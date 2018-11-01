 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Nov 1st 2018 12:01pm


Employee Watching Porn At Work Infected US Government Agency's Network

from the inside-[hand]job dept

Watching porn at work is a federal government tradition. Federal employees from agencies like the EPA, SEC, and FCC have been caught watching porn enough times, a Congressional rep actually thought a new law was needed to stop it. The bill was redundant. All federal agencies forbid the use of work computers to watch porn but that hasn't stopped these stories from surfacing with disturbing frequency.

At a certain point, porn-watching at work endangers a person's job. At other points before that, it endangers the employer itself. Zack Whittaker of TechCrunch dug up a Dept. of the Interior Inspector General's report [PDF] indicating a porn-watching employee inadvertently tried to the take the agency down from the inside.

A U.S. government network was infected with malware thanks to one employee’s “extensive history” of watching porn on his work computer, investigators have found.

The audit, carried out by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s inspector general, found that a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) network at the EROS Center, a satellite imaging facility in South Dakota, was infected after an unnamed employee visited thousands of porn pages that contained malware, which downloaded to his laptop and “exploited the USGS’ network.” Investigators found that many of the porn images were “subsequently saved to an unauthorized USB device and personal Android cell phone,” which was connected to the employee’s government-issued computer.

The official version -- with redactions -- provides a few more details. Loooooots of porn-watching going on here:

We found that [redacted] knowingly used U.S. Government computer systems to access unauthorized internet web pages. We also found that those unauthorized pages hosted malware. The malware was downloaded to [redacted's] Government laptop, which then exploited the USGS ' network. Our digital forensic examination revealed that- had an extensive history of visiting adult pornography websites. Many of the 9,000 web pages [redacted] visited routed through websites that originated in Russia and contained malware. Our analysis confirmed that many of the pornographic images were subsequently saved to an unauthorized USB device and personal Android cell phone connected to [redacted's] Government-issued computer. We found that [redacted's] personal cell phone was also infected with malware.

Like everywhere else this has happened, the DOI expressly forbids the use of work computers for porn viewing. It also makes employees sign a form stating that they understand what's forbidden and what can happen to them if they violate these policies. It's apparently not much of a deterrent. The report doesn't say what happened to [redacted] -- only that this employee admitted they were familiar with the policies they violated.

DOI also forbids connecting personal devices to work computers. That policy isn't being enforced either, apparently. If the DOI isn't actively monitoring work computers for these two violations, it really can't lay all the blame for the malware infection on its unofficial porn hub. Proactive measures are far more useful than post-infection policy patches.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 1 Nov 2018 @ 11:41am

    Prawns

    Surprisingly there is more malware on the MSN homepage than most port sites these days. Apparently keeping a porn business running means keeping your customers safe.
    And yes, MSN is almost guaranteed to serve malicious code via the inline advertisements. Because Microsoft has no inventive to clean that up....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:36pm

      Re: Prawns

      If Congress ever does pass a hack-back law, it'd be hilarious for MSN to be taken down by a hack-back because they served someone malware in an ad.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 12:11pm

    He/She was just trying to learn how to fuck people like their .gov bosses do for a living... just one of the stages of being a federal employee.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 12:12pm

    network at the EROS Center

    Well, of course. Now, if he worked at the Chaste Center, this would be news. But Eros? That's just asking for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 12:37pm

    Silly Gubmint. Porn is for adults!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:03pm

    If the DOI isn't actively monitoring work computers for these two violations, it really can't lay all the blame for the malware infection on its unofficial porn hub. Proactive measures are far more useful than post-infection policy patches.

    While the pornographic aspect of this makes for good headlines, it's not particularly relevant to the security threat. They could just as easily have been infected while reading geological news, if an attacker bought some ads on those sites, because the government mostly runs the same insecure software as everyone else. There's supposed to be a branch of the NSA that protects against stuff like this...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Madd the Sane (profile), 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:22pm

      Porn Ads

      Porn site's operators can't be very picky with ads because so few companies want to be associated with porn. Other sites can be more discerning of the ads they put up.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:30pm

      Re:

      "There's supposed to be a branch of the NSA that protects against stuff like this"

      According to Edward Snowden, the NSA wanted people to view porn -and kept detailed records of their viewing habits- so they could be blackmailed over it.

      https://twitter.com/Snowden/status/927931508177997826

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:33pm

        Re: Re:

        thats not really necessary any more.

        Just get accused of CP and you are doomed. The government can find anything they want on your computers to put you in jail if they really want to.

        I mean, do you expect a judge to take the governments side or your side when you tell them you are being framed? Good luck because it's a guilty until proven innocent world. I don't think it really has ever been anything but that.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    N Nocuous, 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:06pm

    Innocuous comment.

    Because Techdirt is apparently okaying each comment on the distracted driving story...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      N Nocuous, 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:07pm

      Re: Innocuous comment.

      YUP. A dozen tries to comment there didn't get in, but no problem here, same browser session.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        N Nocuous, 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:11pm

        Re: Re: Innocuous comment.

        Huh. Attempt to post all didn't through here, so it's the mighty Techdirt filter somehow... Don't see any likely banned words... And of course Techdirt is a black box. And of course some fanboy will imagine "black box" is "dog-whistle" code...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:19pm

        Re: Re: Innocuous comment.

        Isn't that the opposite of "okaying each comment"?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:21pm

        Truly, the best humor is the inadvertent kind

        Admit to spamming a dozen comments.

        Act surprised to be caught in the spam filter.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 1 Nov 2018 @ 1:28pm

    'On this week's episode of 'People Who Have No Self-Control'...'

    The only reason you should be looking at porn at work, never mind that much porn, is if it's literally your job to do so.

    Maybe you do graphic design for a porn studio, maybe you get paid to put people's raunchy ideas into visual format, unless your job is to look at/create porn during work I really can't think of any valid excuse to be checking that out while on the clock, and if you can't keep it in your pants long enough to get home then working outside of your home is probably not for you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


