Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Dec 7th 2018 12:05pm


censorship, cleaned up internet, fosta, naughty words, sexual orientation

facebook



After Getting FOSTA Turned Into Law, Facebook Tells Its Users To Stop Using Naughty Words

from the the-morality-police dept

Well, well. As we've covered for a while now, FOSTA became law almost entirely because Facebook did an about-face on its position on the law -- which only recently was revealed to have happened because COO Sheryl Sandberg decided it was important to appease Congress on something, even against the arguments of Facebook's own policy team. As we pointed out at the time, this was Facebook basically selling out the internet, and we wondered if Facebook would then help clean up the collateral damage it causes?

The early indications are that, not only will it not help clean up the mess it caused, it's leaning in on this new puritanical internet that it wants to create. We've already noted that Facebook has been sued under FOSTA by someone arguing that it has helped facilitate sex trafficking. And now, just days after Tumblr's weird pivot away from sex, Facebook has put up a bunch of new guidelines in its "community standards" document, under the head of "sexual solicitation" that ban a wide variety of things from naughty words to expressing a sexual preference.

Among the banned:

  • Vague suggestive statements, such as “looking for a good time tonight”
  • Sexualized slang
  • Using sexual hints such as mentioning sexual roles, sex positions, fetish scenarios, sexual preference/sexual partner preference, state of arousal, act of sexual intercourse or activity (sexual penetration or self-pleasuring), commonly sexualized areas of the body such as the breasts, groin, or buttocks, state of hygiene of genitalia or buttocks
  • Content (hand drawn, digital, or real-world art) that may depict explicit sexual activity or suggestively posed person(s).
    •  Got that. Expressing sexual partner preference may now be deemed as "sexual solicitation" and thus not allowed on Facebook, as, you know, it might violate FOSTA. A law that Facebook actively fought for under Sheryl Sandberg's direction.

Obviously, this is Facebook's platform and it can make whatever stupid rules it wants, but it's not difficult to see how this is likely to impact all kinds of perfectly acceptable content on its site. It also seems quite hypocritical, given that the early versions of Facebook were... very much about helping college students hook up with one another.

We warned that FOSTA would lead to widespread censorship online, and that seems to be exactly what's happening. And this should be especially troubling for sex positive people, or people who have, historically, used the internet and Facebook to discover like-minded groups, or to better understand themselves and their own preferences. We did warn, very early on, that one of the groups that was most vocal in lobbying for FOSTA was going off script and admitting that -- contrary to the public arguments made by politicians supporting the bill, that it was about stopping child sex trafficking -- that the bill was really designed to end online pornography. It seems to be taking some steps towards that goal.

Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the bill also failed to decrease sex trafficking or even sexual ads online. It's just made it harder for police to actually track down and find traffickers.

Now, some might argue that this is fine. That the "mainstream properties" like Facebook and Tumblr should get rid of all this stuff, and let it live in the dark corners of the internet. But, considering how broad these rules are, and the kind of content we're already seeing banned from Tumblr, what we're ending up with on the "mainstream" internet is losing what has always made the internet special -- that you could explore all kinds of topics, meet all kinds of people and learn about all different ideas. In the two and a half decades that the internet has been "mainstream," there has always been an effort by some to falsely describe it as the "wild west" that needed "taming." This has always been ridiculous. What they wanted was an internet controlled by gatekeepers -- turning a communications medium with anything you want -- into a broadcast medium, where anything can be sold.

Unfortunately, it looks like those forces are finally winning.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:25pm

    So I guess those Monty Python references to that Roman centurion, Biggus Dickus, are a no-no?

    And what about my mushroom soup recipes? After Stormy Daniels started describing famous mushrooms...

    (giggles like 9-year-old)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:29pm

    The new morality police

    In an odd sort of way, maybe it would be better if the big social media sites were even more censorious, since apparently more and more people are getting banned from funding sites such as PayPal and Patreon for the posts they make on Facebook and Youtube, non-politically-correct speech that those social media sites are OK with but that paypal and Patreon are not.

    https://news.vice.com/en_us/article/qvqeev/crowdfunding-site-patreon-is-purging-far-right-figure s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2018 @ 1:02pm

      Re: The new morality police

      I'd prefer the other approach, to be honest. On a basic level, it much more difficult to compete in the social media space than in the payment transfer space. This is mostly because the number of people a given individual has a *mutual* flow of money with (i.e. both giving and receiving money) is significantly lower than the number of people that same individual tends to attempt to keep in social media circles. Thus, the "critical mass" of users which a social media site needs in order to be competitive is much higher than the number of users a funding site needs. This is compounded by the fact that in some cases (crowd-funding, patreon, and similar), most users don't technically need an account at that site, since money only flows in one direction. This allows the vast majority of users to flit between multiple sites at will, with only a small fraction of users (those who actually receive money) who necessarily have ties to the service itself. It is much easier to shift a small user base which is tightly involved in the details of the service, than a large user base which is less so.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:35pm

    Well, fuck.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Irving, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:39pm

    As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:

    We've already noted that Facebook has been sued under FOSTA by someone arguing that it has helped facilitate sex trafficking.

    Are you saying that can't possibly be true and actionable? To me your frequent repeating of that stance, when the case alleges crime that should be sanctioned and stopped, can only be explained by that you're actually FOR sex-trafficking. WHY ELSE OBJECT? -- You're definitely always for Facebook (and its corporate profits), despite a piece now and then stating little more than "the current flap is too much to ignore". -- NEVER any calls for action of regulation or anti-trust, just re-writing what's already out.

    We warned that FOSTA would lead to widespread censorship online, and that seems to be exactly what's happening

    But you continually assert that corporations have utterly arbitrary "right" to control what's on the "platform"! -- You've stated NO objection to Alex Jones being "deplatformed"! Since even you admit he was within common law details are irrelevant here, and your justifying it would only point up that you are now objecting over merely non-substantive, non-political, common decency control.

    Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the bill also failed to decrease sex trafficking or even sexual ads online.

    You don't just double down, you deca-down, constantly slipping in your prior unproven assertions to prove that you're again right. -- So far, according to one "study" by an academic clearly resolved to prove what you want. By your notion, no law should ever be kept in place after six months in which hasn't totally reversed broad problems.

    It's just made it harder for police to actually track down and find traffickers.

    Inherent contradiction: if are visible, then are not being taken down, so you can't claim that police were doing that job before: they were just letting it go.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Irving /Top/ Katz (apparently can't now quote in n, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:53pm

      Re: As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:

      what has always made the internet special

      Is EXEMPTION FROM ALL PRIOR LAW! The accumulated wisdown found necessary for civilization to prosper.

      Teh internets definitely promotes prostitution, hidden sales for drug abuse, child pornography, the embiggening of "sex positive" kooks and other "outliers" (the word Thad likes), anarchists, hidden manipulators of opinion (like the NYTimes and WashPo): in short, those who are trying to destroy the very Western civilization that generously allows them enough freedom so that very few face discrimination (that does NOT mean no one can say they don't like you, right? as I'm so often reminded here!) -- let alone face physical menace without society being enraged and duly prosecuting.

      But netwits, like programmers, can't stop at reasonable. So they keep chipping away until bring down the whole system.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:54pm

      Re: As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:

      "WHY ELSE OBJECT?"

      I find your lack of imagination disturbing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Dec 2018 @ 1:00pm

      Re: As noted yesterday, you seem for sex-trafficking:

      It certainly appears that you have had a major attack of reading comprehension failure. Or is it just your agenda that is blinding you? Or that of your employers.

      Oh, and do you have any actual citations for any of your accusations? Many of the contributors here know exactly where Techdirt stands, and it isn't anywhere close to what you're saying.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:44pm

    that the bill was really designed to end online pornography. It seems to be taking some steps towards that goal.

    What are the chances it fails miserably at that one to? Chances are pretty good in the end I'd say.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:46pm

    This is the end result of Mike's "we should just let these corporations continue expanding their tentacles into every facet of the lives of billions of people, and trust them to self-regulate" idea.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:52pm

    Unironically suicide is the only escape. Everyone seems to agree that big business wins this one forever. There is no more escape.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.