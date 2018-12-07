After Getting FOSTA Turned Into Law, Facebook Tells Its Users To Stop Using Naughty Words
from the the-morality-police dept
Well, well. As we've covered for a while now, FOSTA became law almost entirely because Facebook did an about-face on its position on the law -- which only recently was revealed to have happened because COO Sheryl Sandberg decided it was important to appease Congress on something, even against the arguments of Facebook's own policy team. As we pointed out at the time, this was Facebook basically selling out the internet, and we wondered if Facebook would then help clean up the collateral damage it causes?
The early indications are that, not only will it not help clean up the mess it caused, it's leaning in on this new puritanical internet that it wants to create. We've already noted that Facebook has been sued under FOSTA by someone arguing that it has helped facilitate sex trafficking. And now, just days after Tumblr's weird pivot away from sex, Facebook has put up a bunch of new guidelines in its "community standards" document, under the head of "sexual solicitation" that ban a wide variety of things from naughty words to expressing a sexual preference.
Among the banned:
- Vague suggestive statements, such as “looking for a good time tonight”
- Sexualized slang
- Using sexual hints such as mentioning sexual roles, sex positions, fetish scenarios, sexual preference/sexual partner preference, state of arousal, act of sexual intercourse or activity (sexual penetration or self-pleasuring), commonly sexualized areas of the body such as the breasts, groin, or buttocks, state of hygiene of genitalia or buttocks
- Content (hand drawn, digital, or real-world art) that may depict explicit sexual activity or suggestively posed person(s). Got that. Expressing sexual partner preference may now be deemed as "sexual solicitation" and thus not allowed on Facebook, as, you know, it might violate FOSTA. A law that Facebook actively fought for under Sheryl Sandberg's direction.
Obviously, this is Facebook's platform and it can make whatever stupid rules it wants, but it's not difficult to see how this is likely to impact all kinds of perfectly acceptable content on its site. It also seems quite hypocritical, given that the early versions of Facebook were... very much about helping college students hook up with one another.
We warned that FOSTA would lead to widespread censorship online, and that seems to be exactly what's happening. And this should be especially troubling for sex positive people, or people who have, historically, used the internet and Facebook to discover like-minded groups, or to better understand themselves and their own preferences. We did warn, very early on, that one of the groups that was most vocal in lobbying for FOSTA was going off script and admitting that -- contrary to the public arguments made by politicians supporting the bill, that it was about stopping child sex trafficking -- that the bill was really designed to end online pornography. It seems to be taking some steps towards that goal.
Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the bill also failed to decrease sex trafficking or even sexual ads online. It's just made it harder for police to actually track down and find traffickers.
Now, some might argue that this is fine. That the "mainstream properties" like Facebook and Tumblr should get rid of all this stuff, and let it live in the dark corners of the internet. But, considering how broad these rules are, and the kind of content we're already seeing banned from Tumblr, what we're ending up with on the "mainstream" internet is losing what has always made the internet special -- that you could explore all kinds of topics, meet all kinds of people and learn about all different ideas. In the two and a half decades that the internet has been "mainstream," there has always been an effort by some to falsely describe it as the "wild west" that needed "taming." This has always been ridiculous. What they wanted was an internet controlled by gatekeepers -- turning a communications medium with anything you want -- into a broadcast medium, where anything can be sold.
Unfortunately, it looks like those forces are finally winning.
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
And what about my mushroom soup recipes? After Stormy Daniels started describing famous mushrooms...
(giggles like 9-year-old)
The new morality police
https://news.vice.com/en_us/article/qvqeev/crowdfunding-site-patreon-is-purging-far-right-figure s
Re: The new morality police
As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:
Are you saying that can't possibly be true and actionable? To me your frequent repeating of that stance, when the case alleges crime that should be sanctioned and stopped, can only be explained by that you're actually FOR sex-trafficking. WHY ELSE OBJECT? -- You're definitely always for Facebook (and its corporate profits), despite a piece now and then stating little more than "the current flap is too much to ignore". -- NEVER any calls for action of regulation or anti-trust, just re-writing what's already out.
But you continually assert that corporations have utterly arbitrary "right" to control what's on the "platform"! -- You've stated NO objection to Alex Jones being "deplatformed"! Since even you admit he was within common law details are irrelevant here, and your justifying it would only point up that you are now objecting over merely non-substantive, non-political, common decency control.
You don't just double down, you deca-down, constantly slipping in your prior unproven assertions to prove that you're again right. -- So far, according to one "study" by an academic clearly resolved to prove what you want. By your notion, no law should ever be kept in place after six months in which hasn't totally reversed broad problems.
Inherent contradiction: if are visible, then are not being taken down, so you can't claim that police were doing that job before: they were just letting it go.
Re: As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:
Is EXEMPTION FROM ALL PRIOR LAW! The accumulated wisdown found necessary for civilization to prosper.
Teh internets definitely promotes prostitution, hidden sales for drug abuse, child pornography, the embiggening of "sex positive" kooks and other "outliers" (the word Thad likes), anarchists, hidden manipulators of opinion (like the NYTimes and WashPo): in short, those who are trying to destroy the very Western civilization that generously allows them enough freedom so that very few face discrimination (that does NOT mean no one can say they don't like you, right? as I'm so often reminded here!) -- let alone face physical menace without society being enraged and duly prosecuting.
But netwits, like programmers, can't stop at reasonable. So they keep chipping away until bring down the whole system.
Re: As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:
I find your lack of imagination disturbing.
Re: As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:
Oh, and do you have any actual citations for any of your accusations? Many of the contributors here know exactly where Techdirt stands, and it isn't anywhere close to what you're saying.
What are the chances it fails miserably at that one to? Chances are pretty good in the end I'd say.
Re:
