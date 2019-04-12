Foxconn's Wisconsin 'Factory' Is An Even Bigger Joke Than Everybody Thought
We've been covering for a while how Paul Ryan's once-heralded Foxconn factory deal in Wisconsin quickly devolved into farce. The state originally promised Taiwan-based Foxconn a $3 billion state subsidy if the company invested $10 billion in a Wisconsin LCD panel plant that created 13,000 jobs. But as the subsidy grew the promised factory began to shrink further and further, to the point where nobody at this point is certain that anything meaningful is going to get built at all.
Last October, reports emerged clearly illustrating the ever-shrinking nature of the deal. They also highlighted how Foxconn was effectively just using nonsense to justify its failure to follow through, showing that while the company hadn't built much of anything meaningful in the state, it was still routinely promising to deploy a "AI 8K+5G ecosystem" in the state to somehow make everything better. Shockingly, that mish-mash of buzz words is effectively meaningless.
Fast forward to this week, and reporters who've been visiting the state to determine the progress of the project continue to find its even lamer than everybody had initially worried. One local politician effectively compares the scandal directly to the Fyre Festival, and the piece is littered with disappointment by locals who say the company is being aggressively secretive and often misleading. Even many of the "innovation hubs", which Foxconn promised would somehow be better than the ever-shrinking factory it originally proposed, are little more than empty buildings at this juncture:
I walked to the second building in Foxconn’s technology hub, down a street lined with lampposts mounted with speakers playing smooth jazz. At first, the six-story former bank seemed to be farther along. A yellow debris chute snaked out from a top window, and there were hardhats visible in the foyer in front of heavy circular vault doors. But there was also a sign in the window that said the building was for lease. I called the number and asked whether Foxconn was renovating the building, as it announced it would last summer. No, the person on the other end told me. The building never sold.
In short there have been endless promises but little to nothing of substance accomplished, all covered in a cloak of secrecy -- which isn't going over particularly well in Wisconsin. But for its part, Foxconn itself just keeps doubling down on meaningless jargon in the apparent hope that it will satisfy those concerned that taxpayer money may have been wasted on a glorified head fake:
Foxconn is building an AI 8K+5G ecosystem in Wisconsin because the positive impact we envision far surpasses that which can be achieved by building a factory or manufacturing site alone. We are creating Wisconn Valley, which will comprise an ecosystem, or a thriving community, of partner organizations that are intimately linked and interact with each other to develop technological solutions.
Again though, that's a combination of terms that sounds nifty, but is utterly meaningless (the only thing lacking is a fleeting reference to the blockchain). While Foxconn has convinced a few folks an "AI 8K+5G ecosystem" is a real thing, the general consensus of the piece is that the company bought numerous buildings to use effectively as props to justify its massive handout, but then failed to do anything of substance with the lion's share of them. Something will come from the massive subsidies being thrown in Foxconn's general direction, but whether it's more than glorified set dressing remains an open question.
Well, what do you know...
A Chinese company is deceptive and misleading!
You know that cheating people, especially but not limited to non-Chinese people, is considered sport in China, right?
Re: Well, what do you know...
It's also a popular pastime of your president.
So?
Re: Well, what do you know...
Yeah - that's the ticket ....
Let's blame the Chinese for the dumbass money grubbing of our so called representatives because our esteemed representatives would never sell us up the river with their lying cheating ways now would they?
Re: Well, what do you know...
Just from personal experience, I've always found Chinese shop keepers to be quite honest. Conversely ...
Indian shop keepers, despite their better education and superior English language skills, tend to be terrible in math apparently, and always seem to make small mistakes that end up costing me slightly more than the official price, as well as the kind of hidden fees that you only learn about after you pay the bill, like charging extra for credit cards.
Of course, judging an entire community by a few random individuals is hardly representative, even if it makes for an interesting first impression.
Re: Re: Well, what do you know...
" like charging extra for credit cards."
I thought everyone who accepts credit cards is forced to pay a percentage to the bank. It is prob in their contract - idk.
Some time ago there was an effort, by mainly gas stations, to charge less if you paid cash. iirc, that was squashed by the credit card/ banks because it was removing some of their cash cow money stream.
Re: Re: Re: Well, what do you know...
The gas stations in my area still charge less when paying with cash.
Most retail stores don't charge extra for the use of a credit card. I assume everything is marked up a bit to cover the costs of credit processing. A few stores (and the local DMV) charge an extra fee when using a credit card, often much more than the credit card company charges.
Such negotiations typically drag on for months or years, and then if and when the project finally gets greenlighted, everyone wants the plant finished tomorrow, putting great strain on the engineering and construction end.
Re:
Is that what is going on here?
Huh ... well then, nothing to see - move along - no worries
Re:
It's generally IF the project gets greenlit without one party getting cold feet and stringing the other along, either hoping the other gives up or to milk the deal for everything they can get out of it without delivering anything of merit. And that's first assuming both parties made the deal in good faith to start with.
The GOP once again demonstrate their fiscally conservative savvy.
How did no one in charge see this con job coming? It's right there in the name of the company!
Foxconn, their name includes their mission statement.
Has Foxconn been given any money yet? Will they have to return it?
Re:
Asking for billions of taxpayers dollars back from bad deal would require politicians to publicly admit they royally screwed up. I wouldn't hold my breath.
Re:
Companies don't get bribed with cash. It's more like tax abatements, infrastructure improvements, and the like. Like building new electricity, water, and sewer plants and lines, widening existing and constructing new roads, rebuilding bridges, lengthening airport runways, etc, are some of the things I've seen done to rope in a foreign factory. Sometimes small land grants of city-owned land also.
Then property and sales taxes, car registration taxes, and every other type of consumer tax is certain to increase, since the company is allowed to pay zero tax despite its heavy exploitation of municipal funds and resources.
Re: Re:
So, you are not aware of the details in this case?
iirc, the original deal included huge tax credits ... not write offs. And of course the required utility improvements are paid for by the local populace because of all the minimum wage jobs being provided.
amirite?
Follow the money trail, who is actually benefiting (besides the craven GOP politicians who've used the "creating jobs!" cry to keep getting re-elected).?
Looks like the Foxconn is running the henhouse.
