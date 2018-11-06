Coordinated Trolling Efforts Are Serving Up Small-Scale Election Interference Across The Country
A brave new world of voter suppression is upon us. It isn't shadowy government guys with guns patrolling polling centers in search of "voter fraud" unicorns. It isn't the surrealistic landscapes created by gerrymandering. It isn't even the messages being sent from the top man in the land: that people who aren't Caucasian are probably bussed-in illegals voting straight Democrat.
This new voter suppression flows through the internet, originating in closed chat sessions and manifesting as disinformation campaigns meant to steer certain voters away from the polls.
In a private “strategy chat” with more than 40 far-right trolls, one user who tried to create a new Twitter account to spread disinformation ahead of Tuesday’s midterms elections described how he had hit an immediate roadblock: Twitter banned him for deliberately giving out the wrong election date.
“Were they really banning people for saying [vote on] November 7? Lol, whoops,” the user, whose name was a racist joke about Native Americans, wrote. “Maybe that’s what got me shadowbanned.”
As the report points out, some of Twitter's anti-election interference efforts appear to be working. Tweets containing the wrong voting date were blocked before they were seen by other users. But there's only so much algorithms can catch. Faced with this blocking, the trolls viewed in this chat room adjusted their tactics.
Several were successful in creating unique identities that appeared to be middle-aged women who posted anti-Trump rhetoric as part of a long-term effort to build up followings that could later be used to seed disinformation to hundreds or thousands of followers.
If this seems counterproductive in terms of eliminating votes for non-Republican candidates, it actually isn't. As NBC's Ben Collins notes, this more clever effort has managed to elude moderators. Posting under hashtags like #nomenmidterm and #letwomendecide, these accounts are being used to deter male liberals from casting votes.
The interference is coming from inside the house. Homegrown efforts are joining foreign state-sponsored interference to make every election from 2016's to the rest of forever seem tainted. This is piled on top of ongoing problems with electronic voting devices, which are notoriously insecure and far from user friendly. The democratic process appears to be no more secure than a connected tea kettle.
But this cascade of bad news shouldn't deter anyone from voting. For the most part, the system works! (And by "system," I mean the actual act of voting, not necessarily the system run by those receiving votes…) Even if the individual act of voting can often feel pointless or useless, it's still better than the predetermined "elections" held by despotic governments where the outcome is made-up and the points don't matter.
This also shows efforts to quell online disinformation are working to a limited extent. Combining humans and algorithms makes more sense than relying solely on one method, but both have their limitations. Human biases can strip the neutrality out of moderation efforts and algorithms tend to do one thing pretty well, but suck at anything else that requires comprehension of context, nuance, or sarcasm.
This is the new normal for elections. Get used to it. But don't get discouraged.
Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say...
Which I see is exactly what you mean:
> (And by "system," I mean the actual act of voting, not necessarily the system run by those receiving votes…)
That reads to me that one can vote only that in itself "the actual act" doesn't affect "the system". More Freudian reveal.
And by implying that "the right" / Republicans are in control of "the system" and therefore the ones stealing the vote, you all project / displace.
Besides that, you're as always pretending to be coolly objective while actually partisan in omitting all mention of The Establishment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: stroke alert: Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say
A—Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S—Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?
T—Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: stroke alert: Only if mean prop up illusion that have a say
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...
In other countries, voter registration, electoral boundaries and the whole election process are run by an independent body that operates in a transparent fashion so everybody can be satisfied that it is not being subject to political interference.
In the US, it seems that, so long as nobody can actually point to specific dollars being paid for specific votes, then everything is fine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...
Think I'll add a few items to the list.
1) long lines
2) election officials yelling at voters
3) voting machines without cords
4) voting machines locked up in a closet
5) weirdos with guns outside the polling places
6) not enough ballots
7) wet ballots
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...
8) polling stations in gated communities
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: tl;dr
9) polling stations getting foreclosed on the night before the election
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: When The Election Process Itself Is Politicized ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hypocraisy, it's what's for dinner bitches
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hypocraisy, it's what's for dinner bitches
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hypocraisy, it's what's for dinner bitches
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unimpactful
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Unimpactful
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Unimpactful
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Unimpactful
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Unimpactful
If the people mentioned in the artcle are just trying to get to people that read the stream(is that the right word? I have never been on Twitter) I would think there are many too many posts to catch many eyeballs, let alone actual attention.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Unimpactful
Hate speech is not speech you don't like. If someone says Protect OUR borders. That is not hate speech. That's following the Federal Laws. Every country has the right to protect their borders. Open borders mean you're no longer a country. let alone a country of LAWS. This is just one of many examples that the LEFT like to call Hate speech.
Yet on the Left where they call for MOB Rules and killing people, that's OK. What's hate about that? It's directed at the right, so it's OK and not hate speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Unimpactful
some are rather humorous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Unimpactful
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
garbage in - garbage out
Truly despotic governments usually don't even need to miscount ballots, because real opposition candidates are never even allowed to run. For instance, in US-occupied Afganistan, all candidates for elected office must be pre-approved by the ruling authorities, and anyone who ever had any connection to anything Taliban-related is basically barred for life. So an election could technically be considered "fair" despite being completely unjust.
No surprise then, that the opposition party in Afghanistan has no other option than to do their "campaigning" through the barrel of a gun. Had the Electoral College exercised its option to vote against Donald Trump, much of the United States may well have reacted in similar fashion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That is the point of these campaigns. Get frequency up enough so the average person sees it the five to seven times so they will begin to remember it and internalize it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Before making any decision or forwarding anything people should naturally go through a self-checking process. Check if it doesn't trigger any deep emotion or seem too absurd then go check multiple sources and read multiple takes on it (including from sources you don't agree with) and then make their mind about believing or not. It has to be natural, we have to start teaching our kids this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Deception in place of quality product
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Still want..
'none of the above'
If we could get abit of truth out of these folks, insted of Lies, mis-info, Pork barrel back doors, Rules for everyone except Me attitude..
Both sides keep hiding from us, and not saying anything..
knowing what they stand for, anymore, is like 2 kindergarten Gangs pointing fingers, but never getting anything done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I've seen numerous posts in various places stating "I discovered I was removed from the voter list for reason X. I guess I won't be voting this election."
From what I can see, the idea here is to capitalize on all the news surrounding voter suppression to indicate that if you plan to vote Democrat, you will most likely go through a bunch of hoops to try to vote, and then not be allowed to anyway, so why bother?
Sometimes someone followed up with a "Wait a minute! Go vote! You can get a provisional ballot!" comment, but in some places (where I couldn't comment), I saw a definite lack of this kind of response.
The problem with this sort of thing is: how on earth would you ever go about flagging this as voter suppression? So what do we do about it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First, we have to get rid of the Electoral College.
Also, ALL states need to support early voting. It shouldn't take more than half a day to cast your vote. If everyone voted who could vote, there are places where the polls would have to stay open 2 days or more to accommodate the long lines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The other option might be that all voting be absentee. Just mail a ballot to every registered voter, or better yet, the entire Drivers License database (who actually needs registration?).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
