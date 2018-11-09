AT&T Ignores Numerous Pitfalls, Begins Kicking Pirates Off Of The Internet
We've noted for years how kicking users offline for copyright infringement is a terrible idea for a myriad of reasons. Severing access to what many deem an essential utility is not only an over-reaction to copyright infringement, but a potential violation of free speech. As France quickly learned it's also a technical nightmare to implement. Most pirates hide their traffic behind proxies and VPNs, and even if you kick repeat offenders offline, you then need systems to somehow track them between ISPs. There's also the fact that entertainment industry accusations of guilt are often based on flimsy to nonexistent evidence.
None of this is stopping AT&T, which this week quietly indicated they were going to start kicking some users off the internet for copyright infringement for the first time in the company's history.
Axios was the first to break the story with a comically one-sided report that failed to raise a single concern about the practice of booting users offline for copyright infringement, nor cite any of the countless examples where such efforts haven't worked or have gone poorly. I talked a little to AT&T about its new plan, who confirmed to me that while they'd still been sending "graduated warnings" to users after the collapse of the "six strikes" initiative, this policy of actively kicking users offline is entirely new (coming right on the heels of the company's $89 billion acquisition of Time Warner).
Though this doesn't make the idea any better, it's arguably difficult to get on AT&T's bad side under this new program. According to the company, users will need to ignore nine different warnings about copyright infringement before they lose access. AT&T repeatedly tried to make it clear that the actual users getting kicked offline (around a dozen to start) will be relatively minor.
“Based on the notices we received, we identified the customer on the account and shared with them the information we received” from copyright holders, AT&T said. “We also reached out to the customer to educate them about copyright infringement and offer assistance to help prevent the activity from continuing.”
According to AT&T, a “small number of customers” who keep receiving warnings “despite our efforts to educate them” could suddenly find themselves without an internet connection.
While the actual number of users who lose their connections will be minor to start, it's the precedent that remains the problem.
Back in 2013 you'll recall that the entertainment and broadband industries joined forces to create the copyright alert system, or "six strikes." Under that program, users were hit with an escalating number of warnings, and in some instances had their connections throttled or temporarily suspended until users acknowledged receipt of arguably one-sided entertainment industry "education" materials. The program was also widely criticized because users had to pay a $35 fee just to contest potentially-false accusations.
While the argument was that this program would scare users straight and dramatically reduce piracy, the data suggests it didn't accomplish much of anything, and by early 2017 the program had died a relatively quiet death. The entertainment industry's lesson from this adventure should have been that these efforts are a waste of time and that that this time and money should be spent on building better, cheaper alternatives to piracy. Instead, they've concluded the solution is to take this same system and make it even heavier-handed, a goal they've been steadily working toward in the years since.
The result has been numerous lawsuits against smaller ISPs like Cox and Grande Communications, insisting they should lose their safe harbor liability protections under Section 512(i) of the DMCA if they don't follow through on threats to kick users offline. And while the entertainment industry may have had some legal success on this front thanks to several legal screw ups by Cox and a particularly confused judge who believes (in stark contrast to everyone else) that 512(i) applies to ISPs, that doesn't magically mean kicking users off of the internet for copyright infringement actually helps anything or is a good idea.
And while larger ISPs that similarly have an eye on being broadcasters (like Verizon and Comcast) have actually occasionally stood up for users and recognized the perils of ISPs becoming speech and copyright nannies, AT&T, ever the pinacle of anti-consumer sentiment and bad behavior in telecom, clearly has no such reservations.
The First Word
from the be-consistent dept
Wait a sec.
When Facebook or Twitter decide they don't want someone on their system, that's not a violation of the user's free speech rights because they're a private company and the First Amendment doesn't apply, but when AT&T does it, that's a violation of the user's free speech rights, because...?
For basics a regulated company has every decision made by what is beneficial to politicians who base their every decision on how to be continuously elected.
A media company bases every decision on how much profit can be generated and then siphoned of by Hollywood accounting to profit a set of elitists.
The culture of the regulated company is DO NOT under any circumstances change anything.
The culture of a media is if I tell you a lie and you are fool enough to believe it that is your problem.
These two though patterns produce two different types of management, one restrained, one free wheeling.
I am very glad I do not work for AT&T as the contradiction will become intolerable. To produce something without changing anything. I am said that I am a consumer of AT&T service as the only results will be increasingly crappy service at a higher and higher price.
from the be-consistent dept
Wait a sec.
When Facebook or Twitter decide they don't want someone on their system, that's not a violation of the user's free speech rights because they're a private company and the First Amendment doesn't apply, but when AT&T does it, that's a violation of the user's free speech rights, because...?
Re: from the be-consistent dept
If we had 5 real choices of ISPs in a competitive market this would be "Ha, AT&T is dumb" or really AT&T wouldn't do it because you can just hop over to another ISP easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Most places in the US the ISP has a monopoly. The ISP's monopoly is usually protected through the government via the courts (See google fiber eventually giving up, even google amounts of money can't fight the government for every step)
ISPs prevent local governments from setting up their own internet.
So yea, it's a private company... but it's also the only choice and that only choice is constantly enforced by the government. There's no easy line to draw here except being banned from the internet can severely affect someone's job or livelihood.
The internet isn't a toy to many people, it's how they work, do their banking, maintain correspondence with others.
Re: Re: from the be-consistent dept
Is that legally relevant? My understanding is that I can be banned from a Walmart even if they're the only ones selling food within 200 miles.
As for ISPs, what about satellite, dialup, and cellular? They all suck, but they're technically good enough for banking and email.
Re: Re: Re: from the be-consistent dept
If that's your actual situation, you have very serious issues that started well before you did whatever you did to get kicked out of that store. I'd also assume that some human rights issue would kick in there.
"They all suck, but they're technically good enough for banking and email."
...but not for other methods of communication, hence the problem. If you're barred from sending letters via USPS you can still use carrier pigeon, so what's the problem, right?
Re: Re: Re: from the be-consistent dept
In some areas these are all handled by the same company, and if you are banned, you have also banned from them. Remember that AT&T owns a satellite, DSL, and cellular services.
By "Dialup" I assume you are also bundling DSL into there - Also very limited. I lived in one area where DSL was contractually limited to one company and limited in speed so it would not compete with thair contracted high speed company. This company was a subsidiary of a much larger ISP, so likely also banned from there too.
Re: from the be-consistent dept
"Banned from Twitter" is banned from a specific portion of the internet. Since you can still go onto IG, Facebook, etc. etc., it's not as big a deal as "banned from the internet itself."
Additionally, that source of banning does not come from law, but from private ToS. 1st Amendment prevents creation of Law that abridges the freedom of expression. In the case of ISP internet cut-off with the reason for it occurring stemming from copyright _law_, that can, yes, run up against 1st amendment violations because the ultimate source of the ban stems from government.
Whether or not it actually does would be hashed out in court, but it's not inconsistent to say it could.
Re: from the be-consistent dept
Re: from the be-consistent dept
I don't think it is a free speech violation. First, internet connectivity has not been deemed an essential service as traditional phone service was. There's no rule or regulation that says we the people have a right to internet connectivity. Second, the ISPs are not government agents. They can kick anyone off their tubes that they like and it's not a 1st Amendment violation.
The Free Speech argument argument rings hollow in this case, as much as I would prefer that wasn't true.
Re: Re: from the be-consistent dept
Remember this goes beyond social media, it is access to banking, government records, email, phone (a significant number of phones now operate exclusively via the internet), news, TV, healthcare, employment, etc...
All require the internet.
In many areas the internet monopolies are enforced. I lived in one area where they local CDD had a contract exclusive to Comcast. There was no other option for internet above 1.5mbs. If you lived in that area and you were kicked off, you have no way to get online.
Re: from the be-consistent dept
Also, there's the monopoly aspect - no matter what people like to pretend, Facebook and Twitter aren't monopolies. You have almost infinite choice of where to speak. On the other hand, some people in the US only have one viable ISP.
If a person gets kicked off Twitter and goes to Gab instead then their freedom of speech is not infringed upon (as, sadly, we have seen recently). If a person gets kicked off AT&T and no longer had access anywhere online, that's infringing.
LOL - wut?
Re:
This story sounds fishy. Fess up, you did not want to pay a third time, and you are complaining you got caught.
Doesn't Axios have a relationship with AT&T?
Maybe I missed it, but I did not see a clear acknowledgment that Axios has a relationship with AT&T via HBO. Maybe it is just me, but that type of potential conflict of interest should be openly stated.
9 strikes
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 9 strikes
