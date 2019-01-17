Why Does Everyone Else Want To Stop Netflix Password Sharing, When Netflix Is Fine With It?
I'm not quite sure why everyone is so obsessed about the "problem" of Netflix password sharing, even though Netflix itself is fine with it. For a few years now, we've noted that Charter Spectrum's CEO Tom Rutledge never misses an opportunity to scream about how awful it is that HBO and Netflix have to deal with people sharing passwords, even though the CEOs of both companies have made it clear that they're fine with it as it tends to act as free promotion to get people to sign up for their own accounts over time. Here's HBO CEO Richard Plepler from a few years ago:
"It’s not that we’re unmindful of it, it just has no impact on the business,” HBO CEO Richard Plepler said. It is, in many ways, a “terrific marketing vehicle for the next generation of viewers,” he said, noting that it could potentially lead to more subscribers in the future. “We’re in the business of creating addicts,” he said.
And here's Netflix CEO Reed Hastings at CES three years ago:
"We love people sharing Netflix," CEO Reed Hastings said Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show here in Las Vegas. "That's a positive thing, not a negative thing."...A lot of the time, he said, household sharing leads to new customers because kids subscribe on their own as they start to earn income.
Given that, you'd think that (1) a company would think twice about using CES this year to declare that it had a "solution" to the "problem" of Netflix password sharing, and (2) that press outlets like The Independent and Slashdot wouldn't just repeat that company's talking points.
Basically, some company claims it has an AI solution that can "detect" when someone is likely password sharing. To be honest, it's probably not "AI" so much as "oh look, this person is logging in from different IP addresses that appear to be in different locations too closely together" which pretty much anyone -- including the programmers at Netflix and HBO -- could code up in a weekend or so if they wanted to.
Incredibly, the Independent piece repeats claims of "losses" from password sharing that are complete bunk:
Separate figures from research firm Parks Associates predicts that by $9.9 billion of pay-TV revenues and $1.2 billion of revenue from subscription-based streaming services will be lost to credential sharing each year.
Except, that assumes that everyone using a shared password would otherwise buy, which is ludicrous. And, again, the companies whose actual existence depends on this, both insist that it's not having any impact, other than acting as free marketing for them to later sign people up long term. Incredibly, the reporter at the Independent includes that bogus "study" and other quotes about how password sharing is "too expensive to ignore," but doesn't bother to check to see HBO or Netflix's opinion of whether or not this is actually a problem.
It really is a shame that so many people automatically default to the idea that people sharing access to content must automatically be "a problem" that must be "stopped." The companies who dominate this space don't see it as a problem, and just because some company's PR team got the ear of a reporter, that doesn't change reality.
Is that a rhetorical question?
They see it as a problem for a mix of three reasons I suspect, projection, having fallen for an oft-repeated lie about who owes what and when, and trying to undermine the competition
1) Short-sighted greed on their part means they'd never allow multiple people to use the same account for anything they offered, and as such they doggedly assume and insist that it must be a problem when it happens to someone else.
2) The oft repeated yet no less ridiculous for it idea that if you're not paying for the content you experience you simply must be stealing it or otherwise doing something wrong. You're watching a show and you're not paying for it? Well, clearly that is a heinous crime, you're getting something without giving anything right at that moment, and that simply will not do.
3) Password sharing makes Netflix/HBO more valuable, which draws in more people, which means people are less likely to spend more money on other services like theirs.
Also, it's worth noting that the data provided is useless without context, given that these services are not tied to a location or a device. I logged in from another location, so what? Am I password sharing, or am I just logging into the service I'm paying for on the road while whoever lives with me is using it at the same time? You can't possibly know.
The end result of this kind of crap would only ever be the same as DRM on purchases - useless at what it's supposedly designed to do, but a great cause of problems for legitimate users. It would likely be trivial to bypass as well, depending on what data it actually uses.
Re:
Re: Re:
Exactly, which means they are living in fantasy land. No household is going to pay subscriptions for every individual family member.
This is their MO - they would rather chase fairy tales than service the actual needs of their customers. Netflix got to where they are by understanding reality.
Re: Re:
Re:
And how does that cover the 4 simultaneous streams where I'm watching on my phone while I take the bus home from work, my wife is watching at home on the TV, and the kids, one at a shop, the other at a friend's place are all watching different shows at the same time on a family account? Netflix has that, you know.
Netflix could wind up facing antitrust issues but Hulu should take care of that as it continues to grow. Also these services already give month-long free trials that allow people to scoop up content if they're looking to save money.
Once upon a time the oceans teamed with booty, you could walk 5 leagues across the seeders... but now? Heck, it's easier and faster just to use netflix!
"Fine" with it...
Netflix ARE looking for password sharers, but not very hard - they just go after the blatant ones due to pressure from investors that are concerned with sustaining the revenue growth (which is stupid but altogether another matter).
Re: "Fine" with it...
Same here - they're convinced that stopping people from password sharing will magically multiply the number of paying subscribers, but all it will do in reality is reduce the number of viewers. If Netflix cave, they're just making life more difficult for the people who do pay, which is why they never do it themselves unless forced.
Re:
Re: Re:
The difference is that Comcast enjoys a regional monopoly; Netflix actually has competitors within the same market.
With Comcast, you often have to choose between crappy, overpriced Internet service or no service at all. If you leave Netflix, you have Amazon Prime, Hulu, CBS All-Access, HBO Go, Disney's new streaming service...
Not all of these allow password sharing, but that's the point. The fact that Netflix does is a selling point for people trying to choose which streaming service(s) to subscribe to.
Re: Re:
electronic media is not widgets
Re: electronic media is not widgets
While this may be true to some extent for the music industry the audiovisual industry has been distributing their content in essentially the same way for a very long time. Surely they don't think of their product as physical goods.
It's more likely they're all just greedy bastards.
Besides, I pay for Netflix streaming on multiple concurrent devices (not bad for somebody who used to share an account with somebody), so this "AI" can bugger off and pound sand. It doesn't speak for me.
Re:
This is the part that needs smashing into these thick skulls. People are PAYING Netflix for streaming to 1, 2 or 4 devices. Whether they personally own those devices or they are letting other people use the service when they're not using it themselves should be as irrelevant as how many people you intend to feed with that pizza.
There is no way to address this "problem" without making the service far less worth paying for in the first place.
'Now that you're not paying Netflix, how about you pay us?'
There is no way to address this "problem" without making the service far less worth paying for in the first place.
I suspect for a few of the ones pushing the 'password sharing is a serious problem!' idiocy that that would fall under the 'that's a feature, not a bug' category.
Re: 'Now that you're not paying Netflix, how about you pay us?'
Problems
I can't imagine Netflix doing something like that - for one, it would mean they'd need to have customer service reps. If my account is locked for 18 hours while I wait for their email support I'm just going to cancel the service.
Re: Problems
Considering the (in)accuracy of IP geolocation, this would be a regular minefield - and this is just one account.
I currently have Netflix, Prime and HBO Now and if they start pulling stupid crap to limit my access, I guarantee I will look elsewhere. I'm not calling support to unlock my account, I'd be calling to cancel.
Re: Re: Problems
I understand that a lot of cases like this are very much not the norm, but there's plenty of legitimate uses that could fall foul of this kind of thing that would not make more money for the industry if prevented - and that would be assuming that the data they're using is completely accurate (which you rightly note it is not).
The price is not per password
Why third party 'think tanks' or services is worrying about this 'problem' is the real question.
The pretense is NOT in the caring but in the reason.
That's the part the traditional telco executives do not get. They didn't need addicts. They were selling water on the only pipe to the house. People had no other options if they wanted cable service.
