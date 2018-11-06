Voting Device Manufacturer Encourages Users To... >>
by Tim Cushing

Tue, Nov 6th 2018 10:52am


Filed Under:
content moderation, election, election day, social media, trolling



Coordinated Trolling Efforts Are Serving Up Small-Scale Election Interference Across The Country

from the I'm-so-old-I-remember-this-being-nothing-more-than-knocking-down-yard-signs dept

A brave new world of voter suppression is upon us. It isn't shadowy government guys with guns patrolling polling centers in search of "voter fraud" unicorns. It isn't the surrealistic landscapes created by gerrymandering. It isn't even the messages being sent from the top man in the land: that people who aren't Caucasian are probably bussed-in illegals voting straight Democrat.

This new voter suppression flows through the internet, originating in closed chat sessions and manifesting as disinformation campaigns meant to steer certain voters away from the polls.

In a private “strategy chat” with more than 40 far-right trolls, one user who tried to create a new Twitter account to spread disinformation ahead of Tuesday’s midterms elections described how he had hit an immediate roadblock: Twitter banned him for deliberately giving out the wrong election date.

“Were they really banning people for saying [vote on] November 7? Lol, whoops,” the user, whose name was a racist joke about Native Americans, wrote. “Maybe that’s what got me shadowbanned.”

As the report points out, some of Twitter's anti-election interference efforts appear to be working. Tweets containing the wrong voting date were blocked before they were seen by other users. But there's only so much algorithms can catch. Faced with this blocking, the trolls viewed in this chat room adjusted their tactics.

Several were successful in creating unique identities that appeared to be middle-aged women who posted anti-Trump rhetoric as part of a long-term effort to build up followings that could later be used to seed disinformation to hundreds or thousands of followers.

If this seems counterproductive in terms of eliminating votes for non-Republican candidates, it actually isn't. As NBC's Ben Collins notes, this more clever effort has managed to elude moderators. Posting under hashtags like #nomenmidterm and #letwomendecide, these accounts are being used to deter male liberals from casting votes.

The interference is coming from inside the house. Homegrown efforts are joining foreign state-sponsored interference to make every election from 2016's to the rest of forever seem tainted. This is piled on top of ongoing problems with electronic voting devices, which are notoriously insecure and far from user friendly. The democratic process appears to be no more secure than a connected tea kettle.

But this cascade of bad news shouldn't deter anyone from voting. For the most part, the system works! (And by "system," I mean the actual act of voting, not necessarily the system run by those receiving votes…) Even if the individual act of voting can often feel pointless or useless, it's still better than the predetermined "elections" held by despotic governments where the outcome is made-up and the points don't matter.

This also shows efforts to quell online disinformation are working to a limited extent. Combining humans and algorithms makes more sense than relying solely on one method, but both have their limitations. Human biases can strip the neutrality out of moderation efforts and algorithms tend to do one thing pretty well, but suck at anything else that requires comprehension of context, nuance, or sarcasm.

This is the new normal for elections. Get used to it. But don't get discouraged.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Atom Ant, 6 Nov 2018 @ 11:05am

    Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say...

    > For the most part, the system works!

    Which I see is exactly what you mean:

    > (And by "system," I mean the actual act of voting, not necessarily the system run by those receiving votes…)

    That reads to me that one can vote only that in itself "the actual act" doesn't affect "the system". More Freudian reveal.

    And by implying that "the right" / Republicans are in control of "the system" and therefore the ones stealing the vote, you all project / displace.

    Besides that, you're as always pretending to be coolly objective while actually partisan in omitting all mention of The Establishment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 11:18am

      Re: Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say...

      Atom, thank you for translating sane English into tinfoil speak!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:11pm

      Re: stroke alert: Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say

      F—Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

      A—Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

      S—Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?

      T—Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 4:41pm

        Re: Re: stroke alert: Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say

        If I see blue, I'm definitely calling someone right away - the police.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 6 Nov 2018 @ 11:19am

    When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...

    ... then your democracy is in trouble.

    In other countries, voter registration, electoral boundaries and the whole election process are run by an independent body that operates in a transparent fashion so everybody can be satisfied that it is not being subject to political interference.

    In the US, it seems that, so long as nobody can actually point to specific dollars being paid for specific votes, then everything is fine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:05pm

      Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...

      Elections are politicized. It's the lack of communication channels that put democracy in jeopardy. People are just accepting stuff from their own personal bubbles and sticking their fingers in their ears and yelling "lalala" to everything that may burst that bubble. That's why democracy is in danger.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:43pm

      Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...

      In US it's now just lie lie lie about the opponents instead of talking about what you are going to do. It's ridiculous and gigantic waste of fucking money. $80 million so the two women in AZ going for Jeff Flake's seat can produce tons of lying ads and mail about their opponents. We don't give a shit about our poor and homeless but we'll spend $100s of millions of dollars lying about the opponents in political races.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 2:32pm

        Re: Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...

        Yup, myself and others are more interested in what a candidate intends to do if elected rather than what the opponent has allegedly done - and the lies are beyond ridiculous.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 11:22am

    Hypocraisy, it's what's for dinner bitches

    It is of interest to watch as those who espouse law 'n order break the laws with impunity, subsequently wagging their fingers at those they oppose spouting off about personal responsibility and civility as they encourage all sort of bad behavior. These folk like to wave the flag shouting thank you for your service as they vote against VA funding and approve more foreign wars. These same folk proclaim to the world that the US is the greatest democracy in the history of the universe while they do their best to disenfranchise the eligible voters who disagree with their agenda/platform/actions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 11:46am

    Unimpactful

    That some Twitter users think they can impact an election by posting this insipid nonsense is one of the many reasons I don't and won't use Twitter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ryuugami, 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:00pm

      Re: Unimpactful

      I can think of at least one prolific Twitter troll who impacted an important election, oh, two or so years ago.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:04pm

        Re: Re: Unimpactful

        Yeah, but was it Twitter that made that impact, or something else?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          lucidrenegade (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:39pm

          Re: Re: Re: Unimpactful

          In a way Twitter helped, as they ignored their own ToS about hate speech, etc. and created an exception for "people of interest" or some BS.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 2:26pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Unimpactful

            Twitter has followers and likes. When the followers already like you there is no need to change any minds. Changing non followers minds, or those that don't like you seems a bit far fetched within the limitations Twitter imposes.

            If the people mentioned in the artcle are just trying to get to people that read the stream(is that the right word? I have never been on Twitter) I would think there are many too many posts to catch many eyeballs, let alone actual attention.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 5:18pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Unimpactful

            Ya, twitter does ignore their own ToS. So many on the left and their REAL Hate speech gets allowed over and over again. It's on the left, who cares.

            Hate speech is not speech you don't like. If someone says Protect OUR borders. That is not hate speech. That's following the Federal Laws. Every country has the right to protect their borders. Open borders mean you're no longer a country. let alone a country of LAWS. This is just one of many examples that the LEFT like to call Hate speech.

            Yet on the Left where they call for MOB Rules and killing people, that's OK. What's hate about that? It's directed at the right, so it's OK and not hate speech.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 2:35pm

        Re: Re: Unimpactful

        Several websites display TrumpCritisizesTrump,
        some are rather humorous.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 1:04pm

      Re: Unimpactful

      Even if they can't sway the numbers needed for an election via twitter, some parties (coughcoughRussiacoughChinacough) might have interest in spreading the general malaise with the democratic system and the meme that it doesn't work. It could be that the meat components of the system are- surprise, surprise- the most vulnerable.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 11:50am

    garbage in - garbage out

    "it's still better than the predetermined "elections" held by despotic governments where the outcome is made-up and the points don't matter."

    Truly despotic governments usually don't even need to miscount ballots, because real opposition candidates are never even allowed to run. For instance, in US-occupied Afganistan, all candidates for elected office must be pre-approved by the ruling authorities, and anyone who ever had any connection to anything Taliban-related is basically barred for life. So an election could technically be considered "fair" despite being completely unjust.

    No surprise then, that the opposition party in Afghanistan has no other option than to do their "campaigning" through the barrel of a gun. Had the Electoral College exercised its option to vote against Donald Trump, much of the United States may well have reacted in similar fashion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    lucidrenegade (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 11:56am

    Ultimately the problem is people don't think for themselves. If they did most of this crap on social media wouldn't be effective.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:18pm

      Re:

      They do think for themselves. It is a matter of frequency. If your friends, their friends, a celeb you admire, and a general stream in your feed are all telling you a version of the same lie, then you will begin to believe it. No matter how smart you are.

      That is the point of these campaigns. Get frequency up enough so the average person sees it the five to seven times so they will begin to remember it and internalize it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:01pm

    I've said before but it needs to be driven home: we need to start seriously caring about critical thinking. You know, if somebody says "don't vote to give voice to women" instead of concluding "yeah, let them vote!" one should just laugh at it and say "no way, I'll be voting with them to further their cause and help make a difference!".

    Before making any decision or forwarding anything people should naturally go through a self-checking process. Check if it doesn't trigger any deep emotion or seem too absurd then go check multiple sources and read multiple takes on it (including from sources you don't agree with) and then make their mind about believing or not. It has to be natural, we have to start teaching our kids this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Cvnk (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:09pm

    Deception in place of quality product

    If you have to resort to lying to prevent people from buying your competitor's product maybe your product is garbage.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 12:15pm

    Still want..

    A tab/button/checkbox that says..
    'none of the above'

    If we could get abit of truth out of these folks, insted of Lies, mis-info, Pork barrel back doors, Rules for everyone except Me attitude..

    Both sides keep hiding from us, and not saying anything..
    knowing what they stand for, anymore, is like 2 kindergarten Gangs pointing fingers, but never getting anything done.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    LookHowSelfAwareIAm (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 2:05pm

    As much as it was nice for everyone to have a voice, we're going to have to start ignoring twitter and the comments section. Social media sounded like a good idea, but it veered too quickly into damaging propaganda. This is why we can't have nice things.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 2:33pm

    Thank god the easily manipulated folk like me have Big Tech protecting us from our own gullibility.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Nov 2018 @ 2:59pm

    The voter suppression that's stood out to me most this election is actually surrounding voter suppression.

    I've seen numerous posts in various places stating "I discovered I was removed from the voter list for reason X. I guess I won't be voting this election."

    From what I can see, the idea here is to capitalize on all the news surrounding voter suppression to indicate that if you plan to vote Democrat, you will most likely go through a bunch of hoops to try to vote, and then not be allowed to anyway, so why bother?

    Sometimes someone followed up with a "Wait a minute! Go vote! You can get a provisional ballot!" comment, but in some places (where I couldn't comment), I saw a definite lack of this kind of response.

    The problem with this sort of thing is: how on earth would you ever go about flagging this as voter suppression? So what do we do about it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 6 Nov 2018 @ 4:18pm

    And, still, it's Republicans doing more to interfere with voting, whether it's trying to disenfranchise as many [non-Republican] voters as possible and making [non-Republican] votes count for nothing by way of surreal gerrymandering scenarios. (When you can't win by majority, then lie, cheat, and steal your way to a "win".)

    First, we have to get rid of the Electoral College.

    Also, ALL states need to support early voting. It shouldn't take more than half a day to cast your vote. If everyone voted who could vote, there are places where the polls would have to stay open 2 days or more to accommodate the long lines.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 4:49pm

      Re:

      I was thinking that Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all three, would be good days for voting. It gets around the three main Sabaths and give plenty of time for voting.

      The other option might be that all voting be absentee. Just mail a ballot to every registered voter, or better yet, the entire Drivers License database (who actually needs registration?).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OA (profile), 6 Nov 2018 @ 5:03pm

    MSNBC livestream

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHnCLDGlcvs

    Video unavailable
    "MSNBC Live : The Midterm El..." is no longer available due to a copyright claim by NBC Universal

    While I was watching.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


