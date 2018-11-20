SoundCloud Troll Getting DMCA Takedowns Shows The Weakness Of Notice And Takedown Systems
Much has been written at this point about the problems with various "notice and takedown" policies, including in the DMCA. Much of the problems arise from the DMCA's requirement that service providers "expeditiously" remove infringing material upon notice, which naturally leads to platforms erring on the side of removal versus taking a hard -- and manual -- look at the material in question to see if it's really infringing. This results in all kinds of takedowns of speech that is not infringing, typically as a result of human error, a dispute over the actual ownership of rights, a lack of recognizing fair use, or, perhaps most often, an automated system for sending DMCAs simply screwing up.
But another weakness in the notice and takedown policy is in how much power it places in the hands of trolls and bad actors to simply fuck with people. This can be seen in action in the case of one SoundCloud troll getting all kinds of music taken down by pretending to be a rights holder.
Multiple bass music artists have alleged that their tracks have been removed from SoundCloud for wrongful copyright claims. Working under an account by the name "Dr Egg," an unknown user reportedly made copyright violation claims against multiple artists, which these artists are claiming resulting in the removals. In the SoundCloud platform, uploads can be taken down for copyright violations if SoundCloud receives an email making a claim against the track. A copyright violation occurs when someone uses a sample or part of a song that was already copyrighted by another artist or company. Currently, it only takes one claim to have a track removed and it may be reinstated if the claim is proven false.
According to reply emails from SoundCloud to the artists in question, "Dr Egg" used email addresses that pointed to Moonboy (moonboycreator@outlook.com) and Too Vain(toovain@outlook.com) to make these strikes. The user appears to have falsified Moonboy's (Jaime Madsen) signature and used his name on the copyright infringement claims. Moonboy made a video on Twitter to speak out against the fraud.
That the policy can be weaponized for nihilistic mayhem in this way at all is a clear signal that changes need to be made. That this doesn't happen constantly is not a defense of the policy. Good internet policy is not that which can be easily subverted by impersonating another person, because that happens all the time on the internet. And, when coupled with platforms being incentivized only in the direction of quick takedown of art and speech, that causes a massive speech issue that would make the founding fathers go into a rage.
In this case, SoundCloud did manage to get the uploads in question restored.
A spokesperson on behalf of SoundCloud has responded to EDM.com with the following statement:
"Our takedown notification process is designed to respect copyright, and it is our policy to review all infringement claims per the guidelines outlined in our Help Center. Upon review, we have determined these copyright claims are not valid, and are happy to report we’ve reinstated all affected content."
Which is all well and good, but we still have a problem. And I'm pretty sure the impetus for that problem can be found in the very first line of SoundCloud's statement: "Our takedown notification process is designed to respect copyright...". You may notice that there is no mention of speech and art in the statement at all. This is, again, because all of the incentives in the DMCA's notice and takedown provisions push platforms to favor copyright over art -- which is anathema to the principles of free speech.
Reader Comments
'... claims of it anyway.'
"Our takedown notification process is designed to respect copyright...". You may notice that there is no mention of speech and art in the statement at all. This is, again, because all of the incentives in the DMCA's notice and takedown provisions push platforms to favor copyright over art -- which is anathema to the principles of free speech.
It gets worse actually, because if infringing material must be taken down quickly because having it there harms the copyright owner, then much worse is taking down someone's non-infringing work, as that provides actual harm in that it's no longer available due to a fraudulent/bogus claim.
One could argue that the DMCA process itself doesn't 'respect copyright', in that it can be trivially turned against someone's copyrighted works and have them removed on nothing more than an accusation, with the creator's so affected only being able to respond after the fact. A law/system that was intended to 'respect copyright'/protect creators would have in place mechanisms to not only get rid of violations but also protect non-violating works, yet the DMCA and systems put in place to comply with it very rarely have more than a nod to the latter, if that.
Re: '... claims of it anyway.'
Exactly! One of the most important aspects of copyright law (it's right there in the name, afterall,) is that it's law. Law has important principles attached to it, such as Due Process and the Presumption of Innocence. And the DMCA tramples all over these principles.
We need to fix this. Instead of the DMCA, we need to establish a framework rooted in the rule of law, in which piracy is the copyright holder's problem, and they have no right to make it my problem until such time as they manage to prove in a court of law that I am part of the problem. Just like any other law.
The Burden Is On The Wrong Person
Poor choice of words
Or maybe it has and copyright enforcers are covering it up...
Re:
Just look at YouTube. And Sega of Japan.
...@outlook.com
Impersonation on the internet is not a problem.
Re: Impersonation on the internet is not a problem.
Copyright?
All affixed content is copyrighted.
Therefore: All content must be taken down preemptively.
CBS Online? Copyrighted - take it down!
Block it at the ISP Level!
Netflix? Obviously block it at the trunk - it's tripped all the filters!
OKAY, what "changes need to be made"?
Rule out doing away with DMCA and copyright altogether, not going to happen.
Now what?
It's YOU and Masnick who believe that teh internets is a place where children and unicorns can frolic without care. -- AND that's basically all you have until you at least propose a fix.
Rest of us struggle along among thieves and liars, thinking that most people are honest, that they're not pirates who steal content and then make up every excuse possible for it.
What you need do, Timmy, is quit supporting those you know are thieves -- some several of those are handy to address right here -- and quit excusing their thefts of copyrighted content. The cultural milieu starts with your powerful voice admonishing the obvious, NOT excusing them.
We can only hope that civilization holds up instead of collapses with large numbers of thieves and dopers doing their tiny bit to chip away at it. Do your part. At least QUIT helping the vandals.
Re: OKAY, what "changes need to be made"?
You like the DMCA so much? Have a DMCA vote.
Re: OKAY, what "changes need to be made"?
Re: OKAY, Liars gonna lie
Re: Productive member of society
