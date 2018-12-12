TV, Sports & Movie Companies Still... >>
<< Daily Deal: Ultimate Cisco Certification Super...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Dec 12th 2018 10:45am


Filed Under:
competition, copyright, dmca, malware, takedowns



Malware Purveyors Targeting Pirate Sites With Bogus DMCA Takedown Notices

from the tough-to-tell-who's-wearing-the-white-hats-atm dept

DMCA takedown abuse is nothing new. But it normally involves bogus takedown requests claiming copyright violations. TorrentFreak has uncovered a new form of abuse that involves the DMCA, but unlike normal copyright claims, doesn't allow the target to contest the claims.

One of the most recent scams we’ve seen targets various popular game piracy sites, including gamestorrents.tv, fitgirl-repacks.site, freegogpcgames.com, crotorrents.com, nosteam.ro, pcgames-download.com and skidrowreloaded.com.

The notices in question are seemingly sent by prominent names in the gaming industry, such as Steam and Ubisoft. However, the sudden flurry of takedown requests appears to be initiated by scammers instead.

These scammers appear to be going after competitors. The entities behind this wave of bogus takedown notices are gaming Google's search engine via DMCA notices. Much like shady characters trying to vanish unflattering news and blog posts from Google's search results, these shady characters are trying to move their malicious sites higher in the rankings by targeting similar sites offering a similar selection of cracked software.

But rather than go with a straight copyright claim which could be contested and result in a reinstatement, the scammers are using another part of the DMCA -- one that provides no adversarial process.

[T]he notices are not regular DMCA takedowns. Instead, they are notifications that the URLs circumvent technological protection measures such as DRM, which is separately covered in the DMCA.

“Google has been notified that the following URLs distribute copyright circumvention devices in violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1201,” Google informed the site owner.

“Please find attached the notice we received. There is no formal counter notification process available under US law for circumvention, so we have not reinstated these URLs. If you dispute that you are distributing circumvention devices, please reply with a further explanation.”

That's the way the law works. Takedown notices claiming DRM circumvention (most pirated software involves some sort of circumvention) cannot be contested. Google is allowing replies in these cases, but what it's doing isn't mandated by law. Google, however, is obliged to comply with requests unless it feels the complaint isn't legitimate. How strongly it feels sometimes depends on the manpower available... or the attention the issue is receiving elsewhere on the web.

The notices collected by TorrentFreak hardly seem legit, even with only a cursory review. They're littered with typos and make unrealistic/absurd claims, like supposedly filing on behalf of Steam even though Steam doesn't actually own or produce the game titles listed in the takedown notice.

As TorrentFreak notes, thousands of URLs have already been taken down, pushing malware-loaded sites higher in search listings. Internet users seeking free games now may find they've picked up bitcoin-mining hitchhikers after visiting these scammers' sites.

The good news is Google is paying more attention to these takedown requests and has reinstated some URLs targeted by these malware purveyors. But the fact that this sort of search engine gaming is still effective is further proof the DMCA enables abuse by treating the accuser as inherently credible while limiting the options of those falsely accused.

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Christenson, 12 Dec 2018 @ 11:54am

    Anonymous Takedowns...

    Pretty clearly, when bogus takedowns do bad things (how many of those?? lol) there need to be consequences for bad takedowns, or the bad takedowns need to be ignored.

    Here, I'm anonymous, let me takedown *everything*! No recourse for your nice website there, and no consequences for me (you don't even know my name, this came out of the NY public library), your website circumvents technical protection measures!

    Seems to me the DMCA was written by lawyers who couldn't imagine the system would be abused by a public that felt no consequences, or maybe a few lobbyists were rubbing their hands in anticipation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 12 Dec 2018 @ 12:03pm

      Re: Anonymous Takedowns...

      How to Prove it..
      Call the companies??
      And they will say what??(a few answers here)(WOW why didnt we think of that...is a good one)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        ECA (profile), 12 Dec 2018 @ 12:05pm

        Re: Re: Anonymous Takedowns...

        REALLY..
        its a great idea...
        Get a 3rd party to send bogus DMCA notices..
        The companies and corps arent responsible..and if called(depending) they can say anything..

        After it works, with all the confusion..
        A bunch of persons get hit by Malware, and people will get abit Scared..

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2018 @ 11:59am

    "one that provides no adversarial process"

    So much for due process, you're guilty - the truth be damned.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 12 Dec 2018 @ 11:59am

    Wow, just when you think the DMCA can't get any worse! What were the lawmakers thinking when they created this part of the statute?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2018 @ 12:02pm

      Re:

      "What were the lawmakers thinking when they created this part of the statute?"

      They didn't, influential money did. Lawmakers do not write laws anymore, they take payment for allowing the wealthy to write the laws. No wonder the laws make no sense.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2018 @ 1:39pm

      Re:

      What part of the DMCA requires anyone to filter search results? The law says "Nothing in this section shall enlarge or diminish any rights of free speech or the press for activities using consumer electronics, telecommunications, or computing products" and " No person shall manufacture, import, offer to the public, provide, or otherwise traffic in any technology, product, service, device, component, or part thereof, …"—what part does telling someone a URL violate?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 12 Dec 2018 @ 2:44pm

      Re:

      'That's a feature, not a bug'.

      They were thinking that the law should be as entirely one-sided as possible, and in that case it's working just fine, thank you very much.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      tom (profile), 12 Dec 2018 @ 3:22pm

      Re:

      Also, keep in mind the DMCA was created before the Internet became a common commodity. It was targeted more at folks copying VCR tapes, DVDs and selling satellite de-scramblers.

      IIRC, there have been a tweak or two to address Internet issues but a lot of the law doesn't really fit will in the Internet age.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
TV, Sports & Movie Companies Still... >>
<< Daily Deal: Ultimate Cisco Certification Super...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:31 The FBI Is Now Looking Into Those Bogus Net Neutrality Comments (9)
12:03 TV, Sports & Movie Companies Still Freaking Out That EU Copyright Directive Might Include A Safe Harbor For Internet Platforms (1)
10:45 Malware Purveyors Targeting Pirate Sites With Bogus DMCA Takedown Notices (9)
10:42 Daily Deal: Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle (0)
09:32 Legacy Copyright Industries Lobbying Hard For EU Copyright Directive... While Pretending That Only Google Is Lobbying (21)
06:24 If You're Surprised By Verizon's AOL, Yahoo Face Plant, You Don't Know Verizon (21)
03:23 UK Spies Say They're Dropping Bulk Data Collection For Bulk Equipment Interference (10)

Tuesday

19:56 Iowa State Tells Students To Piss Off And Continues Its New Trademark Policy Despite Their Concerns (14)
15:31 How Bike-Sharing Services And Electric Vehicles Are Sending Personal Data To The Chinese Government (11)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 192: Section 230 And Political Bias (3)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.