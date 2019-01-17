Supermacs Beats McDonalds To Have 'Big... >>
by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jan 17th 2019 12:22pm


Filed Under:
christmas, gdpr, gifts, privacy, returns



How The GDPR Is Still Ruining Christmas

from the privacy-what? dept

Late last year, I wrote about how the GDPR almost ruined Christmas in one German town, where it was determined that the annual tradition of kids putting their wishes on a tree in the center of town (to be fulfilled by local town officials) would violate the GDPR. Some people did figure out a "workaround" involving some pointless bureaucracy in getting parents to first sign "consent" forms to allow the town to do the same thing they've always done for years without a problem.

However, now we have another story of the GDPR ruining another Christmas tradition in a different way. This tradition? Taking back the awful presents people give you that you don't actually want. At least some retailers are telling people that doing so under the GDPR requires them to inform the original purchaser that you really didn't like their gift:

While the pilgrimage to take back garish jumpers and superfluous socks is a new year's tradition as familiar as taking down the Christmas tree, data rules now oblige internet retailers to tell a buyer when an item they have bought is returned - regardless of whether it was a gift.

In some cases, companies are warning customers that they should inform the gift-giver themselves that they are making the return - before the company has to let them know.

In one instant, a father returning a child's coat to Boden was told that the original buyer would be informed 'due to data protection regulations'.

I'm sure some can try to spin this as a way of forcing people to be a bit more honest about not liking the awful sweater their dear old aunt bought them for the holidays, but, really... how exactly is this protecting anyone's "data"? If anything, it seems to be violating more people's privacy in revealing what they do with the crap presents they never wanted in the first place.

The article notes that not all retailers are doing this, but it does appear many believe it's necessary:

Eleven of the 30 retailers approached by The Mail on Sunday said they would have to inform buyers if gifts they had bought were returned.

The article does quote some "data protection" officials saying that retailers don't need to do this, but at the very least it highlights the same thing we keep pointing out about the GDPR and other attempts to regulate the internet. When these grand sweeping regulations are written in ways that are so vague and broad -- with such massive punishment for getting things wrong -- no one should be surprised when the end result is utterly ridiculous.

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    M Peachment (hang on, there's a call for me), 17 Jan 2019 @ 12:36pm

    Ploy by retailers to avoid returns.

    You don't appear to have made any effort to more than vaguely wonder on the key point, just rushed to use it as excuse for attack on GDPR.

    If is retailers doing it to avoid returns, which is my bet because what could possibly be the rationale, then you have the culprits completely wrong.

    With "journalists" like you spreading FUD on just bias, it's no wonder that there's confusion.

    If turns out your bias is wrong, you won't report that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2019 @ 12:51pm

      Re: Still lying l

      Looks who’s back to darken our doorstep.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ben (profile), 17 Jan 2019 @ 12:56pm

      Re: Ploy by retailers to avoid returns.

      Yes, instead of just "GDPR bad" how about finding out what feature(s) of GDPR make these merchants believe they need to do this. There's nothing in the regs that I can think of that requires it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2019 @ 1:26pm

        Re: Re: Ploy by retailers to avoid returns.

        I could see Article 13 section 3 being interpreted that way. Returns could easily be assumed to be a different purpose than purchases, especially if the retailer is set up such that sales and returns are in different departments such that data has to be transferred from the sales department to the returns department in order to complete the transaction.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 17 Jan 2019 @ 1:19pm

      Re: Ploy by Trolls

      So your pure speculation is somehow better than TD's opinion? Because "They want to reject returns" is just baseless and unsupported.

      I't the TD Blog - where Mike and others give their opinion. We can go to your website to see your super-better opinion, right? What is that link again? www.tinfoiliscommonlaw.com

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 17 Jan 2019 @ 1:31pm

        Re: Re: Ploy by Trolls

        Meh. He has a point. Why wouldn't they want an excuse to reject returns?

        Rule of Acquisition #1: Once you have their money, never give it back.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 Jan 2019 @ 2:10pm

      With "journalists" like you spreading FUD on just bias, it's no wonder that there's confusion.

      You have done nothing to clear up that so-called “confusion”, so how about you shut the hell up when the grown folks are talking.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Personanongrata, 17 Jan 2019 @ 12:51pm

    There Shall be No Joy in Sombertown*

    How The GDPR Is Still Ruining Christmas

    The GDPR and it's anti-Christmas minions are mere pikers in comparison to the Burgermeister Meisterburger.

    "Toys are hereby declared: illegal, immoral, unlawful, and anyone found with a toy in his possession will be placed under arrest and thrown in the dungeon. No kidding!" ~ Burgermeister Meisterburger, mayor of Sombertown

    https://christmas-specials.fandom.com/wiki/Burgermeister_Meisterburger

    https://www.youtub e.com/watch?v=TX87QQLVD5k

    *Borrowed from Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


