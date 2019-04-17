No, YouTube Cannot Reasonably Moderate All Content On Its Platform
The UK Tech Editor of the Guardian, Alex Hern, is usually a very thoughtful and cogent commentator on all things digital. I usually enjoy reading his thoughts on technology and find them worth thinking about. However, he appears to have something of a blindspot concerning content moderation. A few weeks back we highlighted an odd tweet of his suggesting that if YouTube and Facebook simply employed ONE PERSON to search for "New Zealand terror attacks," they could have magically deleted all of the Christchurch shooting videos:
Spoiler alert: both companies employ way more content moderators than that, and as both companies admitted soon after, it was an "all hands on deck" situation in which they sought to block as many of those videos as fast as they could.
Last week, Alex was back with another hot take on YouTube content moderation arguing that it's totally possible to moderate all content on YouTube. Alex regularly deletes his old tweets, so here's his thread:
And here is the text of what he said:
“There’s no way YouTube could pre-moderate every video that gets posted to its platform” is one of those things that’s said a lot, but… isn’t actually true.
YouTube sees ~400 hours of content uploaded every minute. That’s 24,000 minutes of content every minute. That means, let’s say, 30,000 people working at any given minute to watch content as it comes in.
Working eight hour shifts, and again rounding up, that’s 100,000 moderation employees. Let’s pay them well: the London living wage is just under £20k a year. So that’s a £2b staffing bill, or $2.61bn a year. Alphabet - YouTube’s parent company - reported $30bn profit last year.
So what does “can’t” mean in this context? Is it really unreasonable for Google to employ one fifth as many workers as Tesco? Is it really a requirement that every single video ever posted be visible within seconds of upload?
Or is it just about boosting net income as high as it will go, and pushing back against social norms that may threaten that?
The thread got tons of attention and retweets, and lots of people agreeing and promoting it. The only trouble is that it's utter nonsense. Let's go through the details. First, and most obviously, the 400 hours stat is old. That was based on a report in 2015. Much more recent testimony (as in, from last week before Congress) has YouTube saying "over 500 hours of video uploaded every minute." To be conservative, let's use the number 500, even though YouTube says it's higher than that, and in all likelihood the number continues to grow each year. That means we're already talking about 30,000 minutes of content added every minute. Hern talks about having 30,000 people employed at any one time to view all that content, but that makes a few assumptions that are incorrect.
First, assuming that anyone can sit there and just watch content straight for 8 hour shifts is crazy. There have already been lots of discussions about the difficult situation content moderators are in, in that reviewing content all the time is incredibly stressful, and often requires significant breaks. So even as Hern "rounds up" his numbers, we're likely talking a much higher need for reviewers to actually cover all this content in an 8 hour day. Also, Hern assumes that a single viewing by a single individual is all that content moderation would take. That makes no sense at all. To determine if a video is appropriate often would require multiple viewings, and sometimes some level of research to understand the context/language/etc. in a video to determine whether or not it met some criteria. And let's not leave out the ongoing training that would be required of moderators to keep up on the ever changing nature of what's allowed/not allowed under YouTube's terms of service. The Radiolab episode we discussed last year showed just how difficult a process it is to train moderators, and to continually update what's allowed, as so much content falls into a "gray zone" rather than being black and white (allowed/not allowed).
So, just on that criteria alone, you're probably talking about at least doubling the number of reviewers needed just so you'd actually have enough time to view each video enough times to fully understand what's going on and to keep up with the rules. So now we're talking about at least 200,000 content moderators. The last report I've seen says that in 2018 Google had 98,771 employees. So this alone would nearly triple its workforce.
Oh, and we're still assuming that a single person viewing the video is all that's needed. But that's wrong. Last year, when we ran our "You Make the Call" game at the Content Moderation Summit in DC, one of the things we noted was that in every example we made the audience vote on, there was no uniform agreement on what content should be allowed or disallowed -- even when we specifically highlighted the rule that the content likely violated. On every single example, people disagreed and had strong arguments for why some content should be allowed, while others believed it should be taken down, and vice versa.
So, at the very least you'd want at least two people to review each piece of content, but then if they disagreed, you'd probably want a third reviewer. And that assumes that a sample size of three is actually reasonable. It probably isn't. Hell, our sample size of ~100 reviewers at the Content Moderation Summit couldn't agree on anything, so it's not clear how many people you'd actually need, but it's at least double the 200,000 employees we'd already mentioned. So, no we're talking about at least 400,000 employees, almost quintupling the size of Google's workforce solely because sometimes a few bad videos get through the existing process.
This seems like overkill.
And, for what benefit? We'd lose out on lots of things. Contrary to Hern's suggestion, this would certainly significantly delay the time it would take to get videos up on YouTube, which decreases the value of the platform. It would also certainly lead to much more unnecessary censorship, as moderators who are unsure of things are probably more likely to block a video from going live, rather than risking the ire of letting through a "bad" video. It would significantly limit the benefit of YouTube, but likely do very little (if anything) to curb the fact that there are assholes posting asshole-ish content online.
I've joked in the past that if we combine all the big questions about "the future of work" with the big questions about "content moderation," one might create a Switftian Modest Proposal to just employ everyone in the job of moderating the content of everyone else, but that hardly seems reasonable or practical.
As I noted up top: I think Alex is one of the more reasonable and thoughtful commentators on tech. But he seems to have a significant blindspot on the realities of content moderation and how it works. I'd urge him to talk to some experts in the space, or to actually sit in with a content moderation team if they'd let him do so (these days, they're a lot more open to letting in reporters to see just how difficult the process really is), before coming up with more hot takes on the subject.
Filed Under: alex hern, content moderation, content moderation at scale, reviewers
Companies: youtube
find out who paid the moron to come out with crap comments like these! they're just to try to justify the EU doing whatever possible to make the Internet a nonentity, where no one can do anything on it unless they have been granted permissions from someone and where no comments that actually show what the fuckers in charge, anywhere and everywhere are up to can be spread country-wide, let alone world wide! the aim is to shut down the Internet completely and the use of terms like 'kiddie porn' and 'terrorist comments' etc are total bullshit! they are a means to an end and this started around the time of the financial crash and the 'right to be forgotten' law brought in by the EU. just look at what is happening now and how far the laws are being stretched, all in favor of keeping those who were in charge, able to remain in charge!
Screening
Thanks for the expanded breakdown. As this often comes up in the comments, pre-screening all content is ludicrous.
He also compares the cost against the total budget of Alphabet, and not against the costs of operating YouTube itself.
And the same calls to screen all of Youtube/Facebook apply to screening all of Whatsapp or other chat services, since those "enable rumors" to spread quickly.
Or pre-screening all the posts on comment boards. Just one "Held for moderators" and some posters cry bloody murder around here.
Re: Screening
This is a good point. ABC doesn't tells us much about the profitability of its individual business units. Back in 2015 analysts believed that YT wasn't yet profitable at all. A few years later and speculation is that it has become profitable but not by a large margin. Despite the reported revenues of YT the costs are also pretty extreme. It seems there is little chance YT could afford $6b+ to hire 200,000 reviewers without posting a significant loss.
$6b still doesn't consider the cost of housing all of those reviewers in buildings, equipping and maintaining those buildings, several tiers of management to manage all those employees, the cost of benefits and taxes for a quarter million people (this can add 20% all by itself) or any of the other costs of operating a business for that many people.
Also:
Why is he so paranoid? Does he not want something he said last month to bite him in the ass this month when he's proved wrong? Why would anyone trust anything said by such a person?
Re: Re: Screening
The more charitable but not really is fear of being made an example of if social norms shift on him. But clearly not someone committed to truth and transparency.
Re: Re: Screening
Generally speaking, the cost of an employee is considered to be roughly equivalent to double their wages, when averaged out across an organisation. So that $6b just became $12b.
Re: Screening -- Except there's NO "moderation" here, "Gary"!
Comments that for unknown reason -- no, unknowable because YOU are one of those who say that Techdirt must NOT inform of what will hit the filters -- go into the alleged "Held For Moderation" simply never come out of it.
And it's not a simple text filter as the exact same text will go through with Tor Browser's "Resend".
It's just the usual for Techdirt: unpredictable, unnecessary, and a lie.
Re: Re: Screening -- Except there's NO "moderation" he
There, exactly, had you seen it: "Comment Held For Moderation", but "Resend" got it through.
Apparently it's blocking some known IP addresses, perhaps because TOR nodes, but in any case, ALL I complain of -- and inform -- is that the statement Techdirt makes about it is FALSE.
Re: Re: Re: Screening -- Except there's NO "moderation"
No, we didn't see it because we aren't sitting in front of your computer screen.
You could be lying for all we know.
Re: Re: Re: Screening -- Except there's NO "moderation"
And it's not blocking your IP since it got through on the same one.
Re: Re: Re: Screening -- Except there's NO "moderation&
Tide comes in, tide goes out, can't explain that.
I'm intrigued by his financial reasoning too. He's taking the "living wage" for his calculations? So, he's both arguing that moderators should be housed in one of the most expensive cities in the world and that they should be paid barely above minimum wage?
"Is it really unreasonable for Google to employ one fifth as many workers as Tesco?"
Not if the job's not necessary, no. There's a reason they use algorithms for their search functions while Tesco can't do the same to stock their shelves. What's the problem with a tech company using tech instead of meat bags? Number of employees has to be the dumbest anti-Google argument I've heard yet.
What a bunch of truly stupid reasoning, though I take that the last comment means that now he's been faced with the stupidity he just spouted he'll ignore any further corrections and repeat it next time.
Gulliver's Travels
I was reminded of the (perhaps apocryphal) scene in Gulliver's Travels where lots of tiny people manage to overpower Gulliver. So it is easy to imagine how one person tasked with "stopping all evil" would become overwhelmed by infinitely incremental increases in the amount of it.
And then I got to the bit where you mentioned Johnathan Swift's Modest Proposal. Truly there is nothing new under the sun.
Of course, Alex Hern may have just forgotten to use the /sarc /parody tag.
Re: Gulliver's Travels
"Of course, Alex Hern may have just forgotten to use the /sarc /parody tag."
I'd but that on the first comment, but not on the thread where he then pushed the silliness then bails when he realises he's lost the argument.
Eventually... doesn't this just lead to
The elite moderating the content of the non-elite?
I mean at one point is there simply a "class" of people who are in charge of dictating what the rest of the world can see...
Re: Eventually... doesn't this just lead to
Eventually? That isn't good enough for them! They want to be the censorship elite now!
You missed...
...a big one. He's assuming all the video is in English.
You're not going to get multi-lingual reviewers for minimum wage.
This clown needs to see the team involved in a "live" (ten to thirty second transmission delay) TV broadcast.
Re: You missed...
It goes even further than that. Not only is the language an issue, but the content as well. Is this medical video okay, or is it endorsing snake oil? Is this engineering video okay, or is it con artists trying to sell a perpetual motion machine? Is this biography okay, or it is libelous/slanderous/defamation?
It goes on and on and on... you'll need at least as many experts on EVERY subject to sort and vet each video.
WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING!!!1111!!!11!11!!!!
I know, I'll blame the platform!
It's trendy, it riles people up, it gets me noticed.
Perhaps the problem isn't the platforms, its the asshats posting to them... perhaps go after the asshats themselves instead of expecting the giant monolith to make sure you are never offended or upset.
Some people wanted to see the stream, most people did not.
People are more offended by the idea that some people wanted to see it and repost it than it was created.
Consider how all of the commentary has been about punishing the platforms for not hiring half of the worlds population to watch the other half of the population
rather than admitting we have racists in the world
rather than admitting for all of the spying on citizens for our own safety it has a big white blind spot
rather than admitting that we should discuss the hard subjects, rather than demand the world be filtered to please us
Tech can not wave its wand and solve all of the problems of the world. The simple fact that more and more people are falling into the tech will save us trap should be a huge warning as to how fucked we are. Perhaps instead of cheering them on when they claim their law is stronger than mathematics, we need to mock them for failing to do anything but trying shift the blame for their absolute failure to deal with issues.
Re:
With all due credit to Homer Simpson: "Tech. The cause of, and the solution to, all of life's problems!"
Re:
Blaming the platform is nothing new.
Some idiot says something stupid on TV, and who gets fined?
It's not the ignorant idiot who said it, it's the TV show / station / network.
The internet platforms fight against falling under Common Carrier status (which is what sane people DO want - a dumb pipe), then scream when they're sued in a case where Common Carrier status would have protected them - like the US Mail or pre-internet Ma Bell.
As to all your "half the world" mentions, that won't ever change. Get any two random people together and they'll judge each other.
Re: Re:
"Some idiot says something stupid on TV, and who gets fined?"
Generally speaking, they would be fined because the person was hired by the TV station in some way or that they provably failed to take the required steps to ensure they didn't broadcast that sort of thing (assuming it wasn't a scripted show).
That's somewhat different to holding them accountable for the actions of people who happened to wander onto their property.
Another thing: who are all these tens/hundreds of thousands of moderators going to report to? His number seems to be assuming that there is no hierarchy or overhead involved; no management coordinating them, no HR or Payroll people dealing with the details of their employment, etc, and neither does Mike's analysis. So the number of people actually required is significantly higher still!
Re:
Everyone knows there's five execs for every actual worker. ;)
And don't forget those middle managers are paid far more than the working slobs. The price including management will be AT LEAST ten times the estimate for the lowest level workers.
authoritarianism always breeds defiance
The biggest problem that pro-censorship people never seem to understand is that the harder they work to censor the internet, the harder the anti-censorship forces will work to defeat their efforts.
That banned Christchurch video has now been popping up in all sorts of places where such content would not normally be posted.
http://findnzb.net/collection/217229865/
So this is a story about a tweet. A tweet about a guy hating a different social network. A story about some nobody that nobody knows or cares about, and opinions they have that don't matter.
Thanks?
Re:
"some nobody that nobody knows or cares about"
Heh. Pot. Black, etc.
Anyway, whatever the guy's words in this case, he's not "some random guy", he's the UK tech editor for one of the UK's most respected journalistic outlets (although, given the tabloidy competition, that may not be a high bar.
No matter what else you want to say about him, his words would generally carry slightly more weight than some, even if he's obviously wrong in this case.
Re: Re:
Masnick is the nobody who's referenced. He digs this useless crap up from tiny crevices of the internet.
This'll be over soon. Meanwhile, is Masnick using his precious time on Facebook's latest flap that only affects a couple billion people? No.
Re:
Remember when you posted that comment:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190410/23045941974/grandstanding-gop-senators-continue- to-mislead-about-social-media-bias-demand-fairness-doctrine-internet.shtml#c230
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No, really, I'm seriously leaving this time.
Did you hear me? I'm leaving!
Just checking in. I wasn't sure if maybe the internet was out and you didn't see that I was leaving.
Guys, it's really difficult to feel self-important when you ignore how significant it is that I'm leaving.
You're all stupid poopyheads and I'm taking my ball and going home! Maybe.
Re:
So this is a comment about an article about a tweet. A comment about a story about a tweet about a guy hating a different social network. A comment about a story about a nobody that nobody knows or cares about, and opinions that they have that don't matter.
Thanks?
Re:
Yes, the tech editor of one of the largest newspapers in the UK is just "some nobody."
Re:
Remember that time a few days ago when you said you weren't going to read Mike's stories anymore? I guess you are nothing but a liar then, and nothing you say should be taken seriously.
Re: Re:
Well certain infections do cause long term permanent memory loss as does the ingestion of various substances.
Baby steps
Before we leap into a huge endeavor like mods reviewing every upload, maybe we should trial the "Review Process" on a more reasonable scale.
I suggest having politicians read and understand every law, before they vote on it.
Re: Baby steps
But the people who control the legislative process have been known to demand the reverse order.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uC4bXmcUvw
TimedDistibutionCouldHelp
Having it be geographic region vs worldwide could help improve moderation.
Think of a bullseye target with the center being the original video post. For those living in that connected region you see the content minutes after the post.
The second layer out has a delay of x hours.
The third layer out has a delay of x days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: TimedDistibutionCouldHelp
That really wouldn't work, depends on bad actors not knowing basic facts about the internet, and would cause a lot of problems for the majority of people posting legitimate content.
Re: TimedDistibutionCouldHelp
That fails because because the grouping of closely connected on the Internet is topic based, rather than geographically based. That is why a little event in England, makers central will have attendees and speakers from around the world attending.
it might be higher than that ,there would be moderators needed in different languages ,used in the EU
its not reasonable to say that youtube should employ 200k moderators
.Also its not just violent or terrorist content,
under article 13 it, will need to check for infringement ,
eg does this video contain infringing music ,or video clips from film or tv programs ?
Many streamers play games with licensed music in them.
Music thAT game dev paid for as part the game sound track .
Also some people play music in the backround of random videos while they are talking.
Youtube is a very valuable resource for free speech ,education, entertainment and as a venue for indie artists and singers .
No one even knows right now will be passed in various eu countrys
to put article 13 into force ,
Will youtube have to go by the strictest laws passed in france or germany
.
Clown world.
I'm actually warming to the idea of cutting regions off from the internet. Europe wants to go draconian? That's cool. Cut them clean and continue operating under American laws and social norms.
Or secondary shadow internet for within-America only. This framework would increase confidence that the hate filled political commentary you're often faced with today is at least a US view. Today I often can't tell.
Worried about finding something offensive on the internet? Just have a kid do it. Then that kid could just block that site from your browser and poof! Nothing but cat videos and Vlogs about buttered pasta.
Maybe it's about time that those calling for content moderation BECOME content moderators for a week. Let them learn how impossible it really is, and instead of paying them for the work they do, they get fined for everything they miss.
I am not sure he realizes that with the greatness of the information super highway, you will get people posting videos. Hell, Does he know how many sites that are not Youtube and facebook that had those images? If every site hired the needed man power, everyone in the world would be able to hold down 2 full time jobs!
He only mentioned the Median pay, he doesn't add in costs for benefits. I hate big corporations but fight the battles where they need to be fought, this is not it. There are far worse things on the internet than that.
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.
Obvious answers...
Sometimes the most obvious and simple answer is the right one. Comprehensive, foolproof content moderation, on an open platform the size of youtube, is impossible.
Therefore: This whole discussion is moot. We can either have open platforms like Youtube and accept that people might see offensive shit sometimes, and be ok with that, or we can destroy open platforms like Youtube (in any number of ways) and therefore a lot of beautiful things (like freedom) in the process, and be ok with the collateral. There's no middle ground.
I'll just submit for consideration - it really isn't any easier for kids to view porn and gore now than it ever was, if their parents care about their well being at all. It's just as hard for a kid to sneak a look at a PC in a closet as it was to sneak a look at Penthouse in a closet 30 years ago. This problem isn't new. All that changed is the medium - it's being used as an excuse to remove a freedom that was always there before, and society was no worse off for having.
