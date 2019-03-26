EU Puts An End To The Open Internet: Link Taxes And Filters Approved By Just 5 Votes
Well, it was a nice run while it lasted, but the EU Parliament has just put an end to the open internet. By the incredibly thin margin of just five votes, the Parliament voted against any amendments to the proposal -- which was a necessary step to fixing or deleting Articles 11 and 13. After that, they voted to approve the EU Copyright Directive, including the terrible versions of both Article 11 and 13. This is an inauspicious day and one that the EU will almost certainly come to regret. While we now need to see how each of the member states will implement the actual laws put forth in the Directive (meaning the damage in some states may be more mitigatable than in others), on the whole the EU Copyright Directive requires laws that effectively end the open internet as an open communications medium. Sites that previously allowed content creators to freely publish content will now be forced to make impossible choices: license all content (which is literally impossible), filter all content (expensive and failure-prone), or shut down. Sites that used to send traffic to news sources may now need to reconsider, as doing so will inexplicably require payment.
At best, the EU--for all its complaints about Google and Facebook--has just locked both companies into a dominant position. They can afford this. Others cannot. And, the legacy gatekeepers in the media and entertainment business will quickly pivot to seeking to export this model elsewhere.
The MEPs who voted for this are up for election in two months, and hopefully the EU shows them the door, but in the meantime, today is a sad day for the open internet. I am sure that some will be celebrating on the false belief that this will magically "help artists." It will not. You just handed more power to giant companies, and took it away from creators. In time, one hopes, those who mocked the protesters and activists and actual experts will come to realize just how much they destroyed today.
Filed Under: article 11, article 13, censorship, closed internet, copyright, eu, eu copyright directive, eu parliament, filters, free speech, link tax, open internet
Well, it was a nice run while it lasted, but the open internet now has to put an end to the EU Parliament. (Or at least the members thereof that sold the open internet down the river.)
Make a list of all the people who voted yes to this abomination, and implement a special geoblocking where all anyone from Europe can see of your site is "this content is not available in your country because of Articles 11 and 13 of the Copyright Directive. These are the people who voted for it. Until they are gone and the law is fixed, we are unable to offer service in your region."
See how long they last if a few key sites pick up on that idea.
My tears of joy are really delicious, I bet!
BRAVO!!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well mike you said you might need to get rid of John here under this directive.
Might as well start early.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"BRAVO!!!!"
The EU just turned the european online environment into an oligopoly run by, mainly, Google. And to pirates.
I don't really see why you're cheering, Baghdad Bob, because from where I'm standing that's a rocket straight into your own camp.
From here on out what we'll be seeing is a massive surge in piracy and VPN european users while european independent artists end up having to launch their offers through the non-EU parts of youtube and patreon only.
Well, it sucks for the legitimate side of the internet, but for those of us who remember this is just a throwback to the good old days before anyone figured out how to make money online. Everything will be gotten from the torrents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Blah blah blah"
Article 13 passed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Time to reap what you sow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No ones going to do a thing john lol
If you or none of the old folks home up on that European hill that supported this cant even understand tech like my grandma when I open the inside of a computer how are you going to reap anything? Lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
They voted on not to change it and to send it to the Council where another vote will take place if it should be ratified into EU law.
It's the little details that count which people like you so often miss.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"VPN european users"
VPN does sound like a good business to get into. As long as none of my servers are in the European Union, I would not be subject to any EU laws if I did this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kcOpyM9cBg
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Go screw yourself, you copyright Nazi Lover
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Have some delicious tears...of joy!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Have a flag john.
And know that know matter what you do inevitably it’s going to be internet users that get in the halls of powers one day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
They already have, which is why Article 13 passed.
Keep whining!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Have you altered your stock portfolio appropriately?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Iol show me 20 people there not over 35 lol
“No offense to those over said age”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Techdirt goes Godwin!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lies amd corruption win the day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wasn't "MEP" a cussword used by the Coneheads over two decades ago? I'll use "Mep" in place of "Crap" from now on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Five votes, huh. This whole fight failed at five votes.
A'ight. What needs to be done next is not to vote for any of the MEPs who brought this thing into sight. Also, any corporations that lobbied for them must suffer from a mass boycott. No exceptions. No "but this movie is great," or "everyone's playing this game." Please, do not reward them for passing both Articles. Continuing to vote for or buy from them will just end up mudding our message.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No at this point I’m beyond just that now and am now t willing to just stop them from being able to access the internet or internet sites by websites blocking them and sending them back to using pre internet tech for everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'll reply in greater depth once I'm done with the Roseanne and Cosby Show reruns that are on Comcast cable right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Google should offer ContentID so that pro-theft lobbyist Audible Magic gets squat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The current news in my country are that the directive passed by 348–274. (https://yle.fi/uutiset/3-10707635)
It says a vote not to amend the proposed directive any more was first passed very narrowly, maybe that is the five votes? After that, the directive itself would have passed with the clear majority stated above.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Article 13 & 11 amendments
Yeah, that's pretty accurate. A fair few people were fine with the rest of the directive, aside from Article 13 (17) and 11, and wanted to vote on amendments like removing those two articles.
Here's a handy chart.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Article 13 & 11 amendments
Yes, another source says 317 meps voted to not amend, over 312 to amend. Then a clear majority accepted the proposal as is, with articles 17 (née 13) and 11 in it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Masnick can't even tell the truth about the actual vote.
Your life is about to become a permanent hell.
I warned you karma was a bitch, didn't I?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I told you So!
I am very "Smart". Not like you "sycophantic" Idiots! who are not Smart.
I am Smart. You can "tell" that I am "smart" because I say that I am Smart, which is what "smart" people Do.
Eery Nation eats the Paint chips it Deserves!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
https://www.reddit.com/r/iamverysmart
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He is telling the truth. The vote to amend failed by 5 votes. The vote to pass the entire legislation passed by more than that. But 5 votes the other way would have nixed A11 and A13.
But just goes to show you can't even tell the truth about something as easily checked as a vote count.
What was that about karma?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can’t wait to see how many websites start geoblocking the EU.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Have a Snickers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“Snickers has been geoblocked”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I prefer Milky Way bars, in any case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ah, but which Milky Way? (The recipe is different between Europe and the US)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
According to this article, Google might join in on the Geoblock.
https://9to5google.com/2018/11/13/youtube-article-13-eu-copyright/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Erm, that article is from nearly 6 months ago and not written by anybody inside Google, just an opinion post by someone linking to it.
I will appreciate it if they do fight back in a way that will get people talking to their representatives for once, but I wouldn't base my opinion on the future on what's written there if I were you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When that happens, start buying stock in VPN companies. I think that VPN services are about to get a big boost in their business
And even more so, being that on April 1, adult/porn services that do not have age verification up to certain standards will be blocked by the United Kingdom, by HM Government.
On one adult chat room I go to, people I have chatted with have already signed for VPN services, so they can continue to chat, since the admin of that site does not consider his site subject to EU laws, because he lives in California and his servers are in Chicago.
And using a VPN to bypass geoblocking, contrary to popular opinion, does not break any laws either the US, UK, or EU
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yep, but the fun really starts when EU sites start blocking EU addresses!
lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
5 votes? The vote was 348 to 274.
Perhaps creative accounting is not limited to the groups pilloried here with regularity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The vote to amend lost by 5 votes. Then the vote you quoted was on the final bill.
Mike could have perhaps worded it better, but it was the vote to amend that was most important here, and that lost by 5 votes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
and as I said earlier...there is still a miniscule slim chance when it has to be voted through the council. Despite hat they say, only one council member has to change their vote to no.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I won't hold my breath, but stranger things have happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
there is also the fact that each country now has to pass a version of these articles laws to comply with their own....as mike said, this could mean that the damage is mitigated.
And thats if it gets past the council...they said they'd pass it but that was before massive protests and giant petitions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, it's all about interpretation at this point, barring a miracle. Which is part of the problem - these articles are so vaguely worded that they can easily lead to individual governments demanding things that were assured wouldn't happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
exactly...which I why I hope the council votes it down in april
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Don't forget there are some corporate sovereignty provisions in trade treaties that can be used to pressurize governments into implementing the worse features in the most draconian fashion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The most disappointing thing about this is no one here at Techdirt discussing this horrible reform has or had ANY POWER to dissuade these europeans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Europeans in general don't think things through. They mimick Americans and sometimes do things despite Americans, but mostly they cause backlash for the rest of the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, let's post bigoted statements like this because Google has to now pay musicians. wtf
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Google has to now pay musicians"
Again - unlike the recent situation, where they pay so much that the RIAA decided to shut down their Vevo service and host solely on YouTube?
It's weird how you never come up with a logical response to that. Almost as if you've unthinkingly bought into some propaganda that doesn't bear the weigh of factual examination...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[Asserts facts not in evidence. As usual.]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Since when is it common for truth and logic to break through (copyright maximalist) religious dogma?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It probably could have used more explanation in the article body, yeah, though the headline is accurate. "Link Taxes And Filters Approved By Just 5 Votes" is correct; that was the vote not to amend (and remove articles 11 and 13).
Mike has often noted that he doesn't oppose the rest of the Copyright Directive, only those two portions of it. Therefore, it's not the 348-274 vote that's important, it's the 317-312 one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yep, the only truly contentious stuff was in those two articles. Therefore a vote against amending them is a vote for keeping the bad version even if that's not the vote that actually approves it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
5 votes was for the specific articles 11/13
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or, and here's an alternative option, they can just stop doing business in the EU. Stop hosting servers there, stop obeying ANY of their laws, and tell the EU "Haha, fuck off, we're US companies, any business your citizens conduct with us was done outside your jurisdiction"
OFC, they'd have to return to the US from their tax haven countries like Ireland first, but that sounds like a good thing for the US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It must be nice to think global economics is so simple.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: but it would need to be done.
This would actually qualify as something to do that for however in this case if the worst is shown.
I have to say Europe seems to have gone over China and Russia in terms of unworkable things for companies with its vagueness. Impressive feat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Doesn't google, fb, apple, ms and a plethora of tax avoiding American corporations operate out of Ireland? What will be the influence over them by this euro commission now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, as with all these things we shall see how it actually turns out and how dumb things get. At least the public record of the opposition to this rubbish and the closeness of the initial votes will help move things when it becomes obvious how different the reality is to what they were told they were voting for.
As we've seen from numerous recent stories, what the law demands and what they think it says are two very different things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
My hope is that Article 13 will be enforced logically, not overburden any sites, allow for swift review of blocked content, etc., and maybe even a registration system similar to YouTube's partner system that ensures the partners (presumably) are obeying the law, with a good-faith exemption (like if a YT partner infringes, it is presumed to be accidental).
The main target of this law is piracy, and it should remain the primary target. Memes, free speech, and fair use should not "break."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
and there lies the problem with article 13. You must know of copyright trolls, who have been known to actually go after creators themselves. Article 13 has made it alot easier for them to issue false takedowns and the like.
Thats why people didn;t like it. Its TOO VAGUE and vague laws are what copyright trolls rely on to prey on people.
As for fair use...again...article 13 made it easier for countries where...fair use may not be popular as it lets their critics speak out, to censor them or, if they decide to when implementing these new laws, lock them up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Article 13 has made it alot easier for them to issue false takedowns and the like."
Then the obvious solution is to copyright claim all of the MEPs' campaign material.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"My hope is that Article 13 will be enforced logically"
Remember that the people who have just passed this are the people who said that it wouldn't require automated filters. They will now be demanding magical filters that literally do the impossible, as that's the only way to comply.
"maybe even a registration system similar to YouTube's partner system that ensures the partners (presumably) are obeying the law"
So... a logistical and presumably financial burden on independent and individual creators while giving a fast track for corporate content? That is kind of what we were afraid of...
"Memes, free speech, and fair use should not "break.""
There is no way to fully enforce this without breaking them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Like I said...article 13 is far too vague, thats the problem. It doesn;t mention filters...but its so vague that sites will need to program in filters just in case they somehow break this vague law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
filters which are impossible to make
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
yes...exactly. There are filters but they are buggy messes. I work with a group on facebook that helps debunk doomsday theories to help panicked people feel better and its not a day without sunshine (sarcasm) that the filter bot doesn't something I;m linking to help some person calm down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
*doesn;t delete something
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"There are filters but they are buggy messes"
Exactly. Now imagine the same filters, but now they're being asked to check for things like fair use and other criteria that cannot be accurately be accounted for by an algorithm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
filters which are impossible to make
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"sites will need to program in filters"
The main problem isn't whether or not filters exist, although this does place an undue burden on smaller companies and assures that only the current giants can compete without spending huge amounts on a 3rd party system.
The problem is that because it's so vague, they are likely to being asked to filter based upon criteria that it's impossible for an algorithm to account for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Which means, these company's will be fined or worse. So better to be safe and BLOCK most stuff currently allowed, or pull out of the EU.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No, there will be no logical enforcement. Some countries might disregard it, or be rather lax in the enforcement (not likely though). I for one live in a country where it will most likely be enforced in the most draconian way possible, as Sweden often tends to go way above what any regulations says (when it suits the politicians. In other places they will defy what the EU court has said; see data retention-laws and mass surveillance).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Exactly the opposite in my country. I live in Spain. We technically have banned torrenting (not direct downloads) but almost no courts find people guilty of piracy even if prosecuted by law firms, f.e.
I'm hoping something similar will happen with this. Hopefully it will attract some EU based online companies here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The entire point of the law is to force upload filters and link taxes upon Internet companies. Only those companies with the money to afford paying for those things could stay open in the EU. The sites that cannot afford to pay those costs would need to either geoblock the EU (thus cutting off a sizeable chunk of potential users), disable UGC altogether (thus destroying the usability of its services), or shut down to avoid bankruptcy. Any one of those outcomes would “break” the Internet.
Even the companies that can afford to stay open would need to deal with expensive filters and licensing agreements that would take an astounding amount of time and money to properly implement. And those filters and licenses could still generate “false positives” in re: copyright notices — and that would include notices on content that uses copyrighted/“unlicensed” content under the principles of Fair Use.
“Piracy” (read: large-scale copyright infringement) will not be stopped by this law because “pirates” (read: copyright infringers) already disobey and ignore the law. The only people who will be directly and primarily affected by this law are people who are already participating in what are currently legal activities, including what you believe should not “break”: Fair Use and free speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Google can afford the cost of Filtering. But what it misses, and how much they end up getting fined before they pull out?!?! Google is not going to pay out Link Taxes. They'll just not have the links.
This will do very little overall for Piracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It will open up the linking market to a smarter company which can profit from it, then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Have you stopped to think that social media sites either block links to news stories, or pay the tax to allow their users to post such links? That is how such laws have effects that you have not even considered.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That didn't happen in Spain after Google pulled out. Instead all the news-sites lost a lot of readers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Important to note - smaller Spanish publishers. The big boys still get direct traffic (though not as much) and people can still redirect to another region's Google news page if they want. It's the smaller local boys who missed out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"The main target of this law is piracy, and it should remain the primary target. Memes, free speech, and fair use should not "break.""
Piracy was never the target of this law - in fact, piracy can not be touched by this law in any way. So given that this law will not touch any pirates other than those rare few who upload movies to youtube, what sort of wishful thinking are you indulging in?
You keep harping on how this is a law against pirates. Is that because you think it's an incantation from Harry Potter and sreaming "Article 13!!" will cause lightning to strike some guy copying a file somewhere?
On the contrary, article 13 will indeed break fair use, leaving piracy once again as the sole convenient source of entertainment. We're basically back to the 1990's.
"My hope is that Article 13 will be enforced logically, not overburden any sites, allow for swift review of blocked content, etc., and maybe even a registration system similar to YouTube's partner system..."
Enforcing article 13 logically will break all of those examples you refer to. Youtube may be able to keep operating because they have the money and filtering tech...anyone else will have to buy clearance from filtering companies, most of which means - youtube.
You can hope all you wish but the reality is that legitimate use of the internet has become crippled and that leaves piracy to carry all the slack.
No skin off my nose, Baghdad Bob, but come tomorrow I'll be watching for your hysterics when the only outcome of this is a sudden surge of VPN use concomitant with the collapse of the european indie market.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"On the contrary, article 13 will indeed break fair use, leaving piracy once again as the sole convenient source of entertainment. We're basically back to the 1990's."
Dibs on "Napster!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Search engines will no longer link to pirate sites, for one.
Pirate sites will be easier to take down for refusing to register and pay tax, for another.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[Asserts facts still not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or they’ll just geoblock the EU and continue doing what they’ve always done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The problem with what you're saying is that you're being either dishonest or ignorant.
Search engines already block linking to sites known to exist for no other purpose than illegal piracy. And what on earth do you even mean by "register and pay tax"? That doesn't make any sense at all. If they don't register they don't get a domain name. Perhaps you could provide an example of a site you think is a "pirate site"? I'm willing to bet it will end up being a perfectly legitimate site that just has some users that have used it for piracy. That's not a pirate site. Blaming it for the acts of users on it that it didn't actively encourage is the same as blaming the mayor for any crime committed in the city they're over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I think it's the latter, because judging by what he post, he has a very tenuous and out of date understanding how things work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
One bad apple spoils the bunch.
The next step is to imprison pirates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Please explain how Article 13 is related to imprisoning "pirates"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
More likely it will be used by the MAFIAA to attack and destroy smaller sites in Europe, and use that as leverage to get the larger sites to do more of what they want. Besides which the article does not set up any licensing system, just talks vaguely about licenses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You mean like they do on YouTube?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wow, thats Libertarian-level (complete) naiveté about how the world actually works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
you’re an idiot
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
My hope is that you’re hit by a bus
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's kind of you to approach this so nicely, but your entire sentiment is unfortunately complete nonsense.
The target of this is not and never was piracy. If it were, it would target the pirates. Not the seas everyone sails on. This response to the pathetically tiny problem of piracy is stupid and insanely overblown.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"My hope is that Article 13 will be enforced logically ..... "
LOL
Hold my beer - watch this
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This is going to create a brand new business model for lawyers and lobbyists, trolls and legislators everywhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Who in their right mind thinks article 13 is going to be enforced "logically"?!?
Looking back, any tool given so far to the legacy copyright industry and copyright trolls, they have considered to be a hammer and from their perspective everything has looked like a nail. Even dancing babies.
Since no liability is placed on "rightsholders" for misrepresenting what they own it's going to be open season for abuse.
You know very well that the articles doesn't go after piracy, but as usual you can't stop yourself from lying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
apparently there is still a remote...A REMOTE chance...the EU council has only to have one of their people flip to no and the whole thing gets derailed. We'll apparently find out in 2 weeks on april the 9th if that is the case
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Expecting the council to fix this is like expecting the fox council to vote for a hen house's roof after the ducks have been persuaded by the wolves to let it go.
The EU parliament, however misguidedly at times, represents the people. The EU council represents industry expertise. There may be the surprise Tom Wheeler in such a congregation sometimes, but they'll not be part of a majority and not part of the council for long.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
as said, it'll only take one vote
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
One vote going in the right direction. In unrelated news I have a plane here that will be flightworthy once someone gets gravity going in the right direction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Correction
Mike, the "5 Votes" was about an an amendment proposal - which was rejected (312 for, 317 against). The actual directive was passed 348 for, 274 against -74 votes (26 abstained).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They Don't Like The Internet? Let Them Build Their Own
They can call it EUNet and disconnect greater Europe from the rest of the WWW. Then on their happy little EUNet they can tax, filter, block, prosecute, and whine about whatever they want.
A man can dream.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: They Don't Like The Internet? Let Them Build Their Own
Calling it EUNut would be a more accurate discription of what you would get if Europe builds their own internet!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: They Don't Like The Internet? Let Them Build Their Own
We could connect the various nets using bang paths while we have a go at repeating history anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
told you so
I told you guys that your "regulate all the things" are going to back fire on you. Just keep up the government and regulation worship.
I warned you that the power you give government to "save you" from big bad business, will only be used to stab you in the back.
I hope you enjoy it... especially you PaulT. I told you many times to be patient... the corruption you laugh about in America is already in your back yard and that you will be feeling it soon enough.
Enjoy folks!
PS. It is going to get a little worse, and you are going to help it gets worse too. I have already told you how that is going to happen as well. But please, don't let me stop you from smashing your own face into the wall... that would be "mean" and "ignorant" of me to try.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Believing in sensible government regulations is not equivalent to beliving all things should be regulated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's always with the false dichotomies with these guys, isn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When have we Americans seen "sensible government regulation?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
How about every time you go out to a restaurant and eat a meal, it's nice knowing that there is a gov't health inspector visiting on a regular basis to make sure that the restaurant is fully conforming to food safety regulations, and if not, they are marked for it. Where I live the restaurant has to post their most recent inspection results on their front widow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Except "pirate" waiters will mess with your food if you deserve it, such as by showing up with a date they'd rather be with themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
There is a lot of regulation that you don't notice because you take it for granted.
It's the big things that stick out that makes some people complain that "government regulations is bad" while others say "some government regulation is good".
The thing is, some of the big ticket items in regards of regulation in the US the last decades has either been stopped or implemented and the outcome of those decisions has been bad from the perspective of the public good since industries with vested interests have hi-jacked the political process in different ways.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The one that always comes to mind is when the EPA was created, as a direct response to companies giving so little care to the people around them that there was literally a river on fire. There's a thousand others, some of which are allowing you to type these words online in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Wheeler's NN rules are another.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about seat belts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: told you so
As I've said before - if you think it's bad when things are not government regulated, just wait till you see complete deregulation!
It's a shame that you still have to lie about what everybody else says, but since you're demanding that your country also suffer just so some corporation can be doing the screwing, let's see who suffers first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: told you so
I really dislike how in every conversation about specific regulation, there are people talking about regulation in general. Regulating everything is totalitarianism, and regulating nothing is anarchy. Most rational people should know that it is best to be somewhere in the middle. Some regulation is good, some regulation is bad, and the details are important to make a decision.
It is like if a discussion about a diet, someone says that food is important, and if you don't eat food you die. Then someone else counters with the fact that most things will kill you if you eat them, such as lead paint. No one in the original conversation was proposing eating literally nothing, or literally anything. They were discussing what specific things to eat in what specific quantities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: told you so
Yes, that is all true - however ... we also all know how things get screwed up by shiny objects and those who are easily distracted.
You are asking people to think about things, use their brain and stuff like that. Many people are too busy paying bills to educate themselves and business likes it that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: told you so
[You] speak for yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The village idiot speaks
Except nothing has backfired. Politicians were bribed into voting for it against the wishes of the masses.
This is just blatantly false. Proof please.
So regulation bad. I guess we should get rid of all government and go to anarchy then, according to you, since government, by definition, needs to have power to regulate. Grab your torch and pitchforks boys!
Well I do enjoy folks. It's good to have friends. Oh you meant something else, sorry, I live in reality where grammar matters.
Wait, I thought this was going to usher in a utopia? If even you are admitting that things will get a little worse, then it's definitely bad and shouldn't have been voted for in the first place.
Really? Do tell, I don't recall any such predictions. All I remember is you saying "Once this passes you PIRATES will FINALLY be SHUTDOWN once and for ALL!!! MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!", followed by much rabid drooling and more maniacal laughter.
But you just said we would make things worse, now you're saying we can't do anything about it. WHICH ONE IS IT!!!
It really doesn't matter, you're mean and ignorant no matter what you do. So do as you wish, we'll continue on as normal in reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The 4th Reich Seizes Control
Serfs: Resistance is Futile.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And here we thought Ajit Pai would be the epitome of "FUCK YOU, CITIZENS! ┌∩┐(◕◡◉)┌∩┐"-levels of corruption and ignorance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Offer
To our European friends:we are accepting🇺🇸
Except you John you will never come here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Offer
Thank you for the free corner office in your brain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wonder if this could end up making the UK glad for Brexit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'll say the same thing I always say when this kind of thing comes up - if you think that the UK government, especially the Tories, aren't capable of coming up with similar or much worse on their own, you haven't been paying attention for a long time. Anyone who thinks that Brexit will reduce abuses against the citizenship is deluded, they just won't have the big boogeyman to blame next time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The UK can't avoid this muck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, it was a nice run while it lasted, but the open internet now has to put an end to the EU Parliament. (Or at least the members thereof that sold the open internet down the river.)
Make a list of all the people who voted yes to this abomination, and implement a special geoblocking where all anyone from Europe can see of your site is "this content is not available in your country because of Articles 11 and 13 of the Copyright Directive. These are the people who voted for it. Until they are gone and the law is fixed, we are unable to offer service in your region."
See how long they last if a few key sites pick up on that idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wait, are you suggesting that an appropriate response would involve compiling some sort of mailing list?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hey, you never know! Maybe this one might actually be valuable!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You mean like social-media follower counts are valuable, to the point where some can get paid ten grand for a single post?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
There's a major difference between using a mailing list to spam people to push your product and someone being popular enough to get a company to sponsor them for advertising on a channel the targeted consumers like to visit. See if you can work it out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
best see how much they were paid would be a better option! corruption in the EU is more rife than even here in the USA! may just as well shut the Internet down now because those who started this ball rolling, the entertainment industries, who couldn't bear to lose a single penny in revenue, who wanted to charge the same for downloads as buying from High Street shops, who wanted to ensure that what was bought, anywhere, was never owned and couldn't be format shifted or transferred to other devices (even in prison!) and those who instigated the ridiculous 'Right To Be Forgotten' law already in place in the EU (and being considered in the USA now) just so as to be able to do and say whatever they want without being called out over it, have it all now! i sincerely hope that all the MEPs who voted this in are made to suffer significantly by the loss of their positions at the new vote in a few weeks time! i also hope that there are some serious consequences come out of it and that the loss of the Internet as we know it causes all sorts of companies to fold up leading to massive revenue losses to all EU countries and serious increases in unemployment!! all these companies and industries lost just to please a greedy, self-important bunch of cunts in places like Hollywood, simply because they refuse to adapt and join the digital and Internet age!! and the best of it? artists will be worse off and the industries responsible will screw things up even more, just like they did when the MP3 player and home video recorder came out!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Server returned 451: Unavailable For Legal Reasons
It's time for US companies to start using the 451 error code to their EU customers. This should make it clear just how bad the EU parliament messed up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Server returned 451: Unavailable For Legal Reasons
Not a bad idea, although the whole GEMA fiasco indicates that corporations will just whine that you're giving people correct information about why they're blocked.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Look on the “ hopefully” bright side everyone
Google news was only out of Spain for a short time before they realized how badly they $$$$$$ up
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Look on the “ hopefully” bright side everyone
"Google news was only out of Spain for a short time"
???
It still redirects to an error page here if you go to news.google.com (news.google.co.uk works fine though).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Look on the “ hopefully” bright side everyone
“Suprised” my mistake. I read the study done on the effects the tax there had and assumed the old news media “begrudgingly” reconciled and dropped the whole ordeal with google.🤦♂️
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Look on the “ hopefully” bright side everyone
That was Belgium and Germany, not Spain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Look on the “ hopefully” bright side everyone
You’re an idiot
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The trick question is: are they stupid or corrupt? And the obvious answer is: both.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
To be fair, not all of them are both stupid and corrupt.
There are some who are specialists in each.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well now that the EU Internet has been handed to Google and Facebook, I wonder which type of greed we'll get from them?
Greed 1: Yes! no other company will be able to afford to compete with us! The EU and all of its profits are ours for the taking! Mwa ha haaaa!
Greed 2: What? We have to pay millions to improve our filtering and/or pay for licensing fees? That's ridiculous! It'll kill our profit margin! Geoblock the EU!
I can hope for type 2, but I'm not optimistic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We Can Be Happy Underground
At the end of the day, everybody is just going to carry on doing on the internet what has always been done. Anything illegal will just move underground. The so called dark web will get a bit brighter. Some activities may get a bit harder to do, but they will still be done. Everything that can be circumvented is eventually circumvented. (Side note: Subject title refers to a 1996 song by Ben Folds Five)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Can Be Happy Underground
... and for everything legal you're ignoring?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Can Be Happy Underground
No ones going to be able to ignore this. I don’t see these articles lasting.
Universal took somone to court becuase a baby was dancing with prince music in the background.
Try getting a license everytime somone filming on the street passes by a car and it’s playing Kendrick Lamar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the 5 vote difference was just to whether to bring in amendments. the actual vote was 76 more to bring this shit law into being, just to accommodate an industry that cannot, will not and doesn't have the balls or decency to adapt to the digital, Internet age! bunch of wankers! hopefully, those who voted this in will pay for doing so with their jobs in a few weeks time when MEPs will be plying for votes! the people wont forget what has happened today and the people who have caused this monumental fuck up need to be reminded, constantly of what they have done!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
PewdiePie has adapted just fine.
That's your new business model.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
PewDiePie got famous with Let's Plays, which use video game footage, which was not licensed by PewDiePie. His business model is literally impossible under Article 13.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I have to disagree with you there, he can still do sponsored videos for example.
But the original point about Pewdiepie is wrong, it's like saying that, for example, because Paul McCartney is a billionaire everyone can easily become a billionaire by making starting a band.
The situation we have now is that those who where "first to market" and ended up on top will still be on top while extremely few new people will even have the chance to try to make it to the top.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Please note that I didn't say PewDie can't make money, I said "his business model is literally impossible under Article 13."
That business model, as I noted, is the Let's Play, which is unsponsored game footage.
If he switches to a Sponsored model, that's a different business model, and does nothing to invalidate what I said. I agree with you overall, Rocky, but I didn't say what you disagreed with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No Deterrence
Well in the past Internet horror near misses, there was no voter backlash against the politicians with the "yea" votes. If there had been mass political career endings as a result of "yea" votes, all politicians everywhere would have been put-on-notice. That did not happen. Instead it appears that the public outrage doesn't last long enough to be a consequence. We have done it to ourselves by not demonstrating that we actually do care enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
RIP
Time to start uploading copyrighted material to the members of the EU parliament who voted for this stupidity. Then the content sharks can go after them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Need the companies to start NOW
Jump on it right away - remove ALL snippets from news links - just link all EU news sites in alphabetic order with a link to the root of their site - never to an article (after all, the title would cause the fee to be applied!); block all uploads from EU; block all comments - actually, comment forms should be replaced by something like
"please email any comments to LettersToTheEditor@mydomain.com and upon careful review, they might be added to this page".
Go ahead and implement what the end game is before the final vote so the real impact can be seen.
[ reply to this | link to
Anonymous needs to expose all the secrets of everyone who voted for this thing. Or at least find some way to make their digital lives miserable until they rescind it with no possibility of reinstatement. Anonymous has been sitting on their duff for far too long letting things like this go on without doing anything to hamper them. When was the last time we heard of them actually doing anything? And where were they during all this?
Also, a list of everyone who voted to destroy EU's open internet should be posted on the main page of every single EU-facing website for all to see so those MEPS have nowhere to hide and so all will know exactly who sold them out. Also note their corporate donors next to their names on the list. And make it clear to the MEPs that these lists will not be removed until 11 & 13 are rescinded with no possibility of reinstatement. These MEPs must be punished in every way imaginable and their lives made completely unbearable until they revoke the decision they made today.
This is why a one-day online protest isn't enough. Such protests have to go on for multiple days or even at least a week to stay in the public eye and be most effective. The blackout should have lasted until after the vote. A single day can be forgotten, but a blackout of a whole week or even more is less easily pushed aside.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It appears...
...the EU is about to discover the actual definition of "Going Dark".
Basic marketing - if you have to pay to be in a market, don't sell in that market.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It appears...
That seems to be a somewhat overbroad statement, considering the widespread existence of shopping malls and similar setups...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question...
...lots of information about this, and lots of hyperbole.
Would links included in comments sections fall under 11/13? If so, it makes citing a source next to impossible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question...
From my understanding, the articles are vague enough that the answer is effectively "yes."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this just a directive, so now its up to the member states to determine what actual law to implement right? So they could implement something more lenient than what it seems like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
