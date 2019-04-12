Platform Liability Doesn't -- And Shouldn't -- Depend On Content Moderation Practices
In April 2018, House Republicans held a hearing on the “Filtering Practices of Social Media Platforms” that focused on misguided claims that Internet platforms like Google, Twitter, and Facebook actively discriminate against conservative political viewpoints. Now, a year later, Senator Ted Cruz is taking the Senate down the same path: he lead a hearing earlier this week on “Stifling Free Speech: Technological Censorship and the Public Discourse.”
While we certainly agree that online platforms have created content moderation systems that remove speech, we don’t see evidence of systemic political bias against conservatives. In fact, the voices that are silenced more often belong to already marginalized or less-powerful people.
Given the lack of evidence of intentional partisan bias, it seems likely that this hearing is intended to serve a different purpose: to build a case for making existing platform liability exemptions dependent on "politically neutral" content moderation practices. Indeed, Senator Cruz seems to think that’s already the law. Questioning Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year, Cruz asserted that in order to enjoy important legal protections for free speech, online platforms must adhere to a standard of political neutrality in their moderation decisions. Fortunately for Internet users of all political persuasions, he’s wrong.
Section 230—the law that protects online forums from many types of liability for their users’ speech—does not go away when a platform decides to remove a piece of content, whether or not that choice is “politically neutral.” In fact, Congress specifically intended to protect platforms’ right to moderate content without fear of taking on undue liability for their users’ posts. Under the First Amendment, platforms have the right to moderate their online platforms however they like, and under Section 230, they’re additionally shielded from some types of liability for their users’ activity. It’s not one or the other. It’s both.
In recent months, Sen. Cruz and a few of his colleagues have suggested that the rules should change, and that platforms should lose Section 230 protections if those platforms aren’t politically neutral. While such proposals might seem well-intentioned, it’s easy to see how they would backfire. Faced with the impossible task of proving perfect neutrality, many platforms—especially those without the resources of Facebook or Google to defend themselves against litigation—would simply choose to curb potentially controversial discussion altogether and even refuse to host online communities devoted to minority views. We have already seen the impact FOSTA has had in eliminating online platforms where vulnerable people could connect with each other.
To be clear, Internet platforms do have a problem with over-censoring certain voices online. These choices can have a big impact in already marginalized communities in the U.S., as well as in countries that don’t enjoy First Amendment protections, such as places like Myanmar and China, where the ability to speak out against the government is often quashed. EFF and others have called for Internet companies to provide the public with real transparency about whose posts they’re taking down and why. For example, platforms should provide users with real information about what they are taking down and a meaningful opportunity to appeal those decisions. Users need to know why some language is allowed and the same language in a different post isn’t. These and other suggestions are contained in the Santa Clara Principles, a proposal endorsed by more than 75 public interest groups around the world. Adopting these Principles would make a real difference in protecting people’s right to speak online, and we hope at least some of the witnesses tomorrow will point that out.
Reposted from the EFF Deeplinks blog
Goose meet Gander
Wonder how the Honourable Gentleman from Texas would feel about enforcing his personal standards on the FoX News site?
"we don't see evidence" because willfully blind.
From https://torrentfreak.com/images/grandeadopt.pdf bottom of page 41:
[footnote] 7 Willful blindness can also satisfy the requirement of actual knowledge. Global-Tech Appliances, Inc. v. SEB S.A., 563 U.S. 754, 766 (2011) ("[P]ersons who know enough to blind themselves to direct proof of critical facts in effect have actual knowledge of those facts."); see also In re Aimster Copyright Litig., 334F.3d 643, 650 (7th Cir. 2003) ("Willful blindness is knowledge, in copyright law . . . as it is in the law generally.")
Several times references "common law" too, in way which makes clear is separate from court decisions. (By the way, I upper-case the words only to make stand out here, but when lawyers write it's taken as ordinary and well-known so doesn't need even that distinction, like "hot water".)
But to "moderate" does not mean enforce a political viewpoint. Period. You're just using a word trick there to elide the practical fact of viewpoint discrimination.
Corporations have unlimited tricks that they can pull behind the scenes (as Techdirt does, the myth of "community" doing the hiding when Techdirt provides the code and is administrator okayed), mainly of internal definitions such as "hate speech" that they don't have to enforce uniformly.
Let's error as benefits The Public rather than ultra-rich corporations. Anyone here against that? -- No, you can't dodge, because only other choice is to support the unlimited arbitrary censorship as masnicks want. You are acting against your own interest and promoting corporations that don't care beans about you -- see last week for the porn ban which you all objected to. These here corporatists say that such ban is all right.
Re: "we don't see evidence" because willfully blind.
And of course this piece is from Google-funded EFF, professional troublemakers who always arrive at conclusions which benefit Google and other corporations.
Re: the hint is in the name.
Hey blue balls, bro I know you’re a fucking idiot. But the EFF actually helps protect free speech on the internet.
“Common law” is the body of law derived from judicial decisions of the courts — in other words, judicial precedent. However you define “common law”, your definition is clearly flawed from the get-go.
If a Black Lives Matter forum bans someone spouting White supremacist ideology, is that moderation or “viewpoint discrimination”?
And if “viewpoint discrimination” was legally actionable, maybe we would care.
Let’s not and say we didn’t.
The choice between “all speech” and “no speech” is no choice at all. Under your idea that no platform can moderate “political” speech, a platform meant for LGBT people could not delete posts that decry LGBT civil rights because to do so would be “viewpoint discrimination”. (The same would go for a platform meant for anti-LGBT Christians and posts that support LGBT civil rights, too.) Your one-or-the-other choice is a false dilemma; people can speak their minds without having the absolute right to force a platform into hosting their speech and giving them an audience, and platforms can offer a place for speech without refusing to moderate speech it does not want to host out of fear of legal reprisals.
Legally, yes, it is all right — platforms have the right to ban and delete pornography and adult content. Whether it is the morally correct thing to do, especially since non-sexual LGBT content is often caught up in such heavy-handed moves, is the actual meat of that discussion.
Admit it: You dislike them because they rejected your essay about common law and how it pertains to both the individual and the person.
Re: "we don't see evidence" because willfully blind.
You may want to look up the definition of "palindrome"...
Re: don't see Trolls because
Several times references "common law" too, in way which makes clear is separate from court decisions.
Alright!!! Please explain what you think common law is since you deny the commonly accepted meaning?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
Law, derived by court cases. Case Law. Judicial precedent.
TIme to step up or shut up.
Re: "we don't see evidence" because willfully blind.
Hey john “try’s to contain laughter”
Can you prove It?
Re: "we don't see evidence" because willfully blind.
Your buddies over at Breitbart have had me banned twice simply for disagreeing with them. Here on TD your posts are only hidden and easily exposed for those who wish to read them.
Are your alt-right bed-buddies ready to accept a less insane voice in their forums?
There is a difference
Small sites such as Techdirt that moderate article comments are not the same as mega corporations which as Facebook controlling communication access. This is the equivalent of Verizon deciding not to allow black people on their cell phone network because they don’t like them.
Facebook does not control “communication access”. Facebook is not an ISP, and Facebook does not control any platform, social media network, or method of communication that it does not own.
No, it is not. And Verizon could not legally deny services to people based on race/ethnicity anyway.
Re:
Yeah, Facebook is not an ISP, it is something much bigger and powerful. If I cannot communicate on my ISP I can always use a VPN, proxy server, my phone, the library, or even work computer to get around that. Facebook is a global communication network that can block my account preventing me from communicating with anyone else on the network.
A law needed to pass to prevent companies like Verizon from denying service based on race/ethnicity. Non bigoted people unanimously agree that should cover political beliefs.
So as a noted fan of political neutrality I'm sure Senator Cruz is inviting a variety of Democrats and third party political figures to write posts on his webpage. Or is he only saying that neutrality means you can't tell a republican that they are unwelcome, especially when they violate rules that they previously agreed to follow.
your point would be ?
