Tumblr's New 'No Sex' Rules Show The Problems Of FOSTA And EU Copyright Directive In One Easy Move
from the intermediary-liability-protections-matter dept
As you may have heard by now, on Monday, Tumblr announced that in just a couple weeks it will be banning porn from its platform as part of a change to its rules. Now, of course, Tumblr has every right to run its platform however it sees fit, but it does seem notable that it wasn't all that long ago that Tumblr openly defended the fact that Tumblr hosts a bunch of "Not Safe For Work" content, explaining that they supported free speech, and didn't want to be in the business of carefully determining whether or not something was "artful" photography or just porn.
Of course, that was before Verizon bought Yahoo (which had previously bought Tumblr). And it was before FOSTA became law. As Wired points out, this move to ban all porn comes just weeks after Apple banned the Tumblr app from the App Store over some illegal images (even after Tumblr was alerted and took those images down). It's not hard to see how some execs at Verizon might have looked at all of this as a headache that just isn't worth it -- especially given the potential criminal liability that comes from FOSTA. Remember, a few months back, we noted that a bunch of online trolls were deliberately targeting women they didn't like on various platforms claiming (often without evidence) that they were engaged in prostitution. Many of those targeted used Tumblr. It's not difficult to see how Verizon just decided to rid itself of this whole headache.
But, beyond demonstrating the censorship problems of FOSTA, this move by Tumblr is also doing a bang up job demonstrating why mandatory filters, such as those pushed for in Article 13 in the EU Copyright Directive will be so harmful. Filters are notoriously terrible at accurately taking down only the content they're supposed to take down. Amusingly, one of the key talking points of Article 13 filter defenders is that "well, these platforms do a great job stopping porn, so clearly they can stop infringement." This is wrong on multiple levels, starting with the fact that the determination of what is "infringing" is entirely different from what is "porn." But, more to the point: the porn filters don't work very well at all.
Buzzfeed has a hilarious list of Tumblr posts that have been flagged as being adult content, that clearly... are not. Here are just a few:
Some are even claiming that reblogging Tubmlr's own announcement resulted in flags:
But for examples of flags that are perhaps even more relevant for those of us here on Techdirt, law professor Sarah Burstein, who runs a Tumblr and Twitter feed all about design patents (often highlighting how ridiculous those design patents are) found that a bunch of her design patent images resulted in flags as inappropriate content. I am not kidding:
Apparently, boot-scrubbing design patents are #TooSexyForTumblr pic.twitter.com/6Ijz8bAIA7
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
LED Jeans, too: pic.twitter.com/jtcmYEZGBM
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
And troll socks: pic.twitter.com/VXTRhxd9Bf
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
This @LouisVuitton bag? pic.twitter.com/Zp8Gd1UwnR
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
LOL: pic.twitter.com/xFyss5BpvC
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
And a line drawing of someone wearing a "Backless Support Bra with Integrated Underwear”: pic.twitter.com/bnXXVt7v1Z
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
A post about a litigated design patent for an "auto handle": pic.twitter.com/8Eud311GcC
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
Really? pic.twitter.com/qtuJrK6K6Y
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
Okay, so some of these I can kind of understand but....COME ON: pic.twitter.com/1FDpUML4u9
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
They just keep coming: pic.twitter.com/9rFWkb67LI
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
Heart-shaped necklaces - also #TooSexyForTumblr: pic.twitter.com/v4NPP6Fn82
— Sarah Burstein (@design_law) December 4, 2018
Believe it or not, those are just a few examples from a much longer list of flagged posts about design patents for apparently violating Tumblr's "porn" filter.
While this is a complete travesty on a variety of levels, it demonstrates the utter futility of believing that filters will work and won't make a huge number of mistakes, pulling down perfectly reasonable content. Those working on laws (especially over in the EU) such as the EU Copyright Directive's Article 13 would do well to actually heed this message.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Not a "no sex" rule
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So what's the "problem"? Less pornography?
You clearly have a mania that equates "free speech" with vice, pornography, disruption, and crime.
I won't give links, but these are numerous and known to any regular:
1) Just yesterday claiming that prostitutes are hampered and even endangered by FOSTA, with clear implication that open solicitation should be permitted.
2) Several pieces bewailing that convictions for downloading child pornography gained under a warrant should be thrown out because of a mere Court Rule that hadn't been updated for the internet where actual location of downloader cannot be known in advance.
3) Many other pieces wanting convictions of drug dealers thrown out on sheerly technical grounds, with underlying premise that the law is to protect the known guilty. Similarly, pieces cheering when such convictions are overturned on technicality.
4) After the riot at Trump Inauguration causing much property destruction, with apparent organizing in advance, you resisted Facebook being required to provide evidence of what persons of own free will had published to the entire world.
5) This piece. According to your corporatist assertions elsewhere, Tumblr is fully within its "rights" to so manage its "platform". You claim that "platforms" can deny access for their own definitions of "hate speech", BUT YOU COMPLAIN when what's forbidden is well within traditional limitations, widely accepted as "not safe for work".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So what's the "problem"? Less pornography?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So what's the "problem"? Less pornography?
If you think a heart shaped locket is not safe for work, then please walk back into your time machine and go home.
Traditions change over time along with society. Please catch up with today's society if you wish to use tradition as a soap box.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So what's the "problem"? Less pornography?
1. bad laws that are not even good at fixing what they claim to fix are, surprisingly, a problem.
2,3 & 4: we are a nation of laws. The police, law enforcement of every type cannot take shortcuts. They cannot bend the rules because it is easier. 'oh, it is just a technicality' All law is technicality, weaken the protection from them at all our peril.
5: the tumblr thing shows that 'nerding harder' won't make filters magically work, for one thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment