Employee Watching Porn At Work Infected US Government Agency's Network
from the inside-[hand]job dept
Watching porn at work is a federal government tradition. Federal employees from agencies like the EPA, SEC, and FCC have been caught watching porn enough times, a Congressional rep actually thought a new law was needed to stop it. The bill was redundant. All federal agencies forbid the use of work computers to watch porn but that hasn't stopped these stories from surfacing with disturbing frequency.
At a certain point, porn-watching at work endangers a person's job. At other points before that, it endangers the employer itself. Zack Whittaker of TechCrunch dug up a Dept. of the Interior Inspector General's report [PDF] indicating a porn-watching employee inadvertently tried to the take the agency down from the inside.
A U.S. government network was infected with malware thanks to one employee’s “extensive history” of watching porn on his work computer, investigators have found.
The audit, carried out by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s inspector general, found that a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) network at the EROS Center, a satellite imaging facility in South Dakota, was infected after an unnamed employee visited thousands of porn pages that contained malware, which downloaded to his laptop and “exploited the USGS’ network.” Investigators found that many of the porn images were “subsequently saved to an unauthorized USB device and personal Android cell phone,” which was connected to the employee’s government-issued computer.
The official version -- with redactions -- provides a few more details. Loooooots of porn-watching going on here:
We found that [redacted] knowingly used U.S. Government computer systems to access unauthorized internet web pages. We also found that those unauthorized pages hosted malware. The malware was downloaded to [redacted's] Government laptop, which then exploited the USGS ' network. Our digital forensic examination revealed that- had an extensive history of visiting adult pornography websites. Many of the 9,000 web pages [redacted] visited routed through websites that originated in Russia and contained malware. Our analysis confirmed that many of the pornographic images were subsequently saved to an unauthorized USB device and personal Android cell phone connected to [redacted's] Government-issued computer. We found that [redacted's] personal cell phone was also infected with malware.
Like everywhere else this has happened, the DOI expressly forbids the use of work computers for porn viewing. It also makes employees sign a form stating that they understand what's forbidden and what can happen to them if they violate these policies. It's apparently not much of a deterrent. The report doesn't say what happened to [redacted] -- only that this employee admitted they were familiar with the policies they violated.
DOI also forbids connecting personal devices to work computers. That policy isn't being enforced either, apparently. If the DOI isn't actively monitoring work computers for these two violations, it really can't lay all the blame for the malware infection on its unofficial porn hub. Proactive measures are far more useful than post-infection policy patches.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Prawns
And yes, MSN is almost guaranteed to serve malicious code via the inline advertisements. Because Microsoft has no inventive to clean that up....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Prawns
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, of course. Now, if he worked at the Chaste Center, this would be news. But Eros? That's just asking for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: EROS?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: EROS?
Presumably EROS is full of "hard rock geologists" (as it's known in the business).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While the pornographic aspect of this makes for good headlines, it's not particularly relevant to the security threat. They could just as easily have been infected while reading geological news, if an attacker bought some ads on those sites, because the government mostly runs the same insecure software as everyone else. There's supposed to be a branch of the NSA that protects against stuff like this...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Porn Ads
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
According to Edward Snowden, the NSA wanted people to view porn -and kept detailed records of their viewing habits- so they could be blackmailed over it.
https://twitter.com/Snowden/status/927931508177997826
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Just get accused of CP and you are doomed. The government can find anything they want on your computers to put you in jail if they really want to.
I mean, do you expect a judge to take the governments side or your side when you tell them you are being framed? Good luck because it's a guilty until proven innocent world. I don't think it really has ever been anything but that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Innocuous comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Innocuous comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Innocuous comment.
Huh. Attempt to post all didn't through here, so it's the mighty Techdirt filter somehow... Don't see any likely banned words... And of course Techdirt is a black box. And of course some fanboy will imagine "black box" is "dog-whistle" code...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Innocuous comment.
...dude, why bother.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Innocuous comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Innocuous comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Truly, the best humor is the inadvertent kind
Act surprised to be caught in the spam filter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'On this week's episode of 'People Who Have No Self-Control'...'
The only reason you should be looking at porn at work, never mind that much porn, is if it's literally your job to do so.
Maybe you do graphic design for a porn studio, maybe you get paid to put people's raunchy ideas into visual format, unless your job is to look at/create porn during work I really can't think of any valid excuse to be checking that out while on the clock, and if you can't keep it in your pants long enough to get home then working outside of your home is probably not for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment