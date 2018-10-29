Charter Spectrum Jacks Up Rates (Again) Thanks To Merger 'Synergies'
When Charter Communications (Spectrum) proposed merging with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in 2016, the company repeatedly promised that the amazing "synergies" would lower rates, increase competition, boost employment, and improve the company's services. Of course like countless telecom megamergers before it, that never actually happened. Instead, the company quickly set about raising rates to manage the huge debt load. And its service has been so aggressively terrible, the company recently almost got kicked out of New York State, something I've never seen in 20 years of covering telecom.
Cities like Lexington, Kentucky continue to explore their legal options in efforts to hold Charter accountable (something it's clear the Trump FCC won't do). Charter, meanwhile, has informed many of these users that they'll be seeing yet another rate hike in November across the company's entire, 41-state territory. All told, users will pay at least $100 more for the same service annually, thanks in part to increases in several of the sneaky fees Charter routinely tacks on to user bills to jack up the advertised price post sale:
"Broadcast TV surcharge will increase from $8.85 to $9.95/month, Charter said, "This reflects costs incurred from local broadcast TV stations."
• Spectrum receivers will increase from $6.99 to $7.50/month.
• An increase from $54.99 to $59.99/month for Spectrum Internet for current customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV.
• An increase from $64.99 to $65.99/month for Spectrum Internet for current customers who do not subscribe to Spectrum TV."
Modest hikes, but they add up. It's worth noting that that "Broadcast TV fee" is simply a part of the cost Charter pays for programming, broken out of the bill, and tacked on below the line to help covertly jack up the advertised rate post sale. It's something most cable operators have been routinely sued for, and regulators enjoy turning a blind eye to (despite largely being false advertising). The company, for its part, continues to insist that these price hikes simply reflect the wonderful service users are now getting from the nation's second biggest cable provider:
"The price of Spectrum Internet reflects the dramatically faster speeds and investments we’ve made in reliability and quality," Michel said. "Earlier this year, we doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 megabits per second. Lastly, our receivers are still comparable or lower in price than our major competitors'."
Charter omits that many of these speed hikes only came about thanks to merger conditions, or that its speed increases lagged dramatically behind contemporaries like Comcast as it focused primarily on its last megamerger. Of course higher prices, poor service, and some of the worst ranked customer support of any company in America (no easy feet given the airline and banking industries expertise) are the net result of both the blind deregulation of natural monopolies and our adoration of blindly buying into megamerger promises, a reality that our tech policy never quite seems capable of keying in on.
This is, unfortunately for you, a problem that's only going to get worse before it gets better thanks to a lack of competition in broadband and a refusal to embrace policies that actually encourage said competition. Instead, the telecom industry (with the Trump FCC's help) has been waging a not subtle war on both federal and state consumer protections, while at the same time quietly securing a significant monopoly over faster broadband speeds. You'd think the end result of this would be obvious, but given our refusal to address this reality, you'd apparently be mistaken.
Meet the new bill. Same as the old bill.
Re:
Re: Re:
Not really, but the model was a great one. You'd pay one company for a plain local line, and choose from sometimes hundreds of companies (including local Freenets) for internet service. If you used that line 24/7 the telco couldn't do a thing about it. (Unlike ISDN which had per-minute charges in North America, which may be why it failed.)
Re:
Re:
COMPETITION!!!
What are things the FCC doesn't understand the meaning of?
Sometimes it IS malice rather than stupidity
What makes you think they don't understand the terms?
Re: malice/stupidity
"Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."
Most people are ignorant/stupid about economics and government, especially government people who intervene in economics.
FCC was immaculately conceived without sin or malice nearly a century ago.
Re: Re: malice/stupidity
Re: Re: "Most people are ignorant/stupid"
"Most People" is a convenient half-truth that guarantees 90% of us live with without hope and with convinced futility.
Only one type of person gets the legal benefits of living on this Earth: the Invester.
All the rest of us are useless eaters or Pork Bellies to be wagered (called 'futures') by a lying oligarchy and it's teat-sucking minions. Stop propagating the stupidity lie.
Credit where credit is due, even if you didn't incur it
Charter CFO: "It's not enough, the debt load will cost you twice this increase".
Charter CEO: "Not to worry, we've got two more rate hikes in the works, the first will take care of the debt load and the second will help our investors to see their beloved increase in profits".
Charter CFO: "Well...OK"!
airwaves to OTA broadcasts and allowed it to be digitally transmitted .
Most of America no longer has the ability to get OTA due to those pesky hills and such that digital line of sight transmissions incur .
So you are forced to pay these thieves for stealing our
airwaves which then then lock up and dribble back to us in higher and higher fees .
The solution ?
On Nov 6th
VOTE OUT EVERY INCUMBENT
Every one is a thief and a liar to the American public .
Parties be dammed If they were in office Its time to
kick them to the curb I'd rather have a no nothing of
"how its done" in office than " I know how to screw you over " in there
So come Nov 7th
YOU have no one else to blame but yourself for
who is ruling over you .
Re:
Again trying to get folk to believe silly things?
"Most of America no longer has the ability to get OTA due to those pesky hills and such that digital line of sight transmissions incur."
- The Carrier Radio Frequency ranges used for Over The Air TV broadcast remained the same in the analog to digital conversion process.
From where do you get this?
Re: Re: Find a flaw, dismiss the argument
Disclaimer; i was 'facilities manager' for a few years at a 110k radio station between channel 6 & 7 and got married on Mt. Wilson.
Re: Re: Re: Find a flaw, dismiss the argument
I imagine that much transmitter equipment was replaced in order to facilitate the difference in modulation but the overall frequency ranges used for OTA remained the same, some broadcasters moved within that range and this could contribute to the issue described.
companys competing in each market to provide
real competition and then the consumer will
have a choice and be able to get cable tv or broadband at a fair price.
Also allow citys to setup their own internet
services .
Big telecom companys want megamergers as it reduces competition and allows them to increase prices .
Re:
Re: Re: last mile for the last hundred years
The last mile should be a Common Carrier utility and let the local politicians take the complaints from citizen/customers. Most states do not let municipalities reap profit from delivered services.
Disclaimer; My Grandfather, Father and two Great Grandfathers built the most successful communist electric power utility in California, see http://www.mercedid.com/
Re: Re:
Synergy...exactly as planned....
OFF THE POINT..
they are NOT responsible for:
telephone/power poles..Those are the CITIES and the Electric corp takes care of them.
Underground connections..SAME AS ABOVE..but Generally run in or NEAR sewer lines..
What they are responsible for is the WIRE, the Hub/intersections of points, AND the BOX in your house.
MOST of this equipment is hidden and not seen, and is protected from abuse.
They need to replace the Wire and hubs..and NEW cable boxes..Cable boxes that COULD be on the outside of you house and bring other things TO YOU HOME..not just Internet/TV/phone/Wireless phone/cellphone services..
They would rather charge you for EACH SERVICE.. not consolidate them into 1 Large service, that could charge you an ECONOMICAL PRICE for all these services..
Its worse then looking at your cable bill or your phone bill, and TRYING to figure out what those extra costs are..
