AT&T Blackout Of HBO On Dish Highlights Perils Of Megamerger Mania
You might recall that AT&T recently defeated the DOJ's challenge to their $86 billion merger with Time Warner thanks to a comically narrow reading of the markets by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon. At no point in his 172-page ruling (which approved the deal without a single condition) did Leon show the faintest understanding that AT&T intends to use vertical integration synergistically with the death of net neutrality to dominate smaller competitors and squeeze more money from consumers in an ocean of creative new ways.
Throughout the case the DOJ tried to demonstrate (poorly) that a bigger AT&T has every incentive to behave badly. Admittedly those efforts were pretty feeble since the multi-decade steady lobbyist erosion of antitrust law left them trying to make the case within very narrow confines of legally-acceptable economic theory. The DOJ also shot itself in the foot by refusing to even mention AT&T's attacks on net neutrality, likely because it didn't want to highlight the fact that another arm of the government (the FCC) was actively harming the same consumers the DOJ claimed it was trying to protect.
Regardless, with the merger still less than 5 months old, AT&T has been quick to show why people were concerned. The company has already quickly jacked up rates on most of its subscribers and imposed all manner of bizarre new fees as it tries to recoup the massive debt it incurred from both the DirecTV and Time Warner mergers. And this week, AT&T blacked out (previously Time Warner-owned) HBO content for Dish Network customers during contract negotiations, the first time that has happened in the history of HBO:
"AT&T Inc.’s HBO and Cinemax programs were pulled from Dish Network Corp.’s satellite service after the companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement, setting up a real-life “Game of Thrones” between two of the biggest players in pay TV. It is the first time in HBO’s more than four-decade history that programming has been blocked at a distribution partner over a contract dispute, according to AT&T, which acquired the premium cable network as part of its June $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.
We've noted for years how retransmission and carriage fee disputes in the cable industry have grown increasingly common and are only getting worse. Basically, when it comes time to sign a new deal paying for content, broadcasters generally demand huge rate hikes for the same channels. Cable operators then play hardball, and during negotiations one side or the other (usually broadcasters) pulls their content from the cable lineup. Consumers never see refunds for these feuds, even though these feuds have occasionally left them without access to channels they've already paid for, for months.
For weeks, consumers are bombarded with PR missives, new websites and on-screen warnings all trying to amplify public outrage and drive greater pressure for one side or the other to buckle. After a while, the two sides strike a new confidential deal, and the higher rates are then quickly passed on to consumers. In a letter to lawmakers last year, Dish Network argued that consumers have faced 750 such broadcaster blackouts since 2010, with the retransmission consent fees that broadcasters demand growing a whopping 27,400% between 2005 and 2016.
Of course Time Warner and HBO management traditionally took the high road to avoid these kinds of problems, something that appears to have suddenly and abruptly changed. HBO execs are implying to media outlets that this could all just be a press stunt by Dish to apply pressure on AT&T as it fights the DOJ's recent appeal. Even if that's the case, consumer groups and out-leveraged smaller cable ops have been pushing for years for updated regulations that ban companies from blacking out content while companies bicker over rates.
These demands are never really taken seriously in DC, as it's seen as too heavy handed of an intervention into negotiations between two companies. Ignored is that during these outages, consumers don't see refunds for content they paid for, and this consumer outrage itself is actively encouraged by both sides in a bid to apply pressure on the other end of the deal. While the FCC under Wheeler flirted with the idea of basic FCC rules putting this ridiculous tap dance to bed, there was simply no follow through.
That AT&T was going to use its newfound power to jack up prices for its TV competitors wasn't rocket science, especially if you've watched AT&T's particular flavor of "doing business" anytime over the last two decades.
The irony here is that AT&T even promised the DOJ that it would avoid these kinds of blackouts as a merger condition if the DOJ approved the deal. But the DOJ sued anyway claiming it was helping consumers (though Trump's disdain for CNN and Trump ally Rupert Murdoch's lobbying against the deal are seen as more likely justifications for a consumer-protection phobic Trump administration). But the DOJ's sloppy handling of the case and a terrible ruling by Leon left AT&T more powerful than ever, and consumers and competitors left more vulnerable than ever.
And that's before you even get to AT&T's plans for the post net neutrality world, currently on hold pending the outcome of next February's looming court battle.
Here in the States we have this bizarre tendency to either mindlessly approve megamergers with zero conditions, or conditions that companies are allowed to just tap dance around. The resulting mega-company then behaves badly, and everybody just stands around with a stupid look on their face. Rinse, wash, repeat.
Not just the look
It just...
corruption all over the place and you bastards keep saying they should get more power. Sadly, eventually you are going to get your wish... and you will bitching when that goes wrong too!
Re: It just...
Re: Re: It just...
So don't be dishonest and act like you would not give them far more power than than.
When it comes to regulations, the government should not be allowed to tell businesses what they have to do, they should only be able to tell businesses what they can't do. There is a pretty good reason for doing it that way as well.
Re: Re: Re: It just...
In this case, what is the government telling these two corporation that they have to do?
Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
Help themselves to the free money, while countries with effective regulation laugh their asses off at the idiot you were responding to?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
No one cares you fruit bat.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
Only one thing - that places where the things you oppose have actually been enacted have only improved things for the consumer. As long as you keep lying ab out that, I'll be here to remind everybody of that fact.
"No one cares you fruit bat."
Apparently you do enough to get angry about it. What's the matter, don't like being reminded you're demonstrably full of shit?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
So the fact that there are several nations in near failure proving your bullshit wrong does not faze you? What about the debt crisis in your neck of the woods? Anything to say about that?
Talk about being full of shit!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
I'm talking specifically about consumer regulation - the thing currently under discussion and that you are claiming cannot be done effectively despite so much evidence to the contrary. Where has this failure happened?
"What about the debt crisis in your neck of the woods? Anything to say about that?"
Not on a thread that has fuck all to do with it, no. But, thanks for showing you have no interest in what's actually being discussed.
But, if you're going to state that you can't talk about problems unless your own nation is perfect in that regard - which subject can you talk about? The list is not exactly very long...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
Re: It just...
And yet, more corporate power seems to be what you want. Talk about bastards, buddy, you take the cake.
Re: Re: It just...
Re: Re: Re: It just...
Here, you're specifically arguing against giving them the power to stop corporations from fleecing a captive market, so you are in fact arguing to give businesses more power.
Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
This is where you are all wet behind the ears. It's called regulatory capture, where the regulators are on the side of the businesses more than the consumers. And you are vulnerable to it as well. It just takes the right motivated business to pay off the right politicians and you too can enjoy this corruption.
But don't worry chap... once American businesses are done over here... we will be over there to do the same if some other business has not manage to beat one of ours to it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It just...
But, if you oppose the actions to stop it, that's basically the same thing in the long run. If the outcome is the same, who cars whether you actively helped or just merely sat at the sidelines mocking those who were trying to stop it?
"This is where you are all wet behind the ears."
Yeah, yeah, you know everything, those of us who live daily life with better service than you are just waiting for the day when you finally show us all and drag us down to your level. Yawn.
"But don't worry chap... once American businesses are done over here... we will be over there to do the same "
You have decades worth of pro-consumer regulation to make it much, much more difficult for you, though. But, thanks for admitting that you actually support this stuff.
Re: It just...
The situation in Brazil supports your concern about replacing politicians with folk who promise to end corruption, but they actually turn it up to eleven.
As to whether this same scenario will occur here is up for debate, however your premise that reducing governmental "power" is some sort of panacea ... well - that is simply wrong. If given free reign, the governmental programs most beneficial to the entire nation, will be reduced/eliminated while those governmental programs that stuff the wealthy pockets will prevail and grow larger. You know this to be true and yet I think you will deny it.
Re: Re: It just...
Pretty much the same as Trump's claim to "drain the swamp" what he didn't say was to drain that swamp and replace it it with "his swamp". The only reason the dems are whining is because their swamp is at risk of drying up now, but they have a chance to put their swamp back in next election.
"As to whether this same scenario will occur here is up for debate, however your premise that reducing governmental "power" is some sort of panacea ..."
Yea, I do want to reduce power overall... but only certain ones. I do want to increase certain powers as well. So I want to "change" the forms their powers takes on rather than necessarily... reduce it. But since a lot of their power is mostly corruption base it would definitely results in a lot o less power if you do a line by line item count. But not necessarily reduce power by evaluating the total result of what could be accomplished. The power to destroy monopolies is not small but needs few regulations to achieve. The power to tell a business they have to publish their accounts books is small but requires a lot of regulations to achieve because of how creative that can get.
"If given free reign, the governmental programs most beneficial to the entire nation, will be reduced/eliminated while those governmental programs that stuff the wealthy pockets will prevail and grow larger. You know this to be true and yet I think you will deny it."
This is where you just lost me. That claim is so specious it is unreasonable to utter because you just said that North Korea is benefiting their entire nation. I would say they pretty much have free reign... Venezuela too.
Sure government programs can benefit the entire nation... but there is a problem with that. The fact that you just legalized the theft of peoples property to give to others. What is that okay and moral just because you can claim that people voted for it? Why can't we all just vote to take all money in the nation and just flat out divide it equally among all adults after age of majority?
I mean... why keep fucking around... get to it and stop playing this BS game that allows you be taken complete advantage of. Because you are making the claim that another human, because infallible just like they claim the pope to be just because you voted for them.
If you don't trust your neighbor with your private information, then why are you okay with trusting your neighbor after they attach the word "government" to their mission statement?
Re: Re: Re: It just...
Ok, do not have government spend your money for you. Is business going to build/repair our failing infrastructure?
Re: It just...
The weird thing is, this is exactly what people here said would happen if effective regulations were not able to be enforced - and you blocked their wishes. Now, you're laughing at them because the things they tried to stop happening has come to pass?
Again, I'm glad I live in places that are regulated to avoid this crap and give me a superior service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It just...
It's nice to add a qualifier like that. I would like some effective regulation as well. The problem is that we don't have it. And NO you BS solutions will not bring that either despite your rabid claims that they will. You do not have the same form of government we do. So go back to your little dirt hole and bend over like a good little civ.
"Again, I'm glad I live in places that are regulated to avoid this crap and give me a superior service."
Good for you, but you also have less freedom than I do as well. So yea... you can cheer from your shackles all you like. "I would rather be exposed to the inconveniences attending too much liberty than those attending too small a degree of it." ~Jefferson
So yea... color me not impressed.
Re: Re: Re: It just...
Re: Re: Re: It just...
In the meantime, have yet another flag.
Re: Re: Re: It just...
Then why are you opposing it here?
"And NO you BS solutions will not bring that either despite your rabid claims that they will."
Why? It's worked elsewhere. What makes you country so uniquely corrupt and/or incompetent?
"Good for you, but you also have less freedom than I do as well. "
The gap isn't a large as your jingoistic bullshit would have you believe. In fact, as you can see here, you are actually supporting less liberty. As long as it's a corporation and not the government taking it, you cheer on oppression!
Re: It just...
So you say we shouldn't petition our government to regulate because they're corrupt, and that's fine, I will entertain that notion.
What, then, are your thoughts for fixing the problem? Because if it's "Give the power to the large corporations" whom are equal parts (if not more so) corrupt than the government you're against having the power, then you are arguing for the exact same thing as you're opposing, just from the other side of the table.
If your solution is "Let the free market decide", that's about as useless as saying "The problem will fix itself." It shows absolutely no signs of fixing itself or deciding on anything other than the accumulation of power and wealth into a few choice companies that then turn around and spend that power and wealth to accumulate more power and wealth. Mom and Pop won't come along to fix things because, what a great surprise, the ones with all the power and wealth aren't allowing it to happen. This is a problem that won't fix itself. This is something the free market cannot fix.
If you think about it, these large, powerful corporations are like a secondary government. You're saying the corrupt government isn't allowed to have the power because they're corrupt, so the 2nd corrupt government should have the power because ____?
There will never be a silver bullet that will fix all of the problems and make everything fair and competitive and balanced and honest. Changes and fixes need to be made piecemeal. Sometimes that means giving protections to corporations to prevent government abuse and sometimes that means giving regulatory power to the government to protect people against corporations. Giving all of the power to just one side (regardless of which side it is) will just be a stupid move and a disaster.
Now, I'm sure you're already typing up a response to this, but I ask that you refrain from adhominem attacks and frame your response towards other people who might be reading through the chain as I will not be revisiting this to see what you have to reply. Or don't, it really doesn't matter to me.
Direct TV
Re: Direct TV
It appears on the surface to be a possible antitrust violation and the market does not seem to be self correcting as some claim it to be.
Sad to see two of the remaining broadcast pay tv corporations fighting over what few scraps of consumer dollars remain and they do not realize their petty fighting is driving away more customers thus making their problem even worse.
I'm sure they will tell their stockholders that their lackadaisical performance is due to piracy and unfair competition ... if both of them make this same claim, it will be hilarious!
Insanity
Given that the apparent definition of Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results... Could we conclude from this that US Politicians are insane?
