of Getting You Kicked Out Of The Mall
The FTC Says It's Totally Cool With Anti-Competitive Internet Fast Lanes

The EU's Catastrophic Copyright Directive Can Still Be Stopped, If Governments Of Sweden And Germany Do The Right Thing

Copyright

from the last-chance-to-save-the-Internet-as-we-know-it dept

Tue, Apr 2nd 2019 3:33amGlyn Moody

Last week, the EU's Copyright Directive was passed by the European Parliament. Its supporters have wasted no time in dropping the mask, and revealing their true intent: installing upload filters on the Internet. First, France's Minister of Culture announced a "mission to promote and supervise content recognition technologies". More recently, EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger has confirmed that upload filters will be unavoidable. It's cold comfort that those who said that Article 13 (now officially Article 17) would inevitably bring in upload filters have now been proved right.

However, it turns out that the situation is not completely hopeless. Even though the vote in the European Parliament was the main hurdle the new copyright law needed to clear, there is one more stamp of approval required before it goes into effect. The little-known EU Council of Ministers must also agree, and it seems that is not a foregone conclusion.

Everything hinges on Sweden. As an article on the Bahnhof site (original in Swedish) explains, Sweden has previously voted in favor of the EU Copyright Directive, but can still change its mind. One way of achieving that is through a special parliamentary committee that helps to formulate Sweden's EU policy. The Swedish government's Web page about the committee says:

According to the rules, the Government is not obliged to act in compliance with the Committee on EU Affairs' opinions. However, the Committee on the Constitution has stated that the Government should act in compliance with the Committee's advice and opinions. The Committee on the Constitution has also stressed that if the Government does not act in compliance with the mandate it has received from the Committee on EU Affairs, it must have very good reasons for its actions.

If the Government does not follow the mandate given to it by the Committee on EU Affairs, it risks criticism, and ultimately, a vote of no confidence in the Chamber of the Riksdag [Swedish parliament].

Bahnhof's blog post is encouraging Swedish citizens to contact MPs on the EU Affairs Committee to ask them to instruct the Swedish government to vote against the EU Copyright Directive when it is discussed on April 15 at a meeting of EU agricultural ministers -- no, really (pdf). Two leading MPs have already said that they will work towards that goal. Tomas Tobé, Second Vice Chairman of Sweden's EU Affairs Committee tweeted (in Swedish, translated here by Microsoft): "We will force the government to say no. They did not have the mandate to say yes." Another key MP, Ilona Waldau, said on the same Twitter thread: "The European Council has not had the opportunity to make a decision, I answer the question how we should be able to get the government to say no. We are working on bringing the issue to the board."

As that indicates, it's not clear yet whether Sweden's EU Council will instruct the Swedish government to vote against the EU Copyright Directive, so nothing is certain. Moreover, as Florian Mueller points out, for the Copyright Directive to be blocked, Germany would also need to vote against it:

Even with Sweden changing its vote from Yes to No, we're still far short of a blocking minority as I'll explain further below. But Germany could single-handedly block the deal (as could the UK, by the way, though there's little hope of that happening). A Swedish reversal would embolden and encourage those who'd like the German government to withdraw its support.

Mueller's blog post goes on to explain why there are good grounds for believing that Germany might do that. Julia Reda of the Pirate Party says that the German parliament will be debating the issue soon. All-in-all, this means that there is still hope that the EU Copyright Directive can be blocked, although it would require a number of pieces of the political puzzle to fall into place perfectly for that to happen.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Filed Under: article 13, copyright, copyright directive, europe, germany, sweden

31 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    David, 2 Apr 2019 @ 3:43am

    One important reason to block this procedurally:

    It was passed by procedural error rather than the expressed intent of the parliament: the vote order was changed in the last minute and several MPs voted differently than they thought they were voting. While they can change the record of their individual vote, they cannot change the outcome.

    That is an excellent reason to stop its further progress using whatever unrelated procedural steps are yet to be performed, even if there is no procedure for stopping it for the correct reason.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 2 Apr 2019 @ 5:07am

      Re: One important reason to block this procedurally:

      "It was passed by procedural error rather than the expressed intent of the parliament..."

      Correct, but I have few hopes we will find anyone with a moral compass or a spine in swedish government.
      Germany I'm less clear about. They were instrumental in overturning the data retention directive so there are at least a few german politicians still caring about the opinion of their citizenry.

      A citizenry which has recent and ample experience of GEMA censoring half of youtube and are still pretty miffed about that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 5:25am

        Re: Re: One important reason to block this procedurally:

        I predict your bubble being bursted. You may be right about the citizenry and our residual miffedness. And you may be right about some of the politicans' moral compasses regarding this matter.

        But these 'at least a few' will neither turn out to be 'many' nor will they be 'enough'.

        For hope to spring eternal, hope needs to exist in the first place.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 2 Apr 2019 @ 3:52am

    Given the two countries involved, your idea of "not hopeless" is a probability of measure zero.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 5:15am

    "If Governments Of Sweden And Germany Do The Right Thing"

    Pffff... good luck with that. Wovon träumst Du nachts?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 5:33am

    Democracy is dead in the world.

    Stop acting like Europe is any more Democratic than America is. The EU aspires to be just like China and North Korea by establishing mass censorship and surveillance all while a few companies get to profit from it. I have less than zero reasons to believe the EU would ever want to turn away from this path...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 2 Apr 2019 @ 6:41am

    The Right Thing

    Yes, this harm can be fixed if they will do The Right Thing.

    The Right Thing, like any valuable resource is a marketable commodity in the best traditions of capitalism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 6:59am

    If Mussolini’s granddaughter can get in parliament in europe I’m not very hopeful on the local side of things.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:05am

      Re:

      (disclaimer, I know nothing about his granddaughter)

      I don't think we should be judging someone based on the actions of a relative. I certainly wouldn't want to be judged based on the actions of either of my grandfathers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:07am

      Re:

      Blame her for the sins of a man she never met, and without looking at her actual political career. I suppose that saves the effort of research and thinking.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ryuugami, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:09am

      Re:

      Weird, eh? Because if there's one thing democracies hinge on, it's that leadership traits (e.g., a tendency towards dictatorship) are hereditary. Not to mention that the social democracies of Europe are infamous for their harsh stance towards criminals, believing they can never reform. "By Rights, Nothing is Ever Forgotten", we call it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 7:04am

    Imagine how much more money Google is projecting they'll have to pay for music to be protesting like this. They just got fined 1.7 billion and didn't blink.

    That must mean that they're looking at paying musicians many more billions every year now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:09am

      Re:

      That must mean that they're looking at paying publishers, record labels, and legacy copyright companies many more billions every year now, that the artists will never see.

      Fixed that for you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 2 Apr 2019 @ 9:35am

        Re: Re:

        Well, if the average duration of copyright is much longer than the life of the artist after its creation, isn't it obvious that the artist is not the principal recipient of royalties?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:22am

      Re:

      Apart from the false equivalence that "Google" is the only one protesting against this, when it was criticized by almost every expert that was instrumental in building the Internet in the first place, by a petition with more than 5 million signatures and by more than 200.000 people in the streets, by the same token where is the money that middlemen and gatekeepers from the music industry have kept for themselves instead of paying musicians? Where is the money that labels have "forgotten" to pay to the creators of the things they sell?

      Even if I am not a fanboy of Google by any stretch of the imagination, and I'm pretty sure they took many incredibly dumb and shortsighted decisions over the years, at least they actually pay musicians, while the same can't absolutely be said of labels, collection societies and all those kinds of human middlemen and parasites, that seem to have a vested interest in scamming artists at all costs

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 10:07am

        Re: Re:

        Uh, no. Google doesn't pay squat to musicians. Musicians make far more from labels, publishers and collection societies.

        That's why musicians banded together to fight Google, instead of fighting labels, publishers and collection societies.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 10:58am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Musicians like David Guetta? LOL yeah sure...

          Look, I am a musician myself who even sold in top charts and it's exactly labels, publishers and collection societies which didn't pay squat to me. Not only that, they censored me and all the others who were speaking against them and their scammy contracts and behavior. We even wanted to band together to put a class action against them.

          This situation is more common than anyone thinks.

          Those musicians you speak of are probably deluded and they don't know the shenanigans of the system (there is a sucker born every minute it seems) or they are those few ones at the top who are the only ones able to make something out of their music in this corrupted state of things, often through underhand schemes.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 11:32am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Sorry, but this flies in the face of everyone else's experience- that's why musicians banded together to fight Google, instead of fighting labels, publishers and collection societies.

            But I'm curious, what is you and your friend's names? I'd like to look up what you're are talking about.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      John the Plagiarist, 2 Apr 2019 @ 10:12am

      Re:

      artists rights are very important to me. That's because I am a successful writer myself, with many important mailing lists.

      here is some of my completely original writing, that I, John the Plagiarist, wrote myself, and definitely did not get from another source and then copy and paste without attribution:

      WHEN I WROTE the following pages, or rather the bulk of them, I lived alone, in the woods, a mile from any neighbor, in a house which I had built myself, on the shore of Walden Pond, in Concord, Massachusetts, and earned my living by the labor of my hands only. I lived there two years and two months. At present I am a sojourner in civilized life again.

      I should not obtrude my affairs so much on the notice of my readers if very particular inquiries had not been made by my townsmen concerning my mode of life, which some would call impertinent, though they do not appear to me at all impertinent, but, considering the circumstances, very natural and pertinent. Some have asked what I got to eat; if I did not feel lonesome; if I was not afraid; and the like. Others have been curious to learn what portion of my income I devoted to charitable purposes; and some, who have large families, how many poor children I maintained. I will therefore ask those of my readers who feel no particular interest in me to pardon me if I undertake to answer some of these questions in this book. In most books, the I, or first person, is omitted; in this it will be retained; that, in respect to egotism, is the main difference. We commonly do not remember that it is, after all, always the first person that is speaking. I should not talk so much about myself if there were anybody else whom I knew as well. Unfortunately, I am confined to this theme by the narrowness of my experience. Moreover, I, on my side, require of every writer, first or last, a simple and sincere account of his own life, and not merely what he has heard of other men's lives; some such account as he would send to his kindred from a distant land; for if he has lived sincerely, it must have been in a distant land to me. Perhaps these pages are more particularly addressed to poor students. As for the rest of my readers, they will accept such portions as apply to them. I trust that none will stretch the seams in putting on the coat, for it may do good service to him whom it fits.

      I would fain say something, not so much concerning the Chinese and Sandwich Islanders as you who read these pages, who are said to live in New England; something about your condition, especially your outward condition or circumstances in this world, in this town, what it is, whether it is necessary that it be as bad as it is, whether it cannot be improved as well as not. I have travelled a good deal in Concord; and everywhere, in shops, and offices, and fields, the inhabitants have appeared to me to be doing penance in a thousand remarkable ways. What I have heard of Bramins sitting exposed to four fires and looking in the face of the sun; or hanging suspended, with their heads downward, over flames; or looking at the heavens over their shoulders "until it becomes impossible for them to resume their natural position, while from the twist of the neck nothing but liquids can pass into the stomach"; or dwelling, chained for life, at the foot of a tree; or measuring with their bodies, like caterpillars, the breadth of vast empires; or standing on one leg on the tops of pillars- even these forms of conscious penance are hardly more incredible and astonishing than the scenes which I daily witness. The twelve labors of Hercules were trifling in comparison with those which my neighbors have undertaken; for they were only twelve, and had an end; but I could never see that these men slew or captured any monster or finished any labor. They have no friend Iolaus to burn with a hot iron the root of the hydra's head, but as soon as one head is crushed, two spring up.

      brilliant right? I know. It is brilliant because I am a true artist, who cares about artists rights. Not like Google, who disrespects artists. Google should be more like me, John the Plagiarist, and respect creators and give them their due.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    John Smith, 2 Apr 2019 @ 7:28am

    Not if our resources outlast the pirates, which is a very real possibility.

    Pirates like Masnick don't know the value of hard work, such as getting down on your knees and ignoring the gag reflex.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ryuugami, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:00am

      Re:

      Go fuck yourself.

      Signed, a European citizen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:07am

      Re:

      Ok, I was going to respond to your first statement but I just re-read the last line and now I'm wondering if I almost missed an implied /s.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:10am

      Re:

      Pirates like Masnick don't know the value of hard work,

      You say that on a site that contains Mikes own work for free. Talk about slotting people into silos where they do not belong.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:44am

      Re:

      "Pirates like Masnick don't know the value of hard work, such as getting down on your knees and ignoring the gag reflex."

      I'm certain there are some corporate types who agree with the above.
      Why do so many think that sexual abuse is ok in the workplace?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        John Smith, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:55am

        Re: Re:

        Because Section 230 protects revenge porn, which is why the Supreme Court will destroy it.

        We got Article 13 passed. We got the voting system to change. This is something pirates will never be able to do or understand.

        You Aspies are next. I hope you brought lube.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 8:01am

    The voting order was changed,
    10 eu mps said they did not know what they were voting for.
    It would help if some websites went black for a day
    as a protest,
    if Youtube in the eu for a day just showed videos
    from the bbc, fox, cbs, etc large media companys ,
    and had a banner on the front page,
    saying if this law is in force,
    we will have to block millions of users uploads ,
    it would help.
    Contact your euro mp to say you are against article 13 .
    This law is about handing control of the eu web
    to old media companys ,
    its not about piracy,
    Gatekeepers and filters will rule the eu internet .
    This law is a direct attack on fair use and free speech
    in the EU .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    techflaws (profile), 2 Apr 2019 @ 9:08am

    Forget it, Glyn. Both Angela Merkel (CDU) and Katarina Barley (SPD) already stated they won't give a fuck about violating the coalition agreement that said they would oppose upload filters. None of them will interfere against that directives being passed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Apr 2019 @ 9:21am

    i doubt if Germany will change tack as it was coerced by France into changing from 'NO' to 'YES' just before the vote, so as to secure gas supplies. as for Sweden, it is so far up the entertainment industries ring, it can be seen in the mirror when the industries have mouths open (look at how it stitched up TPB trial), it daren't change it's mind for fear of doing what the people that are supposed to be represented want!
    the whole vote was been done in a completely underhanded way and before very long i think there are going to be a lot of changes in MEPs, simply because of those who ignored the people and voted how told by the industries!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Facial Recognition Tech Now Capable Of Getting You Kicked Out Of The Mall
The FTC Says It's Totally Cool With Anti-Competitive Internet Fast Lanes
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:06 Don't Repeat FOSTA's Mistakes (0)
10:44 Ariana Grande Demands All Photographers At Her Concerts Transfer Copyright To Her, NPPA Revolts (7)
10:40 Daily Deal: VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker (0)
09:39 Welcome To The Prude Internet: No More Sex Talk Allowed (30)
06:35 The FTC Says It's Totally Cool With Anti-Competitive Internet Fast Lanes (24)
03:33 The EU's Catastrophic Copyright Directive Can Still Be Stopped, If Governments Of Sweden And Germany Do The Right Thing (31)

Monday

19:55 Facial Recognition Tech Now Capable Of Getting You Kicked Out Of The Mall (41)
15:56 Court Documents Show Canadian Law Enforcement Operated Stingrays Indiscriminately, Sweeping Up Thousands Of Innocent Phone Owners (15)
13:51 Another California City Allowed Police To Destroy Misconduct Records Ahead Of New Transparency Law (31)
12:14 Mark Zuckerberg To Congress: Okay, Fine, Please Regulate Me And Lock In My Dominant Market Position (38)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.