The TV Sector's Latest Bad Idea: Ads That Play When You Press Pause
The TV industry is certainly skilled when it comes to ignoring the will of the customer. You'll recall that as the cord cutting and ratings free fall began, the sector's very first impulse was to double down on a lot of bad ideas, from mindlessly raising rates, to editing down programs or speeding them up to shove more ads into each viewing hour. And as new innovations like ad skipping DVR technology emerged, the industry's very first impulse was to first sue companies in a bid to ban the tech, then "innovate" by charging users more if they did want to skip ads.
This week, both AT&T and Hulu (which AT&T now owns a chunk of via its Time Warner merger) unveiled their latest "innovation" in delivering ads that users don't want: ads that run when you press pause and leave the room. According to AT&T, the tech should emerge sometime next year for its DirecTV and IPTV (formerly branded U-Verse) TV customers:
"AT&T also has hopes to use the pause to lend new momentum to TV advertising. The company, which owns DirecTV and U-verse, expects to launch technology next year that puts a full-motion video on a screen when a user decides to take a respite. “We know you’re going to capture 100% viewability when they pause and unpause,” says Matt Van Houten, vice president of product at Xandr Media, AT&T’s advertising division. “There’s a lot of value in that experience."
Said "value" will certainly be in the eye of the beholder. Consumers that have made it clear they don't want to pay an arm and a leg for traditional TV and watch ads aren't going to be particularly thrilled to engage in another, entirely new layer of ads. And the "value" of layering more ads when users press pause and (usually) leave the room certainly isn't going to be any kind of panacea for the problems that plague the sector (high prices, too many ads, terrible customer service, bloated & inflexible pay TV lineups, and sagging ratings).
For its part, AT&T makes the case that you'll need some additional advertising in streaming because low subscription prices aren't enough to pay for content development in the streaming era:
"At a September conference held for advertisers, AT&T executives made the case that even new forms of video entertainment – including streaming – require ad support. “If we are to continue this pace of developing content of this quality in these volumes, then we need advertising to pay for some of the content,”said Brian Lesser, chief executive of the company’s Xandr unit, while speaking to reporters at the event. “I don’t believe – nor does anybody on the team believe – that subscription video on demand services could possibly pay for all the content being developed” without relying on money from advertising."
While that might be true, it's worth noting that AT&T's not trialing this technology on its streaming platforms (like DirecTV Now), it's implementing it on its traditional IPTV and satellite TV services, which usually cost consumers (on average) upwards of $100+ per month. Forcing additional advertising on customers already annoyed by high prices isn't the path to winning back frustrated customers. Meanwhile, AT&T has no problem raising subscription rates on streaming anyway; the company just got done implementing a streaming price hike before the ink on its last merger was even dry, and is already hinting at another round of hikes.
When you face real competition (something that's a little alien to AT&T), you don't get to choose when you compete on price and features. That's why some wings of the cable and broadcast sector have finally started actually lowering the ad load in a bid to keep people from switching to streaming alternatives to heading to piracy. And while it's true the sector needs to innovate around advertising, hitting already frustrated users with even more ads (when they're probably not even in the room) doesn't seem like the best path forward.
Boom. Someone should pay me to point out the flaws in all of these shitty ideas.
Re:
Re: Re:
So... What are they gonna do when...
What are they gonna do now when you select fast forward, just show you the ads you missed while paused?
"Well Bob I wouldn't say I was missing it."
- Mr. Peter Gibbons, Innitech Software Programmer
Re: So... What are they gonna do when...
They didn't miss a thing.
Should that be "or heading to piracy"?
Oh - I know ... how about we piss off subscribers even more - that's the ticket!
The tv industry is very good at listening to their customers. Their customers want eyeballs, even when viewers hit mute or change the channel. Comcast has even figured out how to get their product to pay for the privelege of being sold.
The only tv channels where you are the customer are services like netflix or hbo now. We will see how long that lasts.
Re:
Re: Re:
Half the sites from legacy news sources and from main stream media refuse access if they detect an add blocker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re: Re:
It appears that more and more the object of mainstream media is to monetize news and information under the assumption that the mainstream media (MSM) has a monopoly on news and it does not matter the form of delivery MSM is demanding rent on news delivery.
The problem for MSM is I do not need or want the propaganda they call news so I simply do not visit or tune in.
So they are now using more of your bandwidth?
I just want some quite
I'm guessing their next innovation will be to make the mute button turn **up** the volume if a commercial is playing.
Advertising in the US is geneally out of control
- Like the internet? How about so many advertisements that your web experience is seriously impaired - even with a good ad blocker. I don't know why, but I had so many more ads in my browser while in the US than in Europe - despite using the same PC in both locations. I allow Techdirt's advertisements because they are non-intrusive and I want to support the team's efforts, but for the rest of the US, my god are you poor souls ever inundated with crap!
- driving on the motorway? How about a billboard every 10 yards (illegal in Europe as they are a distraction while driving)
- have a home phone? How about so many marketing calls per day that you don't even answer the phone unless you know the caller? (illegal in Europe, but we went too far - I have to sign a waiver so that the garage can call me when my car repairs are done)
- Have a mobile phone? How about freakishly insightful targeted ads from every place that you visit that day? (have never seen anything like this in Europe and it only seems to happen on US phones....)
- have a TV? How about an add every 20 seconds? (Most EU countries limit the percentage of a show that can be used for advertising and they limit the number and duration of commercial breaks per half hour)
- Taking public transport, or god help you, flying with a US airline? besides the privileges of being in some of the most depressing vehicles you have ever seen, with shitty service on top, why not cap it off with a hefty dose of in your face advertising at every available opportunity? (ok, the UK is not much better, but the rest of Europe is still a far nicer experience than anything I have seen in the US. Imagine being able to proudly say that you took the train to work.... )
End effect is that when I am in the US, I feel like I am getting sensory override at every corner. You get sensitized to it though. My wife and I often comment about the amount of advertising that you are constantly bombarded with and my parents always say "gee we didn't even notice". Advertising is a fine way to support a business, but in my mind is a prime area where government regulation can have a massive (and positive) influence on the average Joe's life.
Some will like this...
She was deathly afraid of screen burn in. She would raise the riot act, even if we paused to pee. (In spite of reassurances from her techno-son.)
Anything to keep motion on the screen was a good thing in her book. And there are other techno-illiterates still out there who are going to think the same.
The correct answer is to offer fewer commercial slots for higher prices. If you keep cramming more and more in you're gonna end up with less and less viewers.
Given that, the problem is clear. It brings more noise and movement when they wanted it to stop.
and also what makes this worse
Pause
When people hit Pause, it's because they're usually getting up to do something-- use the restroom, pop popcorn, answer the phone, etc.-- and almost by definition, won't be paying any attention to an ad that starts running when the button is pushed.
