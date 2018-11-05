Charter Spectrum's CEO Continues To Whine About Streaming Password Sharing
For years now, streaming video providers like HBO and Netflix have taken a relatively-lax approach to password sharing. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has gone so far as to say he "loves" password sharing, and sees it as little more than free advertising. Execs at HBO (at least before the AT&T acquisition), have similarly viewed password sharing in such a fashion, arguing that young users in particular that share their parents password get hooked on a particular product via password sharing, then become full subscribers down the road once they actually have disposable income.
On the other side of the equation sits Charter CEO Tom Rutledge, one of the highest paid execs in media. He, in contrast, has long complained that he views password sharing as "piracy", and has consistently promised to crack down on the practice. Rutledge and his fellow executives gave a particularly rousing "get off my lawn" lecture at a media event last year:
"There’s lots of extra streams, there’s lots of extra passwords, there’s lots of people who could get free service,” Rutledge said at an industry conference this month...“It’s piracy,” Connolly said. “It’s people consuming something they haven’t paid for. The more the practice is viewed with a shrug, the more it creates a dynamic where people believe it’s acceptable. And it’s not."
Of course it's far from "piracy" if it's being sanctioned by the companies doing it, with an eye on generating product awareness and happy customers. That last bit is something Rutledge could use some lessons on. Rutledge fixates on password sharing when he should be focused on why exactly his company continues to bleed subscribers to these cheaper, more flexible traditional cable alternatives. Hint: endless rate hikes, historically terrible customer service, and megamergers
Last week Rutledge was at it again. During his company's latest earnings call, Rutledge proclaimed that streaming providers like HBO and Netflix clearly "don't know what they're doing" because they've refused to crack down on the villainous practice of password sharing:
"By the content companies going over the top without having the experience of being distributors, they’ve done that in a way without securing their content, which any distributor would theoretically do if they knew what they were doing. But that hasn’t been the case, so you have free service all over the country through passwords,” Rutledge said. “The reality is television can be had fairly easy without paying for it."
Granted just because television can sometimes be "had fairly easy without paying for it" doesn't mean it's bad, or it's "piracy." Millions of users increasingly are flocking to over the air antennas as an alternative to the bloated, expensive cable bundles execs like Rutledge simply can't move on from. It's worth noting that this is a "problem" that really isn't. Most streaming services already limit simultaneous streams per account, and being able to share your password with a limited set of friends and family members is part of the value equation you're paying for.
It's also worth noting that when HBO or Netflix execs acknowledge the trend, they note there really aren't all that many users actually doing it. As such, if there's something Rutledge wants to spend several years hyperventilating over, it should probably be his company's continued failure to actually listen to consumers, and offer a better product with support that isn't ranked among the worst of any company, in any industry in America.
'Try one FREE!', hardly a new concept
“It’s piracy,” Connolly said. “It’s people consuming something they haven’t paid for. The more the practice is viewed with a shrug, the more it creates a dynamic where people believe it’s acceptable. And it’s not."
With that definition of 'piracy' I wonder if he gets similarly huffy about the radio, libraries, free samples in stores, magazines in the waiting rooms of businesses, or other instances of experiencing content without paying for it?
For someone playing at being the smart one it's rather funny that he apparently can't grasp the idea that companies like netflix understand that if someone gets a taste of their service when they don't have the money to pay they are much more likely to pay when they do have the ability to, ensuring a steady stream of new customers.
Re: 'Try one FREE!', hardly a new concept
Re: Re: 'Try one FREE!', hardly a new concept
It is worse than that. They think they deserve more money. I think that might be worse than OCD.
Re: Re: 'Try one FREE!', hardly a new concept
The highest paid CEOs seem to be the most entitled.
Re: 'Try one FREE!', hardly a new concept
And obviously Saint WhatsHisName rushed out and purchased a new recording of every song he ever heard on the radio, faithfully and without fail.
It's the cardinal rule for running one of these media companies - Lead by example.
And also - look after the widows and orphans.
Next Up
Re: Next Up
Re: Re: Next Up
Re: Re: Next Up
And make sure you don't get up and use the restroom during a commercial break. That's stealing!
In case anyone thinks this is an exaggeration/joke, back in 2002 the head of Turner Broadcasting, Jamie Kellner made exactly this argument, that going to the bathroom during commercials was a form of theft, though he said "I guess there's a certain amount of tolerance for going to the bathroom" but if someone did that too often, then it was clearly theft to him.
Re: Re: Re: Next Up
Wasn't that the agument (if you can call it that) made against Dish's "hopper" feature? That since the companies consider commercials to be their true product, that it should be illegal to skip them?
Re: Next Up
Why
Him: I'm here to set up your streaming service.
Me: I didn't request any streaming service. I specifically turn it down every time they ask.
Him: You're down on the schedule for a home installation. /shows a work order/
Me: Don't care. Don't want it. Go Away. /slam door in face/
He showed up AGAIN the next day, remembered what happened, and pulled out of the driveway without coming to the door. :)
Re: Why
No wonder he's throwing such a fit about 'try before you buy', with service like that the number of people who would want to sign up after having tried if beforehand must be rather low, and seeing companies like Netflix succeed has got to really stick in his craw, hence the whining.
I do feel sorry for the installation guy being jerked around like that by them, must be a fun time being made to look like a fool showing up to install something people didn't ask for and/or want.
Re: Why
The thing confusing me is: why would there need to be someone coming to your house to install a streaming service?
Re: Re: Why
Re: Re: Why
Netflix IS doing "something about this"
Re: Netflix IS doing "something about this"
So his complaint is aimed at something that is explicitly part of the service you are buying? As if it wasn't boneheaded enough already...
Re: Re: Netflix IS doing "something about this"
Re: Re: Re: Netflix IS doing "something about this"
...and that's the key. It's likely easier to get you to add a couple of extra dollars down on your existing service than it would be to get your dad to sign up for his own service at full price.
He's making the classic mistake of thinking that all usage that isn't paid for directly represents lost income at full price, yet the reality is probably that they're making more money than if they blocked you from sharing.
No, it's not. Your customer has paid to have streaming to their devices. The product is paid for. You don't get to be paid multiple times for the same service because you don't like the way people use it.
If I buy a DVD and then let someone else watch my copy when I've done with it, that doesn't mean that a copy has been pirated. If I give my copy of a newspaper to the next guy in the break room, that doesn't mean a publisher is owed money If I let someone use my car while I'm at work, that doesn't mean a rental company is owed money, It's just the way life works.
If you think that it's not, it's no wonder you're seeing failing business, as you're chasing shadows.
""By the content companies going over the top without having the experience of being distributors, they’ve done that in a way without securing their content"
No, they really haven't. You need a valid login to access the content - *somebody* is paying for that access. According to the account, you will be restricted as to how you can access the content, be that which items are downloadable, how many devices or locations can be streamed from at once, etc. The content itself is secured, you just don't like the fact that someone can pay Netflix to have 3 friends access it simultaneously without collecting an extra ransom.
But, they ARE getting paid for that access.
“The reality is television can be had fairly easy without paying for it."
Welcome to... well, both the advent of free to air television before you were born and the reality of the marketplace you're operating in.
Re:
Skipping commercials? Theft!
Using your data for tethering? Fees!
Selling your used DVD's? Piracy!
Re:
He did have some profitable decades of getting people to pay for things they could've gotten for free with a little effort. Now it's a little less effort. OK, cable-only channels became common in the 1990s, but most popular shows were on free-to-air until a decade ago.
Re:
Yeah, LOL - he says this as if people had to pay for their over the air television all this time. Indirectly, tv viewers have paid for the "service" via purchase (intentional or not) of items that were advertised. But now advertising is not enough for these people and they want more of what the consumers do not have.
As long as consumer net disposable income is low there will not be a huge increase in demand for these types of products and services. Those with tunnel vision will be hurt by their ignorance of the market.
If I pay for 4 concurrent streams...
Who cares where the streams are used.
Re: If I pay for 4 concurrent streams...
It is not blocked by the service provider because the backlash destroys more value than its enforcement create.
If you start sub-locating your streams to a third party (I recommend focusing on people from different time-zones to reduce the possible overlap), your account will be blocked pretty soon and they will argue that you violated the terms of service.
Re: Re: If I pay for 4 concurrent streams...
None of what you're claiming is true for Netflix, at least. My family has shared an account and paid for the extra streams to do it and never had even a hint of a whisper from Netflix that we were doing anything wrong. And yes this was across multiple time zones.
Re: Re: Re: If I pay for 4 concurrent streams...
None specifically. I should have used 'would' instead of 'will'.
Some time ago, Netfilx was cracking down VPN users that used an account from a country to access content from other (or at least posing to do to please the copyright owners), but it seemed to have stop, or people stop reporting about it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: If I pay for 4 concurrent streams...
Netflix were actually taking note, however. They knew that people were happy to pay, they were just getting angry that some countries got such a better deal, and annoyed at the regular disappearance of content when it came time to renegotiate. So, they pivoted - experimenting with content they owned outright, and that they could release simultaneously everywhere at once. It's a winning move thus far. The reason why you don't hear so much about VPNs is that the content people are increasingly wanting to access is owned by Netflix and not restricted. by location.
That's the difference here - the studios reacted by trying to stop people accessing content they paid for in the way they wanted, Netflix concentrated on making it easier. It's not hard to see why they're winning.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: If I pay for 4 concurrent streams...
For example, there is already a slight change on its defense of net neutrality since it is not as crucial as it was some years ago, and now it can actually be better for them if it is repelled.
I think it will also extend to account sharing, while it might not be banned, it will become less advantageous to do that.
Pirating, including streaming and torrent, are still not a threat strong enough for them, and they let it live.
But it will not last forever, and they will combat it as strong (but maybe not as stupid) as the traditional media owners.
How can he not know?
That's been the business model since the invention of TV. Talk about not seeing the forest through the trees.
Someone already said that.
This is exactly the same as the cable executives have been saying in the last years, that millennials will move to their own house an subscribe. I guess that in a few years the same will be said by streaming executives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Someone already said that.
Re: Re: Someone already said that.
I agree with you, but as you said it must be emphasized that it is said "in support of a currently successful business model."
They expect that young people will become full subscribers, but it will only happen if those accounts cannot be shared anymore. People would share a cable service if it was physically possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Someone already said that.
That said, you seem to have some failures in understanding. Limited numbers of streams per account mean a limited number of streams available to share. As long as they gain fans, they have the potential for growth. And that discounts the number of people who don't mind and want to pay to upkeep a service providing low cost, convenient access to content.
I can tell you, anecdotally, it worked in my case. My friends and I shared a collection of streaming services. When I started to make it on my own, I got my own subscriptions to many of those services. Not all, some of them were not to my taste, but sharing those subscriptions gave me a taste for the content and service, and encouraged me to pay for my own subscriptions to support that service.
I think you also miss that they aren't just passively waiting for the new subscribers. They are actively innovating to maintain their subscribers and draw in new ones. Cable companies are trying to excuse 'business as usual' as their model fails. Netflix and HBO are adapting. HBO's streaming services are case in point. I never would have subscribed to HBO via Comcast. I've rejected that offer repeatedly. But I subscribed to standalone HBO in a heartbeat. Netflix is pivoting to original content as outside content becomes a bigger and bigger quagmire with higher and higher costs. Heck, streaming was a pivot in and of itself.
Yes, if they just sat on their laurels and waited for 'inevitable' growth, they'd be no better than Traditional cable. If they do so as their business fails, see above.
But you assume a part of the marketing plan is the whole marketing plan, and the whole business model, and I don't think that is accurate. More is happening.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Someone already said that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Someone already said that.
I completely agree with that, and it will still take sometime to check if they will keep saying that.
I'm aware of that, but since I'm not a subscriber I'm do not know exactly about the price difference and how much can be saved.
Which is caused not only by content owners greed, but also because they want to start/started their own streaming services, such as Disney and NBC (or other American TV channel, I do not remember exactly which). When the streaming services become more like exclusive silos of content, the account sharers will not be potential clients anymore, but just people dividing their costs. Or, if they are not subscribing to several shared accounts, they will probably just pirate it.
Re: Someone already said that.
Only if said millennials are paid enough to afford such luxuries.
And the next "business model"....
I pay for 2 Netflix streams. We've got two "kids" in the Service overseas, so those two streams get used in Japan and Germany. If Netflix has a problem with that, I'll just cancel the service entirely, then they'll get NO money.
They seem to be the only players who've figured that out.
maybe he doesn't know what he's doing.
It's far more telling that the CEO of charter is claiming competitors are bumbling around in the dark when all he has is the same old playbook to pull from instead of innovating.
Dilbert: "Dude, everyone has better customer relations than you do--including Ma Bell, the IRS, and 9 out of 10 kidnappers-for-ransom."
Why isn't Congress doing something about these damned corporations deliberately addicting our children to their products? This is worse than tobacco - television rots your brain.
Re:
Re:
monopolist territory .
viva la revolution
Re:
