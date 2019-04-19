FCC Under Fire For Putting ALEC Rep On 'Consumer' Advisory Board
from the foxes-and-the-hen-house dept
In 2017, FCC head Ajit Pai came under fire for filling a new "Broadband Deployment Advisory Council" (BDAC) task force with oodles of industry representatives, but few if any consumer representatives or local town or city officials. Not too surprisingly the panel saw a significant amount of controversy, several protest resignations, and the arrest of a one-time panel chair for fraud, but the panel itself never actually accomplished much of anything to address the problem it was created for.
Fast forward to last week, and the FCC has once again found itself under fire for appointing a member of the The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) to the agency's "consumer advisory" panel:
"A committee that advises the Federal Communications Commission on consumer-related matters now includes a representative of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which lobbies against municipal broadband, net neutrality, and other consumer protection measures. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced his Consumer Advisory Committee's new makeup on Wednesday. One new member is Jonathon Hauenschild, director of ALEC's Task Force on Communications and Technology. He and other Consumer Advisory Committee will serve two-year terms.
The most obvious problem is that ALEC is directly employed by the telecom sector to undermine and eliminate consumer protections.
ALEC played a starring role in helping the broadband industry pass blatantly-protectionist bills in more than 21 states that hamstrung or simply banned towns or cities from building their own networks, even in instances when private industry refuses to. It has also bandied about cease and desist warnings against critics who've pointed this out. Both ALEC and Hauenschild have lobbied against net neutrality protections that continue to have the overwhelming bipartisan support of the public. You'd be hard pressed to find a single actual consumer advocate who'd agree with ALEC's positions on these issues.
While Hauenschild likely holds some personally divergent opinions from his employer, there's very little in his background or time at ALEC that would qualify him as expert on consumer telecom issues. Certainly nothing that would somehow position him above a universe of objective experts or academics who've actually worked to protect consumer welfare. And while Pai appointing a like-minded ally to an FCC panel isn't surprising, involving ALEC also raised a few eyebrows given that even AT&T and Verizon have recently backed away from the organization due to its recent hosting of a bigoted, far-right extremist:
"ALEC has long received financial support from the telecom industry. But Verizon left ALEC in September 2018 after it hosted a speech by right-wing activist David Horowitz, in which Horowitz argued against the legalization of abortion and gay marriage, compared the left wing's support of "redistribution of income" to slavery, and said that "at the K-12 level, school curricula have been turned over to racist organizations like Black Lives Matter, and terrorist organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood."
Verizon explained to The Intercept that it "has no tolerance for racist, white supremacist, or sexist comment[s] or ideals." AT&T subsequently ended its membership in ALEC, also citing the Horowitz speech."
While ALEC certainly has expertise in consumer protection, it comes in the form of trying to prevent it from happening. Again, Pai surrounding himself with like-minded allies isn't surprising. But appointing an ALEC rep to a consumer issue advisory panel is kind of like inviting a hungry shark to your swimming safety seminar: there's certainly experience there, just not of a variety you're going to find useful. And certainly not helpful when it comes to fixing the universe of problems consumers face in a telecom sector dominated by wealthy and well-connected natural monopolies.
Reader Comments
Ajit Pai, known to lie
I honestly hope that the rest of this travesty that is regulatory capture in action will be used as a history lesson on what not to do.
Re: history lesson
the history lessons on regulatory capture and regulatory malfeasance have long been documented
but those clear lessons have no impact upon the many who lack understanding of government and economics.
No matter what Pai does, the blind faith in the FCC and regulatory model will endure and expand.
current FCC is hardly the worst regime in FCC history and many other Federal regulatory bureaucracies are worse.
pick your poison.
Dear Ajit Pai
One wonders why when putting together a Consumer Advisory Board that anyone other than consumers are necessary? Now we imagine that there are a variety of consumers out there, but your specialty is communications. So why isn't your board made up of individuals who are customers of all the main players in those industries? ISP's, landline companies, Mobile companies, etc.. Ones that DON"T have connections to those that have connections to you?.
We also imagine that the board should discuss the lack of competition, their customer service practices, the efforts of the industry to buy regulation in their favor, and the efforts of industry to buy regulation preventing competition as a set of top priorities.
What do you mean there is plenty of competition? How many places in the US have access to more than one ISP. Please don't use information from the ISP's, they lie, try walking up to say 1000 homes in various places and states and ask. That would be a better use of your time than anything you have done since your term in office began.
The Rest of the World
