Prosecutors Charge Suspect With Evidence Tampering After A Seized iPhone Is Wiped Remotely
from the lots-of-missing-info-here dept
Going on little more than their belief a phone may contain evidence in a drive-by shooting case, prosecutors in Schenectady, New York are charging a suspect with destroying evidence.
A cellphone seized by police as part of an investigation into a drive-by shooting last month was remotely wiped by its owner, authorities said this week.
Police believe Juelle L. Grant, 24, of Willow Avenue, may have been the driver of a vehicle involved in an Oct. 23 drive-by shooting on Van Vranken Avenue, near Lang Street, so they obtained her phone, according to police allegations filed in court. No one was injured in the shooting.
After police took her iPhone X, telling her it was considered evidence, "she did remotely wipe" the device, according to police.
"The defendant was aware of the intentions of the police department at the conclusion of the interview with her," according to court documents.
Grant now faces three felonies: two counts of evidence tampering and one count of hindering prosecution. One count of evidence tampering related to the alleged phone wipe. The other two counts listed are related to concealing the shooter's identity and disposing of the weapon used.
Grant purchased a new iPhone some time after her other one was seized. It could be her logon from a new device erased files on her old one, but that seems unlikely and the dates don't really line up. Her lawyer says she got a new phone "days after" the cops took her first one, but the documents alleging evidence tampering says it happened less than 24 hours after the alleged drive-by. Supposedly, Grant isn't a "computer-savvy person," according to her attorney, but it's not all that tough to do even for someone with limited tech skill
The easiest method for remote wiping would be using Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature, which has "Erase iPhone" right on the landing page. This seems to be the likeliest explanation for what happened, although it may be Grant herself did not trigger the remote wipe.
And there are unanswered questions about law enforcement's handling of the seized iPhone. Have they not heard of Faraday cages/bags? That exact question was posed to law enforcement by The Daily Gazette. The first answer was a deflection:
Asked last Wednesday evening if such technology was available to city detectives, police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Dearing said he did not know but would check with detectives. He indicated late Thursday afternoon that he had yet to hear back from them.
One week later, there's still no answer.
A message Monday morning asking Dearing if he had yet heard back from detectives was not immediately returned.
Finally, there's another question that needs to be answered by law enforcement as it moves forward with these charges: how likely is it that there's evidence of a drive-by shooting on a person's phone? That probability -- an essential part of "probable cause" -- seems a little low. Sure, cops might have found a judge willing to believe a person's phone is just something that collects evidence of any and all criminal activity until law enforcement needs it, but there's always a chance the judge might actually demand justification for searching a phone seized from a drive-by shooting driver.
With the alleged "evidence" now allegedly maliciously deleted, law enforcement might be off the probable cause hook. But it shouldn't be. It should have to justify its original search plans before it can move forward with evidence tampering charges. From what's been presented in this coverage, it doesn't appear law enforcement has a solid basis for the search it never got to perform.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Chickens without eggs, or is it eggs but no chickens?
Then there's disposing of the weapon used. Do they have proof that the 'culprit' had the weapon? It does not appear that she has been charged for the shooting, or even for being there.
And finally, refusing to give up someones name sure sounds like testifying against oneself. If they give up the name, then that would make themselves complicit because how else would one know the name if they weren't there?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmmm....
Unless the cops think there was video of the drive-by on that phone, I'd think they just wanted to place that phone on the scene of the shooting at the time it occurred.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hmmm....
I always thought the cell phone provider had all that information and could be required to hand it over with a warrant?
The contact list is stored on the phone I think (unless it's different on iOS) so it would be deleted, but surely they'd have texts/calls to those numbers in the phone company records if they existed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Crow is good eats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hmmm....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Defense
Arguably, she didn't wipe the phone, she asked it be wiped the next time it connected to the public cellular network. It would be reasonable to expect any competent law enforcement body to not do that until they're done with it. After all, leaving it connected raises serious chain-of-custody concerns.
In her position, I'd claim this was done only to protect against e.g. someone buying this at a police auction, not to protect against police access.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is there a deadhand option?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is there a deadhand option?
There isn't an easy way to set up an automatic wipe like you describe, but many phones have an option to encrypt the storage (internal and SD card) so that a password has to be entered during boot before the phone can even read it's own storage. You'd combine this with a scheduled-reboot app (requires a rooted phone to work) that would trigger a restart of the phone at a certain time each day. You could use a remote-power-off app as well, but doing it automatically on a preset schedule avoids the issue of you having to actively do something after the phone was confiscated. I'd have to dig into whether there's software out there that could invalidate the decryption credentials (forcing a re-entry of the password) if the device is idle for longer than a set time (something like the lock screen, but operating at the hardware layer rather than the level of the UI and external interfaces).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
2) The evidence they were likely looking for was text messages concerning the shooting, either planning ahead, or commenting after.
3) There is a remedy for this at trial. The State can argue that the Jury can presume that there would have been evidence harmful to the defendant on the phone. However, they would need to prove that she DID intentionally wipe it. And that there likely WAS evidence on it that was harmful to her.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Objection! Presumption of Facts not in Evidence!"
"Sustained...The Jury will disregard blah blah blah..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thus you MUST conclude that the defendant maliciously and remotely wiped those signals from the spectrum on the date, and did, with further malicious forethought, remotely delete all evidence from the phone in question.
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, ipso facto, the defendant can only be found guilty.
Quid erronium dumbonstrandum.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Phones
This chould make there job harder. I am an IT guy and I work with our company MDM. On Android phones at least if the phone is rebooted non of our remote commands will work till it loged back into with pin/password. Including our ability to remotely reset someones pin code. We have rather complext pin requirements and people for get there pins from time to time from using finger prints 99% of time. When they forget there pin and the rebooted there phones I have to tell them I hope you had you photos and such backed up because you are not getting them back. if they hav't rebooted i can send a command and poof your pass code is now 1234 and you have 15 min to pick a new one before the system kicks you out of company email :)..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Handy that
Whether the police had anything to do with it(beyond gross negligence in not putting a phone they believed to contain evidence in a container to block outside instructions), I can't help but notice that having the phone wiped seems to be almost entirely in their favor.
Rather than having to defend whether or not the phone did contain evidence of the act(somehow), they get to move right on to asserting that it did, use the destruction of said evidence against the accused, and hit them with additional charges related to that.
Is it possible that the phone did (somehow) contain evidence and it was wiped by the accused or someone else who might be incriminated by it and had access? Most certainly. However the (at best) gross negligence on the part of the police with regards to the phone, and the fact that the 'destruction of evidence' would appear to be nothing but helpful to them has me looking at the situation with a suspicious eye.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Handy that
Otherwise they could claim it had the location of Hoffa's body on it, the Mafia's main Credit Suisse number, etc.
The only thing I can see the phone being used for is the charge that she remotely wiped it, which they won't bother with if they can't prove SHE did it.
Tip for criminals: When you see the flashing lights, destroy your cell phone...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Handy that
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know how kids are these days, always snapping chats and Facebooking while driving.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Plus, that would be unsafe. At any moment, a getaway driver may need to drive evasively and a distraction could make this difficult. Criminals aren't stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why do the leos think it was wiped .. because there are no nudes? I routinely wipe old data from the phone, why not? I had no idea that it could be considered a felony to remove things from my cell phone - perhaps I do not even need a cell phone, is that a felony also?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hobson's Choice
> tampering and one count of hindering prosecution.
Depending on what she would have been charged with in the drive-by (attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, etc.), she probably still is getting off easy.
The destruction of evidence charge is better than a murder one charge any day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who owns my data?
So here's a case where the bad guys wanted to get this woman's data. They were determined to hack into her phone to get her private data. We've discussed for ages this data reveals FAR MORE about her life than the alleged drive-by shooting.
Instead of allowing these bad guys (LEOs) to get her data, she (allegedly) wiped it. That's equivalent in result to her phone being locked and LEOs being unable to unlock it, and equivalent in action to what she's charged with... which is destruction of evidence.
Evidence isn't "all known data we didn't get to access." LEOs claiming so doesn't make it so.
There are two types of cops... bad ones, and the ones that let them continue to be bad cops. I don't trust any of them with an open copy of all the data on any of my devices. They can't even have my fitbit.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Who owns my data?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Who owns my data?
Unless they had a warrant...
That isn't how warrants work. Or arrests. Police can (and will) seize everything, it'd held as potential evidence. They even have a special room to lock it up in. If the prosecutors and/or defence want to use the seized items at trial, then it is entered as evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Evidence"
If said objection occurs and if it is upheld, the exhibit is not allowed to be entered, and it never becomes "evidence". Sometimes the prosecution will even return this private property undamaged to the defendant in an undamaged condition, but don't count on it. Law enforcement in the US is all about punishing everyone and hoping to catch some promotions in the process.
That whole "innocent until proven guilty" and "criminal JUSTICE system" and cops following the law is just an intro to a TV show. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMalvNeJFLk
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Who owns my data?
Yep. Could have just stopped there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment