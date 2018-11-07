 
by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Nov 7th 2018 12:16pm


donald trump, game of thrones, iran, politics, trademark



Dear HBO: Just Shut The Fuck Up About Trump's 'Game Of Thrones' Meme, Please

from the stupid-is-coming dept

There has been a drumbeat punctuating the past decade or so that goes something like: everything is political. It's not really true, of course, but that mantra is used by those who want to inject politics into everything as an excuse for doing so. That makes the world a much more tiresome place to exist. Unfortunately, it seems both that politics really does infect aspects of our lives it should not, as does intellectual property bullshit.

Which brings us to Donald Trump and his fairly lame Game of Thrones meme he tweeted out, apparently as a warning shot of TBA foreign policy towards Iran.

Herr Trump tweeted this out on November 2nd and did indeed follow up with new sanctions on Iran on the fifth. The analogy, of course, doesn't really work, since the "winter" from GoT refers to the whitewalker zombies and the whole phrase is a warning about what this evil army will do when they arrive, rather than being some kind of call to arms against an evil army... but I digress. Whatever you think of the meme or Iran sanctions generally, there was very little offense to find in any of this.

But there was a great deal of fun to be had by the internet in response.

Folks began responding with memes of their own—”Indictments Are Coming” etc.—and even the show’s cast got involved. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, replied“Ew,” and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), in perhaps the best Twitter drag of the day, retweeted the president and just added “Not today.” (“Not today,” for those who don’t remember, is what Arya Stark’s swordfighting instructor, Syrio Forel, told her is what she should say to the god of death.)

Pretty standard fare in our Twitter politpocaplyse through which we are all living. And, again, judging by other news cycles we're forced to endure on what feels like a weekly basis, this is pretty tame and non-offensive.

Which is what makes it strange that HBO decided to pretend there was a trademark issue in any of this.

Despite being a fan of the show, I don't know the answer to this question. Which doesn't really matter, because it's an irrelevant question to begin with. Nothing about Trump's tweet and meme is in any way trademark misappropriation or infringement. There is no public confusion. No common marketplace. This is purely fair use. And HBO should know as much, so litigious and bullying have they been in the past -- both generally and specifically when it comes to Game of Thrones.

So, HBO... just don't. It already seems like politics invades everything, and intellectual property invades everything. Combining the two? That's way worse than any army of whitewalkers.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:38am

    A Fish Stinks from the Head First

    One must wonder if it is actually HBO or their new corporate masters trying to play the game without thrones. To think that every line from Game of Thrones is trademarked is so delusional that one might beleive that it is someone from AT&T is the one doing the thinking.

    Warner Media (the entity that controls HBO and that is owned by AT&T) probably has people who are familiar with how show scripts work and therefore know better than to assume trademark where copyright is the actual answer, so moving up the ladder toward the unknowing brass sitting in the throne room at AT&T seems like a good probability.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:19pm

    Everything...

    Don't be silly - everything is owned, you need (to purchase) permission before you can just start tossing words out like that!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:20pm

    Dear HBO: Just Shut The Fuck Up About Trump's 'Game Of Thrones' Meme, Please

    "But don't mind us adding to the noise."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:30pm

    This is purely fair use.

    Even this goes too far. Fair use is an affirmative defense of infringement. For a trademark, this isn't even infringement in the first place. There's no need for an affirmative defense because there quite simply isn't anything to defend.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:30pm

    HBO would think differently if they had a show on the air that heavily relied on fair use images of not only Trump, but also other companies intellectual property. But alas, they don't seem to have anything on at night -- Tonight, you might say -- recapping all of Last Week.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Miles Mathis, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:32pm

    All the world's a stage, all lies and deception:

    http://mileswmathis.com/updates.html

    https://pieceofmindful.com/2018/11/06/election-day-adv ice/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:35pm

    The analogy, of course, doesn't really work, since the "winter" from GoT refers to the whitewalker zombies and the whole phrase is a warning about what this evil army will do when they arrive, rather than being some kind of call to arms against an evil army...

    On the other hand, there's a whitewalker zombie in the image. See, it actually does work, but in a different way :D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:38pm

    How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?

    Faäryuuce

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Cressman, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:39pm

    They should have put out their own version

    HBO should have put out their own version that read

    "Lawsuit is Coming"

    At least then we could have gotten a laugh out of it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:40pm

    HBO is coming

    Seems like a good line, for something nobody should want.

    Woulda made a neat headline!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ArkieGuy (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:49pm

    How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?

    Twitter seems an odd way to announce a lawsuit.

    While historically HBO hasn't had much of a sense of humor about Copyright and Trademark (OK, any) -- isn't it possible that in this case someone at HBO was simply trying to make a joke?

    I mean we can hope, right?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


