Sixth Circuit Court Dumps Lawsuit Seeking To Hold Twitter Responsible For The Pulse Nightclub Shooting
 

FCC Under Fire For Putting ALEC Rep On 'Consumer' Advisory Board

Broadband

from the foxes-and-the-hen-house dept

Fri, Apr 19th 2019 3:35pmKarl Bode

In 2017, FCC head Ajit Pai came under fire for filling a new "Broadband Deployment Advisory Council" (BDAC) task force with oodles of industry representatives, but few if any consumer representatives or local town or city officials. Not too surprisingly the panel saw a significant amount of controversy, several protest resignations, and the arrest of a one-time panel chair for fraud, but the panel itself never actually accomplished much of anything to address the problem it was created for.

Fast forward to last week, and the FCC has once again found itself under fire for appointing a member of the The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) to the agency's "consumer advisory" panel:

"A committee that advises the Federal Communications Commission on consumer-related matters now includes a representative of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which lobbies against municipal broadband, net neutrality, and other consumer protection measures. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced his Consumer Advisory Committee's new makeup on Wednesday. One new member is Jonathon Hauenschild, director of ALEC's Task Force on Communications and Technology. He and other Consumer Advisory Committee will serve two-year terms.

The most obvious problem is that ALEC is directly employed by the telecom sector to undermine and eliminate consumer protections.

ALEC played a starring role in helping the broadband industry pass blatantly-protectionist bills in more than 21 states that hamstrung or simply banned towns or cities from building their own networks, even in instances when private industry refuses to. It has also bandied about cease and desist warnings against critics who've pointed this out. Both ALEC and Hauenschild have lobbied against net neutrality protections that continue to have the overwhelming bipartisan support of the public. You'd be hard pressed to find a single actual consumer advocate who'd agree with ALEC's positions on these issues.

While Hauenschild likely holds some personally divergent opinions from his employer, there's very little in his background or time at ALEC that would qualify him as expert on consumer telecom issues. Certainly nothing that would somehow position him above a universe of objective experts or academics who've actually worked to protect consumer welfare. And while Pai appointing a like-minded ally to an FCC panel isn't surprising, involving ALEC also raised a few eyebrows given that even AT&T and Verizon have recently backed away from the organization due to its recent hosting of a bigoted, far-right extremist:

"ALEC has long received financial support from the telecom industry. But Verizon left ALEC in September 2018 after it hosted a speech by right-wing activist David Horowitz, in which Horowitz argued against the legalization of abortion and gay marriage, compared the left wing's support of "redistribution of income" to slavery, and said that "at the K-12 level, school curricula have been turned over to racist organizations like Black Lives Matter, and terrorist organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood."

Verizon explained to The Intercept that it "has no tolerance for racist, white supremacist, or sexist comment[s] or ideals." AT&T subsequently ended its membership in ALEC, also citing the Horowitz speech."

While ALEC certainly has expertise in consumer protection, it comes in the form of trying to prevent it from happening. Again, Pai surrounding himself with like-minded allies isn't surprising. But appointing an ALEC rep to a consumer issue advisory panel is kind of like inviting a hungry shark to your swimming safety seminar: there's certainly experience there, just not of a variety you're going to find useful. And certainly not helpful when it comes to fixing the universe of problems consumers face in a telecom sector dominated by wealthy and well-connected natural monopolies.

Filed Under: ajit pai, consumer advisory board, fcc
Companies: alec

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2019 @ 4:11pm

    Ajit Pai, known to lie

    I honestly hope that the rest of this travesty that is regulatory capture in action will be used as a history lesson on what not to do.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2019 @ 5:17pm

      Re: history lesson

      the history lessons on regulatory capture and regulatory malfeasance have long been documented

      but those clear lessons have no impact upon the many who lack understanding of government and economics.
      No matter what Pai does, the blind faith in the FCC and regulatory model will endure and expand.

      current FCC is hardly the worst regime in FCC history and many other Federal regulatory bureaucracies are worse.
      pick your poison.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Apr 2019 @ 4:37pm

    Dear Ajit Pai

    One wonders why when putting together a Consumer Advisory Board that anyone other than consumers are necessary? Now we imagine that there are a variety of consumers out there, but your specialty is communications. So why isn't your board made up of individuals who are customers of all the main players in those industries? ISP's, landline companies, Mobile companies, etc.. Ones that DON"T have connections to those that have connections to you?.

    We also imagine that the board should discuss the lack of competition, their customer service practices, the efforts of the industry to buy regulation in their favor, and the efforts of industry to buy regulation preventing competition as a set of top priorities.

    What do you mean there is plenty of competition? How many places in the US have access to more than one ISP. Please don't use information from the ISP's, they lie, try walking up to say 1000 homes in various places and states and ask. That would be a better use of your time than anything you have done since your term in office began.

    The Rest of the World

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Sixth Circuit Court Dumps Lawsuit Seeking To Hold Twitter Responsible For The Pulse Nightclub Shooting
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:35 FCC Under Fire For Putting ALEC Rep On 'Consumer' Advisory Board (3)
13:32 Sixth Circuit Court Dumps Lawsuit Seeking To Hold Twitter Responsible For The Pulse Nightclub Shooting (6)
12:05 Peachtree Officials Come To Their Senses, Vote Down Plan To Finance Lawsuits Against Critics Following Widespread Criticism (0)
10:44 Facebook's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Privacy Week (9)
10:39 Daily Deal: Readitfor.me Standard Plan (0)
09:31 The DOJ Isn't Buying T-Mobile's Nonsensical Merger Benefit Claims (4)
06:28 Supreme Court Again Ducks A Chance To Clarify First Amendment Protections (16)
03:24 The UK's Dubious Plan For Age-Based Porn Filters Begins On July 15 (13)

Thursday

19:59 Dallas Mavericks Fail To Get Trademark For Its Star Player's Nickname (4)
15:38 Tennessee Sheriff Defends Department's Armored Vehicle With A String Of Non Sequiturs (27)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.