Nintendo Gets Huge Settlement Against ROM Site Probably Just To Scare Other ROM Sites
from the make-believe dept
A couple of years ago, we first discussed how Nintendo, long-time maximalists on intellectual property concerns, decided to open up a new front against ROM sites. What at first looked like it might be something of a surgical strike mission-creeped this past summer into a full war on ROM sites generally, with Nintendo using a buckshot lawsuit approach. Many sites simply voluntarily shut down, sweeping away decades of video game history to be once again locked up by Nintendo, while others stared down the company's legal guns. All this, of course, as Nintendo was showing how silly this all is given the insane performance of its Nintendo retro consoles.
Well, it looks like the output of this effort is going to be Nintendo playing games with at least one of these suits, getting a settlement that nobody thinks it's actually going to pursue in full just to have a multi-million dollar number to threaten other sites with. The husband and wife operators of LoveROMS.com have agreed to a $12 million settlement they can't pay, and likely won't have to, to have Nintendo call off its dogs.
Today we can report that both sides have indeed reached a deal. They agreed to a consent judgment and a permanent injunction that will resolve all outstanding disputes. Paperwork obtained by TorrentFreak shows that Mathias and his wife admit that their involvement with the websites constituted direct and indirect copyright and trademark infringement, which caused Nintendo irreparable injury.
However, on paper, the married couple won’t be getting off cheaply. On the contrary, they actually agreed to a judgment that exceeds $12 million.
“Plaintiff is hereby awarded judgment against all Defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $12,230,000,” the proposed language reads.
To be clear, nobody is saying the settlement is invalid or anything like that. In this case, the couple has admitted to infringing Nintendo's copyright rights, has agreed to hand over any emulators and ROMs it has, and has agreed to the amount in question. On paper at least. But that agreement likely comes with the understanding that after this is all inked with signatures and the blessing of the court, a separate deal will be worked out for the payment of an entirely different amount.
We can only speculate but it’s possible that Nintendo negotiated such a high number, on paper, to act as a deterrent for other site operators. In practice, the defendants could end up paying much less.
It wouldn’t be the first time that a judgment in court is more than what the parties agreed to privately. This happened before in the MPAA’s lawsuit against Hotfile, where a $80 million judgment in court translated to $4 million behind the scenes settlement.
In other words, Nintendo pushed for a settlement amount it wouldn't have gotten at trial not as an act of justice, but to use as a bludgeon against other ROM sites. It will be used either as a way to force voluntary shutdown of those sites, or as a template for settlement demands in the future. Either way, it makes a game out of the legal system, rather than trying to get to a just result.
And it has to be pointed out again that this is all happening as Nintendo competes with these sites perfectly well with its very cool retro consoles. Because control is what matters.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Something something history something doomed to repeat it...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I hate when mis-management destroys decent companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But we can't have that because there's no DRM to stop people from making copies of it!
It would be like chefs refusing to sell cook books with their recipes because *gasp* people could grab a pen and paper and make illegal copies of the recipes without paying the chef!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Because no one in their right mind would pay $5 for a digital copy of an NES game. And even if the market considered that a fair price, Nintendo could only ever sell games for which it owns the copyrights/trademarks or games it could license with ease. Finagling the rights to a game like Batman (bless you, Sunsoft) would take more money than Nintendo could ever hope to make back through sales—and then some.
Some of the best games (and a lot of the worst games) on the NES were licensed games—Tecmo Super Bowl and Total Recall, for example. Getting the rights issues cleared up would be a nightmare. ROM preservation is the only way many of those games will ever exist outside of thirty-year-old cartridges that may or may not work nowadays. I ain’t sayin’ Nintendo doesn’t care about preserving its library of games and its history for future generations…but I ain’t sayin’ it cares enough to preserve all of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That's been the going rate on Virtual Console since 2006. Perhaps the people paying that rate aren't in their right minds, but it would seem that they exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While we are seeing a few original Nintendo games on non-Nintendo devices, we've yet to see any straight ports of existing games, or any Nintendo-licensed emulators on non-Nintendo hardware. I don't think that's likely to change any time soon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
scared to ROM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: scared to ROM
What we lost was a community of ROM enthusiasts that would help each other get these games running, and search for more old ROM carts to expand the historic database.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: scared to ROM
Thanks, Metallica.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: scared to ROM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: scared to ROM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No Nintendo, you're irreparably damaging your own reputation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I no longer will let nintendo near my home or kids; this action against a community that has been built on decades of hard work is shameful at best. They could have supported ROMs for decades but decided to ignore them and not even dip their toes in retro gaming, now they want to compete and the main reason they've been successful (on their terribly limited) console is because the rom community has been holding peoples attention for this long.
to the developers at nintendo, thank you for the memories. To the leadership at nintendo, you suck and I hope you know how much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Legal theater
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Legal theater
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Legal theater
The $12m wasn't actually Awarded by the Judge. In Civil cases, there's a constant push from the Judge for the Parties to agree to a Settlement. Once they do agree on an amount, it gets put down on paper as this *proposed* settlement has been.
I've seen $10m "awards" like this levied against already destitute people. They agree just so they can stop being dragged into court over it. If they ever hit the lottery, they'll be hit with all kinds of Demands.
They're rather like filing a Mechanic's Lien against a house where you've done work and not received payment. The house can't be legally sold until that Lien is Released, by either payment of the past-due amount plus interest, or by the Lien Holder simply signing off on the debt.
This one was, as the bulk of the article says, a move to set a precedent of Award Amounts that can be used to bludgeon everyone else.
There will be another Agreement, made and signed in some lawyer's office, where for $50 Nintendo will write off the $12m for Considerations. Which considerations will be a gag order on the entire transaction outside of the original $12m Judgement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just because can't pay doesn't mean judgment invalid.
And when guilty as charged, it's a good deal to just SAY the number rather than actually be liable for it. If they later inherited from mom and pop, got a great job, or even won a lottery, for instance, Nintendo could have claimed all but their subsistence.
Key principle of LAW, kids: it's at discretion of the (as adjudged) aggrieved party to show mercy.
If can't pay the judgment, don't do the pirating.
If this CHILLS PIRATES, then it's great.
And if this doesn't show you the trend of how the real world when you use the content that others have made, that's more fun for me. I've long since given up on any morality here. -- Have ANY of you who pirated ROMs transferred money to Nintendo or copyright owner? There not abandoned works and you always claim would pay if could. No, you just plan on getting away with it, as these thieves did.
Congratulations Timmy on getting the 11 o'clock spot! YOU DA MAN! YOU are carrying the rest! Your focus on the exciting gaming area, is clearly the highest interest here.
But at least you tackled this one not favorable to pirates, though framing it as some injustice against the good honest pirates is still severely wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just because can't pay doesn't mean judgment invalid.
Nintendo wouldn't have gotten even close to that amount after trial. Their "mercy" was cutting a deal to accept *on paper* a $12m judgement.
They won't get a fraction of that - as part of that deal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Quick push the buttons
The only way to "Play" the legal game is by using cheat codes (aka, Lobbying, Bribes, Fake Settlements, etc).
I guess we know where they learned to play...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment