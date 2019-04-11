Grandstanding GOP Senators Continue To Mislead About Social Media Bias, Demand A 'Fairness Doctrine' For The Internet
We've talked for a while about the sheer silliness of (mainly) Republican politicians whining about supposed "anti-conservative bias" on social media platforms. As we've pointed out, the actual evidence hasn't shown any evidence of bias. The random anecdotal examples of badly moderated content have mostly just shown how difficult it is to do content moderation at scale. The "bad" moderation decisions impact lots of folks across the political spectrum -- it's just that some grandstanding Republicans like to engage in confirmation bias (the only actual bias that seems to be occurring here) to suggest the moderation mistakes are politically motivated. We've pointed out multiple times now that crying wolf on this issue is not a good look for conservatives -- on multiple levels.
Beyond the fact that the evidence seems to disprove the claims of bias (oh, and yet another study has shown no evidence of bias), for years these very same Republicans kept attacking the idea of the "fairness doctrine," which was an FCC rule in place for a few decades, demanding "equal representation" of political views on the public airwaves. It hasn't been in place for a while, but for a few years, this same group of Republicans grandstanded about false claims that Democrats were trying to bring it back. And yet, what they seem to be demanding now is the return of the fairness doctrine, but in an even more ridiculous way. Rather than on the public airwaves -- where at the very least there was some legitimate claim to the government being able to set some conditions -- these Senators now seem to want to force private companies to run businesses the way they want them to. What a bunch of hypocrites.
And the largest of the hypocrites is Senator Ted Cruz, who has continued to repeat this myth, holding multiple hearings on the topic, including a new one yesterday, with representatives from Facebook and Twitter in attendance. Someone from Google was supposed to be there but (get this), Ted Cruz rejected the Google witness, likely after discovering that Google was sending a former Ted Cruz staffer, who would have done a nice job debunking his former boss's nonsense. Kinda ironic, in a hearing on platforms supposedly blocking conservatives from speaking, the Senate itself decided to block a conservative from speaking.
Most of the hearing went pretty much as planned, with the usual nonsense. Cruz, once again, misrepresented the nature of Section 230 of the CDA and also made noises about changing it. He also threatened other attacks on social media companies, including antitrust. The big "gotcha" moment that some in the press have picked up on was particularly dumb. Cruz rolled out an anti-abortion quote from Mother Theresa that had been used in an ad on Twitter that was apparently blocked, and demanded that Twitter and Facebook execs answer "is this hate speech?".
That, of course, misses the point massively. As Twitter's representative on the panel, Carlos Monje Jr. noted, the tweet was caught in an automated system review, but that the advertiser behind it remains as an advertiser in good standing on the platform -- and he also noted that advertisements on both sides of the abortion debate had been blocked at times on Twitter, which makes total sense, given the strong emotions and controversy felt around that issue. But the bigger point is trotting out a single example is nonsense. It's grandstanding. As we've discussed time and time again, content moderation is an arena of massive gray space, rather than black and white. There are tons of judgment calls, and much of it depends on what it is the platform is actually trying to accomplish. Some platforms don't want controversial content. Some platforms don't want "hate" speech. But what falls into those categories is an open question and in a free market system (the kind Republicans used to claim they supported), we let the companies decide for themselves.
Thankfully, a bunch of conservative/Republican groups and commentators spoke out against Cruz's nonsense as well. The group Americans for Prosperity put out a statement calling out Cruz's nonsense:
... asking the government to police online speech – either through direct action or by cajoling private firms – sets a dangerous precedent that will undermine essential elements of free speech. Government regulation of digital speech won’t protect free speech. It will only increase the likelihood of government censorship.
“Tech companies have the freedom to run their businesses as they see fit, including setting standards for what user content they do and do not want to host, and Americans have the right to speak through alternative platforms or share their opinions elsewhere.
“Today’s largest tech platforms may have the means to manage the legal risk of administering an online speech code but smaller startups do not, so regulation intended to curtail the influence of large tech companies would only cement it.”
TechFreedom's Berin Szoka didn't mince words either:
“Mind-bogglingly, it’s conservatives who are now leading the charge to resurrect the Fairness Doctrine,” continued Szóka. “Conservatives spent nearly 80 years crusading against government meddling in media. Yet now, they’re trying to subject website operators to essentially the same, hopelessly arbitrary standard of ‘neutrality’ they long opposed. They’ve twisted themselves into ideological pretzels by convincing themselves that Section 230 is some kind of special subsidy to ‘Big Tech’ and that the law has always required neutrality. Both claims are patently false. All websites that host user content need clear legal protections against broad liability for user content. Without such protections, the fear of being sued will shut down the smallest sites — and, ironically, protect Big Tech from competition. But even the biggest sites will do less of the kind of content moderation that makes online communities and services usable. In the end, how they run their services will become subject to political pressure. Sadly, it already is, which seems to be the purpose of conservative fear-mongering on this issue.”
“The anecdotal examples of anti-conservative bias in content moderation just don’t hold up,” concluded Szóka. “Cruz, Graham and other leading Republicans have repeatedly cited bogus examples of conservatives being ‘censored.’ Most exemplary is the brazenly false claim that now Sen. Marsha Blackburn was censored for her pro-life views. In fact, her Senate campaign launch video centered on the defamatory claim that Planned Parenthood was selling baby body parts. Neither this video nor her account were taken down by the major platforms; instead, they simply declined to allow her to pay to promote the video because it violated their terms of service. This isn’t censorship; it’s just ad companies preventing the abuse of their advertising systems. Sadly, the companies involved haven’t had the courage to debunk these claims clearly because of the vast political pressure wielded against them by lawmakers bent on partisan revenge. Their timidity should remind us all that the First Amendment bars bullying media companies just as much as explicit censorship.”
Indeed, during the hearing, Marsha Blackburn brought up the bogus ad controversy, saying: “Should Twitter allow ads that denounce Planned Parenthood for selling baby body parts?” That's a ridiculous question for a sitting Senator to ask. No one in Congress should be determining what ads are allowed or not allowed on any platform. And, again, Twitter did allow Blackburn's video. It just said such an ad violated its policies (which it did, because it was nonsense).
Others have raised this point in the past as well. The Cato Institute last year questioned why Ted Cruz -- a supposed conservative free marketer -- seems so against property rights when it comes to the property rights of internet companies. It's almost as if he's a total hypocrite who believes in government intervention against companies he dislikes, but insists on no government intervention when it's companies he does like. Remember, this is the same Ted Cruz who falsely attacked "net neutrality" as a government takeover of the internet.
And now he's whining that the government needs to force neutrality on the internet.
How can anyone possibly take him seriously?
Cheering them on from the sidelines are 9/11 truthers, the birther movement, Flat Earthers, sovereign citizens, plague protectionists (a.k.a. anti-vaxxers), and Alex Jones.
Re:
To be fair about 9/11, the official government report is indeed full of inconsistencies and misrepresentations. AE911Truth is not aligned with other so-called truthers in that it's made up of literally thousands of actual architects and engineers, the people who actually design, build, and know all there is to know about skyscrapers and other such buildings.
There are a lot of things that can't just be brushed aside. For instance, did you know that all of the companies that were leasing space in the towers at the time had connections either to the Bush administration or to technology such as nano-thermite which was capable of bringing down the towers? Also, earlier that year, both buildings got new fireproofing, but what's curious is that it was applied in the exact places in both buildings where the planes would later hit. There's a lot more if you do some digging.
https://www.ae911truth.org/
I'm not familiar with the birther movement, though, so I can't comment on that. As far as vaccines go, It's been observed from multiple studies that Amish, who don't use them, tend to have lower rates of infection and disease than non-Amish, who generally do, but I don't know enough about that issue to draw any firm conclusions about it.
I try not to disregard anything out of hand that might have any possibility of even a part of it being true, and to me a single faulty study isn't reason enough to demonize and ostracize an entire movement, especially since there are many others independently researching the issue and not trying to fudge the results as they do so, unlike the original researcher so often derided. But again, I don't know enough about it to say for certain how much merit it may or may not have, so I won't.
Looking down on anyone and thinking you're better than them makes you no better than how you see them, and that hate and mistreatment will eventually turn back on you sooner or later. You might want to think about what you would want were the situation reversed and you were the one whose beliefs and position were being ridiculed.
Re: At least it’s not midichlorians
“For instance, did you know that all of the companies that were leasing space in the towers at the time had connections either to the Bush administration or to technology such as nano-thermite which was capable of bringing down the towers? ”
To be fair about 9/11 truthers. You guys are better fiction writers than most of what passes for actual sci-fi. Do you think you could get a Star Wars novel losence from Disney?
Re: Re: At least it’s not midichlorians
license*
Re:
You sure do have a lot of prejudices.
Not going to throw religious beliefs in as well? Any who believes in some kind of invisible man in the sky? Or is that not popular at this time?
They're just jealous...
...of all the things they are getting away with in the EU right now and are feeling their way into having a comparable relationship with their constituents. Finding new ways to degrade the Constitution is like a sport to them. They keep competing on stupid rather than sly, but don't care too much as either seems to be working.
Yeah, he's my Senator
I wish Canada would take him back.
...as a humanitarian gesture.
Does this go for AM radio too? It seems to be 100% RWNJs.
Re:
RNWJs = Random Water Ninja Jackasses?
"If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will abandon democracy."
'Fairness Doctrine'
Considering it was removed by a republicans, during a republican president??
BUT what is the problem..
No one is stopping anyone from creating their OWN SITES...
Get a chance go read the old version..And why the revocation..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FCC_fairness_doctrine
They said that Net Neutrality was the internet's Fairness Doctri
Republicans have such short memories.
One of their earilest and loudest complaints about Net Neutrality was this is was a "Fairness Doctrine for the Internet!!!11!"
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/63875-blackburn-net-neutrality-is-qfairne ss-doctrine-for-the-internetq
Someone is trying way to hard to stifle the speech linking him to being the Zodiac Killer.
A study by Media Matters is hardly unbiased or conclusive.
"Media Matters for America. Media Matters for America (MMfA) is a progressive tax-exempt, nonprofit organization, with the stated mission of "comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media".
Re:
You might have a point if other studies didn't corroborate their findings. Since there are other studies that do and no evidence to suggest conservatives are being unfairly censored on social media, we can assume their information is accurate.
Media Matters is a lobby firm pretending to be a media outlet. You can't take any website seriously that pretends they matter. They really should change their name.
It is absolutely impossible to take any author serious that doesn't understand that Media Matters is biased trash. I won't be reading this author anymore since I know he's clueless.
Re: and nothing of value was lost
Bye Felicia
Re:
There is exactly zero evidence of unfair conservative censorship bias on social media platforms. If you point to a conservative who was banned, I can point to a liberal who was banned. The idea that this is even a thing is ludicrous beyond belief.
Just because Media Matters may or may not be a lobby firm masquerading as a media outlet, doesn't automatically make them wrong on whatever they say. And certainly not in this case where there is no evidence that this is happening.
You are completely within your rights to leave. And it really sounds like this is not the site for you. Thanks for checking it out anyway though. I wish you luck finding a site that agrees with your particular world view.
mwahaha
Mr Cruz seems to forget he does not own twitter😁
