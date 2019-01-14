Government Shutdown Means Government Website Security Certs Aren't Being Renewed
With all the news about the ongoing government shutdown and the big messes it has caused, it's creating lots of little messes with potentially big impact as well. For example, scammers and robocallers have upped their game during the shutdown, knowing that (1) there's no one investigating these scams right now, and (2) as I discovered when I tried to report one, the FTC has literally shut down the web portal where you used to be able to submit complaints.
Another one, however, pointed out last week by Netcraft, is the fact that government website security certificates are expiring... and there's no one around to renew them:
Dozens of U.S. government websites have been rendered either insecure or inaccessible during the ongoing U.S. federal shutdown. These sites include sensitive government payment portals and remote access services, affecting the likes of NASA, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Court of Appeals.
With around 400,000 federal employees currently furloughed, more than 80 TLS certificates used by .gov websites have so far expired without being renewed. To compound the situation, some of these abandoned websites can no longer be accessed due to strict security measures that were implemented long before the shutdown started.
As Netcraft notes, some of those sites you can't even get around the security warning, such as certain DOJ sites:
There are some government websites that you can click through on, but as Netcraft notes, this could allow for man-in-the-middle attacks or other security risks:
This introduces some realistic security concerns, as task-oriented users are more likely to ignore these security warnings, and will therefore render themselves vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks.
If the shutdown continues for a while, this problem could get significantly worse. I know that Wall Street put pressure on the government to make certain IRS employees suddenly deemed "essential" to help Wall Street keep functioning smoothly, perhaps someone might want to deem the people renewing security certs similarly essential? Or, you know what, maybe just re-open the damn government.
Reader Comments
of course that would not solve all problems, but it would need less human intervention
Either way, there are many examples of similar issues in the private sector, they're just normally not directly due to a spoiled toddler having a tantrum.
[citation needed]
..checks twitter...nvm...
I would love to believe this is true, but the people who probably should be learning this lesson are likely people who voted into office the man responsible for the shutdown.
He also said - quite loudly when someone else was in office, that only the president can be blamed for a shutdown.
Also: Wall = silliness. Press releases about it = lies and misstatements. Something thinking people fact-check everytime he opens his lie-hole.
Yet here you are, take away the Government for just a few days, and suddenly everybody starts to miss it.
At least there is no new terrible legislation going through right now.
Yes there are things that can be trimmed from current operations. The problem with a shutdown is that it is like using a chainsaw instead of a scalpel when doing the trimming. You end up losing a lot more than just fat and the opening won't heal correctly either.
What reality are you living in. Congress is still functioning, as is the white house. Its just the people to do the work to implement the laws who are furloughed.
So no change from before the shutdown then.
You have no idea.
But it makes no sense why the can't government do any labor-shifting, in much the same way that companies routinely handle strikes by sending the executives and engineers to work the assembly lines? The vast majority of the federal government does not do anything that's essential on a daily basis, and the fully-funded parts, such as the military, could easily switch to other duties.
I don't know what's more sad. The fact that you freely admit that the insane amount of money that you spend on your military would be better spent elsewhere. Or, the fact that you believe that your government doesn't hire anyone with any actual professional knowledge or experience since they're so easily replaced.
I wonder if you’re also a fan of all the vandalism, too.
Blame where it's due. In software we don't blame our Quality Assurance people when they fail to catch a bug written by Engineering. We praise them when they do but Engineering is at fault for bugs. Always. No difference in other industries.
In software we don't blame our Quality Assurance people when they fail to catch a bug written by Engineering.
This is how we can tell you're lying.
Please. Oh PLEASE give me an example. This is your libertarian wet dream. A society without a government telling you what to do. I am giving you the power. Who do you behead to never return? Oh please tell me oh wise one who never needs to see a paycheck again? Please tell me what services are not important enough.
Just to name one, HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, would be high on my list of "federal agencies that are not just useless, but counter-productive."
Much of the gargantuan federal government is basically a "workfare" program for minorities. Perhaps it served a real need back in the 1960s when Johnson's "Great Society" programs were born, but today serves as a lingering remnant of the kind of socialism that even hardline socialist countries abandoned.
I found the racist!
Quite to the contrary they're very useful in propping up our corporate overlords who choose not to pay a living wage by subsidizing their serfs' housing costs. At least under feudalism the vassals would house their serfs.
It's also a dream of the Republicans who favor smaller government. At least in theory.
There's probably also some civil service regulations to prevent Civil Service work being done by appointees. Otherwise it would be too easy to terminate employees for political reasons.
I wish the Dems would pass a bill with a border wall, but also with everything from Student Loan forgiveness to DACA and other immigration reforms. Give Pres. Trump a choice: either a clean bill with no wall, or a bill that funds his symbolic pork-barrel, but forces him to accept a significant part of their agenda in return. At a minimum, roll back some of the Trump corp and high-income tax cuts to "pay for the wall".
Oh, and explicitly fund the Mueller investigation to the end of the FY, so the new DoJ leadership doesn't play games with their budget.
Everything after this assumes the Senate would pass the same bill and force Trump into making a decision. Since Mitch McConnell would probably rather die that put Trump in the path of a Sophie’s Choice like yours (and a could-be-successful override vote in the Senate if he chooses to veto), I doubt that would happen.
Prediction: threat of imminent collapse will galvanize unanimous response.
Warning: response will have high likely-hood of unintended consequences.
Optimism: UBI(universal basic income) utopia
Pessimism: new dark age dictatorship
The certificate for the example you show (ows2.usdoj.gov) expired on December 17, before the shutdown started.
One would presume that it would have been noticed *before* the shutdown if it was expired... but it seems everyone noticed it *after* the shutdown started.
Was it reverted to the older cert after the shutdown?
