UK Cops Have Decided Impolite Online Speech Is Worth A Visit From An Officer
If you're not a resident of the UK, thank the First Amendment for not turning Twitter fights into police action. The UK's anti-hate speech laws have been extended to cover merely impolite speech -- at least according to UK law enforcement agencies who say ridiculous things like this. [h/t Amy Alkon]
In September, the official South Yorkshire Police account tweeted, “In addition to reporting hate crime, please report non-crime hate incidents, which can include things like offensive or insulting comments, online, in person or in writing. Hate will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire. Report it and put a stop to it.”
So, that's where things are at in the UK. That has led to cops showing up at people's doors to discuss online incivility. It's a heckler's veto with the weight of the UK government behind it -- something that can be abused to silence critics of people who can't handle criticism.
In this case, it was Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan being visited by the Norwich Police Department on a Sunday morning. He was apparently reported by outspoken trans rights activist Adrian Harrop. Linehan had posted tweets criticizing Harrop's televised debate with a woman who had paid for a billboard depicting the dictionary's definition of the word "woman," which bothered Harrop so much he complained and got that taken down as well.
Harrop was the reason Linehan was talking to police officers about tweets that didn't even violate the Twitter Rules. He had merely suggested Harrop's steamrolling of the billboard buyer during a televised debate might have been "male privilege." Another tweet alleged Harrop had threatened women and doxxed them for not being friendly enough to his cause. This is the tweet Harrop admits bothered him so much he needed to call the police. This is the disturbing, but ultimately useless, outcome of Harrop's decision.
After explaining to Linehan why he was there, the police officer—whom Linehan says was polite and friendly—asked Linehan if he would stop engaging with Harrop. Linehan told him he had no intention of stopping, the officer left, and Linehan immediately tweeted about what had just happened. The whole episode, he says, took about 15 minutes, and the police never told him which tweet Harrop found so offensive.
The country's laws say police can do this. So, naturally, they are doing this, even though it appears to be a massive waste of resources. This one ended rather quickly, with no violence or threats emanating from those sent to restore the internet's civility. But not every interaction will end this way. Some may end in criminal charges. Some may end with deployments of force. The UK government might think complaints like these will be handled civilly by public servants with the power to deploy deadly force, but that's a big assumption when the underlying "crime" is incivility. Confusion and/or hostility from people being accosted by law enforcement for being a bit too extreme online is probably a normal reaction. Police officers tend not to handle either of these emotions very well.
And there's this, which is the Norwich PD's official response to talking to a bathrobe-clad Linehan on a Sunday morning about tweets that wouldn't even ruffle Twitter's TOS feathers:
“Whilst we recognise that there is Freedom of Speech in the UK, it is important that the use of Social Media respects diversity and takes into consideration the feelings of others.”
You can't recognize free speech while still insisting everyone has to be nice to everyone else while online. You can hope that's what will happen, but you can't demand this of the general population. Unless you're in the UK, in which case you can, because you don't really recognize free speech and should probably remove that phrase from the government's collective vocabulary.
They sure seem to be tolerating plenty of it from Adrian Harrop...
That ended much like opening Al Capone's vault. Unexpectedly mundanely.
Re:
Police are well within their rights to de-escalate a situation before it reaches the point of crime.
Verbal aggression does not work in a world completely connected by the internet. In the US, it's actually a felony to "annoy" someone anonymously online: 47 USC 223(h)(1). Anonymous hecklers actually give the feds probable cause with just a single epithet hurled while hidden behind a monitor.
There so many problems here, but this is the sort of thing that really bugs me. If a person is not informed of where they supposedly stepped over the line, not only is it impossible to address any false accusations, it is also impossible to prevent future transgressions. Especially given the context here:
"Linehan had posted tweets criticizing Harrop's televised debate"
So, someone goes on TV to debate an issue in public, and criticism of that debate can lead to police action, but you will not be informed of what triggered the action? I mean, it's great to see that there doesn't seem to have been any actual consequences other than 15 minutes of everybody's time and money being wasted, but that's a real concern right there.
Re:
He's also gone after people who support trans people, such as Harrop.
Linehan's comments are less "criticism" and more ad-hominem attacks, hate-speech, and such.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
"Impolite" speech is "verbal aggression," which is a precursor to things like physical aggression and incitement. The world is too connected for the old rules to survive. We're already seeing people lose their right to own guns for simple verbal aggression, as it is a big "red flag" that is going to be eradicated politically.
Even worse for the cyberbullies is that this will apply retroactively, thanks to the #metoo movement. It's not enough to get it right once you are informed of the new rules. Now your past behavior must also pass muster in the present.
If you look at it genetically, this will make the species smarter, kinder, and save a lot of money from damage which is no longer caused by people who "say mean things" online.
There will soon come a day where people who sue words like "nutjob" will find themselves unemployable and completely ostracized just like those who use things like the n-word. Websites which allow this will also be toxic to sponsors. The world has simply changed. Get used to it. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Bullying is no longer sustainable.
Re:
So.. if I use the word nutjob or.. the other n word (nutjob? numbskull? nitwit?) I will be ostracized? Something that I have noticed is that people who get all up in arms about someone talking mean about them, are often times doing that themselves.
Civility starts with yourself, not trying to force it upon someone else.
Re: Re:
Well, they consider themselves to be paragons of good behavior, and have appointed themselves arbiters of what other people can do or say. Because they are paragons, they do not need to look at their own actions.
Re:
Now your past behavior must also pass muster in the present.
Luckily for us, your history is absolutely terrible, Johnny boy!
Re:
Bullying is no longer sustainable.
You ain't actually used the Internet, have you?
Re:
Wait a moment here:
Not every police force carries and engages deadly weapons as thoughtlessly as the ones in the U.S. I seem to remember that the default is hands and baton in the UK.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wait a moment here:
Re: Re: Wait a moment here:
I am not saying that you can't kill with hands and/or baton. But in the U.S., police officers routinely kill to avoid engaging (or they claim they did). And that's not much of an option without a ranged weapon.
They sure seem to be tolerating plenty of it from Adrian Harrop...
