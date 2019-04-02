The EU's Catastrophic Copyright Directive Can Still Be Stopped, If Governments Of Sweden And Germany Do The Right Thing
from the last-chance-to-save-the-Internet-as-we-know-it dept
Last week, the EU's Copyright Directive was passed by the European Parliament. Its supporters have wasted no time in dropping the mask, and revealing their true intent: installing upload filters on the Internet. First, France's Minister of Culture announced a "mission to promote and supervise content recognition technologies". More recently, EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger has confirmed that upload filters will be unavoidable. It's cold comfort that those who said that Article 13 (now officially Article 17) would inevitably bring in upload filters have now been proved right.
However, it turns out that the situation is not completely hopeless. Even though the vote in the European Parliament was the main hurdle the new copyright law needed to clear, there is one more stamp of approval required before it goes into effect. The little-known EU Council of Ministers must also agree, and it seems that is not a foregone conclusion.
Everything hinges on Sweden. As an article on the Bahnhof site (original in Swedish) explains, Sweden has previously voted in favor of the EU Copyright Directive, but can still change its mind. One way of achieving that is through a special parliamentary committee that helps to formulate Sweden's EU policy. The Swedish government's Web page about the committee says:
According to the rules, the Government is not obliged to act in compliance with the Committee on EU Affairs' opinions. However, the Committee on the Constitution has stated that the Government should act in compliance with the Committee's advice and opinions. The Committee on the Constitution has also stressed that if the Government does not act in compliance with the mandate it has received from the Committee on EU Affairs, it must have very good reasons for its actions.
If the Government does not follow the mandate given to it by the Committee on EU Affairs, it risks criticism, and ultimately, a vote of no confidence in the Chamber of the Riksdag [Swedish parliament].
Bahnhof's blog post is encouraging Swedish citizens to contact MPs on the EU Affairs Committee to ask them to instruct the Swedish government to vote against the EU Copyright Directive when it is discussed on April 15 at a meeting of EU agricultural ministers -- no, really (pdf). Two leading MPs have already said that they will work towards that goal. Tomas Tobé, Second Vice Chairman of Sweden's EU Affairs Committee tweeted (in Swedish, translated here by Microsoft): "We will force the government to say no. They did not have the mandate to say yes." Another key MP, Ilona Waldau, said on the same Twitter thread: "The European Council has not had the opportunity to make a decision, I answer the question how we should be able to get the government to say no. We are working on bringing the issue to the board."
As that indicates, it's not clear yet whether Sweden's EU Council will instruct the Swedish government to vote against the EU Copyright Directive, so nothing is certain. Moreover, as Florian Mueller points out, for the Copyright Directive to be blocked, Germany would also need to vote against it:
Even with Sweden changing its vote from Yes to No, we're still far short of a blocking minority as I'll explain further below. But Germany could single-handedly block the deal (as could the UK, by the way, though there's little hope of that happening). A Swedish reversal would embolden and encourage those who'd like the German government to withdraw its support.
Mueller's blog post goes on to explain why there are good grounds for believing that Germany might do that. Julia Reda of the Pirate Party says that the German parliament will be debating the issue soon. All-in-all, this means that there is still hope that the EU Copyright Directive can be blocked, although it would require a number of pieces of the political puzzle to fall into place perfectly for that to happen.
Filed Under: article 13, copyright, copyright directive, europe, germany, sweden
One important reason to block this procedurally:
It was passed by procedural error rather than the expressed intent of the parliament: the vote order was changed in the last minute and several MPs voted differently than they thought they were voting. While they can change the record of their individual vote, they cannot change the outcome.
That is an excellent reason to stop its further progress using whatever unrelated procedural steps are yet to be performed, even if there is no procedure for stopping it for the correct reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: One important reason to block this procedurally:
"It was passed by procedural error rather than the expressed intent of the parliament..."
Correct, but I have few hopes we will find anyone with a moral compass or a spine in swedish government.
Germany I'm less clear about. They were instrumental in overturning the data retention directive so there are at least a few german politicians still caring about the opinion of their citizenry.
A citizenry which has recent and ample experience of GEMA censoring half of youtube and are still pretty miffed about that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: One important reason to block this procedurally:
I predict your bubble being bursted. You may be right about the citizenry and our residual miffedness. And you may be right about some of the politicans' moral compasses regarding this matter.
But these 'at least a few' will neither turn out to be 'many' nor will they be 'enough'.
For hope to spring eternal, hope needs to exist in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Given the two countries involved, your idea of "not hopeless" is a probability of measure zero.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"If Governments Of Sweden And Germany Do The Right Thing"
Pffff... good luck with that. Wovon träumst Du nachts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Democracy is dead in the world.
Stop acting like Europe is any more Democratic than America is. The EU aspires to be just like China and North Korea by establishing mass censorship and surveillance all while a few companies get to profit from it. I have less than zero reasons to believe the EU would ever want to turn away from this path...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Right Thing
Yes, this harm can be fixed if they will do The Right Thing.
The Right Thing, like any valuable resource is a marketable commodity in the best traditions of capitalism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If Mussolini’s granddaughter can get in parliament in europe I’m not very hopeful on the local side of things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
(disclaimer, I know nothing about his granddaughter)
I don't think we should be judging someone based on the actions of a relative. I certainly wouldn't want to be judged based on the actions of either of my grandfathers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It’s more a jab at parliament itself not that but she’s got the same issues grandfather did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Blame her for the sins of a man she never met, and without looking at her actual political career. I suppose that saves the effort of research and thinking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If you're defending her, I'm pretty sure you're the one who hasn't looked at her actual political career.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Weird, eh? Because if there's one thing democracies hinge on, it's that leadership traits (e.g., a tendency towards dictatorship) are hereditary. Not to mention that the social democracies of Europe are infamous for their harsh stance towards criminals, believing they can never reform. "By Rights, Nothing is Ever Forgotten", we call it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Imagine how much more money Google is projecting they'll have to pay for music to be protesting like this. They just got fined 1.7 billion and didn't blink.
That must mean that they're looking at paying musicians many more billions every year now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Fixed that for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well, if the average duration of copyright is much longer than the life of the artist after its creation, isn't it obvious that the artist is not the principal recipient of royalties?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Apart from the false equivalence that "Google" is the only one protesting against this, when it was criticized by almost every expert that was instrumental in building the Internet in the first place, by a petition with more than 5 million signatures and by more than 200.000 people in the streets, by the same token where is the money that middlemen and gatekeepers from the music industry have kept for themselves instead of paying musicians? Where is the money that labels have "forgotten" to pay to the creators of the things they sell?
Even if I am not a fanboy of Google by any stretch of the imagination, and I'm pretty sure they took many incredibly dumb and shortsighted decisions over the years, at least they actually pay musicians, while the same can't absolutely be said of labels, collection societies and all those kinds of human middlemen and parasites, that seem to have a vested interest in scamming artists at all costs
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Uh, no. Google doesn't pay squat to musicians. Musicians make far more from labels, publishers and collection societies.
That's why musicians banded together to fight Google, instead of fighting labels, publishers and collection societies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Musicians like David Guetta? LOL yeah sure...
Look, I am a musician myself who even sold in top charts and it's exactly labels, publishers and collection societies which didn't pay squat to me. Not only that, they censored me and all the others who were speaking against them and their scammy contracts and behavior. We even wanted to band together to put a class action against them.
This situation is more common than anyone thinks.
Those musicians you speak of are probably deluded and they don't know the shenanigans of the system (there is a sucker born every minute it seems) or they are those few ones at the top who are the only ones able to make something out of their music in this corrupted state of things, often through underhand schemes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sorry, but this flies in the face of everyone else's experience- that's why musicians banded together to fight Google, instead of fighting labels, publishers and collection societies.
But I'm curious, what is you and your friend's names? I'd like to look up what you're are talking about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
artists rights are very important to me. That's because I am a successful writer myself, with many important mailing lists.
here is some of my completely original writing, that I, John the Plagiarist, wrote myself, and definitely did not get from another source and then copy and paste without attribution:
brilliant right? I know. It is brilliant because I am a true artist, who cares about artists rights. Not like Google, who disrespects artists. Google should be more like me, John the Plagiarist, and respect creators and give them their due.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not if our resources outlast the pirates, which is a very real possibility.
Pirates like Masnick don't know the value of hard work, such as getting down on your knees and ignoring the gag reflex.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Go fuck yourself.
Signed, a European citizen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ok, I was going to respond to your first statement but I just re-read the last line and now I'm wondering if I almost missed an implied /s.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You say that on a site that contains Mikes own work for free. Talk about slotting people into silos where they do not belong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Pirates like Masnick don't know the value of hard work, such as getting down on your knees and ignoring the gag reflex."
I'm certain there are some corporate types who agree with the above.
Why do so many think that sexual abuse is ok in the workplace?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Because Section 230 protects revenge porn, which is why the Supreme Court will destroy it.
We got Article 13 passed. We got the voting system to change. This is something pirates will never be able to do or understand.
You Aspies are next. I hope you brought lube.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Keep dreaming, asshat!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The voting order was changed,
10 eu mps said they did not know what they were voting for.
It would help if some websites went black for a day
as a protest,
if Youtube in the eu for a day just showed videos
from the bbc, fox, cbs, etc large media companys ,
and had a banner on the front page,
saying if this law is in force,
we will have to block millions of users uploads ,
it would help.
Contact your euro mp to say you are against article 13 .
This law is about handing control of the eu web
to old media companys ,
its not about piracy,
Gatekeepers and filters will rule the eu internet .
This law is a direct attack on fair use and free speech
in the EU .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Forget it, Glyn. Both Angela Merkel (CDU) and Katarina Barley (SPD) already stated they won't give a fuck about violating the coalition agreement that said they would oppose upload filters. None of them will interfere against that directives being passed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
i doubt if Germany will change tack as it was coerced by France into changing from 'NO' to 'YES' just before the vote, so as to secure gas supplies. as for Sweden, it is so far up the entertainment industries ring, it can be seen in the mirror when the industries have mouths open (look at how it stitched up TPB trial), it daren't change it's mind for fear of doing what the people that are supposed to be represented want!
the whole vote was been done in a completely underhanded way and before very long i think there are going to be a lot of changes in MEPs, simply because of those who ignored the people and voted how told by the industries!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
