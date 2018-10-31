 
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Oct 31st 2018 3:36pm


Filed Under:
1st amendment, arrest, civil rights, connecticut, distracted driving, michael friend, richard gasparino, stamford, sting



Cop Sued For Bogus Arrest Of Man Who Broke Up The PD's Distracted Driving Sting

from the local-man-arrested-for-making-streets-safer dept

A cop couldn't handle someone diverting his revenue stream. So he decided to do something about it. That "something" was getting sued for civil rights violations. How this will improve revenue generation remains to be seen, but for now one officer of the Stamford, Connecticut police department will need to lawyer up. (via Courthouse News Service)

The plaintiff, Michael Friend, happened to notice a bunch of police officers issuing tickets to drivers for distracted driving. One officer, Richard Gasparino, was hiding behind a telephone pole on the other side of the street looking for drivers using their cellphones and relaying his suspicions to officers further down the road.

Friend moved south of the Stamford PD sting operation and held up a handwritten sign reading "Cops Ahead." This didn't sit well with Officer Gasparino, who swiftly decided he'd like to be sued by Friend and his representation. He began his tour of culpability with the following hilarious assertion. From the lawsuit [PDF]:

[T]he defendant approached Mr. Friend and snatched the sign from him.

Mr. Friend began video recording the defendant with his phone, as he thought the defendant was behaving illegally.

The defendant told Mr. Friend that he was “interfering with our police investigation” and told Friend to leave the spot where he was standing.

Calling this little operation an "investigation" really stretches the meaning of the word. There's literally zero investigating going on. A static speed camera does just as much investigating.

From there, things got worse/stupider/more unconstitutional. Friend walked away from this, headed another block south, and made a bigger sign. Thirty minutes later, Officer Gasparino came back for more. Friend again took out his phone and began recording.

[T]he defendant snatched Mr. Friend’s phone and stopped Friend from recording because he claimed to want to “protect [him]self from any false claims of physical abuse.”

Um. What? One would think a recording would be the best evidence to use against "false claims of physical abuse." I guess recordings made by citizens don't count. Officer Gasparino took the phone in Friend's hand as well as one he was carrying in his pocket. This sounds exactly like an unjustified search and seizure -- one that's at least partially captured on phone tape.

Seeing that his bogus claim of investigation interference was having zero effect on Friend's sign-making, Gasparino upped the ante by arresting Friend for interfering with the so-called "investigation." Friend was taken to the station by another officer, who helpfully explained why Gasparino was so upset with Friend and his signs.

On the ride to the police station, [Officer] Deems told Mr. Friend that he attracted police attention because he was “interfering with our livelihood.”

Deems explained to Mr. Friend that the cellphone sting was operated as an overtime assignment, funded by a federal grant which would require the Stamford police to issue a certain number of tickets in order for the grant to be renewed.

By warning motorists, Deems claimed, Mr. Friend was decreasing the number of tickets that the Stamford employees could issue, and therefore decreasing their chances of earning overtime on a cellphone sting grant in the future.

Seems like Officer Gasparino should have sued Friend for tortious interference rather than trash his signs, steal his phones, and book him on such a transparently bogus charge. Gasparino reiterated his belief that Friend's actions were illegal interference with a business model, noting that officers were not "observing as many violations as they should be," thanks to Friend's "Cops Ahead" signs.

And because he's a complete dick, Officer Gasparino set Friend's bail at $25,000… for a misdemeanor interference charge. Friend remained in jail until 1:30 the next morning. He was released by the bail commissioner who immediately set Friend's bail to $0.

But that didn't stop the financial pain for Friend. He had to purchase a new phone later that day because his other phones were still being held by the Stamford PD.

Unbelievably, it took prosecutors to set this straight, during which the prosecution took a shot at Officer Gasparino's "but muh revenue" assertions.

[W]hen Mr. Friend’s case was called, the prosecution entered a nolle prosequi and explained to the court that Mr. Friend’s signs “actually . . . help[ed] the police do a better job than they anticipated because when [drivers] saw the signs, they got off their cell phones.”

This is a master class on how to get sued, taught by Professor Gasparino. The taking of Friend's signs raise both First and Fourth Amendment concerns. There's the "shut up" part of it and the taking of someone's property without cause, even if said property was nothing more than cardboard.

Then there's the seizure of Friend's phones -- both done without cause. Even if the interference charge were credible (it isn't), there's simply no reason to believe the phones contained evidence of this crime. Any recordings that may have supported Gasparino's assertions were ended by Gasparino himself before they could have captured any "obstructing."

And finally, there's the seizure of Friend himself. This might be the most difficult count to secure a win on, considering cops are given a whole lot of leeway to arrest people for crimes both real and imagined. The imagined ones tend to be tossed by prosecutors, but the courts have consistently held officers need only believe a law was violated to effect an arrest.

None of this looks good for Officer Gasparino. These allegations lay out a sadly-credible story of a cop using his power to harm someone who made his life a tiny bit more difficult. Gasparino twice overstepped his Constitutional bounds and followed it up by making sure Friend couldn't just walk away from the stupidity by swinging a $25k bail hammer at him. This is adding injury to injury -- not exactly a great move when you might find yourself being held legally responsible for the injury pile-on.

22 Comments

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 3:40pm

    Look and Learn

    Every time this happens, it'd essential to spread the word. Public awareness is important for keeping the police in line.

    Cause they ain't gonna police themselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    lucidrenegade (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 3:56pm

    Maybe it's a Connecticut thing, but since when do cops get to set bail amounts?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bamboo Harvester (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:50pm

      Re:

      Never, unless it's zero.

      I think I can see what happened in this particular case.

      CT cops (as IIRC all States) have discretion on arrests for misdemeanors, to either release you without bail on a "written promise" (like a traffic ticket) or to hold you for Arraignment, where Bail will be set by a Judge.

      Arraignment is usually the next business day after an arrest.

      The cop probably ASKED for $25,000 bail, the ADA went nuts and told the Judge at Arraignment that The People were NOT requesting Bail.

      Even though the charges were misdemeanors, the cop unilaterally decided to hold him over for Arraignment.

      But there was NO Bail or Bail Amount set by the cop, the ADA, or the Judge.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:18pm

    I know, I know...but..

    Is there a law about being stupid??

    On the other side..
    Ignorance of the Law is no excuse..Take your concerns to a lawyer FIRST. let them decide how much you can win or charge a person with..

    Business Interference seems a good one NOW DAYS..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gumnos (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:23pm

    Sounds like this local case a while back

    The guy holding a "police ahead" sign here in the north-Dallas metroplex eventually had charges dropped but shouldn't police know this doesn't work?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:34pm

      Re: Sounds like this local case a while back

      The idea is to make it as painful as possible so the peon won't dare stick their neck out again. And that usually DOES work.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:35pm

      Re: Sounds like this local case a while back

      Yes, but then they should know the laws they enforce as well, depite the Supreme Court's inferences. It might be an end result of how qualified imunity, inevitable discovery, and a lack of perjury charges when cops lie on the stand in court impacts their decisions.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:54pm

        Re: Re: Sounds like this local case a while back

        I wonder if someone could start data mining all of the perjured testimony officers, to provide whenever any of those people are set to testify about anything. I personally know how much I would trust an officer that has a history of lying under oath.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 5:02pm

          Re: Re: Re: Sounds like this local case a while back

          Now that would make an interesting database. Along with some solid statistical methodology it could also be significant.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rocky, 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:35pm

    I have personal experience when a distracted driver hits someone and I would like the police to fine the shit out anyone driving while using their cellphone.

    IMHO Mr. Friend was an asshole in this instance for interfering but he was fully within his rights, but Officer Gasparino was way way out of bounds and should be slapped down hard.

    Finally, giving law enforcement monetary incentives to fill a quota is mindbogglingly stupid because they will in time rationalize and then we get this type of situations.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:39pm

      Re:

      Understand the point being made, however - there is a right way and a wrong way to do things and I would like the LEOs to do things the right way. Then end never justifies the means.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:50pm

      Re:

      Mr. Friend was an asshole in this instance for interfering

      Interfering with what? If the true goal of those tickets was to stop drivers from being distracted while on the road, Friend saved the cops some trouble by warning drivers about the police stop further down the road—and thus warning against being caught with a cellphone in their hands. But if the goal was ticketing as many drivers as possible in an effort to meet a quota so they could keep a revenue stream open…yeah, I can see how the cops (or a police bootlicker) might see Friend as an asshole.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 5:01pm

        Re: Re:

        Frankly, I think the signs might have added to the distracted driving thingy. Motorists might think speed trap and slow down, they might think sobriety check and turn on a side street (if available) or, well there are many possibilities. Thinking about talking on my phone while driving might not even come to mind (I don't have a cellphone so it definately would not come to my mind).

        I can picture many motorists glancing around the cabin of their cars looking for anything that might concern a police officer, and therefore be distracted, but not in any arrestable way.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    rangda (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:47pm

    The lesson here is that next time Officer Gasparino should empty his service weapon into the sign holder and claim they were resisting arrest. Dead people don't get to tell their side of the story.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 4:51pm

      Re:

      Especially when the cops have the dead person’s cell phone. “Whoops, everything was wiped before we could check it! Funny how that works, huh?”

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Ian Williams, 31 Oct 2018 @ 5:10pm

    Double extra stupid...

    In CT we have a law that not only explicitly allows citizens to record cops, but holds the cops liable in they interfere with the recording

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 5:16pm

    Illegal interference with a business model

    That's a thing? Is it possible that an action that is otherwise not criminal can be made illegal because it interferes with a business model?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 31 Oct 2018 @ 5:35pm

      Re: Illegal interference with a business model

      Hatch keeps trying to make a felony interference with a business model law in Utah. Keeps getting voted down, but he tried every year for nearly a decade. We've seen that here at TD in a number of articles.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


