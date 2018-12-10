Federal Courts Aren't ATMs, Angry Judge Reminds Copyright Troll
from the fully-justified-verbal-abuse dept
I will never tire of judges handing down benchslaps to IP trolls. Perhaps I'll never tire of it because it just doesn't happen often enough. Or perhaps it cannot happen often enough, given the sheer amount of troll litigation judges preside over. Not every dismissed case can be given the court's full attention. But this opinion, from Judge Royce Lamberth, should certainly get Strike 3 Holding's attention.
The brutal nine-page opinion [PDF] opens with this caustic appraisal of the porn company's business model. (h/t Eric Goldman)
Strike 3 is [...] a copyright troll. Its swarms of lawyers hound people who allegedly watch their content through Bittorrent, an online service enabling anonymous users to share videos despite their copyright protection. Since Bittorrent masks users' identities, Strike 3 can only identify an infringing Internet protocol (IP) address, using geolocation technology to trace that address to a jurisdiction. This method is famously flawed: virtual private networks and onion routing spoof IP addresses (for good and ill); routers and other devices are unsecured; malware cracks passwords and opens backdoors; multiple people (family, roommates, guests, neighbors, etc.) share the same IP address; a geolocation service might randomly assign addresses to some general location if it cannot more specifically identify another. [...]
Simply put, inferring the person who pays the cable bill illegally downloaded a specific file is even less trustworthy than inferring they watched a specific TV Show. But in many cases, the method is enough to force the Internet service provider (ISP) to unmask the IP address's subscriber. And once the ISP outs the subscriber, permitting them to be served as the defendant, any future Google search of their name will turn up associations with the websites Vixen, Blacked, Tushy, and Blacked Raw. The first two are awkward enough, but the latter two cater to even more singular tastes.
The court goes on to point out it isn't copyright law that vindicates the plaintiff but rather "the law of large numbers." Strike 3 has filed 1,849 copyright infringement lawsuits across the nation (according to Judge Lamberth's count), resulting in an untold number of settlements. And that's all this really is: another attempt to force someone, anyone, to cough up some money rather than face off in court. As Judge Lamberth notes, copyright trolls "consume 58%" of the federal court system's copyright lawsuit docket. They're a burden on the courts and a burden on the public. Judge Lamberth calls Strike 3 on its copious bullshit:
These serial litigants drop cases at the first sign of resistance, preying on low-hanging fruit and staying one step ahead of any coordinated defense. They don't seem to care about whether defendant actually did the infringing, or about developing the law. If a Billy Goat Gruff moves to confront a copyright troll in court, the troll cuts and runs back under its bridge. Perhaps the trolls fear a court disrupting their rinse-wash-and-repeat approach: fie a deluge of complaints; ask the court to compel disclosure of the account holders; settle as many claims as possible; abandon the rest.
Rather than be an accomplice in Strike 3's shady game, Judge Lamberth denies its request for discovery. Without further discovery, Strike 3 can't serve anyone with a lawsuit, which will prevent Strike 3 from refiling in this court at least, even with a dismissal without prejudice that leaves that door open.
No copyright troll is going to try to keep a case alive in Lamberth's court, not after this damning summation of their collective efforts:
Armed with hundreds of cut-and-pasted complaints and boilerplate discovery motions, Strike 3 floods this courthouse (and others around the country) with lawsuits smacking of extortion. It treats this Court not as a citadel of justice, but as an ATM.
This will limit Strike 3's litigation in this particular jurisdiction. But that's what venue shopping is for. At least defendants have another opinion to quote when fighting back against trolls like Strike 3.
Reader Comments
If I physically acted out my internal reaction to these judicial smackdowns, I could film it and put it on one of those porn sites.
58%
Took you long enough to get round to it!
This is an outrage. IP address isn't identity. Piracy isn't theft. Copyright is evil! Anyone who wants to keep their precious content safe can't offer it for sale! They can sell T-shirts. They still have their files, I haven't taken anything. It's just sharing, a natural right. I'd pay if were easy and convenient. I can't get it where I live because the meanies don't sell it and it's not in my language. DRM is criminal. DMCA is draconian. Long live Criminal King Kim Dotcom! Arrr, mates! Now it's me to go a-downloading and a-watching! I have 53 terabytes including the original "Fantasia", so take that, Disney!
Re: Took you long enough to get round to it!
Thank you, "Genuine Pirate", if that is your real screen name, for so clearly and explicitly stating the pirate's view of law. You make my case for me.
And IF by some unlikely mischance, we're on the same IP address, just remember that isn't identity.
As to the instant case: copyright enforcement is difficult, YES, that's the ONLY way you pirates get away with it. But you are in wrong morally, as even Masnick admitted, and when the content industries have the information that Google / ISPs can provide, and were put to this very judge, then you would be fined / jailed, open-and-shut cases.
Read Torrent Freak TODAY for how goes the battle. You pirates are losing because in the wrong.
Re: Re: Took you long enough to get round to it!
OK, who told the judge...
Someone told the Judge, How tech works..
Dear Mark..
If its a moral problem, then let God, decide the punishment..NOT MAN.
