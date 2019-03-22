Sites Warn EU Users Of Just How Bad Article 13 Will Be
As we mentioned, a bunch of websites started protesting yesterday in the lead up to next week's vote on Article 11 and Article 13 that will fundamentally change the nature of the internet. The main ones were various European Wikipedia editions, which completely blacked out and posted a warning message. Here's the one in Germany (with automatic browser translation -- the original, obviously, is in German):
Different sites are doing different things -- and for some it depends on whether you're visiting from the EU or not, but it's good to see so many sites coming together on this. Reddit, as explained in a blog post on its site, are telling any EU Redditor who tries to post something new that it's blocked:
Lots of others have stepped up as well. The ever popular online streaming site Twitch is warning people in a variety of ways, including creating a video about its concerns:
Everyday creators and viewers come together to do amazing things on Twitch. Article 13 is bad copyright reform that could limit the content you create and share. Together, we can stop this. Learn more and take action at https://t.co/KBnAWle9rc. pic.twitter.com/CZdcG7gmbp
— Twitch (@Twitch) March 21, 2019
And has also put the message all over its social media:
Patreon, the very popular website for helping creators get paid has warned its creators that under Article 13, it may need to block their content:
Today Patreon stands with European creators against Article 13 of the EU’s Copyright Directive. If Article 13 passes, all your content could be blocked before it's even posted.
Call your MEPs and ask them to vote against Article 13 at https://t.co/P7j02VJuyP #SaveYourInternet pic.twitter.com/vXEVBiW8o0
— Patreon (@Patreon) March 21, 2019
Others who have spoken up include Creative Commons and the Internet Archive:
Another site that joined in -- which we'll refrain from screenshotting -- is the most popular porn site on the internet, Pornhub.
Between all of this, the question now remains: will the EU Parliament ignore all of these voices? Ignore all of the over 5 million people who signed a Petition against Article 13? Will it ignore all the companies who have said that Article 13 will put them at a disadvantage compared to Google? Will it ignore of the content creators who rely on platforms like Twitch and Patreon?
Filed Under: #saveyourinternet, article 11, article 13, censorship, copyright, eu, eu copyright directive, filters, intermediary liability
Companies: creative commons, internet archive, patreon, reddit, twitch, wikipedia
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Hey Astro-Boy. Since you are being so dishonest, let me explain.
Nothing in Article 13 allows Fair Use. Filters can't tell between fair use and infringement. Everything must be filtered. Fair use would be banned.
Linking to an article explaining it would violate Article 11, which is even more amusing.
Upload filters are censorship, plain and simple.
I don’t think you will convert anyone new to your way of thinking. Techdirt exists only so long time contributors, under a combination of fake names, AC names and “sleeper cells” can read their own bullshit. No actual thinking person takes this site seriously.
Except those that hate you,of course, they take you seriously because they hate censorship, they hate the use of feces to make arguments, and they hate promoting traitors like Chelsea Manning with awards, fame and fortune.
You have graduated into a new category - the “anti-journalism” media, where almost everything you say is supported only by your existing supporters. You have no new recruits, because you are so openly dishonest and disingenuous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The projection is strong with this one. Flagged
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's almost funny how they can be so consistently dishonest in such a particular way, constantly accusing others of their own faults as though simple repetition will be enough to hide the fact that they're nothing but a habitual liar and troll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Did you just also describe the President of the United States?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not intentionally, but if the (golfing) shoe fits I guess...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Gosh, it is amazing that so many commenters say the same things over and over. That the censorship policy here is a fake and a lie. That the commenters are fakers and liars. That the opinions are completely one sided and any dissent is attacked and banned.
Strange how all the commenters are so consistent, when they DON’T EVEN KNOW EACH OTHER. What they do KNOW is what EVERYBODY KNOWS - TECHDIRT is nothing more than PAID PROPOGANDA posted by FAKE PEOPLE in support of a HIDDEN and PAID Agenda.
Funny how so many people can reach the same conclusion. Is it possible that all these people are RIGHT? Dental is not a river in Africa.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Funny how so many people can reach the same conclusion.
The conclusion that your post is off topic, uses too many caps, and doesn't have anything to say?
Funny how pro-copyright trolls descend on TD. And complain loudly when their posts get censored - but all have the same message - Corporate censorship is Wonderful if it's called Copyright. Funny, ain't it? Almost like paid astro turfers descend on TD to promote Copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your ramblings and paranoid delusions are up there with flat-Earthers and anti-vaxxers. Seek professional help. Seriously.
What do teeth have to do with anything?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The rationale is not the law
Mentioning these things and making a law that does honor them is not the same.
Rationale 70 states "Those exceptions and limitations should, therefore, be made mandatory in order to ensure that users receive uniform protection across the Union."
That's nearly nice, except it says "should" in there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
obligation to take measures “such as” content recognition technologies only result from dialogue with the right holders and must be appropriate and proportionate according to Article 13
Remember when you told us that Article 13 didn't require automatic filters?
What a liar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
3.4%
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Techdirt Farms remembers
Remember when you threatened to rape a mentally ill person?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is opposing opinion allowed here, or not?
Re: Re: Is opposing opinion allowed here, or not?
Only when it's honest
And now someone's sunk to merely copy/pasting PR fluff in favor of the trainwreck.
Getting a little desperate in the face of the protests are we?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only when it's honest
Re: Re: Only when it's honest
paid birch says what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only when it's honest
I slowly get the impression all the Pro-Uploadfilter posts here are done by the same outfit, namely astroturfer "Europe for Creators".
Apparently launched around 2018-08-18:
https://societe.sacem.fr/en/press-resources/per-publication/press-releases/europe-creato rs-launches-campaign-support-eu-copyright-directive
There is this lobbying-agency involved: https://elanedelman.com/
And it's probably run/commissioned by GESAC: http://authorsocieties.eu/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
If GESAC is anything like the Authors Guild in the US, then they're also a publishers' front group only paying lip service to the actual creators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only when it's honest
And now someone's sunk to merely copy/pasting PR fluff in favor of the trainwreck.
Amusingly, under Article 13, I'd probably need to delete these unlicensed works and not allow them to be reposted...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Hadn't even thought of that angle actually, but now that you point it out there is something delightfully funny about defending a bill using methods that would be prohibited as far too risky to allow, were said bill to actually pass.
As if the desperation-spamming wasn't funny enough already...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Amusingly, you are convincing when you try to look stupid. Why is that? Acting stupid and ignoring facts seems to come naturally to you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Hi Ivan. I fucked your girlfriend.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Oh dearie, dearie me.....we ARE getting desperate, aren't we? More and disjointed ramblings, sounding like a demented and rather sad mentally ill being. Suggest some psychiatric treatment would be the order of the day. Mind you, a mental breakdown wouldn't be a bad idea. At least the comments section might actually be free of the total and utter drivel spouted by the regular troll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Yea, funny. Too bad he's lying about it. Shocking, right?
But if you want to try and show me in Article 13 where it says quoting the text of a press release would be illegal, we'll sit and wait. And laugh.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Simple. Quoting press releases would require fair use. But fair use is a defense in your world which you'd rather believe doesn't exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
So nothing in Article 13 says that. Gotcha. Thanks
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Yes, thanks for confirming once again you don't believe fair use exists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Hmm. You sound confused. Of course I believe fair use exists. I'm a strong supporter of it.
Now then, do you want to try again and show us where in Article 13 it says that Masnick couldn't quote from a press release?
Or are you just basically conceding that he is indeed a pathological liar?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Hey Astro-Boy. Since you are being so dishonest, let me explain.
Nothing in Article 13 allows Fair Use. Filters can't tell between fair use and infringement. Everything must be filtered. Fair use would be banned.
Linking to an article explaining it would violate Article 11, which is even more amusing.
Upload filters are censorship, plain and simple.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Nothing in Article 13 allows Fair Use.
Lie.
Everything must be filtered. Fair use would be banned.
Lie
Linking to an article explaining it would violate Article 11, which is even more amusing.
Lie
As it's perfectly legal to post text from a law or bill, I'd ask you to post where in Article 13 it says what you claim, but that would be a waste of time.
Because the reality is that we both know you're lying. Don't we?
Mike Masnick is perfectly aware he's lying about Article 13 as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Techdirt is really crowded today with Google-funded liars.
So since they refuse to tell you the truth, I will.
This is quoted directly from Article 13:
Member States shall ensure that users in all Member States* are able to rely on the following existing exceptions and limitations when uploading and making available content generated by users on online content sharing services:
(a) quotation, criticism, review;
(b) use for the purpose of caricature, parody or pastiche."
It's really too bad that Techdirt actively attempts to misinform people. Shameful, really.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Okay.. Unfounded accusations it is... How much does the legacy copyright industry paying you to shill for them? And, have you stopped beating your spouse yet?
Please provide a citation where Techdirt misinformed people with a cogent rebuttal why it was misinformation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's hones
Read the posts above yours, Einstein... wtf
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's h
Oh, I did. You claimed TD is misinforming people but you didn't back up your assertion what the allegedly misinformation was. Copy and pasting parts of article 13 doesn't tell anyone about what you are alleging.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Fair use is not banned. Please don’t lie to the readers.
From Article 13:
“Member States shall ensure that users in all Member States are able to rely on the following existing exceptions and limitations when uploading and making available content generated by users on online content sharing services:
(a) quotation, criticism, review;
(b) use for the purpose of caricature, parody or pastiche."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
How do you write an algorithm that can identify fair use? Working code please, as nerd harder, or use AI. are not useful answers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's hones
Techdirt wouldn't need filters. Masnick knows this. In fact, when Article 13 passes, he's going to be eating crow for a very long time, as I plan on constantly reminding him how he lied to his readers that it would.
If something infringing is posted on a website, a website doesn't automatically self destruct because it doesn't have filters. In fact, nothing happens unless the the rightsholder informs the website. It would just stay there if no one complained. But if a rightsholder did complain, then the site owner would need to remove the infringement. "But what if it's fair use?" Yes, what if. If the two parties want to escalate a situation to litigation, then that's what happens. In other words, just like it currently is. And since fair use is protected in Article 13, the site owner would win.
Masnick already polices his site so that pornography doesn't appear in the user comments. He doesn't have other infringing material posted either. He has nothing to worry about, and more importantly, he knows it. Yet he still lies to the people that read Techdirt.
This isn't difficult to understand. If you want be dishonest and pretend it is, keep on keepin' on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's h
He never had to censor... But this affects everyone in the uk who would be under the new rules and other countries at risk through attempts through international agreements yo spread the rules elsewhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it
It’s the WORLD WIDE Web. It affects everyone. And Techdirt has nothing to worry about, which is explained numerous times above. Or has that been CENSORED so you can’t read it? Oh the irony.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's h
then explain Lenz v. Universal Music Corp. case which lasted for 11 years and cost millions of $
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's h
Actually no.
Paragraph 4(a) specifically spells out that a site needs to "make best efforts to obtain an authorization". There is no contingency wording there that allows a site just to ignore content from users until such a time a notification shows up informing that the content belongs to someone else. The site must verify all content from users all the time, otherwise they are in breach of 4(a) and will be liable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it
Actually, yes. Because you're dishonest and didn't post the full paragraph. Why not?
The part after what you posted:
"(b) made, in accordance with high industry standards of professional diligence, best efforts to ensure the unavailability of specific works and other subject matter for which the rightholders have provided the service providers with the relevant and necessary information, and in any event
(c) acted expeditiously, upon receiving a sufficiently substantiated notice by the rightholders, to remove from their websites or to disable access to the notified works and subject matters, and made best efforts to prevent their future uploads in accordance with paragraph (b)."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Care to try again?
Neither B or C replace A, and neither of those say a site can leave stuff up until they are notified that it's a problem, they merely state that after they've been informed that something might be infringing, they need to take it down 'expeditiously' and keep it from being reposted, which could absolutely ding fair use if the first use was infringing and the second use isn't, because, as people have pointed out many times now, filters can't tell infringing from fair use.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only whe
Perhaps you need to understand what you read.
b) is totally contingent on that a) is satisfied.
Which means, if the site doesn't try to find the rightsholder for any user content they fail both a) and b) directly - ie they will be breaking the law.
Which you said is just fine...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it
How do you get authorization from 7 billion people?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
It's a funny coincidence that it seems roughly as impossible to educate this pro-13 bot that it's completely full of shit, as it would be to tell filtering software how to distinguish fair use from infringement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Fair Use is a concept from US Law which does not have a direct translation to EU copyright law. (And when I talk about EU copyright law I should look at copyright law of the member states individually.)
Most EU member states allow quoting from news reports and press releases, but I'm not sure whether all member states allow it. Another issue is that one might be required to pay a fee to some licensing organisation for the privilege of (what would be fair use) copying from news reports.
Can you imagine the fun for Mike when he has to deal with 27 national (EU) licencing organisations for his US website? And the effects for smaller websites?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Can you see those same organizations dealing with the millions of requests from people with web sites?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Would either of you two care to quote from Article 13 and tell us how such a laughably silly situation could actually arise?
I'll wait...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Or I could NOT do that...'
Can you imagine the fun for Mike when he has to deal with 27 national (EU) licencing organisations for his US website? And the effects for smaller websites?
I can, and it can be summed up in one word:
'Nope'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
The press release is copyrighted. Unless the press release is accompanied by an open license allowing it to be copied by anyone and to be re-distributed it would be an infringement according to article 17 (the articles has been revised, 13 -> 17).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Article 13? What's that? Nothing bad there...'
(the articles has been revised, 13 -> 17)
Wait, are they seriously trying to dodge protests by changing the number? Unless I'm misread your comment that is beyond pathetic and childish(and yet, would be completely within character for them...)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Are you dense? I just posted an actual excerpt from Article 13 showing why this was such a ridiculous lie.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
No, I'm not dense - but the language of the articles makes it open to interpretation.
If something is copied wholesale, doesn't matter what it is, without an accompanying text declaring the context you are implicitly breaking the law according to the articles. Unless the thing you are copying has a license attached which allows the use without context.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Rocky, remember that Article 11 prohibits open licenses just as the Spanish link-tax does. So that isn't an out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Please specify exactly what he is lying about, because if you can't you are the liar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
I did. Read the the thread. Or do you just enjoy playing dumb?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
I'm not playing dumb, it's just you making unspecified claims of lying because you don't really understand the legal ramifications of the articles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Yea, funny. Too bad he's lying about it. Shocking, right?
Not lying. Accurately explaining what the law says.
But if you want to try and show me in Article 13 where it says quoting the text of a press release would be illegal, we'll sit and wait. And laugh.
Easy. Quoting from the final text. First it says that the traditional intermediary liability protections no longer apply to copyright:
Then, it says I will face liability if I have not made "best efforts" to obtain authorization:
So, unless I have made an effort to license all such content -- and, yes, content of a press release is covered by copyright -- I face liability. Thus, I would need to delete it. Even worse, I face liability if I somehow fail to prevent it from being reuploaded:
So I would need to invest in a filter which I will not do. Thus, to avoid such crippling costs and liability, I am likely to block all EU commenters from commenting on the site, and certainly remove any such obviously copied content as soon as it appears, since leaving it up would put me at significant risk of being shut down.
So, yes, I would need to take that content down to avoid the crippling costs of this liability. Or, more likely, block anyone from the EU from commenting.
So stop lying and insisting this the law does not say this. It absolutely does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Don't see the astro-boys replying. Thanks for the coherent reply, Mike. (I know I am one of the more acerbic regulars here.) The level of lies from the pro-13 folks is absurd. Who other than corporate spokedrones could really be so in favor of upload filters?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only when it's honest
More "malicious compliance" Mike? That would never do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only when it's honest
Who, exactly, would tell you to do that?
Btw, your protests today? Uh, whoops. You would have been better off just sticking to lying to everyone on the front page of websites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Is opposing opinion allowed here, or not?
I’m sorry bro Your tldr and sponsored bullshit put me to sleep.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is opposing opinion allowed here, or not?
I'm negotiating with them now.
I want no less than $100/play for my 5 minute, 4 song, 3 chord multi-billion dollar movie that they can pay me to host or everyone will have to pirate it.
If they don't pay me, they are facilitating piracy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An Open Letter to Techdirt
An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
Okay, that got a laugh, couldn't even be bothered to write a custom message, just swapped Youtube our for Techdirt in random places even when it was completely nonsensical.
You ain't fooling anyone with that spam, but you sure as hell are entertaining.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
You know the really interesting thing about Article 13? Is nearly IMPOSSIBLE to find Pro-13 sites using Google, but REALLY EASY using other search engines. Sure, they’re not as polished as Google, but they actually are FAIR in their searching, with a combination of positive and negative references.
That’s so refreshing!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
That's nice. Irrelevant even assuming it was actually true, but hey, knock yourself out spinning conspiracy theories I guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
Trump colluded with Russia to Win the American Election!
Oh wait, that’s your conspiracy theory, right?
Try Googling Article 13 and see what you find, genius.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
Sorry reality hurts bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
No one cares.
You yourself most likely searched lots of anti 13 searchers on Google training it to show you anti 13 results. It's the same reason I can search for chief and get AWS and my mom gets cooking results.
But seriously, no one cares that you can't use a search engine correctly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
Prove it cuntsicke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
Google tends to change results based on user feedback and selection. If you can't find anti Article 13 sites from it, you suck at using google. It is also fairly easy to publish google results for others to verify your claims. Just like this site, your comments and viewpoints are filtered out so the rest of us don't have to see them after the first dozen or so people have flagged you. Same thing for Anti article 13 sites. They are badly written, have almost no actual message or valid arguments, but sure, you can't find them so it must be a conspiracy. I bet you hate how far down flat earth sites are as well.
If you are mentally unwell, you will tend to find most of the world doesn't share your views or opinions. That doesn't mean we are all conspiring against you, it just means you don't understand how the real world works and blaming everyone else is always a losing proposition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: An Open Letter to [Insert company here]
I find it humorous that some people think everyone gets the same results from a Google search.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An Open Letter to Techdirt
An open letter to your mom. Does she get paid in euros or rubles?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An Open Letter to your mom
“You have taken advantage of your considerable influence over 1.8 billion monthly users as the biggest media entity in the world to”
Mike why are you more popular than The king of pop ever was?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: An Open Letter to your mom
Yeah, I thought blue said that less than 27 Bangladeshis read this site. No one reasonable is supposed to come here. And now there's 1.8 billion of them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: An Open Letter to your mom
Masnick doesn't fuck children?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: An Open Letter to your mom
Copyrights best and brightest right here boys and girls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An Open Letter to Techdirt
Cobblers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What really amuses me is the people pushing this agenda telling everyone with a vested interest in the matter that they are just misunderstanding the matter. Well it's the job of people with a vested interest to understand the matter, so the people pushing this agenda are either A) outright lying, B) the ones who really don't understand what they are talking about, or C) suck so bad at their jobs nobody knows what the hell they are talking about. None of these options motivate me to support this agenda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It would be wise of them not to ignore us
Between all of this, the question now remains: will the EU Parliament ignore all of these voices? Ignore all of the over 5 million people who signed a Petition against Article 13? Will it ignore all the companies who have said that Article 13 will put them at a disadvantage compared to Google? Will it ignore of the content creators who rely on platforms like Twitch and Patreon?
If they do ignore us, it would be the biggest gift to right wing nationalist and populist Euroskeptics. They often speak of how much of a den of corruption the Union is, and with campaign season coming up, it would proving the Euroskeptics right to ignore the will of millions of people and embolden the likes of Italy and Poland to lead their little "European Spring" against the likes of France and Gernany...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about something like the 2257 custodian that is used by porn sites to verify performer age?
The adult tube sites already have to comply with something even more draconian than Article 13, yet they thrive. How is that possible?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You must be getting desperate in looking for an example equivalent to article 13, as that law applies to producers of porn, and not the distributors. So unless a porn site is hiring its own performers, that law does not apply to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
2257... you mean the thing that Malibu Media thinks is stupid to follow?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's interesting to note the similarity between articles 11&13, Pai's NN repeal, amd Trump's border wall - That to date there is as yet zero truthful claims made to support either of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Interesting, and telling. The only reason I can think of to lie that much is if the truth would shoot their arguments in the back, so the fact that they do nothing but lie to defend their respective positions would seem to be a pretty clear indicator that they can't defend them honestly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Pretty clear the comments are being flooded with astro-turfers to obfuscate the problems with 11 and 13.
Rather amusing that they are shouting "Liar!" at regulars, while spouting outrageous falsehoods about 13 and fair use.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Preemptive projection in a failed attempt at defending their dishonesty perhaps?
If people point out that they are lying, then they are on the defensive and have to prove that what they are saying is honest and true. Since, as is very clear by this point they can't, it's much easier to accuse others of lying and try to shift the burden of proof away from themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
And considering that idiot has called debunkers "google shills" in much the same way as, as Techdirt has covered, other Article 13 supporters have flagrantly lied in claiming that Google was the biggest copyright directive lobbyist....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sighs Probably.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tell me again your criterion for censoring (hiding) comments. Many of the hidden comments above simply present a different point of view about Article 13. They are not defamatory, they are not stupid, the are reasonably well written and interesting.
Why are they hidden again?
Oh yeah - I get it. We all get it.
There is no opinion but your own that is allowed to be viewed on this site.
Fascist site that this is, not surprising.
You are fascists and cower, tremble and hide like cowards in the face of any view but your own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Have a flag and a nice day!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A mystery, truly
You almost have to wonder sometimes, are they just spamming/whining for the hell of it, or do they somehow think that if they whine just one more time about comments being flagged magically people will decide to stop flagging their stuff for reasons clear to everyone but them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A mystery, truly
Have you ever considered we want to be censored so we can take measurements?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I think you are mistaking evident with “in evidence”. The totalitarian nature of this fascist site is evident.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Indeed, the totalitarian nature of this fascist site is evident even to The Casual Observer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So you guys finally learned how to mask your IP address. What an achievement!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So are you paid in euros or rubles bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The Russian Collusion story is over, bro.
Trump is turning the big ship.
And even better times are ahead.
The whole country is tired of the Russian Collusion hoax.
But you’re not from this country, are you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
By taking money away from military schools for his wall? Sure, if that's supposed to be "better times".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
