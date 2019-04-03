Russia Expands Site Blocking To VPNs
from the watch-out dept
Over the last few years, Russia has been one of the most aggressive countries in using claims of copyright infringement to push for full site blocking at the ISP level. Of course, that has resulted in tens of thousands of innocent sites getting blocked (collateral damage!), not to mention a corruption scandal and... no meaningful decrease in piracy. Apparently, the answer for the Russians: head deeper into the infrastructure to push site blocking even further.
Now, apparently, beyond just demanding ISPs engage in massive site blocking, various VPNs have been ordered to start blocking full sites as well.
During the past few days, telecoms watch Roscomnadzor says it sent compliance notifications to 10 major VPN services with servers inside Russia – NordVPN, ExpressVPN, TorGuard, IPVanish, VPN Unlimited, VyprVPN, Kaspersky Secure Connection, HideMyAss!, Hola VPN, and OpenVPN.
The government agency is demanding that the affected services begin interfacing with the FGIS database, blocking the sites listed within. Several other local companies – search giant Yandex, Sputnik, Mail.ru, and Rambler – are already connected to the database and filtering as required.
You can understand how this came about: as site blocking gets more popular, more people sign up for VPNs that allow them to get around local censorship and access content as before. However, it appears the Russians are trying to stop that as well. While not quite as bad as when China started banning VPNs completely, this still represents quite a threat to securely surfing the internet.
I was actually in Moscow a few years ago, very briefly, to speak on a panel, and I came armed with three separate VPN services to (hopefully?) stay safe and be able to tunnel out of the Russian internet. That was well before the big crackdown, however, and it must be more and more difficult to use the internet safely there. We've also discussed Russia's supposed plans to test disconnecting from the internet -- and it might not need to do much if it continues to reach deeper and deeper into the internet ecosystem to make it harder and harder to use the internet safely and securely.
And, of course, as Professor Annemarie Bridy notes, none of this is really about copyright infringement. This is entirely about authoritarian control of the internet and censorship:
The censorship machines that we build for copyright enforcement are the same ones authoritarians use to control dissent. Once the infrastructure is in place... https://t.co/cpsmj6kbSS
— Annemarie Bridy (@AnnemarieBridy) March 28, 2019
Indeed, remember a few years back when the Russian government used questionable claims of copyright infringement to intimidate government critics? The US's infatuation with copyright has handed a tool of out and out censorship to authoritarian leaders, who can censor freely while insisting they're doing so to help American copyright corporate interests.
Filed Under: internet freedom, isp, russia, site blocking, vpn
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Censorship has nothing to do with piracy. Go figure!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Putin keeps going like this and he's going to make Stailn spin in his grave in corpse green jealousy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Companies should show the middle finger to the mafia thugs that demand "to be connected" to snoop on VPN users, and take out their business from such place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is easy to say things like that, but when it comes to actual mafia tactics of torture of both you and your family, 99% of companies comply. Once you add in imprisonment and confiscation of property, your fuck you attitude is nowhere to be found.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Given one of those VPN operators are airing dishonest TV ads in Australia, I expect most will comply without a second thought.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Silly USA, still infatuated with copyright after hundreds of years of it helping people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You misspelled “ruining business and lives.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All these services have to do is pull all their severs out of Russia, then that will be the end of it.
If they no presence in Russia, they cannot be prosecuted in Russia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And then they just get blocked by the Russian site blocking process. So that solves everything!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply